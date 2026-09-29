LONDON: A judge Tuesday refused bail to a prominent British anti-migrant activist accused of slashing a dinghy in the Channel and set a trial date next year.

Daniel Thomas, better known by his nickname Danny Tommo, was charged with criminal damage this month after a video livestream showed him apparently slashing a dinghy used by migrants which had an emergency responder on board.

A judge at Portsmouth Crown Court in southern England refused a request for bail by Thomas, who has pleaded not guilty, and set a provisional trial date of March 1, 2027.

The judge said the next pre-trial hearing would be November 12.

Thomas, a 37-year-old roofer, is a longtime ally of far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson — real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

This month a group organized by Thomas, Patriot Platform, held protests in Portsmouth and Dover with hundreds of men dressed in black and wearing face coverings blocking roads to disrupt the processing of small boat arrivals.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham last week said the Channel boat smugglers were “changing tactics” after 781 migrants arrived in a single day on Wednesday, the highest figure this year.