You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Philippine police said that the local authorities would proceed with their investigation into alleged abuses and extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs” (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gnsqq

Updated 24 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Updated 24 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police said on Wednesday that the local authorities would proceed with their investigation into alleged abuses and extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs,” despite the decision by International Criminal Court (ICC) to suspend its probe.
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has carried out an antidrug campaign that, according to official records, has led to the deaths of more than 6,000 Filipinos. ICC prosecutors estimate the death figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000.
The ICC in September authorized a full investigation into the antidrug campaign, which it said appeared to have been “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population” and could amount to crimes against humanity.
Last week, the Hague-based court announced it had suspended the investigation to assess a deferral request from the Philippine government, triggering protests from rights groups and relatives of the people killed in the antidrug drive.
“The investigation continues here through the Department of Justice,” police spokesperson Col. Roderick Alba said in a statement, adding that authorities “respect the opinion of various organizations that are calling for the resumption of the investigation of the Philippines’ drug war before the ICC.”
The Philippines Justice Department has been probing dozens of police officers suspected of criminal abuse in antidrug operations after a UN Human Rights Council report said last year the drug war was an “illegal, murderous state policy.”
Last month, the Justice Department said it had found rights abuse instances in 52 deaths reviewed under the local investigation.
The justice department probe has been criticized by Human Rights Watch. Asia director Brad Adams said last week that the probe was meant merely to “stave off ICC action.”
While it had agreed to suspend the investigation, the ICC said on Tuesday that the Philippines must provide “tangible evidence, of probative value and a sufficient degree of specificity, demonstrating that concrete and progressive investigative steps have been or are currently being undertaken.”
In response to the announcement, Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said the government had “yet to receive a formal request with regard to this matter.”
“We reiterate our position that the ICC has no jurisdiction to probe our campaign against illegal drugs,” he said. 
Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into the war on drugs, but according to the court, it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
  • Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin
  • The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

PARIS: France's interior minister said four suspected traffickers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to a deadly migrant boat sinking in the English Channel that killed at least 31 people.
Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday, and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais.
The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel.
Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors. One person appeared to still be missing.
A joint French-British operation to search for survivors was still under way Wednesday evening.
While the incident was the deadliest day in the channel to date, Darmanin noted other deadly incidents in the past and lashed out at “criminal traffickers” driving thousands to risk the crossing.
The nationalities of the travelers was not released.
Britain's prime minister convened a meeting of the government's crisis committee, and France's interior minister rushed to see survivors in a Calais hospital. The two governments have long been at odds over how to prevent the increasingly dangerous migrant crossings, with both sides blaming the other for not doing enough.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened."
A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water around 2 p.m. and retrieved an unknown number of dead and injured, including some who were unconscious, a maritime authority spokesperson said.
Three French patrol boats were joined by a French helicopter and a British helicopter in searching the area, according to the French maritime agency for the region.
Jean-Marc Puissesseau, head of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, told AP that he spoke to one of the rescuers who brought some of the bodies to the Calais port.
“Traffickers are assassins,” he said. “We were waiting for something like this to happen.”
While deaths are occasionally reported on the crossing, such a large number of people losing their lives in one boat is rare.
The victims' nationalities were not immediately released. People fleeing conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan have been among those gathered along towns in northern France seeking to cross to Britain.
“Strong emotion after the drama of numerous dead in the sinking of a boat of migrants in the channel,” Darmanin tweeted. He slammed migrant smuggling networks that organize such journeys.
The Dunkirk prosecutor’s office said it opened an investigation for aggravated manslaughter in the wake of the tragedy.
The number of migrants using small boats to cross the channel has grown sharply this year, despite the high risks that are worsening in autumn weather. A number of people are also believed to have reached Britain in small boats on Wednesday.
More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey in small boats this year — three times the total for the whole of 2020.
With changeable weather, cold seas and heavy maritime traffic, the crossing is dangerous for the inflatables and other small boats that men, women and children squeeze into.
French and British authorities have picked up thousands of migrants off both the French and British coasts in recent weeks in scores of rescue operations.
“How many more times must we see people lose their life trying to reach safety in the UK because of the woeful lack of safe means to do so?" said Tom Davies, Amnesty International U.K.’s refugee and migrant rights campaign manager.
“We desperately need a new approach to asylum, including genuine Anglo-French efforts to devise safe asylum routes to avoid such tragedies happening again," he added.
Johnson said more needed to be done to “break the business model of the gangsters who are sending people to sea in this way.”

Topics: English Channel migrants England France

Related

Kurdish-Iranian family who drowned in English Channel crossing named
World
Kurdish-Iranian family who drowned in English Channel crossing named
71 migrants intercepted in English Channel: authorities
World
71 migrants intercepted in English Channel: authorities

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback
Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback

France strengthens ties with Indonesia after AUKUS setback
  • French FM Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi to sign an action plan that he said will strengthen the two ‘countries’ strategic partnership’
  • Jakarta has shown interest in procuring submarines, corvettes and other military equipment as tensions with Beijing continue to simmer
Updated 24 November 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: France and Indonesia strengthened a strategic partnership agreement on Wednesday that includes bolstering defense ties as Paris regroups in the Indo-Pacific after the collapse of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal with Australia.
Paris was furious after Australia ditched the submarine deal in September, saying it had been given no warning that Canberra was negotiating a new defense pact with the US and Britain, which left France rethinking its alliances in the Indo-Pacific.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta to sign an action plan that he said will strengthen the two “countries’ strategic partnership” and improve ties “in defense and maritime affairs.”
During the two-day visit, Le Drian also met with Indonesia’s Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who leads Jakarta’s ongoing negotiations for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets, but no deal was announced.
Jakarta has also shown interest in procuring submarines, corvettes and other military equipment as tensions with Beijing continue to simmer.
Australia said it had decided to obtain nuclear-powered submarines in a new defense alliance, named AUKUS, with the United States and Britain, to counter a rising China, which has been building up its own navy and testing decades of US military dominance across Asia.
France has since looked to bolster alliances with its long time partners, Japan and India, but has also turned its attention to Southeast Asian nations, including Indonesia, for deeper strategic ties in the Pacific region.

Topics: Jean-Yves Le Drian Joko Widodo Retno Marsudi Indonesia France AUKUS

Related

France’s Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal
World
France’s Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal
Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece
World
Macron tells Europe to ‘stop being naive’ after France signs defense deal with Greece

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over
Updated 24 November 2021
Rueters

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over

France backs Poland over Belarus but warns EU row not over
  • Macron reiterated concerns over the rule of law and "called on the Polish government to find a solution that safeguarded the core values of the European Union"
  • Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are on the front line of what the EU says is a crisis engineered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Updated 24 November 2021
Rueters

PARIS/WARSAW: France assured Poland of European Union support in its stand-off with Belarus on Wednesday, but reminded Warsaw it needed to resolve a row with the bloc over its values and the rule of law.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met French President Emmanuel Macron as part of a diplomatic effort to rally support for a tough response to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called an attempt by Belarus to use migrants to destabilize the EU.
While reaffirming his solidarity with Poland, Macron reiterated concerns over the rule of law and “called on the Polish government to find a solution that safeguarded the core values of the European Union,” his office said.
With thousands of people fleeing the Middle East and other hotspots stranded on the EU’s eastern border, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are on the front line of what the EU says is a crisis engineered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
He has denied EU allegations that Belarus has flown migrants into the country and then pushed them across EU borders.
At the same time, Brussels is locked in a long-running dispute with Warsaw over the independence of Poland’s judiciary, press freedoms and LGBT rights.
The row came to a head in October when a Polish court ruling questioned the supremacy of EU law, which was seen in Brussels as a challenge to the bloc’s unity and stoked fears that Poland could eventually leave.
Morawiecki, is due to meet Germany’s acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and her prospective successor Olaf Scholz on Thursday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday.
“The prime minister is now talking to the EU leaders, starting with Paris, President Macron, to keep the unity of the European Union ... and be prepared for further actions,” Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz told Reuters.
Warsaw says that while the number of migrants at the frontier has fallen, repeated border crossing attempts showed Minsk had not given up plans to use migrants as a weapon.
Morawiecki said he discussed a potential strengthening of sanctions against Belarus with Macron, whose office said he reaffirmed his desire to keep up the pressure on Lukashenko.
Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya called for the EU to do more to isolate Lukashenko and ensure that economic sanctions, imposed in July, remain strong.
“Let us be firm,” she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. “We must not let lobbyists block the necessary sanctions. Let’s close all remaining loopholes.” The EU hit Belarus with sanctions after Lukashenko’s violent crackdown on protests against his disputed re-election last year. Diplomats say the latest package of sanctions agreed in response to the border crisis should be approved and adopted in early December, with a working deadline of Dec. 2.
As the Polish Border Guard reported more attempts by migrants to force their way across the border, Warsaw’s concern, shared by its neighbors, is that the months-long tensions could escalate into a wider, regional conflict.
Ukraine, which says it fears being drawn into the crisis and has accused Russia of massing its troops nearby, said it had launched an operation to strengthen its frontier, including military drills for anti-tank and airborne units.
While the international community blames Lukashenko for fomenting the crisis, human rights activists say Poland has contributed to the migrants’ suffering with its actions.
Human Rights Watch said in a report on Wednesday that Poland shared responsibility with Belarus for the dire conditions.
It cited cases of migrants separated from family members taken in for medical treatment or who made it across the border only to be pushed back without being able to apply for asylum.
“Men, women, and children have been ping-ponged across the border for days or weeks in freezing weather, desperately needing humanitarian assistance that is being blocked on both sides,” Lydia Gall, senior Europe and Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.

Topics: France Emmanuael Macron Migrant crisis in Poland-Belarus EU

Related

Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
World
Belarus says it is sending back some migrants — report
Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants
World
Belarus says it does not want confrontation, wants EU to take migrants

EU should make COVID booster shot a condition for free travel, Greek PM says

EU should make COVID booster shot a condition for free travel, Greek PM says
Updated 24 November 2021
Reuters

EU should make COVID booster shot a condition for free travel, Greek PM says

EU should make COVID booster shot a condition for free travel, Greek PM says
  • EU public health agency has recommended vaccine boosters for all adults, with priority for those aged over 40
  • Mitsotakis proposed a 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine be considered as a condition of safe travel within EU
Updated 24 November 2021
Reuters

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed on Wednesday that the EU’s executive arm make having a booster shot against COVID-19 a condition for some Europeans to travel freely across the bloc, amid a resurgence in infections.
Data from a large study released by Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE has shown that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by them was 95.6 percent effective against the coronavirus when compared with a vaccinated group that did not get the third shot.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EU public health agency, has also recommended vaccine boosters for all adults, with priority for those aged over 40, in a major shift of policy.
In a letter addressed to European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, Mitsotakis proposed that the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine be considered as a condition of safe travel within the European Union for European citizens over 60 years old.
He said this should be reflected in a European digital certificate, a proof of vaccination used by EU citizens to travel freely within the bloc.
“Such a policy initiative will help our health systems to ... sustain control over the virus and pandemic without moving to new horizontal restrictions that would put in jeopardy the recovery of our economies,” Mitsotakis wrote in the letter.
Greece has been relying on tourism for a fifth of its output and its economy has been recovering strongly this year after a dismal 2020 thanks to higher tourist inflows this summer following the lifting of most COVID restrictions.

Topics: Kyriakos Mitsotakis European Union (EU) booster shot COVID-19

Related

Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney
World
Australia begins COVID-19 vaccine booster rollout as more curbs ease in Sydney
Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above
World
Sweden to extend COVID booster shots to all aged 65 or above

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign
  • The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace Merkel in the coming weeks
  • The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the Green party and the Free Democrats
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

BERLIN: The three parties negotiating to form Germany’s next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said.
The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks.
The center-left Social Democrats have been negotiating with the environmentalist Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats since narrowly winning a national election on Sept. 26. The latter two parties said the agreement will be presented on Wednesday afternoon.
If party members sign off on it, the three-way alliance — which has never yet been tried in a national government — will replace the current “grand coalition” of the country’s traditional big parties. The Social Democrats have served as the junior partner to Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats.
Merkel, who didn’t run for a fifth term, is expected to be succeeded by Scholz, 63, who has been her finance minister and vice chancellor since 2018.
The three would-be governing parties have said they hope parliament will elect Scholz as chancellor in the week beginning Dec. 6. Before that can happen, the coalition deal requires approval from a ballot of the Greens’ roughly 125,000-strong membership and from conventions of the other two parties.
News of the deal came as Merkel led what was likely to be her last Cabinet meeting. Scholz presented the 67-year-old, who has led Germany since 2005, with a bouquet of flowers.
The negotiations over the three-way alliance were relatively harmonious and speedy compared to previous coalition talks. But the political transition, with Merkel as a lame-duck caretaker, has hampered Germany’s response to the latest rise in coronavirus cases.
Few details have emerged from the closed-doors talks, including how the parties will divide up the ministerial portfolios. The alliance is a potentially uneasy mixture because it brings together two traditionally left-leaning parties with one, the Free Democrats, that has tended to ally with the center-right.
A preliminary agreement last month indicated that Germany would bring forward its deadline for ending the use of coal-fueled power from 2038 to 2030, while expanding the rollout of renewable energy generation.
At the Free Democrats’ insistence, the prospective partners said they won’t raise taxes or loosen curbs on running up debt, making financing a central issue.
Merkel’s Christian Democrats are currently preoccupied with a leadership contest over who will become their next leader and revive the party’s fortunes after it suffered its worst-ever election result.

Topics: Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel Olaf Scholz Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD)

Related

German acting Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the museum "Deutsches Auswandererhaus" (German Emigration Center) in Bremerhaven, Germany, November 4, 2021. (REUTERS)
World
Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance
Merkel vows continuity on last visit to Erdogan
Middle-East
Merkel vows continuity on last visit to Erdogan

Latest updates

Sudan PM calls for halt to post-coup sackings
Sudan PM calls for halt to post-coup sackings
Manchester City take top spot in Champions League group, PSG through despite defeat
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia ‘attaches great importance to promotion, protection of human rights’: Envoy
Saudi deputy representative to the UN Mohammed Al-Ateeq delivers a statement at a high-level UN General Assembly meeting on the UN Global Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking in New York. (SPA)
Princess Nourah Prize opens nominations for 4th edition to honor outstanding Saudi women
Princess Nourah Prize opens nominations for 4th edition to honor outstanding Saudi women
Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.