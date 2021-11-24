Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign

You are here

Germany’s Free Democratic Party leader Christian Lindner arrives for a final session of coalition talks on Wednesday in Berlin. (AFP)
AP

  • The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks
  • The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the environmentalist Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats
AP

BERLIN: The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said.
The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks.
The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the environmentalist Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26. The latter two parties said the agreement will be presented on Wednesday afternoon.
If party members sign off on it, the three-way alliance — which has never yet been tried in a national government — will replace the current “grand coalition” of the country’s traditional big parties. The Social Democrats have served as the junior partner to Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.
Merkel, who didn’t run for a fifth term, is expected to be succeeded by Scholz, 63, who has been her finance minister and vice chancellor since 2018.
The three would-be governing parties have said they hope parliament will elect Scholz as chancellor in the week beginning Dec. 6. Before that can happen, the coalition deal requires approval from a ballot of the Greens’ roughly 125,000-strong membership and from conventions of the other two parties.
News of the deal came as Merkel led what was likely to be her last Cabinet meeting. Scholz presented the 67-year-old, who has led Germany since 2005, with a bouquet of flowers.
The negotiations over the three-way alliance were relatively harmonious and speedy compared to previous coalition talks. But the political transition, with Merkel as a lame-duck caretaker, has hampered Germany’s response to the latest rise in coronavirus cases.
Few details have emerged from the closed-doors talks, including how the parties will divide up the ministerial portfolios. The alliance is a potentially uneasy mixture because it brings together two traditionally left-leaning parties with one, the Free Democrats, that has tended to ally with the center-right.
A preliminary agreement last month indicated that Germany would bring forward its deadline for ending the use of coal-fueled power from 2038 to 2030, while expanding the rollout of renewable energy generation.
At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt, making financing a central issue.
Merkel’s Christian Democrats are currently preoccupied with a leadership contest over who will become their next leader and revive the party’s fortunes after it suffered its worst-ever election result.

Updated 24 November 2021
Arab News

  • It would have space for 35,000 burial plots in northern England
  • The Garden of Peace in London is currently the continent’s largest Muslim cemetery
Arab News

LONDON: The Issa brothers, who are among Britain’s richest men, have unveiled plans to build Europe’s largest Muslim cemetery on a massive plot in northern England.

The Issa Memorial Gardens would be built west of the town of Blackburn — which has a sizable Muslim population — and would cover a space equivalent to roughly 40 football fields, or 82 acres.

The land would have space for 35,000 burial plots — 25,000 more than The Garden of Peace in London, which is currently the largest Muslim cemetery in Europe. It would also have 663 parking spaces and “extensive landscaping.”

Zuber and Mohsin Issa recently made headlines for buying a stake in one of Britain’s largest supermarket chains, ASDA.

The charitable Issa Foundation, which is managing the cemetery plans, said in a statement that the “need for Muslim burial plots within the North West of England has become critical, a situation made worse by Covid-19.

“The proposal is a matter of public interest for the Muslim community and is of strategic importance for the North West area.”

The proposal is in the application phase, and if successful would serve Muslim communities in the region for the next 50-100 years, said the foundation, which was established in 2016 as a not-for-profit charity.

It promised that if the plans are approved and the cemetery is built, any profit derived from the provision of services will be put straight back into the cemetery to provide funeral services. No directors or volunteers will profit from the cemetery.

Earlier this year, a plan by the Issa Foundation to build a “landmark” $6.9 million mosque in Blackburn was approved.

Joe Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries

Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

  • China says it ‘firmly opposes’ the inclusion of an island it regards as ‘an inalienable part of Chinese territory’
  • The global conference, which takes place online on December 9 and 10, is a campaign pledge by the US president
AFP

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has invited Taiwan to a virtual summit on democracy alongside more than 100 countries – a move that sparked indignation from authoritarian China, which is not on the list.
Taiwan thanked Biden for the invitation and said the gathering would be a rare opportunity for the self-ruled democracy to burnish its credentials on the world stage.
“Through this summit, Taiwan can share its democratic success story,” Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang told reporters.
China said it “firmly opposed” the inclusion of an island it regards as “an inalienable part of Chinese territory.” Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.
The global conference was a campaign pledge by the US president, who has placed the struggle between democracies and “autocratic governments” at the heart of his foreign policy.
The “Summit for Democracy” will take place online on December 9 and 10 ahead of an in-person meeting at its second edition next year.
The meeting was long advertised, but the guest list – published Tuesday on the State Department’s website – will be closely scrutinized.
Unsurprisingly, America’s main rivals China and Russia are not on it.
The invitation is a major coup for Taipei at a time when Beijing is ramping up its campaign to keep Taiwan locked out of international bodies.
Only 15 countries officially recognize Taipei over Beijing although many nations maintain de facto diplomatic relations with the island.
The US does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country but it holds it up as a rare model of progressive democracy in Asia and maintains it as a crucial regional ally.
China balks at any use of the word “Taiwan” or diplomatic gestures that might lend a sense of international legitimacy to the island.
“I agree Taiwan more than qualifies – but it does seem to be (the) only democratic govt invited that the US govt does not officially recognize. So its inclusion is a big deal,” tweeted Julian Ku, a Hofstra University law professor whose specialties include China.
India, often called “the world’s biggest democracy,” will be present despite increasing criticism from human rights defenders over democratic backsliding under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
So too will Pakistan, despite its checkered relationship with Washington.
Turkey, a NATO ally of the United States whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was dubbed an “autocrat” by Biden, did not make the list.
The city-state of Singapore and Bangladesh – one of the world’s most populous democracies – did not make the list either.
Biden also invited Brazil, which is led by controversial far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.
In Europe, Poland is represented, despite recurring tensions with Brussels over respect for the rule of law, but Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not.
On the African side, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Niger are invited.
“For this kick-off Summit ... there’s a case for getting a broad set of actors into the room: it provides for a better exchange of ideas than setting a perfect bar for qualification,” Laleh Ispahani of the Open Society Foundations said.
Rather than using the summit as an anti-China meeting, Ispahani urged Biden to address “the serious decline of democracy around the world – including relatively robust models like the US.”
This summit is being organized as democracy has suffered setbacks in countries where the US had placed great hopes.
Sudan and Myanmar have experienced military coups, Ethiopia is in the midst of a conflict that could lead to its “implosion,” according to US diplomats, and the Taliban took power in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops after two decades.

Fall in COVID-19 testing worries Indian authorities

Updated 24 November 2021
Reuters

  • India reported on Wednesday 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, a day after recording 7,579 infections – the lowest in 543 days
Reuters

NEW DELHI: An alarming fall in testing for COVID-19 threatens to undermine India’s efforts to contain the pandemic, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday in a letter to state governments, as worries grew over fresh waves of infection abroad.
India reported on Wednesday 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, a day after recording 7,579 infections – the lowest in 543 days. But testing has hovered around 1 million per day for the past few weeks, less than half the capacity.
“In the absence of sustained levels of sufficient testing, it is very difficult to determine the true level of infection spread in a geography,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter sent to the northeastern state of Nagaland, which has reduced testing by more than a third in two months.
“With a majority of countries seeing multiple surges in COVID cases in recent times and a few developed countries facing even fourth and fifth waves despite high levels of COVID vaccination, there is a need for continued vigil given the unpredictable and contagious nature of the disease.”
The ministry delivered the same warning to other states, though each letter contained observations specific to the various states’ circumstances.
India has so far reported 34.5 million infections. The United States has the only higher total number of cases. Deaths in India rose by 437 on Wednesday to 466,584.
Health workers have started a door-to-door vaccination campaign in India as tens of millions of Indians have not taken their second dose by the due date.
India has so far administered 1.18 billion vaccine doses — at least one dose in 82 percent of its 944 million adults and two in 44 percent.

New Zealand to start reopening borders to world from January

Updated 24 November 2021
AP

  • The South Pacific nation imposed harsh border restrictions when the pandemic began
  • New Zealand is also removing a very-high-risk designation from certain countries
AP

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will reopen its borders to the world over the coming months, the government announced Wednesday, allowing for the return of displaced residents from January and tourists from April.
The South Pacific nation imposed harsh border restrictions when the pandemic began, effectively banning tourists and requiring returning residents to spend two weeks in a quarantine hotel run by the military.
At times, demand for quarantine beds has far outstripped supply, causing some displaced residents to wait months for available slots.
For the first 18 months of the pandemic, the border measures were considered vital in keeping New Zealand free from the virus.
But an August outbreak proved impossible to stamp out, prompting New Zealand to abandon its elimination strategy in October. Vaccination rates have also been rising, making the border measures increasingly hard to justify.
COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government had made difficult trade-offs to keep New Zealanders as safe as possible throughout the pandemic.
“We acknowledge that it has been very tough. Families have been separated. People have found themselves having to shelter in places they did not expect to stay for prolonged periods of time,” Hipkins said. “We are acutely aware of the impact that these restrictions have had on individuals’ lives and their livelihoods.”
Under the government’s plan, all incoming travelers will still be required to isolate themselves for seven days, at least for now.
Hipkins said it wanted to mitigate the virus risk posed by incoming travelers by reopening the border in stages.
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will be able to return from Australia without staying in quarantine from Jan. 16 and from other countries after Feb. 13. The door will then open in stages to tourists and other travelers from April 30.
New Zealand is also removing a very-high-risk designation from certain countries including Indonesia, India and Brazil, allowing people from those countries to return or visit.
New Zealand announced earlier this week that bars, restaurants and gyms can reopen in Auckland from Dec. 2, removing the last remnants of a lockdown that began in the nation’s largest city in August.
It also signaled a new phase in New Zealand’s response to the pandemic, in which people around the country will need to be fully vaccinated in order to participate in anything from getting a haircut to watching a concert.
About 69 percent of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, including 84 percent of those aged 12 and over. New Zealand has reported just 40 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.

US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January

Updated 24 November 2021
AP

  • American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the US regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will require essential, nonresident travelers crossing US land borders, such as truck drivers, government and emergency response officials, to be fully vaccinated beginning on Jan. 22, the administration planned to announce Tuesday.
A senior administration official said the requirement, which the White House previewed in October, brings the rules for essential travelers in line with those that took effect earlier this month for leisure travelers, when the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated individuals.
Essential travelers entering by ferry will also be required to be fully vaccinated by the same date, the official said. The official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.
The rules pertain to non-US nationals. American citizens and permanent residents may still enter the US regardless of their vaccination status, but face additional testing hurdles because officials believe they more easily contract and spread COVID-19 and in order to encourage them to get a shot.
The Biden administration pushed back the requirement for essential travelers by more than two months from when it went into effect on Nov. 8 for non-essential visitors to prevent disruptions, particularly among truck drivers who are vital to North American trade. While most cross-border traffic was shut down in the earliest days of the pandemic, essential travelers have been able to transit unimpeded.
Even with the delay, though, Norita Taylor, spokeswoman for the trucking group Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, criticized the vaccination requirement, calling it an example of “how unnecessary government mandates can force experienced owner-operators and independent truckers out of business.”
“These requirements are another example of how impractical regulations will send safe drivers off the road,” she said.
The latest deadline is beyond the point by which the Biden administration hopes to have large businesses require their employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly under an emergency regulation issued by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. That rule is now delayed by litigation, but the White House has encouraged businesses to implement their own mandates regardless of the federal requirement with the aim of boosting vaccination.
About 47 million adults in the US remain unvaccinated, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

