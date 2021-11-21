Saudi Arabia registers 1 COVID-19 death, 36 new infections

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed one new COVID-19 related death on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,824.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 36 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 549,479 people have now contracted the disease. Of the total number of cases, 49 remain in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 13, followed by Jeddah with 10, and Madinah and Makkah confirmed three cases each.
The health ministry also announced that 48 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 538,590.
Over 47.0 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign started. More than 22.2 million people have been fully vaccinated.
Saudi authorities continued their monitoring campaigns to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures imposed to stem the spread of the disease.
The Ministry of Interior reported 869 violations in the past week, with the highest number of breaches recorded in Riyadh with 241, followed by Makkah with 235, Madinah with 185, and Hail with 114. Qassim recorded the lowest number of violations with two.
The ministry called on citizens and residents to abide by the preventive protocols and the instructions issued by authorities.
Saudi municipalities have also ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with health and safety measures.
The municipality of Eastern Province carried out 8,678 inspection tours of commercial centers and facilities during the past week. Authorities recorded 640 violations and closed 13 businesses for not adhering to the precautionary measures.
The Northern Borders Province, represented by Rafha Municipality, carried out 700 tours in the past week and field teams issued fines to 22 commercial outlets for breaching protocols.
In Hail, 26 facilities were closed in the past week during 496 inspection rounds.
Officials have also called on the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or contacting authorities through the Balady app.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 245 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 5.16 million.