Australia sending troops, police to Solomons amid unrest
Protesters breached the National Parliament building, burned the thatched roof of a nearby building, and set fire to a police station and other buildings. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
Australia sending troops, police to Solomons amid unrest
  • Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare had declared the lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara
  • Sogavare angered many in 2019 when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan
CANBERRA, Australia: Australia announced Thursday it was sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the deployment would include a detachment of 23 federal police officers and up to 50 more to provide security at critical infrastructure sites, as well as 43 defense force personnel, a patrol boat and at least five diplomats.
The first personnel were to arrive Thursday night with more on Friday, and the deployment was expected to last for a few weeks, Morrison said.
“Our purpose here is to provide stability and security,” he said.
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare declared a lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in the capital Honiara demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues.
The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched roof of a nearby building, the government said. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings.
“They were intent on destroying our nation and ... the trust that was slowly building among our people,” the government said in a statement.
Morrison said Sogavare had requested assistance from Australia amid the violence under a bilateral security treaty.
“It is not the Australian government’s intention in any way to intervene in the internal affairs of the Solomon Islands. That is for them to resolve,” he said.
“Our presence there does not indicate any position on the internal issues of the Solomon Islands,” Morrison added.
Sogavare ordered the capital locked down from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday after saying he had “witnessed another sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down.”
“I had honestly thought that we had gone past the darkest days in the history of our country,” he said. “However, today’s events are a painful reminder that we have a long way to go.”
Despite an announcement from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force that they would be conducting increased patrols through Honiara amid the lockdown, protesters again took to the streets Thursday.
Local journalist Gina Kekea posted photos on Twitter of a bank, shops and a school in flames.
Morrison said he decided to send help after it became clear that police in the Solomons were “stretched.”
Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of the Solomon Islands’ most populous province Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan, switching its diplomatic allegiance to China instead.
Local media reported that many of the protesters were from Malaita, whose premier Daniel Suidani has been at odds with Sogavare, who he accuses of being too close to Beijing.
Suidani said he was not responsible for the violence in Honiara, but told the Solomon Star News that he agreed with the calls for Sogavare to resign.
“Over the last 20 years Mannaseh Sogavare has been in power, the plight of Solomon Islanders has worsened whilst at the same time foreigners have reaped the best of the country’s resources,” Suidani was quoted as saying. “People are not blind to this and do not want to be cheated anymore.”

48 people unaccounted for after Siberia mine accident

48 people unaccounted for after Siberia mine accident
Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
AFP

48 people unaccounted for after Siberia mine accident

48 people unaccounted for after Siberia mine accident
Updated 3 min 26 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s emergencies ministry said Thursday it did not know the whereabouts of 48 people after an accident in a mine in central Siberia.
The local governor said that of the 285 people that were inside the mine, at least one person had died and over 40 were injured.

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News Japan

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials

Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan meets Taliban officials
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan OKADA Takashi held talks with the Taliban in Kabul in November, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. 

According to the ministry, Okada commented on the situation on the ground during the visit that lasted from Nov. 21 to 24. Safety measures were implemented for the Japanese envoy.

Ambassador Okada met with senior members of the Taliban, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and urged them to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals and local staff.

He also asked them to ensure a quick and safe passage for those wanting to leave the country, the ministry said. In addition, Okada said Japan was implementing assistance through international organizations to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. 

The Taliban side reportedly said they would ensure humanitarian access and the safety of aid workers. 

In the meetings, the Japanese ambassador stressed the importance of respecting the rights of all Afghan people including women and children, building an inclusive political system, and preventing Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists. He emphasized that the Taliban was expected to take positive action on this.

Okada also held talks with other officials including former President Hamid Karzai.

The ministry said Japan would continue to have working-level discussions with the Taliban and would contribute to the stabilization of Afghanistan.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

Philippines rejects China’s demand to remove grounded navy ship

Philippines rejects China’s demand to remove grounded navy ship
  • Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismisses China’s assertion that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre
Updated 25 November 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defense chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel’s crew.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China’s assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila’s sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago.
The 100 meter-long tank landing ship was built for the US Navy during World War Two.
“That ship has been there since 1999. If there was commitment it would have been removed a long time ago,” Lorenzana told reporters.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday said Beijing “demands the Philippine side honor its commitment and remove its illegally grounded vessel.”
The Second Thomas Shoal, 195km off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.
Lorenzana accused China of “trespassing” when its coast guard interrupted a resupply mission for the troops.
China claims the majority of the South China Sea as its own, using a “nine-dash line” on maps that an international arbitration ruling in 2016 said has no legal basis.
The Second Thomas Shoal is within the Philippines’ 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone, as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which China is a signatory.
“We have two documents attesting that we have sovereign rights in our EEZ while they don’t, and their claims have no basis,” Lorenzana said.
“China should abide by its international obligations that it is part of.”
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday told a summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping that he “abhors” China’s recent actions at the shoal.

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
AP

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5
Updated 33 min 22 sec ago
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia: A large explosion outside a school in Somalia’s capital on Thursday has killed at least five people, including students, witnesses said. The extremist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group controls large parts of rural Somalia and continues to frustrate efforts at rebuilding the Horn of Africa nation after three decades of conflict.
The blast sent a plume of smoke above a busy part of Mogadishu during the morning rush hour.
Abdulkadir Adan of the Amin ambulance service confirmed the five deaths to The Associated Press, and the service said at least 15 wounded people were rushed to a hospital.
“This is a tragedy,” he said.
Photos show the blast shredded part of the school, with emergency workers looking through the collapsed roof beams and wooden benches.
Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy. But a witness, Hassan Ali, told the AP that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.
The attack occurred as Somalia faces major questions about its political and security future. The AU peacekeeping force was meant to withdraw from the country, but its mission could be extended amid concerns that Somali forces are not ready to assume responsibility for security. The US early this year said its troop withdrawal from Somalia was complete.
A long-delayed presidential vote was meant to take place in February but now looks set to be held next year.

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated

White House: 92% of federal workers under mandate are vaccinated
  • Law enforcement agencies do lag behind in vaccines, with the Justice Department at 89.8%
Updated 25 November 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration's vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel.
On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92 percent of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to the government that they are at least partially vaccinated, according to White House officials.
The highest number of partial vaccinations by Tuesday was at the Agency for International Development, which had 97.8 percent, followed closely by the Department of Health and Human Services at 96.4 percent and State Department at 96.1 percent, according to data provided by the White House Wednesday.
Law enforcement agencies do lag behind in vaccines, with the Justice Department at 89.8 percent. The Department of Veterans Affairs is at 87.8 percent of partial vaccinations, though the Defense Department was 93.4 percent and the Homeland Security Department was 88.9 percent. The government office with the lowest number of partially vaccinated employees was the Agriculture Department, at 86.1 percent.
But overall, 96.5 percent of federal employees have been deemed in compliance with the policy, which also includes medical or religious exemptions that are still being evaluated. The rest are considered out of compliance, but officials emphasized that “it’s not a cliff,” and that workers will receive counseling to get vaccinated or file for an exemption. Only then would termination be considered.
“We know vaccine requirements work,” said White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz. “We hope that our implementation sends the clear message to businesses to move forward with similar measures that will protect their workforce, protect their customers, and protect our communities.”
White House officials said the data was just a snapshot and the numbers would continue to rise in the days and weeks ahead. As they work through additional vaccines and exceptions, there will be no disruptions to government services, the officials said.
Since instituting the initial vaccine-or-test mandate this summer and then the more-restrictive requirement without a test-out option this fall, the White House has believed the federal government could serve as a model for the rest of the nation’s employers for how vaccinations could help shepherd a quicker return to the normal.
White House officials say the most important lesson for businesses from the federal experience is that once they take the first step toward requirements, their workers will follow.
The numbers from the Internal Revenue Service show how a mandate can drive up the vaccination rate. About 25 percent of the agency’s workforce first got a shot after Biden announced the mandate in September; now, 98 percent are in compliance.
Agencies with marginally lower vaccination rates tend to have widely dispersed workforces, making education and counseling about the benefits of vaccines — or even just the task of getting workers to self-report that they’ve already gotten a shot – more difficult.
There is still some resistance. The union representing federal prison workers filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the mandate, arguing it’s an unfair labor practice and violates employees’ free speech and privacy rights. Shane Fausey, the president of the Council of Prison Locals, said in a letter to members that more than 3,500 federal Bureau of Prisons employees — about 10 percent of the agency’s workforce — were being issued counseling letters and face possible termination for not complying with the mandate.
Fausey’s letter repeated misinformation about the vaccine, including claims that it doesn’t stop the spread of COVID-19 and that it does not reduce the “overall adverse medical effects of the virus.” Lawyers Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen, who represented former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial, are representing the union.
As of late October, several intelligence agencies apparently had at least 20 percent of their workforce unvaccinated, said Republican Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
Some of the initial fears about the vaccination status of the federal workforce stemmed from employees without access to government computers to make their vaccination certification. Some, like front-line Transportation Security Administration officers, rarely use a government computer. Others are in the field or simply delayed responding to the survey or beginning vaccination.
The federal vaccination rate outpaces the rate of vaccination for all Americans. About 82.2 percent of American adults, or more than 212 million people, have received at least one dose. Of them about 71 percent, or over 183 million, are fully vaccinated.

