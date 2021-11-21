You are here

Rights groups protest suspension of ICC probe into Philippines 'war on drugs'

date 2021-11-21
The group which represents families of those killed during the drive requested the court to continue with the probe. (Reuters)
Ellie Aben

  • Tribunal estimates the campaign has killed between 12k and 30k Filipinos
MANILA: Rights advocates and Philippine lawyers on Saturday protested the suspension of an International Criminal Court investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly “war on drugs.”
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has carried out the anti-drug campaign, which according to official records has led to the deaths of more than 6,000 Filipinos to date. The tribunal’s prosecutors in court papers estimate the death figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000.
The tribunal in September authorized a full investigation into the anti-drug campaign, which it said appeared to have been “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population” and could amount to crimes against humanity.
On Friday, the Hague-based court announced that it had suspended the investigation to assess a deferral request from the Philippine ambassador in the Netherlands, who in a letter to the court said that the Philippine government was investigating the alleged crimes.
The National Union of People’s Lawyers, which represents families of those killed in the anti-drug drive, requested the court’s chief prosecutor to continue with the investigation and not be “swayed by the claims now being made by the Duterte administration.”
“The NUPL entreats the ICC prosecutor to deny any such deferral request and, instead, continue with the conduct of a full-blown investigation into the drug-war atrocities,” the group said in a statement.
“These domestic ‘remedies’ described by the Philippine ambassador in his letter have proven utterly ineffective in stopping wave after wave of drug-related killings, the imprisonment of thousands of poor Filipinos on questionable charges, and the commission of countless human rights violations during the anti-drug campaign.”
The Philippines Justice Department has been investigating dozens of police officers suspected of criminal abuse in anti-drug operations after a UN Human Rights Council report said that the drug war was an “illegal, murderous state policy.”
Last month, the Justice Department said that it found rights abuse in 52 cases of death reviewed under the investigation.
Human Rights Watch Asia Director Brad Adams said on Saturday that the government is claiming that existing domestic mechanisms afford citizens justice to “stave off ICC action.”
“In its letter to the ICC, the Philippine government claims that ‘drug war’ killings are being investigated. This is barely true; only 52 out of thousands of killings are in early stages of the investigation,” he said in a statement. “Despite many clear-cut cases of murder, no charges have even been filed.”
The Philippine government has welcomed the tribunal’s decision to suspend the investigation, saying that the court had no jurisdiction over the Philippines.
Duterte pulled Manila out of the court in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into the war on drugs, but according to the court it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.
“We reiterate that it is the position of the Philippine government that the ICC has no jurisdiction over it,” Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said in a statement after the announcement to suspend the investigation.
“We welcome the judiciousness of the new ICC prosecutor, who has deemed it fit to give the matter a fresh look and we trust that the matter will be resolved in favor of the exoneration of our government and the recognition of the vibrancy of our justice system.”

Topics: Philippines

Dozens of people dead or missing as flash floods hit southern India

Dozens of people dead or missing as flash floods hit southern India
Dozens of people dead or missing as flash floods hit southern India

Dozens of people dead or missing as flash floods hit southern India
  • At least 17 people were confirmed dead and more than 100 are missing
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Dozens of people were reported dead or missing on Saturday after heavy rainfall and flash floods hit the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Environmentalists say deforestation and excessive development are exacerbating the effects of extreme weather driven by climate change.
Local media reports said tens of thousands of people were evacuated to makeshift shelters in Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur districts in the state’s southern Rayalaseema region that have been hit by intense torrents since Thursday.
At least 17 people were confirmed dead and more than 100 are missing. Navy personnel and seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in rescue operations.
A DRF spokesperson said three districts, Chittoor, Tirupati and Kadapa, were severely hit. More than 100 villages in the Kadapa district are under water.
“Very heavy rainfall in the range of 180 to 200 millimeters took place in the affected areas within 24 hours,” R. K. Jenamani of the Indian Meteorological Department said.
“The severity of rainfall is increasing but at the same time there is no place for water to escape.”
Himanshu Thakkar, who studies rainfall patterns in India, said that whether rainfall will turn into disaster or not is “majorly influenced by the way we are dealing with the river basins, the catchments.”
“There is an increasing degradation of catchment and deforestation is happening. The local water system which used to help harvest the rain and recharge ground water — those systems are getting systematically degraded,” the Delhi-based environmentalist at South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People said. He added it was unfortunate that despite authorities’ forecasts for Andhra Pradesh the disaster took place.
“The Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh is one of the driest areas of India,” Thakkar said. Had we prepared, this rainfall could have been a boon.”
Flooding in Andhra Pradesh comes after extreme weather disrupted life and caused heavy damage in another South Indian state.
Activities in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, were brought to a halt earlier this week after heavy rainfall and floods. Environmentalists say that while rainfall frequency has been disrupted by climate change, what aggravates its effects, leading to huge damage in the region, is rampant development. Environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman, who works in Chennai, said “growth and development have destabilized the environment and degraded the land.”
“What we call development is the degradation of land,” he said.
“Earlier the total rainfall used to be spread over a number of days, whereas now the number of rainy days has shrunk. Earlier there used to be 30 to 35 days of rain but now it has shrunk to 10 to 15 days in the entire northeast monsoon.
This is one difference because of mainly climate change,” said Prof. S. Janakarajan of the Madras Institute of Development Studies in Chennai.
The crisis, however, is due to the region’s growing population density. 
“In 2011, there used to be 26,000 people per square kilometer, now there is easily 35,000 to 36,000 people per square kilometer. When the population density is going up, per capita drain space is declining and causes flood.”
He added that the “way out” of the flood situation is the “retrieval of micro drains and rivers and the reduction of population density.”

Topics: India

UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts

Updated 20 November 2021
UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts

UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts
  • “most of our peacekeeping missions have a political and security environment that has deteriorated,” says peacekeeping chief
UN: The more than 66,000 UN peacekeepers are confronting greater threats today because conflicts have become more complex and are driven by an increasing number of factors ranging from ethnic tensions and the impact of organized crime to illegal exploitation of resources and terrorism, the UN peacekeeping chief said on Friday.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in an interview with The Associated Press that even compared to two or three years ago, “most of our peacekeeping missions have a political and security environment that has deteriorated.”
In addition and “equally important,” he said, is that the conflicts are “multi-layered” and very often local and national, but also regional and global. He pointed to Africa’s impoverished Sahel region, which is seeing increasing terrorist activity, as an example.
What is causing this change in how UN peacekeepers have to operate are a number of factors starting with increased political divisions among the UN’s 193 member nations, he said.
The drivers of conflict are increasing, Lacroix said, and there are also what he called “conflict enhancers,” including digital technologies, the impact of fake news and misinformation on conflicts, and “armed groups using increasingly sophisticated means to undermine our actions.”
The UN currently has 12 far-flung peacekeeping operations — six in Africa, four in the Middle East, one in Europe and one in Asia — with the more than 66,000 military personnel from 121 countries joined by over 7,000 international police and 14,000 civilians.
Lacroix said peacekeepers continue to make “a huge difference” in countries where they oversee ceasefires like Cyprus and south Lebanon in terms of preventing conflict, and “they also make a huge difference in terms of protection of civilians, even though we would like to be able to do more.”
But the undersecretary-general for peace operations said the drivers of conflict “are massively impacting the conflicts in which we’re involved.”
“They pose increasingly important threats to countries in which our missions are deployed, and frankly to the region where we are operating,” he said.
“Are we equipped enough as a multilateral system to address these threats?” Lacroix asked rhetorically. “I’m not sure. I think there’s probably more that should be done in those areas.”
He called an upcoming ministerial meeting on UN peacekeeping in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 7-8 an important opportunity to improve the performance and impact of peacekeepers and “the effectiveness of our tools,” and to mobilize international support for these efforts.
Lacroix said “a significant number” of ministers and senior officials from all UN member states are expected in Seoul, stressing that high-level participation is “critically important” as an expression of support for UN peacekeeping, which is funded by a separate UN budget amounting to $6.38 billion for the year ending June 30, 2022, as well as voluntary contributions.
He said the peacekeeping department has circulated a list to UN member nations of what it needs to improve the protection of peacekeepers against ambushes, improvised explosive devices and attacks, and to protect their camps. The list also includes improved medical support and equipment to make peacekeepers more nimble, mobile and reactive, especially more helicopters, he said.
Lacroix said there are two other very important areas: improving the missions’ ability to collect and process information to better prevent threats instead of having to react to them, and increasing the number of women in peacekeeping operations “because we know for a fact that more women in peacekeeping means more effective peacekeeping.”
He said it will be “tremendously important” to have governments support the department’s “strategy for the digital transformation of peacekeeping because we strongly believe that if we make the best possible use of these new technologies, then it can be a game changer for peacekeeping.”
To do that, he said, the UN has to improve what he called “the digital literacy of peacekeeping and our peacekeepers,” which means more training.
If the peacekeeping department and peacekeepers are better at using digital technology, the men and women in the field can be better protected, Lacroix said.
“We can probably better communicate and also counter misinformation,” and the UN can better collect and process information “in a way that can enable effective action,” he said.
But Lacroix said if peacekeeping is to succeed — “which is to create the conditions where peacekeeping missions can leave” — it is “critically important” that governments support political efforts to achieve this goal.
He said there must also be a recognition that more and more peacekeeping operations are part of broader efforts and partnerships that can build different capacities, including security, or help provide humanitarian assistance in places like Congo, South Sudan or Mali.
“We have to make sure that we are playing a role where you can make the best possible difference, and other partners have to have that same approach, and we need to be complementary to each other,” Lacroix said.

Topics: United Nations

Prominent Afghan doctor kidnapped, killed in northern city

Updated 20 November 2021
Prominent Afghan doctor kidnapped, killed in northern city

Prominent Afghan doctor kidnapped, killed in northern city
  • Mohamed Nader Alemi was abducted two months ago in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif
  • Despite the payment, the kidnappers then killed Alemi, leaving his body in the street, his son said
KABUL, Afghanistan: A prominent doctor was kidnapped and killed in northern Afghanistan, his family said Saturday.
Mohamed Nader Alemi was abducted two months ago in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, and his kidnappers demanded a ransom for his release, his son Roheen Alemi said. The family eventually paid them $350,000, after negotiating down their initial demand of more than twice that, he said.
Despite the payment, the kidnappers then killed Alemi, leaving his body in the street, his son said. They called the family and told them where to find it on Friday, he said.
“My father was badly tortured, there are signs of harm on his body,” Roheen Alemi said.
Alemi, a psychiatrist, worked for the government’s provincial hospital in Mazar-i-Sharif. He also owned a private clinic, said to be the city’s first private psychiatric clinic.
Under the previous, US-backed government, crime swelled, including frequent kidnappings for ransom, which prompted several businessmen to flee Afghanistan. The abductions have continued since the Taliban seized power on Aug. 15, though with lower frequency.
The Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khosty, said Taliban forces arrested eight suspected kidnappers who were behind the abductions of three people, including Alemi, in Balkh Province, where Mazar-i-Sharif is located. He said two of those abducted were rescued but that Alemi was killed before the rescue. Police were searching for two associates of the eight arrested men who were believed to have killed the doctor.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to find and punish the perpetrators,” he said, using the Taliban name for Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, the Taliban-run Finance Ministry announced that all government employees will be paid a three months’ salary, which had been unpaid since the Taliban takeover. The lack of pay for government workers has been one factor fueling a spike in poverty in Afghanistan amid a crumbling economy.
US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, responded to an open letter sent earlier this week by the Taliban foreign minister to the American Congress. In the letter, Amir Khan Muttaqi said American sanctions on the Taliban are fueling the economic crisis and urged Congress to release billions in Afghan assets.
West said in a series of tweets that the Taliban had been warned that non-humanitarian aid to Afghanistan would be cut off if the insurgents seized power militarily rather than reaching a negotiated settlement.
Legitimacy “must be earned” by establishing an inclusive government and respecting the rights of women and minorities, “including equal access to education and employment, he said. West added that the US is providing $474 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through UN agencies.

Topics: Afghanistan doctor kidnap Taliban

Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown

Updated 20 November 2021
Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown

Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown
  • Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes' Square in central Vienna
  • Roughly 66% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19
VIENNA: Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria’s government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year.
Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes’ Square in front of the Hofburg, the former imperial palace in central Vienna. Many protesters waved Austrian and other flags and carried signs with slogans such as “no to vaccination,” “enough is enough” or “down with the fascist dictatorship.”
Roughly 66 percent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Many Austrians are skeptical about vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third-biggest in parliament.
With daily infections still setting records even after a lockdown was imposed on the unvaccinated this week, the government said on Friday it would send Austria back into lockdown as of Monday and make it compulsory to get vaccinated as of Feb. 1.
The Freedom Party (FPO) had already been planning a show of force in Vienna on Saturday when Friday’s announcement fired up its base and prompted FPO leader Herbert Kickl to respond that “As of today, Austria is a dictatorship.”
Although Kickl could not attend because he has caught COVID-19, thousands of people answered calls by the FPO and other vaccine-critical groups to protest across the city.
“We are not in favor of our government’s measures,” said one protester who was part of a group with tin foil on their heads and toilet brushes in their hands. Like most protesters who spoke to the media, they declined to give their names, though the mood was festive.

Topics: Austria Protests lockdown COVID-19

FMs of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France meet

Updated 29 min 46 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid
FMs of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France meet

FMs of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France meet
  • Shoukry: Four countries agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, climate and migration
CAIRO: The foreign ministers of Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and France met in Athens to discuss strengthening cooperation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of common concern.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the four countries agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of energy, climate, migration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the regional issues discussed included Sudan, Libya, Palestine, Syria and Yemen. The meeting also discussed ways to develop Egypt’s relations with the EU.

Shoukry said Cairo is striving to reach a binding agreement on the filling and operation of Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam that guarantees the interests of both countries as well as Sudan. 

Topics: Greece Egypt Cyprus France Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

