Review: ‘The Wheel of Time’ sketches out an ambitious fantasy world

LONDON: Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s “Wheel of Time” novel series hits screens at a strange time. The dust has settled after the disappointing finale of “Game of Thrones” — and its prequel isn’t due until next year — the hotly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” TV show (also from Amazon) is still a way off, while recent Netflix fantasy adventures including “Shadow and Bone” and “The Watcher” have charmed and confused audiences in equal measure.
So there’s a window before JRR Tolkien’s and George RR Martin’s worlds are brought back to life — one which “The Wheel of Time” aims to fill with its heady mix of magic, fantastical creatures and epic journeys.
Rosamund Pike heads a cast of relative unknowns, starring as Moiraine — an Aes Sedai warrior witch who believes that a prophesized savior has been born to prevent the world entering a fresh period of cataclysmic darkness. The trouble is, she’s only narrowed it down to one of four photogenic young travelers, so she cajoles all of them into following her on an epic quest. The unlikely companions (almost, some might say, a fellowship) strike out across the world, pursued by hordes of unspeakably nasty monsters and those who would see the ‘Dragon Reborn’ be summarily killed before they can prevent the end of the world.
It’s a convoluted setup, and one that’s rife with very solemn-sounding monologues. Every time the audience is introduced to an element of world building, someone (usually Pike’s frightfully serious Moiraine) slips into faux-profound storyteller mode, weaving together the fanciful place and character names and hinting at the Very Serious narrative developments that are usually just a few minutes away.
And yet, despite itself, “The Wheel of Time” sort of works. It is unerringly silly, yet seems blissfully content with its own over-the-top sense of melodrama. Three episodes in (with weekly installments to follow), the show is weirdly captivating. It’s a ridiculous world, populated with extremely familiar tropes, but for fantasy fans waiting for the heavy hitters due in 2022, “The Wheel of Time” could be a welcome distraction.
Recipes for success: Chef Alejandro Castro offers advice and a hearty pilau recipe
DUBAI: A Mexican chef might not be the obvious choice to lead a kitchen serving food inspired by the cuisine of former Soviet republics in Asia, but this is Dubai, after all. And if you’d expect to find that weird kind of cultural mix anywhere, it’s here.
Chef Alejandro Castro — who heads up OSH Restaurant in Dubai’s La Mer development — says it came as something of a surprise to him when he was approached by OSH’s then-head chef to work as a sous-chef at the restaurant, which bills itself as serving “a modern twist of Central Asian and contemporary Uzbek cuisine.”
“Before OSH, I was working in a French restaurant in Dubai,” Castro says. “(The head chef of OSH) saw that I had the basics of French fine-dining, and he told me not to worry that I didn’t know Russian or Uzbek food. He just wanted a person who understood high standards in the kitchen.”
A year or so later, Castro was promoted to head chef, and it’s fair to say he’s got a much better understanding of Uzbek food now. Although he admits he’s still not quite perfected the ‘plov’ that is a staple of Uzbek cuisine.
“It takes a lot of training,” he says of the rice-based dish (which he’s provided a recipe for here). “The thing you have to get exactly right is the rice, but that goes through so many different cooking procedures in the same pot that you’ve got to get your timings perfect. We have some plov masters in the restaurant who’ve nailed it, and they’re training me now.”
It’s clear from our conversation just how passionate Castro is about his work.
“The cooking world is so beautiful, so challenging, and so full of opportunities every day,” he says. “I hardly know anyone who’s regretted this career, and even those who have have learned so much that has helped them in whatever other career they’ve taken.”
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly for yourself?
It’s a very easy chicken sandwich, done with some grilled pineapple, jalapenos, pickled onions and some spicy mayo. Just mix it up, throw the chicken in the pan, and you’re done. Twenty minutes.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Many things. (Laughs.) Probably the one that needs the least preparation and that makes me very happy, and everyone else around me very happy — at least I’ve heard no complaints about it — is a shrimp ceviche. It’s got a lot of vitamin C, so it’s very good after a heavy night. No fats, just some of the natural cholesterol from the shrimps, but a lot of orange and lemon juice. Lots of vitamins from the tomatoes, onions and coriander too. And it’s done in a very short amount of time.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
It’s unpopular nowadays because of some bad press in the Nineties, but it’s MSG. When you think something lacks flavor, that often means it lacks umami flavor and MSG is basically umami in powder form.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
It’s usually the modifiers. Not just for me, but for most cooks. I understand people have their own tastes and want something done a certain way, but the dishes are designed and tested. They work. When I get a complaint about a modified dish, it’s expected. A modified dish won’t be as good, or as thoroughly thought-out, as an original. At the end of the day, though, the guests are our bosses.
What’s the worst mistake you ever made in a kitchen?
Nothing. I’m perfect. (Laughs.) No… One of the biggest ones was when I was a commis-chef and I had a breakfast shift. My head chef always insisted we shouldn’t use the timer on the oven; we had to remember what’s what and how long it’s been there. I remember putting 80 croissants in the oven and forgetting about them. Once I’d remembered, I opened the oven, a lot of smoke came out and I had 80 perfect pieces of charcoal. It was horrible. I was mortified. I thought I’d be fired that day. But after you have a big mess-up like that, then never again.
What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a shouter? Or are you quite chilled-out?
I’m both. On a normal day I’m quite laidback, I like to have music in the kitchen — my team can also choose the music; something that gets them into the rhythm of working. It’s such a stressful and physically demanding environment, so you need something that pulls you through the day. And I’ve found that, for me, that’s music. And my team know they can approach me with whatever issue they may have. We really get to know each other, and we hang outside of work even. We try to keep a peaceful environment — we joke around a lot — I can probably say I’m the main prankster in the kitchen. I might hide stuff from them, or tell jokes. In terms of discipline, though, they know that when it’s cooking time, it’s cooking time. We’re here for a purpose, and if that purpose isn’t met then we’re not doing our job. So there’s happy time most of the time, but sometimes, when it gets too relaxed, then there’s not-very-happy time. I love my team, but they know that when it’s showtime, it’s showtime.
Chef Alejandro’s Osh Pradznichny with Achichuk salad
INGREDIENTS
For the main dish
650 gm lazar or basmati rice
50 gm chickpeas
250 ml sunflower oil
750 gm lamb leg, boneless
250 gm white onion, sliced
850 gm yellow or baby carrot, cut into long pieces
1500 ml water
3 gm cumin seeds
12 gm salt
50 gm yellow raisins
5 quail eggs
For the salad:
500 gm tomato
350 gm red onion
25 ml olive oil
5 gm salt
1 gm pepper
1 gm basil
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Wash the rice in cool water and soak the chickpeas the night before.
2. Heat oil in a heavy-bottom pot or kazan (traditional Uzbek iron cast pot), until it begins to smoke, then cook the lamb leg in it until brown. Remove the lamb and add the onion. Repeat the process for the carrot. Finally, add the lamb and onions. After five minutes, add water, cumin and salt. Check the seasoning, then add rice. Add the raisins and the chickpeas. Cover and place on medium heat.
3. Hard boil the quail eggs, then peel and halve.
4. Once the rice has absorbed all the liquid, give it a quick mix in the same pot, making sure everything is cooked al dente.
5. Serve on a big sharing platter with the halved quail eggs around the rice.
6. For the salad, slice tomato and onion. Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper and chopped basil. Serve on the side of the rice.
What We Are Reading Today: Reading Old Books: Writing with Traditions by Peter Mack
In literary and cultural studies, “tradition” is a word everyone uses but few address critically. In Reading Old Books, Peter Mack offers a wide-ranging exploration of the creative power of literary tradition, from the middle ages to the twenty-first century, revealing in new ways how it helps writers and readers make new works and meanings. Reading Old Books argues that the best way to understand tradition is by examining the moments when a writer takes up an old text and writes something new out of a dialogue with that text and the promptings of the present situation. The book examines Petrarch as a user, instigator, and victim of tradition. It shows how Chaucer became the first great English writer by translating and adapting a minor poem by Boccaccio.
Salt Bae’s Nusr-et restaurant promises and delivers in Riyadh
Items on the menu like the porterhouse bring Salt Bae himself to the table
As of 2021, the chef has branches in Turkey, Greece, the US, the UK, the UAE, Qatar, and now Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: When you think about the restaurant Nusr-et, what comes to mind is salt, meat and a great show. And this is what you get when visiting Nusr-et in Riyadh U Walk, an area known for its high-end dining experiences.
Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, opened his first restaurant branch in the Kingdom last week and his 28th overall.
Arab News paid a visit to see what he had prepared.
Customers are met with a warm and inviting atmosphere upon entering, with friendly and smiling staff. Walking through and looking around, there are golden, embossed and emblazoned items everywhere. The walls, the furniture, the bar, and even some items on the menu tell you exactly whose restaurant this is.
“It’s marvelous, the food, the show, everything. The guy (Nusret) performs, he’s a phenomenon,” Guillaume Rochette from France told Arab News. “Only he could warrant SR1,000 ($267) a head for one dish, but it’s fantastic. I ordered the ribeye, mashed potato, the Nusr-et signature salad and, of course, the baklava.”
When going to a restaurant famous for its meat, vegetarian dishes would not necessarily be thought of as its forte. But Nusr-et’s signature salad fared well, dressed with walnuts and a balsamic vinaigrette, ticking all the boxes and filling you up just enough to prepare your stomach for the star of the show.
Tender, juicy and rich with fat that flavors the beef, the Wagyu porterhouse steak is the one to order. At a steep price point of SR1,500, the portion size is large and can be shared between two or three people.
Items on the menu like the porterhouse bring Salt Bae himself to the table, where he showcases his knife skills on your steak and, of course, executes his signature salt sprinkle at the end.
Some of the other popular meat dishes include the meat sushi, the meat spaghetti, and the Ottoman steak, with the cook on all prepared to the liking and taste of the customer.
In addition to preparing and seasoning the meat, Gokce also likes to take pictures with diners, which makes for a more special experience.
The name of the restaurant chain is a play on his own name and the word “et," meaning meat in Turkish.
As of 2021, the chef has branches in Turkey, Greece, the US, the UK, the UAE, Qatar, and now Saudi Arabia.
The restaurant has received mixed reviews since it opened in London and divided people on its prices.
Rochette, who co-founded his own hospitality company, said: “The whole key (concept) Nusr-et has achieved here is driving sales by delivering quality. Sure, it’s expensive but it’s quality.”
The atmosphere at Nusr-et is classy during the day, with movie-themed soundtracks like “The Godfather” playing in the background. At this time, you can expect a quieter and more intimate experience before it starts to get busier around 7:00 p.m.
“Saudis like going out late, it’s always more exciting at night,” Rochette said. “It’s not a place you want to be early for, I think you want to enjoy the buzz later on.”
After the lights dim, around 8:30 p.m. and more people have arrived, the place comes alive.
“It was my first time here at the Riyadh branch and it was very enjoyable, very good meat. It’s a great experience everyone should try at least once,” the Frenchman said.
9 Arab films submitted for an Oscar award at the 2022 Academy Awards
DUBAI: Since its inception, only 11 Arab films have been nominated for the Best International Feature Film – formerly known as the Best Foreign Language Film – at the Oscars.
But now, there has been an explosion of Arab films emerging from the Middle East and North Africa that highlight the region’s diversity and creativity.
At the Academy Awards, set to take place on March 27 2022, a handful of Arab films have been submitted to contend in the Best International Feature Film category. The films hail from across MENA territories, from Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to Algeria and Morocco.
With a little over two months left before the five candidates for Best International Feature Film are announced in February, read on for all of the Arab films vying for an Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.
“The Tambour of Retribution” (Saudi Arabia)
Saudi director Abdulaziz Al-Shallahi’s film tells the coming of age of Dyle, son of Sayyaf, who refuses to take over his father’s profession: An executioner. The feature film was chosen by the Saudi Film Commission, and was nominated by the Saudi Academy Awards Committee.
“Souad” (Egypt)
Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ayten Amin, this drama explores how social media affects the lives of young girls approaching adulthood.
“Amira” (Jordan)
Directed by Mohamed Diab (“Clash”, “678”) the film revolves around Amira, a 17-year-old Palestinian who has lived her life believing she was conceived with the smuggled bodily fluid of a Palestinian prisoner serving a life sentence in an Israeli jail.
“Casablanca Beats” (Morocco)
The film is based on the director’s own childhood experience and was the first fully Moroccan film to compete for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
“The Stranger” (Palestine)
Palestinian director Ameer Fakher Eldin’s debut feature is about an unlicensed doctor who encounters a wounded man in the war in Syria.
“Heliopolis” (Algeria)
The Djafer Gacem-directed Algerian drama is based on the real-life events of May 8, 1945, where French colonial forces attacked thousands of Algerians in the city of Guelma.
“Golden Butterfly” (Tunisia)
Directed by Tunisian filmmaker Abdelhamid Bouchnak, this drama tells the story of Moez, a policeman who meets a little boy with whom he embarks on a journey that is part fantasy and part reality.
“Europa” (Iraq)
Local mercenaries are ruthlessly hunting down migrants at the Turkish-Bulgarian border in Iraqi director Haider Rashid’s drama, which is the country’s first Oscar submission in two years.
“Costa Brava, Lebanon” (Lebanon)
Director Mounia Akl’s impassioned debut starring actors Nadine Labaki and Saleh Bakri is set amid a raging climate crisis in near-future Lebanon.
Elisa Sednaoui touches down in Egypt following book launch
DUBAI: With the last two years plagued by COVID-19, traveling has been an unfulfilled wish for many. But now that borders have re-opened and countries are welcoming visitors back, people are more inclined to book a flight and hop on a plane. Egyptian-Italian-French model and humanitarian Elisa Sednaoui landed in Cairo on Wednesday, her first time in the Egyptian capital in two-years.
“Made it to Cairo,” she captioned a video of the city’s skyline, which she posted on her Instagram Stories. “For the first time in two years,” she added, alongside a heart-eye emoji.
The Italy-born model and philanthropist spent the first six years of her childhood in Zamalek, Cairo, and would visit at least three-times year, she says.
Though she is based in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old is very much connected to her Egyptian roots.
Last year, Sednaoui unveiled her debut collection of leather carryalls, pouches and backpacks and decided to pay sartorial homage to her roots by decorating each bag with crocodiles and an interpretation of the Abyssinian cat — a representation of the Ancient Egyptian sun deity, Ra.
She also founded Funtasia, a non-profit social enterprise based in Luxor, in 2014.
Funtasia creates grassroots programs for children and youth empowerment to help foster compassionate innovators.
Today, it operates in more than 15 different locations in public schools in Italy and Egypt. Funtasia has supported more than 5,900 children and trained more than 700 adults in both countries, according to the organization’s website.