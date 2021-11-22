TASI closes down 2.7% points: Market wrap 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, down 2.7 percent or 314 points, to close at 11,172 points.

Today’s decline is the largest in percentage terms and points since October 2020, when the market fell by 4.1 percent and 351 points.

It follows yesterday’s fall after 14 drone attacks by Houthis in Yemen on a number of Saudi cities and Aramco facilities.

Some 206.1 million shares changed hands in 400,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, Nayifat Finance Company.

The fallers today were led by Al Rajhi Bank diving 5 percent to SR135.20 ($36), while SABIC, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank, Maaden, Alinma Bank slipped between 2 and 5 percent.

Taiba fell to SR36.90 after the end of the eligibility period for a cash dividend of SR4 per share for Q3 2021.

Among the risers, Nayifat rose 4 percent to SR35.25 on debut amid heavy trading exceeding 40 million shares worth SR1.4 billion, The listing price was SR34.

The parallel Nomu index was down 251.42 points, or 1.05 percent, it closed at 23,719.84 points, after 214,000 trades.