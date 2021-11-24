You are here

Libya's Waha work to cut output by 90,000 bpd for a week

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Libya’s Waha oil company will carry out maintenance operations on a pipeline starting on Wednesday that will reduce crude output by 90,000 barrels per day for one week, the National Oil Corp. media office said.

Waha’s oil output before maintenance work was due to begin was 286,000 bpd, the NOC media office said.

Topics: energy Oil Libya

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.


The world's richest person had on Nov. 6 tweeted that he would sell 10 percent of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.


Since then, he has sold 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion. Last Tuesday, Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options.

 

Topics: economy Tesla Elon Musk electric cars

Updated 14 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

  Longer term economic cooperation could come in funding and through UAE companies purchasing or establishing partnerships with their Turkish counterparts
Turkey and the United Arab Emirates aim to agree investment deals during a visit to Ankara by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Wednesday as Turkey grapples with a currency crisis, two Turkish officials said.


Sheikh Mohammed's meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan, the first such visit by either side in years, follows a period of bitter regional rivalry and comes a day after Turkey's lira slumped as much as 15% against the dollar.


Turkey and the UAE have been battling for regional influence since the Arab uprisings erupted a decade ago.

They have backed opposing sides in Libya's civil war and their disputes extended to the eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf, before Ankara started a charm offensive in the region last year.


With political differences calmed but still deep-seated, the two sides have focused on economic ties and de-escalation.


"It is expected that some deals on the economy, technology, environment issues, cyber security and logistics that are still being worked on will be signed," a senior Turkish government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.


The UAE was expected to make "significantly large" investments in Turkey in the short-term such as seeking partnerships in assets within the Turkey Wealth Fund, the country's sovereign investment company.


Asked whether the UAE will provide economic assistance to Turkey, UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri gave no details, telling reporters: "Whatever turns out today we will see it tomorrow".


A Turkish official familiar with preparations for Sheikh Mohammed's visit said deals could be agreed in the e-commerce, energy, and supply chain fields.


Longer term economic cooperation could come in funding and through UAE companies purchasing or establishing partnerships with their Turkish counterparts, the official said, predicting total UAE investment would ultimately be in the billions of dollars.


The two countries will also evaluate ways to cooperate in foreign policy. "Problems with the UAE are now behind us. We are entering a period based fully on cooperation and mutual benefit," the official said.


Turkey said in September it was in talks with the UAE over investments in energy such as power generation, while the UAE has said it seeks deeper trade and economic ties with Ankara.


UAE sovereign wealth funds have also made significant investments in Turkish online grocer Getir and e-commerce platform Trendyol. 

Topics: economy UAE Turkey trade deals trade Investment

Updated 17 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: A coordinated release from government oil reserves led by the US may add about 70 million to 80 million barrels of crude supply, smaller than the more-than-100 million barrels the market has been pricing in, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

“On our pricing model, such a release would be worth less than $2/bbl, significantly less than the $8/bbl sell-off that occurred since late October,” the bank said in a note titled “A drop in the ocean.” 

Global oil prices rebounded to a one-week high on Tuesday after the move by the US and other consumer nations to release oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to try to cool the market fell short of some expectations.

On Wednesday, US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 35 cents to $78.15 a barrel by 0031 GMT.

“The aggregate size of the release of about 70-80 mb (million barrels) was smaller than the 100+ mb the market had been pricing in, with the swap nature of most of these barrels implying an even smaller, about 40 million barrels net, increase in oil supplies over 2022-23,” Goldman said.

“That is in the context of a market drawing up to 2mb/d at present.”

Brent crude prices have also priced in an additional hit to global oil demand of 1.5 million barrels per day for the next three months from the impact of COVID-19 in Europe and China, Goldman said.

“We view these as likely excessive concerns over the next three months, leaving the recent sell-off overshooting fundamentals due to the year-end decline in trading activity,” the bank said.

While the coordinated government stock releases would warrant a $2 a barrel downgrade to the bank’s year-end Brent price forecast, it expects the lack of progress on negotiations with Iran to offset risks.

Global powers and Iran will meet on Monday to revive talks on a nuclear deal that could lift US sanctions on Iranian oil, allowing Tehran to increase exports.

“In addition, OPEC could consider halting its production hikes to offset the detrimental SPR impact of lower oil prices on the needed recovery in global oil capex, likely justifying such action as prudent in the face of COVID demand risks,” the bank said.

Topics: energy SPR Petroleum

Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Shares in Italy's Fincantieri extended losses on Wednesday and fell more than 3%, after daily Il Messaggero reported that the shipbuilder could launch a capital increase of 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).


The rights issue would be linked also to a potential offer by Fincantieri to buy assets of Italian defence group Leonardo , the daily said.


Fincantieri declined to comment on the press report. 

 

Topics: economy Europe SHIPBUILDING Fincantieri

Updated 47 min 57 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: The Saudi economy is likely to grow by 4.9 percent in 2022 on the back of a rebound in the oil sector, KPMG has predicted.

One of the Big Four accounting organizations said in its report that oil output is expected to increase at an annual rate of 10 percent in 2022 due to the unwinding of oil supply cuts that were part of the OPEC+ agreement. However, it added, the expansion will follow a possible contraction in the sector in what is remaining of 2021.

Higher oil output and prices are also predicted to boost consumer and business confidence, the report said.

Moreover, the Saudi non-oil sector is expected to show signs of strength in 2022. The sector is already witnessing a rebound following the ease of pandemic-induced restrictions. The retail and tourism sectors will get a further boost in the next year.

KPMG pointed out that gross domestic product growth for 2021 is expected to be 2.4 percent.

The Netherlands-based company also stated that it projects consumer prices to rise by 3.1 percent in 2021 and 2.2 percent in 2022, adding that government policy will directly affect the inflation rate. Nevertheless, KPMG said that upward inflationary pressures are still present. Rising international prices for imports, induced by low supply or higher transportation costs, might drive consumer prices up.

In addition, a weaker dollar could also cause more inflation since the Kingdom’s riyal is pegged to the US dollar.

As for unemployment, the firm expects the jobless rate to continue its decline, falling to a projected 6.3 percent in 2022 from an expected 6.5 percent in 2021. This is compared to the sharp fall the indicator experienced moving from 2020 to 2021, as it declined from 7.7 percent to 6.5 percent.

The accounting organization stated that this sharp drop was induced by a temporary event, which is the re-opening of the economy following the pandemic’s peak. Hence, the fall in unemployment is set to decelerate in 2022.

Looking at the Middle East region as a whole, KPMG said that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are forecast to have the most significant effect on the region’s rebound. This is mainly due to higher oil prices. However, any unexpected falls in oil demand will adversely affect this recovery, the report remarked. A fresh outbreak of COVID-19 could also pose threats to the region.

The firm added that unemployment rates are also expected to drop in the Middle East. 

Concerning consumer prices, inflation is likely to be weak in the GCC countries over the coming period while other, non-GCC countries are expected to grapple with higher inflationary pressures.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy tourism

