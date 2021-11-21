Tripartite alliance to develop housing project in Riyadh

Saudi National Water Company signs two contracts worth $154m

Saudi PIF-owned National Water Company (NWC) announced on Sunday the signing of two contracts at SR579 million ($154 million) to manage the operation of water treatment services in the Central and Eastern clusters.

The first SR358 million contract was signed with Saudi Al-Khorayef Alliance and French Veolia to provide operation and maintenance for the Riyadh region.

The other SR221 million contract was signed with the Saudi Miahona Alliance, the French group Saur and the Philippine company Manila Water for the operation and maintenance of the Eastern Cluster.

"One of the most important foundations of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is the well-being of citizens and the quality of services provided, which gave rise to the National Water Strategy 2030,” NWC’s CEO, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Mowkely, said.

“Based on this, the NWC strategy has been adopted and detailed plans have been developed to improve water services in the Kingdom with the participation of the private sector,” he added.

Al-Mowkely said that the company is currently working on awarding management contracts for the remaining clusters, namely western, southern and northern ones, which will be completed by the end of December 2021.