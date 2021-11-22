Soudah Development, Tourism Ministry sign deal to promote hospitality talent

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned Soudah Development on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Ministry to enhance cooperation in promoting tourism and hospitality talent.

The MoU is part of the company’s efforts to empower and upskill the local community in Soudah and Rijal Almaa, create more than 8,000 full-time jobs by 2030 and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The agreement lays out a framework to equip youths with a wide range of training programs and opportunities. It will offer on-the-job training initiatives, distance learning schemes and scholarships to study abroad. Training and development will be encouraged to ensure people have the skills, knowledge, and expertise to compete for the best jobs.

Dr. Reem AlFrayan, community integration and development director at Soudah Development, said: “This cooperation will have a major role in developing human capital in the project area, which will contribute to qualifying the people of Soudah and Rijal Almaa to compete for quality opportunities in the tourism sector.”

It will also promote collaboration and cooperation between Soudah Development and the Ministry of Tourism in a wide range of areas.

The MoU seeks to advance Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Human Capability Development Program.