IMF warns El Salvador against using bitcoin as legal tender: Crypto wrap

Updated 58 sec ago

RAYANA ALQUBALI
Updated 58 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI




Updated 58 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund warned El Salvador against using bitcoin as official tender given the risks associated with the cryptocurrency, a day after the country announced plans for the world's first Bitcoin City.

“Given Bitcoin’s high price volatility, its use as a legal tender entails significant risks to consumer protection, financial integrity, and financial stability,” the IMF said in a statement after concluding a monitoring mission to the Central American country.

“Its use also gives rise to fiscal contingent liabilities. Because of those risks, bitcoin should not be used as a legal tender.”

The Washington-based lender thus recommended “narrowing the scope of the bitcoin law” that made it official currency and urged “strengthening the regulation and supervision of the new payment ecosystem.”

The IMF statement came a day after President Nayib Bukele said El Salvador plans to build a “Bitcoin City” powered by a volcano and financed by cryptocurrency bonds.

Crypto is not a fad

Australian Sen. Jane Hume spoke about cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) on Monday during her speech at the Australian Financial Review Super & Wealth Summit in Sydney.

Hume said they need to acknowledge that cryptocurrency is not a fad, adding that there are huge opportunities in decentralized finance (DeFi).

“So as an industry, and as a government, we need to acknowledge this is not a fad. We should tread cautiously, but not fearfully,” Hume said.

According to a new Australian Senate committee report, 17 percent of Australians invest in cryptocurrency.

“This is an asset class that has captured hearts and minds, but beyond that — whatever you might personally think — it’s a technology that’s not going away any time soon,” she said.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Tuesday, falling by 1.83  percent to $57,274 at 6:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,296, up by 1.25 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency

Oil prices rise 3% to one-week high

Updated 10 sec ago

SHATHA ALMASOUDI
Updated 10 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI




Updated 10 sec ago
SHATHA ALMASOUDI

RIYADH: Oil prices rose to a one-week high on Tuesday after a move by the United States and other consumer nations to release tens of millions of barrels of oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves to try to cool the market fell short of some expectations.

The US decision came after members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, otherwise known as OPEC+ rejected calls for increased oil production.

Talking to Arab News, Ayid Alswadain, a Riyadh-based energy expert, said the oil producers’ alliance was very clear in its stance. It had made clear that it would make decisions to maintain balance in the market and adjust production accordingly.

When asked about a possible OPEC+ response to the SPR releases, he said: “I don’t expect any change in the course of production for next month,” Alswadain added.

The US has decided to release 50 million barrels from SPR, which will start hitting the market in mid to late December.

Alswadain said out of these 50 million barrels, 18 million have already been utilized.
“The remaining 32 million barrels will be in exchange,” Alswadain added. 

“I don’t expect these 32 million barrels will be pushed in one day since the maximum allowable withdrawal from the SPR is 4.4 million per day,” he added.

Brent futures rose $2.65, or 3.3 percent, to $82.35 a barrel by 12:52 p.m. EST (1752 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 2.5 percent, to $78.66.

That puts Brent on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since August and its highest close since Nov. 16. It also pushed Brent’s premium over WTI to its highest since mid-October. 

Topics: Brent WTI SPR US OPEC OPEC+

Orascom Construction deal may be fully funded in cash

Updated 23 November 2021

Arab News
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News




Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Orascom Construction’s acquisition of assets owned by other members of the Egyptian Sawiris family could be fully cash funded and will not not include a stock exchange option, two banking sources told CNBC Arabia.

The deal is expected to be complete during the first quarter of 2022, the sources said.

Companies to be acquired are fully owned by heirs of Onsi Sawiris, the late patriarch of the Sawiris family, and the HLB Consulting is currently working on studying their fair value.

Orascom Construction’s CEO is Onsi's youngest son, Nassef Sawiris. One of his brothers, Naguib, is one of Africa's richest men, with an estimated fortune of over $3 billion. He chairs telecom holding company Weather Investments, and is CEO of Orascom Telecom.

Cash funding is the best option to implement this deal at the present time, according to one of the sources. The financing may be done partially through available liquidity and partially from the debt markets, he said. 

Topics: Orascom Construction Onsi Sawiris Nassef Sawiris

Marriott International to open two new hotels in Saudi Arabia 

Updated 23 November 2021

Arab News 
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

 

 
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Hotel operator Marriott International has signed an agreement with Saudi’s Sela Sport Company to develop two new luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia. 

The St. Regis Riyadh and The Jeddah Edition are expected to open in prime city locations in 2022.

The former is to be located at the entrance of the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, while the latter is to be situated on the corniche of Jeddah. 

“The St. Regis Riyadh will be part of the ‘Via Riyadh’ which will be an ultra-luxurious zone of the Riyadh Season 2021, the six-month event that celebrates the city and its culture,” Sela Sport’s managing director, Rakan Al-Harthy, said. 

“While The Jeddah Edition will be perfectly located in the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, Jeddah’s most anticipated destination and will be part of the city’s vibrant celebrations and events during Jeddah Season,” he added.

The signings show the growth of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, Chief Development Officer at Marriott International, Jerome Briet, said.   

“It also showcases the strong interest in our portfolio of sought-after luxury brands,” he added.

Topics: Marriott International

Egypt's FSA approves UAE's Aldar acquisition of SODIC

Updated 23 November 2021

Arab News
Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News




Updated 23 November 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi-based real estate company Aldar Properties has had its bid for a controlling stake in the Egyptian property developer SODIC approved by regulators.

Aldar Properties said in a statement that Egypt’s Financial Supervisory Authority has given the green light to the deal.

The rubber-stamping comes two months after the Emirati parties submitted their mandatory tender offer to acquire 90 percent of SODIC, at a price of EGP20 per share ($1.27).  

Based on the submitted offer, the total value of 320.6 million shares purchased amounts to EGP 6.4 billion. 

The validity period of the offer will be between 10 and 30 working days, during which time SODIC will study the feasibility of the purchase.

UAE property developers are eyeing ways to diversify their income amid a depressed property sector at home.

Headquartered in Cairo and listed on the Egyptian Exchange, SODIC is one of Egypt’s leading real estate companies with a strong track record in developing high-quality residential, commercial and retail projects.

 

Topics: Aldar Properties Sodic

Eurozone's private sector conditions improve following a six-month low in October: Economic wrap

Updated 23 November 2021

Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed
Updated 23 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah
Ruba Alrashed




Updated 23 November 2021
Ziad Sabbah Ruba Alrashed

The euro area’s business activity growth picked up pace in November, following its six-month low in the previous month, IHS Markit revealed. 

The composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the zone reached 55.8 in November, compared to 54.2 in October, according to flash estimates by the London-based firm.

However, high inflation in the area remained an issue as both costs and average selling prices went up by record rates.

Although confidence about the outlook dropped to a 10-month low — partly due to a revival of Covid-19 concerns — firms faced stronger demand in November, pulling the rate of job creation to its second highest level in 21 years.

The services sector had a stronger performance compared to manufacturing, as its growth reached a three-month high. The manufacturing sector also experienced a rebound in November, despite expanding at the second-lowest level in the previous 17 months.

The Consumer Confidence Index fell significantly in both the EU and the eurozone in November as they went down by 2.1 percent and 2.0 percent respectively compared to October.

The indicator reached -8.2 for the EU and -6.8 for the euro area, the European Commission said.

The index fell below the pre-pandemic level for the EU while it was close to that level for the eurozone. However, it remained above its long-term average.

UK’s private sector

The UK’s composite PMI ticked down to 57.7 in November from 57.8 in the previous month, flash estimates by IHS Markit showed.

Similar to the eurozone, the services sector outperformed the manufacturing industry as client demand picked up pace and pandemic-related restrictions were relaxed. The manufacturing sector expanded at its highest level in three months as well.

On the flip side, input cost inflation reached record levels in November due to wage hikes and jumps in the costs of energy, fuel and raw materials.

Meanwhile, employment levels underwent some improvements as customer demand and higher backlogs of work drove the increase.

In addition, new order intakes grew by the highest levels since June while exports rose only slightly.

Australia’s economy

Growth of the Australian private sector increased in November on the back of better conditions in both the services and the manufacturing sectors, according to flash estimates by IHS Markit.

Composite PMI for the country reached an initial reading of 55 in November, a five-month high and up from the previous month’s 52.1. Output and demand growth in the private sector rose in November as Covid-19-induced restrictions eased off. Business confidence and employment conditions also improved.

Supply chain disruptions remained an issue in the private sector. This, along with transportation and labor issues, were causing higher prices.

In another economic development for Australia, the country’s central bank said that it would closely examine asset prices to check if there are bubbles as interest rates hit record low levels, Bloomberg reported.

Favorable EM debt securities

Rising interest rates triggered by emerging markets’ central banks means that their debt will be more attractive for investors, according to private equity giant BlackRock. 

It will also provide a buffer in the event of policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve. 

“We prefer local-currency bonds of higher-yielding countries with solid current account balances,” global chief investment strategist at BlackRock, Wei Li, said.

However, this could negatively affect stocks and equities in these countries, the firm added.

Singapore’s core inflation

Singapore’s core inflation rate, which excludes changes in food and energy prices, increased to 1.5 percent in October, posting the highest jump in nearly 3 years, the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed. 

This builds on the previous month’s inflation of 1.2 percent.

This was driven by higher prices of services and food as they rose annually by 1.6 and 1.7 percent respectively. 

In addition, consumer prices as a whole went up by a yearly rate of 3.2 percent in October, compared to 2.5 percent in September.

Poland’s interest rates

Poland’s central bank is expected to hike interest rates to pre-pandemic levels, according to Bloomberg. This comes at a time when inflationary pressures in the country are mounting.

Topics: Economic Wrap eurozone Australia

