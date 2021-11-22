You are here

Soudah Development, Tourism Ministry sign deal to promote hospitality talent

The MoU is part of the company’s efforts to empower and upskill the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa.
The MoU is part of the company’s efforts to empower and upskill the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa.
Updated 14 sec ago

Soudah Development, Tourism Ministry sign deal to promote hospitality talent
RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned Soudah Development on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Ministry to enhance cooperation in promoting tourism and hospitality talent.

The MoU is part of the company’s efforts to empower and upskill the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa, create more than 8,000 full-time jobs by 2030 and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The agreement lays out a framework to equip youths with a wide range of training programs and opportunities. It will offer on-the-job training initiatives, distance learning schemes and scholarships to study abroad. Training and development will be encouraged to ensure people have the skills, knowledge, and expertise to compete for the best jobs.

Dr. Reem AlFrayan, community integration and development director at Soudah Development, said: “This cooperation will have a major role in developing human capital in the project area, which will contribute to qualifying the people of Soudah and Rijal Almaa to compete for quality opportunities in the tourism sector.”

It will also promote collaboration and cooperation between Soudah Development and the Ministry of Tourism in a wide range of areas.

The MoU seeks to advance Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.

IRS seized $3.5bn in crypto in 2021: Crypto wrap

IRS seized $3.5bn in crypto in 2021: Crypto wrap
Updated 59 min 23 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

IRS seized $3.5bn in crypto in 2021: Crypto wrap

IRS seized $3.5bn in crypto in 2021: Crypto wrap
Updated 59 min 23 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The US’s Internal Revenue Service revealed that $3.5 billion in cryptocurrency was seized during the fiscal year 2021.

This represents 93 percent of all funds seized by the Criminal Investigation unit during the same time period.

The agency also expects to seize billions of dollars in cryptocurrency next year, according to Bitcoin.com.

“I expect a trend of crypto seizures to continue as we move forward into fiscal year 2022. We are seeing crypto involved in a number of our crimes as we move forward,” IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jim Lee said.

Crypto FOMO

Matt Comyn, CEO of the Australian multinational Commonwealth Bank, spoke about the fear of missing out when it comes to bitcoin and cryptocurrency in an interview with Bloomberg.

Comyn explained that while cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and speculative, banks need to be involved in crypto and blockchain technology.

“We see risks in participating, but we see bigger risks in not participating,” he said.

“We also don’t think that the sector and the technology is going away anytime soon. So we want to understand it, we want to provide a competitive offering to customers with the right disclosures around risks,” he added.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.46 percent to $58,141 at 6:11 pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,235, down by 2.49 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Financial support agreed to help Saudi delivery agents 

Financial support agreed to help Saudi delivery agents 
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Financial support agreed to help Saudi delivery agents 

Financial support agreed to help Saudi delivery agents 
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

The Communications and Information Technology Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Human Resources Development Fund to provide financial support to Saudi delivery agents, a statement revealed.

The financial support will be provided to those working in applications registered with the authority and for those who obtained a self-employment document from the ministry of human resources. 

The commission reported that the total amount reaches SR3,000 ($800) per month for each applicant, to be provided after executing a specific number of delivery requests. 

This aims to encourage Saudi youth to diversify sources of income and to keep up with the growth in delivery application. 

Dubai’s economy grows faster than expected 

Dubai’s economy grows faster than expected 
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s economy grows faster than expected 

Dubai’s economy grows faster than expected 
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s economy is rebounding faster than expected, as property sales are rising and restaurants are busy, at a time when Europe is experiencing a surge in Covid cases and tightening restrictions again, Bloomberg reported

“The recovery has been faster than we expected,” said Scott Livermore, chief economist for Oxford Economics Middle East in Dubai.

“Expo has played a role in that but also the success Dubai has had in avoiding a Delta wave that has allowed the domestic economy to pretty much get back to normal,” he added.  

Around 90 percent of UAE’s population is fully vaccinated and high-risk individuals are provided with boosters. 

Another big contributor to Dubai’s economy is the rise of oil prices. 

“Many factors might have contributed to Dubai’s upturn: High oil prices have created a boom in the region, a receding virus and the Expo have boosted tourism and a recovery in the real estate market has improved sentiment. It’s all looking great now although some of these tailwinds could fade over time,” chief emerging markets economist, Ziad Daoud, explained. 

TASI closes down 2.7% points: Market wrap 

TASI closes down 2.7% points: Market wrap 
Updated 22 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

TASI closes down 2.7% points: Market wrap 

TASI closes down 2.7% points: Market wrap 
Updated 22 November 2021
SARA ALFAIZ 

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday, down 2.7 percent or 314 points, to close at 11,172 points.

Today’s decline is the largest in percentage terms and points since October 2020, when the market fell by 4.1 percent and 351 points. 

It follows yesterday’s fall after 14 drone attacks by Houthis in Yemen on a number of Saudi cities and Aramco facilities.

Some 206.1 million shares changed hands in 400,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, Nayifat Finance Company.

The fallers today were led by Al Rajhi Bank diving 5 percent to SR135.20 ($36), while SABIC, Saudi Aramco, Saudi National Bank, Maaden, Alinma Bank slipped between 2 and 5 percent.

Taiba fell to SR36.90 after the end of the eligibility period for a cash dividend of SR4 per share for Q3 2021.

Among the risers, Nayifat rose 4 percent to SR35.25 on debut amid heavy trading exceeding 40 million shares worth SR1.4 billion, The listing price was SR34.

The parallel Nomu index was down 251.42 points, or 1.05 percent, it closed at 23,719.84 points, after 214,000 trades.

Ghana raises interest rate to 14.5%

Ghana raises interest rate to 14.5%
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

Ghana raises interest rate to 14.5%

Ghana raises interest rate to 14.5%
Updated 22 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Ghana’s central bank has raised the interest rate for the first time since 2015 to 14.5 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee increased the rate by 100 basis points — 1 percent — Bloomberg reported, citing the Bank of Ghana.

The increase comes after inflation accelerated to a 15-month high of 11 percent in October.

“These elevated inflationary risks require prompt policy action to re-anchor inflation expectations to safeguard the central bank’s price stability objective,” the MPC said in a statement. 

