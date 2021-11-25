White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated

You are here

US President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters/File)
  • Law enforcement agencies do lag behind in vaccines, with the Justice Department at 89.8%
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel.
On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92 percent of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to the government that they are at least partially vaccinated, according to White House officials.
The highest number of partial vaccinations by Tuesday was at the Agency for International Development, which had 97.8 percent, followed closely by the Department of Health and Human Services at 96.4 percent and State Department at 96.1 percent, according to data provided by the White House Wednesday.
Law enforcement agencies do lag behind in vaccines, with the Justice Department at 89.8 percent. The Department of Veterans Affairs is at 87.8 percent of partial vaccinations, though the Defense Department was 93.4 percent and the Homeland Security Department was 88.9 percent. The government office with the lowest number of partially vaccinated employees was the Agriculture Department, at 86.1 percent.
But overall, 96.5 percent of federal employees have been deemed in compliance with the policy, which also includes medical or religious exemptions that are still being evaluated. The rest are considered out of compliance, but officials emphasized that “it’s not a cliff,” and that workers will receive counseling to get vaccinated or file for an exemption. Only then would termination be considered.
“We know vaccine requirements work,” said White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz. “We hope that our implementation sends the clear message to businesses to move forward with similar measures that will protect their workforce, protect their customers, and protect our communities.”
White House officials said the data was just a snapshot and the numbers would continue to rise in the days and weeks ahead. As they work through additional vaccines and exceptions, there will be no disruptions to government services, the officials said.
Since instituting the initial vaccine-or-test mandate this summer and then the more-restrictive requirement without a test-out option this fall, the White House has believed the federal government could serve as a model for the rest of the nation’s employers for how vaccinations could help shepherd a quicker return to the normal.
White House officials say the most important lesson for businesses from the federal experience is that once they take the first step toward requirements, their workers will follow.
The numbers from the Internal Revenue Service show how a mandate can drive up the vaccination rate. About 25 percent of the agency’s workforce first got a shot after Biden announced the mandate in September; now, 98 percent are in compliance.
Agencies with marginally lower vaccination rates tend to have widely dispersed workforces, making education and counseling about the benefits of vaccines — or even just the task of getting workers to self-report that they’ve already gotten a shot – more difficult.
There is still some resistance. The union representing federal prison workers filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the mandate, arguing it’s an unfair labor practice and violates employees’ free speech and privacy rights. Shane Fausey, the president of the Council of Prison Locals, said in a letter to members that more than 3,500 federal Bureau of Prisons employees — about 10 percent of the agency’s workforce — were being issued counseling letters and face possible termination for not complying with the mandate.
Fausey’s letter repeated misinformation about the vaccine, including claims that it doesn’t stop the spread of COVID-19 and that it does not reduce the “overall adverse medical effects of the virus.” Lawyers Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen, who represented former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, are representing the union.
As of late October, several intelligence agencies apparently had at least 20 percent of their workforce unvaccinated, said Republican Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
Some of the initial fears about the vaccination status of the federal workforce stemmed from employees without access to government computers to make their vaccination certification. Some, like front-line Transportation Security Administration officers, rarely use a government computer. Others are in the field or simply delayed responding to the survey or beginning vaccination.
The federal vaccination rate outpaces the rate of vaccination for all Americans. About 82.2 percent of American adults, or more than 212 million people, have received at least one dose. Of them about 71 percent, or over 183 million, are fully vaccinated.

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Updated 25 November 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation

Philippine police say ICC suspension of drug war probe won’t stop local investigation
Updated 25 November 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine police said on Wednesday that the local authorities would proceed with their investigation into alleged abuses and extrajudicial killings under President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs,” despite the decision by International Criminal Court (ICC) to suspend its probe.
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has carried out an antidrug campaign that, according to official records, has led to the deaths of more than 6,000 Filipinos. ICC prosecutors estimate the death figure to be between 12,000 and 30,000.
The ICC in September authorized a full investigation into the antidrug campaign, which it said appeared to have been “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population” and could amount to crimes against humanity.
Last week, the Hague-based court announced it had suspended the investigation to assess a deferral request from the Philippine government, triggering protests from rights groups and relatives of the people killed in the antidrug drive.
“The investigation continues here through the Department of Justice,” police spokesperson Col. Roderick Alba said in a statement, adding that authorities “respect the opinion of various organizations that are calling for the resumption of the investigation of the Philippines’ drug war before the ICC.”
The Philippines Justice Department has been probing dozens of police officers suspected of criminal abuse in antidrug operations after a UN Human Rights Council report said last year the drug war was an “illegal, murderous state policy.”
Last month, the Justice Department said it had found rights abuse instances in 52 deaths reviewed under the local investigation.
The justice department probe has been criticized by Human Rights Watch. Asia director Brad Adams said last week that the probe was meant merely to “stave off ICC action.”
While it had agreed to suspend the investigation, the ICC said on Tuesday that the Philippines must provide “tangible evidence, of probative value and a sufficient degree of specificity, demonstrating that concrete and progressive investigative steps have been or are currently being undertaken.”
In response to the announcement, Duterte’s acting spokesperson, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, said the government had “yet to receive a formal request with regard to this matter.”
“We reiterate our position that the ICC has no jurisdiction to probe our campaign against illegal drugs,” he said. 
Duterte pulled Manila out of the ICC in 2019 after it launched a preliminary probe into the war on drugs, but according to the court, it still has jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon
Updated 25 November 2021

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon

Bangladeshi COVID-19 jab to start human trials soon
  • Producer expects to introduce single-dose mRNA vaccine to market mid-2022
Updated 25 November 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s first homegrown coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine will start human trials next month following ethical approval from the country’s top medical body, its developer said on Wednesday.
Bangavax is a new generation single-dose (messenger) mRNA vaccine that, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna ones, introduces a piece of mRNA that corresponds to a viral protein and triggers an immune response to produce virus antibodies.
Developed by Dhaka-based Globe Biotech Ltd., the vaccine was approved for production by the country’s drug regulator last year. 
On Tuesday, the Bangladesh Medical Research Council gave ethical permission to GBL to conduct clinical trials of the vaccine after it had completed tests on monkeys.
Dr. Mohammed Mohiuddin, GBL’s quality and regulatory affairs manager, told Arab News: “If everything goes well, we hope to start the human trial sometime early next month.
“We received permission from the Bangladesh Medical Research Council to conduct the human trial and now we will apply to the Directorate General of Drug Administration early next week for producing the vaccine in our laboratory.”
He noted that the company expected to receive the drug regulator’s approval by the end of next week.
“Our mRNA vaccine performed very well during animal trials and generated 100 percent efficacy, which neutralized the COVID-19 virus within one week of inoculation. This is a single-dose vaccine, and similar technology was used for producing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” he added.
While the Pfizer and Moderna jabs need to be frozen, posing storage and logistical challenges in developing countries, Bangavax can be kept for 30 days in temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius.
Trials conducted by its producer have so far shown its effectiveness against 11 strains of COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant which earlier this year wreaked havoc in South Asia. 
Bangavax’s first human trial will be conducted with 64 volunteers at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka over a period of 35 days.
Prof. Mamun Al-Mahtab Shwapnil, the university’s hepatology department chairman who will act as principal investigator for the trial, told Arab News: “The volunteers will be under observation at hospital for a couple of days to see if any side effects are there. Sufficient preparations are there to meet any kind of emergency situation.
“We are expecting to complete phase one of human trials by the end of December. Later on, phases two and three will be conducted with a larger sample size of more than 100, and 35,000 people, respectively. If all goes well, we hope to bring the vaccine to market by the middle of next year,” he said.
At every stage of the trial, GBL will be expected to share its results with the World Health Organization.
Prof. Dr. Muzaherul Huq, former WHO regional adviser in Dhaka, told Arab News: “An expert committee of the WHO will analyze the findings and if the committee is satisfied with the research outcomes, only then will it recommend the emergency use authorization.
“When the vaccine gets permission for local use, any other countries in the world may import it for their citizens.”

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront

Ethiopia says prime minister has gone to the battlefront
  • France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately as rival Tigray fighters advance
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

NAIROBI: Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has gone to the battlefront, his government announced Wednesday, after the leader said martyrdom might be necessary in the yearlong war with rival fighters approaching the capital.
State media showed no images of Abiy Ahmed, a 45-year-old former soldier, and his spokeswoman Billene Seyoum dismissed a request for details on his location as “incredible.” He arrived at the front Tuesday, according to a government spokesman.
Tens of thousands of people have died in the war between Ethiopian federal and allied troops and fighters from the country’s Tigray region. The prospect of the ancient nation breaking apart has alarmed both Ethiopians and observers who fear what would happen to the often turbulent Horn of Africa at large. Countries including France, Germany and Turkey have told their citizens to leave immediately.
Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize just two years ago for sweeping political reforms and for making peace with neighboring Eritrea. His trajectory from winning the Nobel to now potentially heading into battle has shocked many.
But a move to the front would follow the tradition of Ethiopian leaders including Emperor Haile Selassie and Emperor Yohannes IV, who was killed in battle in 1889, said Christopher Clapham, a retired professor associated with the University of Cambridge.
“It strikes me as a very traditional Ethiopian exertion of leadership,” Clapham said. “It might be necessary to rescue what looks like a very faltering Ethiopian military response.”
The Tigray forces, who had long dominated the national government before Abiy came to power, appear to have the momentum. They’ve approached the capital of Addis Ababa in recent weeks with the aim of strengthening their negotiating position or simply forcing the prime minster to step down.
While unusual, a leader’s move to the front has occurred elsewhere in Africa, but at times with deadly results: Chad’s president, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed while battling rebels in April, according to the military.
“The situation is extremely dangerous,” said Adem Abebe, researcher with the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. “If (Abiy) gets hurt or killed, it’s not just the federal government that will collapse, the army will as well.”
The prime minister announced earlier this week that he would go to the battlefront, saying that “this is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed.”
The deputy prime minister is handling the government’s day-to-day operations in the meantime, spokesman Legesse Tulu said Wednesday.
Abiy also invited Ethiopians to join him — the latest call for every able citizen in the country of more than 110 million people to fight. There have been reports of hurried military trainings and allegations of forced conscription in recent months, while analysts have warned that, with the military apparently weakened, ethnic-based militias are stepping up.
“He may be seriously considering becoming a martyr,” said the man who nominated Abiy for the Nobel, Awol Allo, a senior lecturer in law at Keele University in Britain.
Allo said the move fits with the prime minister’s view of himself and his sense that he was destined to lead. But he also didn’t rule out the possibility that Abiy may have simply left the capital for a safer location — not the front — and was directing the war from there.
The Tigray forces have said they want Abiy out, among other demands. Abiy’s government wants the Tigray forces, which it has designated as a terrorist group, to withdraw to their region as part of their conditions.
“Unless there is some kind of divine intervention, I don’t see any chance for a peaceful resolution through dialogue because the positions are highly polarized,” said Kassahun Berhanu, professor of political science at Addis Ababa University, who added he believed Abiy’s announcement about going to the front is “aimed at boosting popular morale.”

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

BRUNSWICK, Georgia: Jurors on Wednesday convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice.
The jury deliberated for about 10 hours before convicting Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who all face minimum sentences of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.
Travis McMichael stood for the verdict, his lawyer’s arm around his shoulder. At one point, McMichael lowered his head to his chest. After the verdicts were read, as he stood to leave, he mouthed “love you” to his mother, who was in the courtroom.
Moments after the verdicts were announced, Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was seen crying and hugging supporters outside the courtroom.
“He didn’t do nothing,” the father said, “but run and dream.”
Ben Crump, attorney for Arbery’s father, spoke outside the courthouse, saying repeatedly, “The spirit of Ahmaud defeated the lynch mob.”
Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, thanked the crowd gathered for the verdict and said she did not think she would see this day.
“It’s been a long fight. It’s been a hard fight. But God is good,” she said. Of her son, she said, “He will now rest in peace.”
The McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to pursue the 25-year-old after seeing him running outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own pickup and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.
The father and son told police they suspected Arbery was a fleeing burglar. But the prosecution argued that the men provoked the fatal confrontation and that there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the neighborhood.
“We commend the courage and bravery of this jury to say that what happened on Feb. 23, 2020, to Ahmaud Arbery — the hunting and killing of Ahmaud Arbery — it was not only morally wrong but legally wrong, and we are thankful for that,” said Latonia Hines, Cobb County executive assistant district attorney.
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski added: “The jury system works in this country, and when you present the truth to people and they see it, they will do the right thing.”
Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, said his team was “disappointed with the verdict, but we respect it.” He planned to file new legal motions for Bryan after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley did not immediately schedule a sentencing date, saying that he wanted to give both sides time to prepare.
Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged them with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.
The disproportionately white jury received the case around midday Tuesday.
Soon after returning to court Wednesday morning, the jury sent a note to the judge asking to view two versions of the shooting video — the original and one that investigators enhanced to reduce shadows — three times apiece.
Jurors returned to the courtroom to see the videos and listen again the 911 call one of the defendants made from the bed of a pickup truck about 30 seconds before the shooting.
On the 911 call the jury reviewed, Greg McMichael tells an operator: “I’m out here in Satilla Shores. There’s a Black male running down the street.”
He then starts shouting, apparently as Arbery is running toward the McMichael’s idling truck with Bryan’s truck coming up behind him: “Stop right there! Damn it, stop! Travis!” Gunshots can be heard a few second later.
The graphic video death leaked online two months later, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men. Each of them is charged with murder and other crimes.
Defense attorneys contend the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.
Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists while running past the idling truck where Travis McMichael stood with his shotgun.
Prosecutors said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles.
Shaun Seals, a 32-year-old lifelong Brunswick resident, rushed to the courthouse to join the crowd cheering the verdict.
“We just came out to witness history,” said Seals, pushing his 10-month-old daughter in a stroller.
Seals, who is Black, called the convictions a victory not just for his community but for the nation.
“It’s not going to heal most of the wounds” from a long history of inequality, he said. “But it’s a start and shows people are trying.”

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking

4 suspected traffickers arrested over migrant boat sinking
  • Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin
  • The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

PARIS: France's interior minister said four suspected traffickers were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being linked to a deadly migrant boat sinking in the English Channel that killed at least 31 people.
Two of the suspects appeared in court Wednesday, and all four are suspected of a link to the sunken boat, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters in the French port city of Calais.
The regional prosecutor opened an investigation into aggravated manslaughter after the sinking, the deadliest to date in the channel.
Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on the boat. Authorities found 31 bodies and two survivors. One person appeared to still be missing.
A joint French-British operation to search for survivors was still under way Wednesday evening.
While the incident was the deadliest day in the channel to date, Darmanin noted other deadly incidents in the past and lashed out at “criminal traffickers” driving thousands to risk the crossing.
The nationalities of the travelers was not released.
Britain's prime minister convened a meeting of the government's crisis committee, and France's interior minister rushed to see survivors in a Calais hospital. The two governments have long been at odds over how to prevent the increasingly dangerous migrant crossings, with both sides blaming the other for not doing enough.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked, appalled and deeply saddened."
A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water around 2 p.m. and retrieved an unknown number of dead and injured, including some who were unconscious, a maritime authority spokesperson said.
Three French patrol boats were joined by a French helicopter and a British helicopter in searching the area, according to the French maritime agency for the region.
Jean-Marc Puissesseau, head of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, told AP that he spoke to one of the rescuers who brought some of the bodies to the Calais port.
“Traffickers are assassins,” he said. “We were waiting for something like this to happen.”
While deaths are occasionally reported on the crossing, such a large number of people losing their lives in one boat is rare.
The victims' nationalities were not immediately released. People fleeing conflict in Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and Sudan have been among those gathered along towns in northern France seeking to cross to Britain.
“Strong emotion after the drama of numerous dead in the sinking of a boat of migrants in the channel,” Darmanin tweeted. He slammed migrant smuggling networks that organize such journeys.
The Dunkirk prosecutor’s office said it opened an investigation for aggravated manslaughter in the wake of the tragedy.
The number of migrants using small boats to cross the channel has grown sharply this year, despite the high risks that are worsening in autumn weather. A number of people are also believed to have reached Britain in small boats on Wednesday.
More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey in small boats this year — three times the total for the whole of 2020.
With changeable weather, cold seas and heavy maritime traffic, the crossing is dangerous for the inflatables and other small boats that men, women and children squeeze into.
French and British authorities have picked up thousands of migrants off both the French and British coasts in recent weeks in scores of rescue operations.
“How many more times must we see people lose their life trying to reach safety in the UK because of the woeful lack of safe means to do so?" said Tom Davies, Amnesty International U.K.’s refugee and migrant rights campaign manager.
“We desperately need a new approach to asylum, including genuine Anglo-French efforts to devise safe asylum routes to avoid such tragedies happening again," he added.
Johnson said more needed to be done to “break the business model of the gangsters who are sending people to sea in this way.”

