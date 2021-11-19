You are here

  • Home
  • 1-year-old Syrian found dead in Polish forest near Belarus

1-year-old Syrian found dead in Polish forest near Belarus

1-year-old Syrian found dead in Polish forest near Belarus
A view of a deserted migrants' camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region on November 18, 2021. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pu2ye

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

1-year-old Syrian found dead in Polish forest near Belarus

1-year-old Syrian found dead in Polish forest near Belarus
  • Infant thought to be youngest victim of ongoing crisis on EU frontier 
  • Wounded parents also found by Polish NGO after spending over a month in harsh conditions
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A 1-year-old Syrian child has been found dead in a forest in Poland near the EU country’s border with Belarus.

The child, thought to be the youngest victim of the ongoing crisis on Europe’s northeastern frontier, was found by the Polish Emergency Medical Team, or PCPM, after it was called out to assist another injured migrant.

“Around 2:26 am we received a report that at least one person needed medical assistance,” the NGO tweeted. “When we arrived on the spot, it turned out that three people were injured. They had been in the forest for 1.5 months.”

As well as a young man with severe abdominal pain, PCPM said it found a young Syrian couple and their dead infant. 

“The man had a lacerated wound to his arm, and the woman had a stab wound to her lower leg,” PCPM added. “Their one-year-old child died in the forest.”

The cause of the child’s death has yet to be established, but as many as 13 people are known to have died in the area recently, most due to exposure, as harsh conditions set in with winter approaching.

Maciej Szczesnowicz, a leader of the local Tatar Muslim community, told Reuters: “It is hard. It pains me that people went to another country ... and met such a fate here in Poland.”

Thousands of people, many from the Middle East, have been caught on the Poland-Belarus border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is accused of inviting them to cross into Eastern Europe and the Baltic via his country in retaliation for EU sanctions placed on Minsk following a series of alleged human rights violations after elections earlier this year.

Topics: Syria Europe Poland

Austria to enter lockdown, bring in mandatory vaccinations

Austria to enter lockdown, bring in mandatory vaccinations
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

Austria to enter lockdown, bring in mandatory vaccinations

Austria to enter lockdown, bring in mandatory vaccinations
  • Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days
  • Austria’s intensive care doctors welcomed the government’s decision
Updated 19 November 2021
AP

BERLIN: Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases.
Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days. Most stores will close, and cultural events will be canceled.
He initially said said all students would have to go back into home schooling. Wolfgang Mueckstein, the country’s health minister, later said that kindergartens and schools would remain open for those who needed to go there but all parents were asked to keep their children at home if possible.
Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported.
“We do not want a fifth wave,” Schallenberg said, according to ORF. “Not do we want a sixth or seventh wave.”
Austria had initially introduced a national lockdown only for the unvaccinated that started Monday, but as virus cases continued to skyrocket the government said it had no choice but to extend it to everyone.
“This is very painful,” Schallenberg said.
The national lockdown will initially last for 10 days, then the effects will be assessed and if virus cases have not gone down sufficiently, it can be extended to a maximum of 20 days.
Austria’s intensive care doctors welcomed the government’s decision.
“The record infection figures that we have now experienced day after day will only be reflected in normal and intensive care units with a time lag. It really is high time for a full stop,” Walter Hasibeder, the president of the Society for Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care Medicine told Austrian news agency APA.
“Given the current infection developments, we believe there are no alternatives to even greater contact restriction than recently, so any measures that help curb the momentum are welcome,” he added.
For the past seven days, the country has reported more than 10,000 new infection cases daily. Hospitals have been overwhelmed with many new COVID-19 patients, and deaths have been rising again, too. So far, 11,525 people have died of the virus in Austria.
Austria, a country of 8.9 million, has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe — only 65.7 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.
Despite all the persuasion and campaigns, too few people have decided to get vaccinated, Schallenberg said, leaving the country no other choice but to introduce mandatory vaccinations in February.
The chancellor said the details would be finalized in the coming weeks but those who continued to refuse to get vaccinated would have to expect to get fined.
“For a long time, the consensus in this country was that we didn’t want mandatory vaccination,” Schallenberg said. “For a long time, perhaps too long.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day
Middle-East
UAE coronavirus cases below 100 for seventh day

British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded, some in remote mountains

British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded, some in remote mountains
Updated 19 November 2021
Reuters

British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded, some in remote mountains

British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded, some in remote mountains
Updated 19 November 2021
Reuters

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada: Emergency crews were still trying to reach 18,000 people stranded on Thursday after floods and mudslides destroyed roads, houses and bridges in British Columbia in what could be the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history.
Receding floodwaters helped rescue efforts, but the downpour blocked off entire towns in the Pacific Coast province and cut access to the country's largest port in Vancouver, disrupting already strained global supply chains.
Premier John Horgan declared a state of emergency and said the death toll would rise from the one confirmed fatality. Police say four more people are missing.
Many of the affected towns are in mountainous areas to the east and northeast of Vancouver with limited access.
Provincial Cabinet ministers told a briefing on Thursday that some major highways were slowly starting to reopen.
Some towns reported fuel shortages. Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the province was exploring whether to import fuel from the United States or neighboring Alberta.
In Ottawa, the federal minister for emergency preparedness, Bill Blair, said river flows were beginning to drop as the rain lightened.
"The situation remains critical, however, but there is in fact an improvement," he told reporters.
Ottawa has promised to send hundreds of air force personnel to British Columbia, the first of whom have already arrived. Thousands more are on standby.
Shoppers emptied grocery shelves, although the shortages were as much down to panic buying as disrupted supply chains.
Provincial Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said the food supply was secure.
"We're just rejigging routes to get it to folks, but we're definitely not going to run out of food," she told the briefing.
The flooding also hit the U.S. state of Washington, as President Joe Biden noted before a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
"We've been good friends for a while. ... We're both keeping our minds close to the families affected by the storms, flooding in the British Columbia area and the Pacific Northwest," he said in the Oval Office.
At one point, the city of Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, feared the waters would overwhelm the pumping station and force the evacuation of all 160,000 residents.
Mayor Henry Braun said there had been no change in the status of the station and water was receding "at a pretty good clip" in some parts.
"We continue to move toward the recovery phase of this emergency," he told reporters, noting more heavy rain was forecast for next week.
"We are not out of this by a long shot yet," he said, adding he had been promised help by Trudeau and provincial ministers.
"I take them all at their word. But I've also prepared them for one big bill," he said, estimating it would cost up to C$1 billion ($792 million) to repair local damage.
Asked how much the total repairs would cost, Farnworth, the deputy premier, said: "It's going to be a lot. It's going to be an awful lot. ... But what I can also tell you is this - the province has the fiscal capacity to be able to rebuild."
That indicates the final amount will far exceed the C$3.6 billion in insured losses from wildfires that hit Alberta's oil-producing region of Fort McMurray in 2016.
"Easily the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history. Won't even be close," tweeted University of Calgary economics professor Blake Shaffer.
A massive wildfire in British Columbia's interior during a heat wave this past summer may have left hills devoid of vegetation, contributing to the flooding and mudslides.

Topics: Canada British Columbia

Related

Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead
World
Canada floods cut rail link to Vancouver port; one dead
Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai
World
Heavy rains in southern India kill 14 people, flood Chennai

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland

Belarus clears migrant camp at border with Poland
  • The Polish border force confirmed the evacuation of the camp, which had been set up in a wooded area not far from the border post of Brouzgui
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: The Belarusian border force said Thursday it had cleared a makeshift migrant camp at the border with Poland that had held around 2,000 people, with the occupants relocated to a reception centre nearby.
"On November 18, all the refugees at the makeshift camp at the Belarus-Poland border, near the Brouzgui crossing point, have been moved, on a voluntary basis, to a logistics centre," the border guards said via the Telegram messaging service. Pictures of the camp looking abandoned were sent out.
Over 1,000 people had already moved to the centre, a vast hangar close to the border, on Tuesday night.
But according to Minsk, around 800 others had remained outside even as temperatures dropped below freezing, spending the night in tents or around campfires.
These last had now also moved because weather conditions had deteriorated further, the border guard said, adding that at the centre the migrants had received "hot meals, warm clothes and basic necessities".
The Polish border force confirmed the evacuation of the camp, which had been set up in a wooded area not far from the border post of Brouzgui.
On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants faced off against Polish forces, who used tear gas and water cannon, at the crossing point.
The relocation comes after weeks of rising tension between Belarus and the European Union.
The European Union accuses Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko of luring the migrants -- mainly Iraqi Kurds -- to the border as revenge for sanctions slapped on his regime after its suppression of opposition protests last year.
Lukashenko and his Russian ally President Vladimir Putin have rejected the accusations and criticised Poland for not taking the migrants in.
Polish media say at least 11 migrants have died since the crisis began in August.
Hope for de-escalating the crisis mounted this week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking with Lukashenko twice by phone -- his first call with a Western leader since disputed presidential elections last year.
On Thursday, a day after the pair's second call, the first repatriation flight for migrants landed in Iraq.
Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Thursday that there were about 7,000 migrants in the country in total.
She said Belarus will take responsibility for sending 5,000 of the migrants home if they want to go.
She alleged German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany, which Berlin has denied.

Topics: belarus Poland migrant camp

Related

Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus
World
Poland detains 100 migrants at border, accuses Belarus
Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border
World
Polish forces fire tear gas at migrants on Belarus border

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter
Updated 19 November 2021

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir order probe into deadly police encounter
  • Killings sparked outrage in the Muslim-majority region
  • Victims used as human shields, witness tells Arab News
Updated 19 November 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The administration of Indian-controlled Kashmir ordered a probe on Thursday into a controversial operation in which security forces killed four people earlier this week. 

Two civilians and two suspected rebels died on Monday in a police raid at a commercial complex in the Hyderpora area in Srinagar, the region's capital. 

According to police, the civilians — businessman Altaf Ahmad Bhat, 48, and Mudasir Gul, 40, a dental surgeon — died in the crossfire. But witnesses and families of the victims said troops had used them as human shields.

The deaths of Bhat and Gul sparked outrage in the Muslim-majority region. 

Their families have held sit-ins in Srinagar demanding justice and that the bodies be returned for a proper Islamic funeral after authorities secretly buried them at a remote graveyard.

After the protest ended, when police on Wednesday night detained some of the demonstrating relatives, Manoj Sinha, a New Delhi appointee serving as Kashmir's top administrator, said the administration had ordered a “magisterial inquiry” into the killings.

“Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner,” he tweeted.

Dilbag Singh, director general of Kashmir Police, told the media he would look into the demands of the families. 

“We are open to corrections if anything has gone wrong. A police probe will also find out what went wrong,” he said. “We will find out what happened in the Hyderpora encounter. We are for the safety of people and will not shy away from a probe.”

But Saima Bhat, a Srinagar-based journalist and the niece of one of the victims, told Arab News her family was more concerned about receiving the body for burial rather than the probe.  

“We don’t care about the inquiry right now, our focus is to get the dead body of my uncle. I have met people in the administration and they have not said anything concrete on this matter so far,” she said.

According to media reports, the victims were buried 80 kilometers from Srinagar, following a policy that started last year in which suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, are laid to rest in unmarked graves in remote areas to prevent large gatherings.  

A witness who was present at the Hyderpora complex during Monday's encounter told Arab News that the victims were used as “human shields.”

"It was Monday evening between 5:30 and 6 p.m. when the whole area was cordoned. Bhat, who was closing his shop, was asked to accompany the troops to the building. Gul was also taken. Bhat came back twice but he did not return the third time. Similarly Gul was brought back once but he did not return a second time from the encounter site,” he said on condition of anonymity. “I feel they were used as human shields.”

The controversial encounter has become a political issue, with the pro-independence grouping All Parties Hurriyat Conference announcing a protest shutdown of the Kashmir valley region on Friday.

Kashmiris for years have accused Indian troops of targeting civilians and committing abuses with impunity. 

The allegations include staging gunfights and then saying the victims were militants. Some have doubts whether the announced probe will bring justice. 

“So far more than 100 commissions have been set up,” Hurriyat chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq told Arab News. “Not in a single case justice has been served.” 

Srinagar-based journalist Gowhar Geelani told Arab News that such inquiries were used to “buy time and tire out the families.” 

Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a political analyst from Srinagar, questioned the meaning of a judicial probe as he said soldiers enjoyed immunity.

“What the world needs to know is that the soldiers who committed this crime are protected by a law called the Armed Forces Special Powers Act,” he said. “What are we to expect from a government ordered judicial probe?”

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, welcomed the inquiry.

“I hope if some injustice has taken place that should be addressed and the families should get justice,” the BJP spokesperson in Kashmir, Manzoor Bhat, told Arab News. “The anger of the people is justified, but the political parties are now trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the valley in an attempt to take advantage of the situation.”

Topics: Kashmir Srinagar

Related

Killing of tribal youth during police encounter in Pakistan draws public wrath on law enforcers (Source: Phuket News)
Press Review
Killing of tribal youth during police encounter in Pakistan draws public wrath on law enforcers (Source: Phuket News)

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war

African, US envoys back in Ethiopia in push to end war
  • The TPLF has called on Abiy Ahmed’s government to break what it describes as a humanitarian ‘siege’ of Tigray, where the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions
Updated 19 November 2021
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Top diplomats from the African Union and US returned to Ethiopia on Thursday as part of a ramped-up push to broker a ceasefire in the country's north, the foreign ministry said.
"They came today. Both of them," ministry spokesman Dina Mufti said, referring to Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU's special envoy for the Horn of Africa, and his American counterpart Jeffrey Feltman.
Both men also visited the country earlier this month in a push to facilitate a deal between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front rebel group, which has been advancing south and has not ruled out a march on the capital Addis Ababa.
Obasanjo made two trips to Tigray's capital Mekele to meet TPLF leaders on his earlier trip, a sign of progress after multiple statements in which the TPLF dismissed the AU, which is headquartered in Addis Ababa, as biased in favor of Abiy's government.
A TPLF source told AFP Thursday that Obasanjo may return to Mekele this week.
At a weekly press conference on Thursday, Dina said Obasanjo "was shuttling between the various forces" as part of "a fact-finding type of mission."
"I think he's investigating. He's talking to different partners. At the end of the day, he will come out with a proposal. That proposal is not yet obvious," he said.
"The same thing holds true for Mr Feltman," he added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed Washington's call for a ceasefire during a visit Wednesday to Kenya, his first stop on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa since becoming President Joe Biden's top diplomat.
Kenya has also played a role in trying to end the conflict, and Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo told a joint news conference Wednesday that her government believes "a ceasefire is possible.” 
The conflict broke out last November after Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, a move he said came in response to TPLF attacks on army camps.
Though he promised a swift victory, by late June the TPLF had retaken most of Tigray including its capital Mekele, and its fighters have since pushed into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar.
Last week Dina said any "peaceful solution" would require the TPLF's withdrawal from Afar and Amhara, something the TPLF has dismissed as "an absolute non-starter" as a condition for talks.
The TPLF, meanwhile, has called on Abiy's government to break what it describes as a humanitarian "siege" of Tigray, where the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of people are living in famine-like conditions.
AFP reported this week that nearly 200 young children had died of starvation in 14 hospitals in the region, citing data collected by local doctors and researchers.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)

Related

At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
World
At least 1,000 arrested since Ethiopia state of emergency: UN
Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email
World
Ethiopian authorities detain more than 70 UN drivers — UN email

Latest updates

1-year-old Syrian found dead in Polish forest near Belarus
1-year-old Syrian found dead in Polish forest near Belarus
Manager promises Newcastle will make city proud again
Manager promises Newcastle will make city proud again
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 116 percent: Reuters
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts at 116 percent: Reuters
State attorneys general probing Instagram’s effects on kids
Meta spokesperson Liza Crenshaw called the accusations “false” and said they demonstrate “a deep misunderstanding of the facts.” (File/AFP)
World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.