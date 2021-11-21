You are here

Tens of thousands rally against Covid curbs in Europe and Australia

In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (AP)
In this image taken from video, demonstrators protest against government restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (AP)
AFP

  • Police said in a tweet that seven people were arrested in The Hague and five officers were injured
AFP

THE HAGUE: Tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Europe and Australia Saturday as anger mounted over fresh Covid restrictions imposed against a resurgent pandemic.
And Dutch police faced a second night of rioting — this time in The Hague — after the previous night’s violence in the port city of Rotterdam.
Clashes erupted after a day of mainly peaceful protests elsewhere in the Netherlands, with rioters throwing stones and fireworks at police and setting fire to bicycles. Several people were arrested.
Europe is battling a fresh wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs, with Austria on Friday announcing a nationwide partial lockdown — the most dramatic restrictions in Western Europe for months.
The Netherlands went back into partial lockdown last Saturday with at least three weeks of curbs, and is now planning to ban unvaccinated people from entering some venues, the so-called 2G option.
Several thousand protesters angry at the latest measures gathered in Amsterdam. Another thousand marched through the southern city of Breda near the Belgian border, carrying banners with slogans such as “No Lockdown.”
Organizers said they opposed Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s plans to exclude the unvaccinated from bars and restaurants.
“People want to live, that’s why we’re here,” said organizer Joost Eras.
But “we’re not rioters. We come in peace,” he said, distancing himself from the chaos the previous night in Rotterdam, in which police said they had fired both warning and targeted shots and used water cannon.
In Austria, around 40,000 came out to protest in central Vienna near the Chancellery, responding to a call from the far-right FPO party.
They held up banners decrying “Corona dictatorship” and slamming the “division of society.”
“It’s not normal that the government deprives us of our rights,” said 42-year-old teacher Katarina Gierscher, who traveled for six hours to attend the rally.

Some protesters wore a yellow star reading the words “not vaccinated,” a nod to the Star of David many Jews were forced to wear during the Nazi era.
Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer expressed his outrage, saying in a statement that it “insults the millions of victims of the Nazi dictatorship and their families.”
From Monday, 8.9 million Austrians will not be allowed to leave home except to go to work, shop for essentials and exercise. The restrictions will initially last 20 days with an evaluation after 10 days.
Vaccination against Covid-19 in the Alpine nation will be mandatory from February 1 next year.
Thousands also marched in Croatia’s capital Zagreb and in Denmark, around a thousand people protested against government plans to reinstate a Covid pass for civil servants going to work.
“Freedom for Denmark,” cried some of the marchers at a rally in Copenhagen organized by the radical Men in Black group, who believe Covid-19 is just a “scam.”

In Australia around 10,000 marched in Sydney and there were also protests in other major cities against vaccine mandates applied to certain occupations by state authorities.
“In Australia where a fanatical cult runs our health bureaucracies, they say it’s OK” to vaccinate children, right-wing politician Craig Kelly told the Sydney crowd to large cheers.
On Saturday, France dispatched dozens of elite forces to its Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after arson and looting overnight in the overseas territory, despite a newly imposed night curfew.
In Iran, the health ministry said Saturday more than half of the population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as infection and death rates in the country have started to drop.
Winter sports have again been hit by the pandemic. Germany has ordered next month’s Ski Jumping World Cup in Klingenthal to be held behind closed doors.
But it wasn’t all bad.
In France, jubilant skiers hit the slopes as resorts fully opened their doors for the first time in almost two years.
“We’re delighted to be able to get the lifts up and running again and to be able to do our job 100 percent,” rescue worker Emmanuel Laissus told AFP in the Val Thorens resort in the southeast.

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

People react to the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
People react to the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 19, 2021. (REUTERS)
AP

  • Former President Donald Trump called the teen “brave” for testifying in his own defense and accused the left of trying “to fan hatred” with its treatment of Rittenhouse
AP

WILMINGTON, Delaware: A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.
Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
“This is one of the last things Biden wants to be engaging in at this moment as he tries to finish up the big Build Back Better bill and get that across the finish line through the Senate,” said Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion. “Race and Kyle Rittenhouse is not the space where he wants or needs to be going deep right now.”
The acquittal of Rittenhouse has touched off new conversations about racial justice, vigilantism and policing in America. The Illinois teen armed himself with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle during an August 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, days after the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer. He said he came to small city to help protect a car lot from vandals and provide medical aid.
Rittenhouse would end up fatally shooting two men and maiming a third. Rittenhouse and his lawyers successfully argued that he had acted in self-defense during a confrontation in which he feared for his life.

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with his attorneys before the jury is relieved for the evening during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, U.S., November 18, 2021. (REUTERS)

The verdict in the case comes at a moment when Biden is trying to keep fellow Democrats focused on passing his massive social services and climate bill and hoping to turn the tide with Americans who have soured on his performance as president.
The president responded carefully following Friday’s verdict, expressing respect for the jury’s decision. He later added in a written statement that, like many Americans, he was “angry and concerned” with the jury acquittal of Rittenhouse.
Meanwhile, Republicans, who had success in this month’s Virginia election in part by accusing Democrats of promoting critical race theory in public schools, are embracing 18-year-old Rittenhouse as their newest hero in America’s culture wars.
GOP Reps. Paul Gosar of Arizona and Matt Gaetz of Florida have said they’d like to hire him as an intern, with Gosar suggesting they arm wrestle for the honor. Another Republican, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, on Saturday predicted that liberal outrage over the Rittenhouse trial would benefit her party.
“It seems liberals want self-defense to be illegal,” Boebert tweeted. “Try running on that in 2022 and see how far it gets you with the majority of the sane American public.”
Former President Donald Trump was quick to stand with Rittenhouse following the verdict. He called the teen “brave” for testifying in his own defense and accused the left of trying “to fan hatred” with its treatment of Rittenhouse.
Trump has spent much of his post-presidency stoking divisions with his frontal criticism of Biden and of any Republican who has not marched in lockstep with his views. And most Republicans, either through silence or direct endorsement, have followed his lead.
In the aftermath of the acquittal, Republicans have highlighted a tweet by Biden during his winning 2020 presidential campaign in which he appeared to suggest that Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.
The tweet, from September 2020, excoriated Trump for failing “to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage” the previous night and included a video that contained a still image of Rittenhouse from the night of the Kenosha shooting and footage of torch-bearing white supremacists at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel are among party officials who have called on Biden to apologize.
“He smeared a teenager to score political points and spread lies about this case,” McDaniel wrote on Twitter. “What Biden did was dangerous and inflammatory.”
Asked by a reporter soon after the verdict if he stood by his campaign social media posting, Biden responded that “I stand by what the jury has concluded.”
Borick, the Muhlenberg College pollster, said the results of this month’s elections in Virginia show that driving at cultural issues — including race and transgender rights — could be a good strategy for Republicans trying to energize a segment of the electorate that was passionate about Trump but less enthusiastic about the rest of the GOP. But Borick warned that the GOP’s fulsome embrace of Rittenhouse wasn’t without risk.
“I don’t know if it’s a great place to be if you’re trying, come the midterms, to reach suburban voters and educated voters who might not fault the decision to acquit Rittenhouse because of the circumstances but are far from comfortable holding him up as a hero,” Borick said.
Even before the verdict, Biden had been facing increased pressure from some Democrats over the lack of progress on passing voting rights and police reform legislation.
Last month, a day after Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill for the second time this year, Biden acknowledged that the process of governing could be “frustrating and sometimes dispiriting” but urged supporters to “keep the faith.”
At the same, civil rights leaders have expressed frustration that Biden has not used the power of the bully pulpit more to push for a broad police reform bill named after George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man whose killing last year by police touched off protests around the US
Speaking at an event earlier this week where he signed into law a trio of bills to increase aid to police, Biden only made passing mention of the George Floyd act, asking legislators from both parties to work together to make it law.
“That’s next,” Biden said.
 

Italy rescues 420 migrants in rough seas in Mediterranean

Italy rescues 420 migrants in rough seas in Mediterranean
AP

  • A coast guard statement said 70 migrants were brought safely by one of its motorboats to Lampedusa
  • A different vessel was headed to the port of Porto Empedocle on Saturday evening with more than 350 migrants aboard
AP

ROME: The Italian Coast Guard rescued more than 420 migrants Saturday, including dozens of minors, from boats in difficulty in the Mediterranean Sea including using cargo ships to block the wind that was buffeting one of the overcrowded vessels.
A coast guard statement said 70 migrants were brought safely by one of its motorboats to the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily.
Meanwhile, a different coast guard vessel was headed to the port of Porto Empedocle on Saturday evening in Sicily with more than 350 migrants aboard after they were plucked to safety from a foundering fishing boat 70 miles (115 kilometers) from the Sicilian coast, the statement said. Among them were more than 40 minors.
That fishing boat “was in danger, due to the bad weather conditions at sea and due to the elevated number of persons on board,” the Coast Guard said. After being rescued by two motorboats, they were transferred to a larger Coast Guard vessel .
The statement described the rescue of the larger number of migrants as “complex.” Four cargo ships in the area were pressed into service to “mitigate the impact of the wind” on the rescue operation, it said, allowing the migrants to be safely rescued.

Rights groups protest suspension of ICC probe into Philippines ‘war on drugs’

Rights groups protest suspension of ICC probe into Philippines ‘war on drugs’
Ellie Aben

  • Tribunal estimates the campaign has killed between 12k and 30k Filipinos
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Rights advocates and Philippine lawyers on Saturday protested the suspension of an International Criminal Court investigation into President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly “war on drugs.”
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has carried out the anti-drug campaign, which according to official records has led to the deaths of more than 6,000 Filipinos to date. The tribunal’s prosecutors in court papers estimate the death figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000.
The tribunal in September authorized a full investigation into the anti-drug campaign, which it said appeared to have been “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population” and could amount to crimes against humanity.
On Friday, the Hague-based court announced that it had suspended the investigation to assess a deferral request from the Philippine ambassador in the Netherlands, who in a letter to the court said that the Philippine government was investigating the alleged crimes.
The National Union of People’s Lawyers, which represents families of those killed in the anti-drug drive, requested the court’s chief prosecutor to continue with the investigation and not be “swayed by the claims now being made by the Duterte administration.”
“The NUPL entreats the ICC prosecutor to deny any such deferral request and, instead, continue with the conduct of a full-blown investigation into the drug-war atrocities,” the group said in a statement.
“These domestic ‘remedies’ described by the Philippine ambassador in his letter have proven utterly ineffective in stopping wave after wave of drug-related killings, the imprisonment of thousands of poor Filipinos on questionable charges, and the commission of countless human rights violations during the anti-drug campaign.”
The Philippines Justice Department has been investigating dozens of police officers suspected of criminal abuse in anti-drug operations after a UN Human Rights Council report said that the drug war was an “illegal, murderous state policy.”
Last month, the Justice Department said that it found rights abuse in 52 cases of death reviewed under the investigation.
Human Rights Watch Asia Director Brad Adams said on Saturday that the government is claiming that existing domestic mechanisms afford citizens justice to “stave off ICC action.”
“In its letter to the ICC, the Philippine government claims that ‘drug war’ killings are being investigated. This is barely true; only 52 out of thousands of killings are in early stages of the investigation,” he said in a statement. “Despite many clear-cut cases of murder, no charges have even been filed.”
The Philippine government has welcomed the tribunal’s decision to suspend the investigation, saying that the court had no jurisdiction over the Philippines.
Duterte pulled Manila out of the court in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into the war on drugs, but according to the court it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.
“We reiterate that it is the position of the Philippine government that the ICC has no jurisdiction over it,” Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said in a statement after the announcement to suspend the investigation.
“We welcome the judiciousness of the new ICC prosecutor, who has deemed it fit to give the matter a fresh look and we trust that the matter will be resolved in favor of the exoneration of our government and the recognition of the vibrancy of our justice system.”

Dozens of people dead or missing as flash floods hit southern India

Dozens of people dead or missing as flash floods hit southern India
  • At least 17 people were confirmed dead and more than 100 are missing
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Dozens of people were reported dead or missing on Saturday after heavy rainfall and flash floods hit the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Environmentalists say deforestation and excessive development are exacerbating the effects of extreme weather driven by climate change.
Local media reports said tens of thousands of people were evacuated to makeshift shelters in Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur districts in the state’s southern Rayalaseema region that have been hit by intense torrents since Thursday.
At least 17 people were confirmed dead and more than 100 are missing. Navy personnel and seven teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in rescue operations.
A DRF spokesperson said three districts, Chittoor, Tirupati and Kadapa, were severely hit. More than 100 villages in the Kadapa district are under water.
“Very heavy rainfall in the range of 180 to 200 millimeters took place in the affected areas within 24 hours,” R. K. Jenamani of the Indian Meteorological Department said.
“The severity of rainfall is increasing but at the same time there is no place for water to escape.”
Himanshu Thakkar, who studies rainfall patterns in India, said that whether rainfall will turn into disaster or not is “majorly influenced by the way we are dealing with the river basins, the catchments.”
“There is an increasing degradation of catchment and deforestation is happening. The local water system which used to help harvest the rain and recharge ground water — those systems are getting systematically degraded,” the Delhi-based environmentalist at South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People said. He added it was unfortunate that despite authorities’ forecasts for Andhra Pradesh the disaster took place.
“The Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh is one of the driest areas of India,” Thakkar said. Had we prepared, this rainfall could have been a boon.”
Flooding in Andhra Pradesh comes after extreme weather disrupted life and caused heavy damage in another South Indian state.
Activities in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, were brought to a halt earlier this week after heavy rainfall and floods. Environmentalists say that while rainfall frequency has been disrupted by climate change, what aggravates its effects, leading to huge damage in the region, is rampant development. Environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman, who works in Chennai, said “growth and development have destabilized the environment and degraded the land.”
“What we call development is the degradation of land,” he said.
“Earlier the total rainfall used to be spread over a number of days, whereas now the number of rainy days has shrunk. Earlier there used to be 30 to 35 days of rain but now it has shrunk to 10 to 15 days in the entire northeast monsoon.
This is one difference because of mainly climate change,” said Prof. S. Janakarajan of the Madras Institute of Development Studies in Chennai.
The crisis, however, is due to the region’s growing population density. 
“In 2011, there used to be 26,000 people per square kilometer, now there is easily 35,000 to 36,000 people per square kilometer. When the population density is going up, per capita drain space is declining and causes flood.”
He added that the “way out” of the flood situation is the “retrieval of micro drains and rivers and the reduction of population density.”

UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts

UN peacekeepers face greater threats from complex conflicts
AP

  • “most of our peacekeeping missions have a political and security environment that has deteriorated,” says peacekeeping chief
AP

UN: The more than 66,000 UN peacekeepers are confronting greater threats today because conflicts have become more complex and are driven by an increasing number of factors ranging from ethnic tensions and the impact of organized crime to illegal exploitation of resources and terrorism, the UN peacekeeping chief said on Friday.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix said in an interview with The Associated Press that even compared to two or three years ago, “most of our peacekeeping missions have a political and security environment that has deteriorated.”
In addition and “equally important,” he said, is that the conflicts are “multi-layered” and very often local and national, but also regional and global. He pointed to Africa’s impoverished Sahel region, which is seeing increasing terrorist activity, as an example.
What is causing this change in how UN peacekeepers have to operate are a number of factors starting with increased political divisions among the UN’s 193 member nations, he said.
The drivers of conflict are increasing, Lacroix said, and there are also what he called “conflict enhancers,” including digital technologies, the impact of fake news and misinformation on conflicts, and “armed groups using increasingly sophisticated means to undermine our actions.”
The UN currently has 12 far-flung peacekeeping operations — six in Africa, four in the Middle East, one in Europe and one in Asia — with the more than 66,000 military personnel from 121 countries joined by over 7,000 international police and 14,000 civilians.
Lacroix said peacekeepers continue to make “a huge difference” in countries where they oversee ceasefires like Cyprus and south Lebanon in terms of preventing conflict, and “they also make a huge difference in terms of protection of civilians, even though we would like to be able to do more.”
But the undersecretary-general for peace operations said the drivers of conflict “are massively impacting the conflicts in which we’re involved.”
“They pose increasingly important threats to countries in which our missions are deployed, and frankly to the region where we are operating,” he said.
“Are we equipped enough as a multilateral system to address these threats?” Lacroix asked rhetorically. “I’m not sure. I think there’s probably more that should be done in those areas.”
He called an upcoming ministerial meeting on UN peacekeeping in Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 7-8 an important opportunity to improve the performance and impact of peacekeepers and “the effectiveness of our tools,” and to mobilize international support for these efforts.
Lacroix said “a significant number” of ministers and senior officials from all UN member states are expected in Seoul, stressing that high-level participation is “critically important” as an expression of support for UN peacekeeping, which is funded by a separate UN budget amounting to $6.38 billion for the year ending June 30, 2022, as well as voluntary contributions.
He said the peacekeeping department has circulated a list to UN member nations of what it needs to improve the protection of peacekeepers against ambushes, improvised explosive devices and attacks, and to protect their camps. The list also includes improved medical support and equipment to make peacekeepers more nimble, mobile and reactive, especially more helicopters, he said.
Lacroix said there are two other very important areas: improving the missions’ ability to collect and process information to better prevent threats instead of having to react to them, and increasing the number of women in peacekeeping operations “because we know for a fact that more women in peacekeeping means more effective peacekeeping.”
He said it will be “tremendously important” to have governments support the department’s “strategy for the digital transformation of peacekeeping because we strongly believe that if we make the best possible use of these new technologies, then it can be a game changer for peacekeeping.”
To do that, he said, the UN has to improve what he called “the digital literacy of peacekeeping and our peacekeepers,” which means more training.
If the peacekeeping department and peacekeepers are better at using digital technology, the men and women in the field can be better protected, Lacroix said.
“We can probably better communicate and also counter misinformation,” and the UN can better collect and process information “in a way that can enable effective action,” he said.
But Lacroix said if peacekeeping is to succeed — “which is to create the conditions where peacekeeping missions can leave” — it is “critically important” that governments support political efforts to achieve this goal.
He said there must also be a recognition that more and more peacekeeping operations are part of broader efforts and partnerships that can build different capacities, including security, or help provide humanitarian assistance in places like Congo, South Sudan or Mali.
“We have to make sure that we are playing a role where you can make the best possible difference, and other partners have to have that same approach, and we need to be complementary to each other,” Lacroix said.

