Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Expo 2020 celebrates 1 million visitors

The pavilion is offering more than 1,800 activities, programs, and themed weeks over a six-week period.
The pavilion is offering more than 1,800 activities, programs, and themed weeks over a six-week period. (SPA)
Updated 20 November 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Expo 2020 celebrates 1 million visitors

The pavilion is offering more than 1,800 activities, programs, and themed weeks over a six-week period. (SPA)
  • The committee said that this is the highest percentage of visitors, within 49 days, in the history of international exhibitions
Updated 20 November 2021
SPA

DUBAI: One million people have visited the Kingdom’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, with this figure making up more than 30 percent of the expo’s visitors.
Visitors to the Kingdom’s pavilion, which officially opened on Oct. 1, have traveled from Arab countries and further afield. There have also been high-level visits from diplomatic delegations. 
The committee said that this is the highest percentage of visitors, within 49 days, in the history of international exhibitions.
The pavilion offers, over a period of six months, more than 1,800 events, activities, programs, and themed weeks that reflect the Kingdom’s rich nature, vibrant society, longstanding heritage, and economic opportunities.
Recently, Saudi Arabia placed a bid to host Expo 2030. The theme proposed by the Kingdom is: “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow.”

Historic development: Afghanistan’s disappearing box cameras

In this photo taken on October 13, 2021, Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) stands next to his homemade wooden box camera. (AFP)
In this photo taken on October 13, 2021, Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) stands next to his homemade wooden box camera. (AFP)
Historic development: Afghanistan's disappearing box cameras

In this photo taken on October 13, 2021, Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) stands next to his homemade wooden box camera. (AFP)
  • The golden age of box cameras in Afghanistan came when compulsory national service was introduced in the 1950s, meaning thousands of recruits needed photos for military identity cards
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Haji Mirzaman was just a teenager when he started taking photos using a homemade wooden box camera in his cousin's studio in downtown Kabul.
He took black-and-white portraits of people for passports, identity cards and other documents using his "magic box" on a sidewalk, producing prints in a couple of minutes.
Now in his 70s, he says the instant camera -- or "kamra-e-faoree" as it is known in Dari -- has survived wars, invasions and a Taliban ban on photography, but is now in danger of disappearing because of digital technology.
"These cameras are retired now," he told AFP at his small house in Kabul as he set up the box on its wooden tripod.
"I am just keeping this last remaining camera."
The box is both camera and darkroom, and to show how it works Mirzaman put photographic paper and developing liquid inside the device in preparation for a shot.
He then briefly removed the lens cover and instantly created a negative.
Reaching inside the box through a light-proof funnel, he processed the negative and then developed a print.

Afghan photographer Haji Mirzaman (R) takes a portrait of a boy with his homemade wooden box camera known as a "kamra-e-faoree" on a sidewalk in Kabul. (AFP)

In a few minutes, the photo was ready.
"Nowadays, photographers all use digital cameras... fewer and fewer people know how this camera works," he said.

The boxes were made by local carpenters, he said, but the lenses were imported.
The golden age of box cameras in Afghanistan came when compulsory national service was introduced in the 1950s, meaning thousands of recruits needed photos for military identity cards.
The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 and forbade images of people, allowed Mirzaman to take official photos with his box camera.
After the group's ouster, the machines thrived again when millions of students returned to schools and ID cards were made compulsory.
Since their return to power in August, the hardline Islamists have made no public declaration on taking pictures -- and young fighters are frequently seen snapping photos of each other, or selfies, with their mobile phones.
Mirzaman has taught all four of his sons photography, but none now uses box cameras.
The family's last remaining kamra-e-faoree is now on display outside their studio -- a striking reminder of Afghanistan's photographic history.

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Positive virus test scuppers Howe’s debut as Newcastle manager
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Positive virus test scuppers Howe’s debut as Newcastle manager
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: Eddie Howe will miss what should have been his first match as Newcastle manager, at home to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, after testing positive for Covid-19.
“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St. James’ Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate,” Howe told Newcastle’s website on Friday.
“I’d like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for what is an important game.”

The 43-year-old former Bournemouth manager added: “I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch.”
Assistant coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead Newcastle in Howe’s absence, the club said.
Newcastle are still searching for a first Premier League win of the season but there is renewed optimism at the northeast side following a recent Saudi-led takeover.

Somalia faces 'rapidly worsening' drought: UN

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
Updated 20 November 2021

Somalia faces 'rapidly worsening' drought: UN

Somalia faces ‘rapidly worsening’ drought: UN
Updated 20 November 2021

NAIROBI: Somalia’s “rapidly worsening” drought has left more than two million people facing severe food and water shortages, the United Nations said, warning of a fourth consecutive season of poor rainfall in the conflict-wracked country.
“About 2.3 million people in 57 of 74 districts... are ravaged by serious water, food and pasture shortages as water pans and boreholes have dried up,” raising the risk of water-borne diseases, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.
The Horn of Africa was “on the verge of a fourth consecutive failed rainfall season,” it added in a statement released late Thursday.
The dire situation has already forced nearly 100,000 people to flee their homes in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock, the UN agency said.
In recent years, natural disasters — not conflict — have been the main driver of displacement in Somalia, a war-torn nation that ranks among the world’s most vulnerable to climate change.
“A perfect storm is brewing in Somalia,” said Adam Abdelmoula, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for the country, calling for urgent action to prevent famine conditions from taking hold.
Somalia’s minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management Khadija Diriye warned that families could starve to death as they lose their livestock and slide deeper into poverty.
“I am particularly worried about children, women, the elderly and disabled people who continue to bear the brunt of Somalia’s humanitarian crisis,” she said.
Failed rains and flooding have caused widespread crop failures and piled pressure on livestock-dependent communities in Kenya and South Sudan this year.
The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR last month described the South Sudan floods as the worst seen in some areas since 1962, blaming the downpours on climate change.

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

KENOSHA, US: Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges on Friday after a high-profile and politically divisive trial.
A jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the shootings that took place in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Rittenhouse, who claimed he acted in self-defense, sobbed and shook as the verdict was read, sank into his chair and embraced his lawyer before rushing out of the courtroom.
President Joe Biden warned against violence following the verdict in the closely watched trial and appealed for calm.
“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said in a statement. “I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law.”
There were scattered cheers and clapping from supporters of Rittenhouse outside the Kenosha courthouse after the verdict.
Several opponents marched around beating drums and chanting “Guilty, guilty, the whole system is guilty as hell.”
Rittenhouse testified during the two-week trial that he shot dead two men and wounded another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle after being attacked.
Prosecutors dismissed the self-defense claim, saying it was the then 17-year-old Rittenhouse who “provoked” the events during a night of unrest in Kenosha.
Rittenhouse faced five charges — one count of intentional homicide, one count of reckless homicide, one count of attempted intentional homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.
The most serious charge — intentional homicide — carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
The jury deliberated for a total of 26 hours over four days before delivering a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.
The case drew national attention because it arose from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and vigilantism.
Civil unrest erupted in Kenosha, a city of 100,000 on the shores of Lake Michigan, in August 2020 after a white policeman shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back several times during an arrest, leaving him paralyzed.
In right-wing and pro-gun circles, Rittenhouse, who claimed he went to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a medic, was hailed as a heroic figure.
Prosecutors said Rittenhouse — who lived in the neighboring state of Illinois — had come to Kenosha as a self-appointed “junior policeman” and “made a series of reckless decisions.”
“Nobody deputized him,” prosecutor Thomas Binger said.
Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action, was among those denouncing the not guilty finding.
“That a teenager could travel across state lines to a protest he had nothing to do with; shoot three people, killing two; and face no criminal consequences is a miscarriage of justice and an indictment of our criminal justice system,” Watts said.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said the verdict “sends a horrible message to this country.” “To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement,” he said.
The NAACP, the African-American civil rights group, said the verdict is a “travesty and fails to deliver justice on behalf of those who lost their lives.”
“A system that legitimizes vigilante murder is deeply broken,” tweeted Wisconsin Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat.
Republican lawmakers welcomed the not guilty finding.
“Justice has been served,” said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. “I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild.”
Former president Donald Trump, in a statement released on the Twitter account of his chief spokeswoman Liz Harrington, said: “Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It“s called being found NOT GUILTY — And by the way, if that’s not self defense, nothing is!“
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has put 500 members of the state National Guard on standby in the event of trouble.
In his statement, Biden said he had spoken to Evers and offered assistance if needed to ensure public safety.
Brianna Nelson, 37, a member of an advocacy group that works to deescalate tense situations, told AFP outside the court she was disappointed but not surprised by the verdict.
“It’s a time for unity in the community,” Nelson said. “It’s an educational moment for both sides. We don’t have to agree but we have to live together peacefully.”
Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, said he believes his client is remorseful.
“He is in counseling for PTSD,” Richards said. “He doesn’t sleep at night.
“I personally don’t like people carrying AR-15s around,” Richards added, but “he was legal in having that firearm.”

Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1

Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1

Augsburg stuns Bayern Munich to win Bavarian derby 2-1
  • Augsburg held on to stun the Bundesliga leader with a 2-1 win in their Bavarian derby Friday
  • Bayern had won 16 of their previous 20 meetings
Updated 20 November 2021
AP

BERLIN: This time, another goal from Robert Lewandowski wasn’t enough for Bayern Munich.
Augsburg held on to stun the Bundesliga leader with a 2-1 win in their Bavarian derby Friday to climb out of the relegation zone.
It was only Augsburg’s third win in 21 league games against its powerful southeastern neighbor, which fell to its second defeat of the season. Bayern had won 16 of their previous 20 meetings.
Augsburg started with intent, playing at pace and not allowing the visitors any time to settle. The home team challenged for every ball and forced Bayern’s stars into mistakes.
Mads Pedersen got the deserved opener in the 23rd minute when he let fly inside the far corner after Lucas Hernandez could only deflect a cross into his path.
The home fans were celebrating again in the 35th, when André Hahn met Iago Amaral Borduchi’s cross with a thumping header past Manuel Neuer after Marcel Sabitzer lost the ball in midfield.
But Lewandowski pulled one back almost immediately afterward, set up by Thomas Müller on his 600th competitive game for Bayern. It was the Poland star’s 14th goal in 12 league games this season.
Augsburg’s intensity dropped somewhat in the second half, when Lewandowski fired a good chance over.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann brought on Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies in the 52nd to give his team more attacking threat, then Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the final 20 minutes.
But his team missed other chances to equalize even as Augsburg dropped further back, and Borussia Dortmund can cut Bayern’s lead to a point if it manages to beat Stuttgart at home on Saturday.

