Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh

Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh

Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Top Saudi real estate developers have formed a tripartite alliance to establish a housing project in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The alliance will build 580 villas spread over 300,000 sq. m. Al-Othman Group, Tamimi Real Estate, Isam Khairi Kabbani allied under Tilal Properties will develop the project in Aljwan, north of Riyadh.
The project will benefit members of the Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program, which aims to increase housing ownership for Saudis to 70 percent in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. 



Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF-owned National Water Company (NWC) announced on Sunday the signing of two contracts at SR579 million ($154 million) to manage the operation of water treatment services in the Central and Eastern clusters.

The first SR358 million contract was signed with Saudi Al-Khorayef Alliance and French Veolia to provide operation and maintenance for the Riyadh region.

The other SR221 million contract was signed with the Saudi Miahona Alliance, the French group Saur and the Philippine company Manila Water for the operation and maintenance of the Eastern Cluster.

"One of the most important foundations of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is the well-being of citizens and the quality of services provided, which gave rise to the National Water Strategy 2030,” NWC’s CEO, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkely, said.

“Based on this, the NWC strategy has been adopted and detailed plans have been developed to improve water services in the Kingdom with the participation of the private sector,” he added. 

Al-Mowkely said that the company is currently working on awarding management contracts for the remaining clusters, namely western, southern and northern ones, which will be completed by the end of December 2021.



Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Updated 9 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Updated 9 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bank AlJazira has opened up its tier 2 sukuk worth SR2 billion ($5.3 million), the bank said in a statement.


The launch began on November 21, 2021 and will run until December 31, 2021.

AlJazira Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia were appointed as the joint lead managers and bookrunners for the offer, the bank said.



Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB

Saudi EXIM Bank signs MoU with HSBC, SABB
Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi EXIM Bank announced on Sunday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with HSBC Bank and Saudi British Bank to advance trade and export financing and credit insurance. 
The partnership is in line with Saudi EXIM Bank’s objectives to boost the export of Saudi products and services.
The bank’s CEO, Saad Alkhalb, said the collaboration with HSBC and SABB is a significant step toward achieving EXIM Bank’s goal to build effective partnerships with national and international financial institutions.



Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu

Saudi competition authority approves the acquisition of fast-food chain Kudu
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi General Authority for Competition approved today the acquisition of Saudi’s fast-food chain Kudu Food and Catering Co. by Tahalof Al Tamm Investment Co., according to the authority's Twitter account. 

The authority had approved 101 acquisitions since the beginning of 2021, which is the highest number of approved acquisitions within one year the authority achieved since its establishment, Argaam reported, citing GAC’s spokesman, Saad Al Masoud. 



US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia

US investment firm plans to take over Telecom Italia
Updated 24 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: KKR & Co., an American global investment company, plans to buy all of Telecom Italia, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The move aims at revamping the Italian telecommunications company that’s seen its market value fall more than 8 percent to €7.4 billion ($8.4 billion) this year.

The US company plans to separate out Telecom Italia’s network business in order to get a solid revenue stream from regulated tariffs, the sources said. 

Spokespeople for Telecom Italia and KRR declined to comment.



