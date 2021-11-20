You are here

  • Home
  • Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote
Aguila Saleh, Libya's parliament president, speaks during the first session at parliament headquarters in Benghazi, Libya April 13, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4sf3g

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to stand in presidential elections.
The elections, scheduled for Dec. 24, remain in doubt amid disputes over the rules.
“I came today to the headquarters of the High Elections Commission in Benghazi to submit the required documents for the nomination to the position of president of the Libyan Republic,” he said on Libya Votes TV.

Topics: Libya Parliament presidential vote

Related

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl
Middle-East
After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl
Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president
Middle-East
Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine

Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq said Saturday it has received 1.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine through the Covax sharing scheme, amid fears of a fourth wave in the country.
Nearly seven million Iraqis have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, amounting to 17.5 percent of the country’s 40 million population, based on government figures.
Plagued by years of conflict, corruption and neglect, Iraq’s health system has struggled to cope with the pandemic.
The health ministry announced on Saturday the arrival of a shipment of more than 1.2 million doses of “Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine through the Covax program and UNICEF,” the UN Children’s Fund.
“Iraq is still facing danger from the coronavirus pandemic,” ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr said on Thursday.
“We expect to enter a fourth wave, (and) it could be a new variant,” he told state television.
More than two million Iraqis have been infected with Covid and 23,628 have died in Iraq since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official figures.
Despite an increase in the number of people getting jabbed, Iraq’s government has been unable to overcome general skepticism about vaccines and measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
There is a high level of public mistrust of institutions in Iraq amid the circulation of misleading information about the pandemic.
Covax was set up to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines, particularly to low-income countries, and has already delivered more than 80 million doses to 129 territories.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq Pfizer vaccine

Related

US works to keep its forces in Iraq, Syria to help fight Daesh: Pentagon
Middle-East
US works to keep its forces in Iraq, Syria to help fight Daesh: Pentagon
Migrants from Iraq lineup to be registered on a special flight to Iraq at the National Airport outside Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (BelTA via AP)
Middle-East
Iraqi migrants caught in border tensions in Belarus fly home

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
Updated 28 min 16 sec ago
AP

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain

US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
Updated 28 min 16 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: America’s top defense official vowed Saturday to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to counter its “dangerous use” of suicide drones in the wider Mideast, a pledge coming as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran’s tattered atomic deal with world powers.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s comments in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue appeared aimed at reassuring America’s Gulf Arab allies as the Biden administration tries to revive the nuclear deal, which limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
His remarks also come after Gulf sheikhdoms saw the US’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, raising concerns about America’s commitment to the region as defense officials say they want to pivot forces to counter perceived challenges from China and Russia.
“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. And we remain committed to a diplomatic outcome of the nuclear issue,” Austin told an event put on by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “But if Iran isn’t willing to engage seriously, then we will look at all of the options necessary to keep the United States secure.”
Iran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, though US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency say Tehran had an organized weapons program until 2003. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, a series of escalating incidents have struck the wider Mideast. That includes drone and mine attacks targeting vessels at sea, as well as assaults blamed on Iran and its proxies in Iraq and Syria. The US also killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad in early 2020, which saw Iran target American troops in Iraq with ballistic missiles.
Under Biden, US military officials are looking at a wider reshuffling of forces from the Mideast to other areas, though it still maintains a large presence at bases across the region. Austin hinted at that in his remarks, saying: “Our potential punch includes what our friends can contribute and what we have prepositioned and what we can rapidly flow in.”
“Our friends and foes both know that the United States can deploy overwhelming force at the time and place of our choosing,” Austin said.
Austin’s comments also touched on the ongoing war in Yemen, for which the Biden administration halted its offensive support shortly after he came into office.
Saudi Arabia has led a military campaign since 2015 against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who hold Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The Houthis have launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on the kingdom to retaliate for a punishing aerial bombing campaign that also has killed civilians.
But while the kingdom constantly refers to every drone and missile fired by the Houthis as successfully intercepted by its defenses, Austin put the rate instead at “nearly 90 percent.” The US also withdrew its THAAD air defenses and Patriot missile batteries from Prince Sultan Air Base several months ago.
“We’ll work with them until it’s 100 percent,” he said.
The Manama Dialogue takes place each year in Bahrain, a small island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia that’s home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet. Bahrain also has engaged in a yearslong campaign crushing dissent. Activists wrote to Austin before his trip, urging him to raise the detention of prisoners on the island and Bahrain’s involvement in the Yemen war.

Topics: US Iran Bahrain

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media
Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media
Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters

The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday.
“A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized,” said Col. Hajjian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern city of Parsian.
“After inspection, more than 150,000 liters of smuggled diesel were discovered,” he added.
Hajjian, who was identified by his last name only, said the ship’s 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship’s nationality or details on when it was seized.

Topics: Iran Ship Gulf

Related

Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns
Middle-East
Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance
Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters
AFP

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance

France warns Iran against ‘sham’ nuclear negotiating stance
  • France said on Thursday a strong message should be sent to Iran over its nuclear activities and a lack of cooperation.
Updated 20 November 2021
Reuters AFP

PARIS: France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Iran on Friday not to come to the next round of talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with a “sham” negotiating stance, a day after Paris urged the board of the UN atomic watchdog to send Iran a tough message.
Tehran had earlier responded to Paris by saying the International Atomic Energy Agency, which verifies Tehran’s compliance with the 2015 deal with world powers limiting Tehran’s nuclear program, must be “free of any political conduct.”
The statements highlighted rising tension before the US, Iran and world powers resume indirect negotiations on reviving the deal on Nov. 29, five days after a meeting of the IAEA’s board of governors.
Western diplomats say time is running low to resurrect the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, dismaying the other world powers involved — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
Six rounds of indirect talks were held between April and June. The negotiations were interrupted after the election of a new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who has said Iran will not back down in the talks.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Paris warned Tehran over what US and European diplomats view as unrealistic demands, including a call for all US and EU sanctions imposed since 2017 to be dropped.
The foreign minister told Le Monde newspaper Paris wanted first to establish whether talks would resume where they ended in June.
“If this discussion is a sham, then we will have to consider the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) empty,” he said, referring to the 2015 deal.
“The United States is ready to return to the negotiations where they left off in June, so that they can be concluded quickly. We will assess from the 29th and in the following days whether this is also the Iranian will.”
France said on Thursday a strong message should be sent to Iran over its nuclear activities and a lack of cooperation.
The US envoy for Iran warned that Tehran was approaching the point of no return for reviving a nuclear deal after it boosted its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resume this month.
Robert Malley said Iran risked making it “impossible” to gain any benefit from resuming the agreement, which has been on hold since then president Donald Trump walked away in 2018.
Tehran said the IAEA must not be politicized.

Topics: Iran iran nucelar deal France

Related

Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns
Middle-East
Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns
US and European powers discuss Iran threat with Gulf countries in Riyadh
Middle-East
US and European powers discuss Iran threat with Gulf countries in Riyadh

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl

After years of war, Libya’s Benghazi a chaotic urban sprawl
Updated 20 November 2021
AFP

BENGHAZI: Over a decade of war in Libya the second city Benghazi has mushroomed to twice its size, creating an unplanned and chaotic urban sprawl.
The fighting has displaced countless families, forcing many to build new homes without permits in a jumble of unplanned neighborhoods that often lack infrastructure, from proper roads to schools or sewerage systems.
As the country tries to stabilize and rebuild, authorities are scrambling to address the legacy of years without urban planning.
“We had to leave our homes in the city center because of the war,” said one Benghazi resident, Jalal Al-Gotrani, a Health Ministry employee in the northeastern coastal city.
“When the fighting stopped, we found our houses destroyed and uninhabitable. We couldn’t afford to pay rent, so we had to build a little house in an unplanned neighborhood.”
Benghazi was the epicenter of the 2011 revolt that overthrew dictator Muammar Qaddafi, sparking years of lawless chaos in Libya.
The city was the site of the 2012 extremist attack that killed the US Ambassador Christopher Stevens, and it saw more heavy fighting between 2014 and 2017 that pulverized large districts.
Al-Gotrani, who supports a family with six children on a salary of just $130 a month, said that so far “there has been no state plan and no help to rebuild the areas that were destroyed.”
As a result, entire informal neighborhoods have sprung up in outlying areas zoned for farming, with no building permits and no master plan.
“Stop building and contact the planning department!” reads a notice on the fence of one unauthorized building site on the outskirts of Benghazi.
The state faces a surge in unregulated building that “it can’t keep up with,” said Abu Bakr Al-Ghawi, housing minister in Libya’s unity government, which took power in March.
Municipal planning chief Osama Al-Kazza warns the phenomenon is creating districts that lack roads, green spaces and schools and are unconnected to vital water and sewerage networks.
The eastern city has swelled from 32,000 hectares to 64,000 hectares since the last urban master plan in 2009, largely due to unlicensed buildings which now make up half the city, he said.
“More than 50,000 housing units are outside the public plan” — half of the city’s buildings — Al-Kazza said. “Development is running ahead of planning.”
Libya’s capital Tripoli, some 1,000 km to the west, has also seen entire districts emerge without a single building permit, for similar reasons.
A year-long battle between eastern-based Gen. Khalifa Haftar and Tripoli-based armed groups caused massive damage to the outskirts of the capital, displacing thousands and creating a housing crisis.
A year of relative peace since an October 2020 ceasefire, with UN-led efforts underway to bring a more permanent peace, has focused minds on the massive job of reconstruction.
Ghawi said the government is working with Libyan and foreign consultants to lay out a new nationwide urban development strategy, the third in the country’s history.
The last one, in 2009, was never implemented because of the war and the years of lawlessness that followed the overthrow of Qaddafi.
But a scramble to enforce planning laws without providing alternative housing has had human consequences.
In recent weeks, authorities in Tripoli have demolished a string of structures built since Qaddafi’s fall, including cafes and restaurants — but also homes.
Yet by demolishing unlicensed buildings without providing their occupants with alternatives, authorities risk making some families, already displaced by war, homeless for a second time.

Topics: Benghazi Libya

Latest updates

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote
Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote
Review: Toothless ‘Tiger King 2’ loses its bite
Review: Toothless ‘Tiger King 2’ loses its bite
Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine
Iraq gets 1.2 million doses of Pfizer Covid vaccine
US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
US defense chief vows to counter Iran in visit to Bahrain
Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media
Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel — Iranian media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.