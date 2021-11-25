You are here

  • Home
  • Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket
Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket

Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket
Over the past 20 years, it seems that racism in the English game has been tolerated or ignored. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rmked

Updated 14 sec ago
Jon Pike

Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket

Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket
  • Over the past 20 years, it seems that racism in the English game has been tolerated or ignored
Updated 14 sec ago
Jon Pike

Both during and after listening to the Parliamentary Select Committee hearing in London on Nov. 16, I felt a profound sense of loss.

The hearing was called to address concerns about the lack of action taken by Yorkshire County Cricket Club following the results of an internal investigation which found a former player, Azeem Rafiq, to have been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

On one level, there was Rafiq’s loss of a cricketing career, of a son, of personal and family time given over to challenging the injustices to which he and others of a particular race and color had been subjected. The perpetrators were colleagues and employees of YCCC and beyond.

On another level, there is the further loss of romantic notions of cricket, of deterioration in the application of the spirit of cricket and a loss of respect for the game by those who do not engage with it.

Cricket has long been a vehicle for people who saw opportunities to either make money or social capital by embedding (British) imperialist ambitions within its structures.

Simmering inside these structures were racial undercurrents, which have burst forth on occasions. In 1968, the selection by England of a non-white South African cricketer to play against South Africa in that country caused a major political controversy. The use of intemperate language towards a dominant West Indies team in 1976 was inflammatory, but the idea that cricket might harbour systemic racism was considered fanciful. After all, cricketers of different colors played in the same teams, especially in England.

A well-respected former captain of England is of the view that we all have touches of racism within us, that much of it is unconscious and often used to protect privileged positions. In cricket, many privileged positions have been carved out during the last three centuries. Yorkshire’s privilege and the challenge to it reveals a third layer of loss — that of the ability to put in place appropriate, adequate governance systems to prevent abuse.

During the hearing, the committee’s chair, a man possessed of a coruscating tongue, turned his attention to the financial cleft that exists at YCCC. As previously reported, the club was rescued in 2002 from financial implosion by a wealthy Yorkshireman. He became its CEO and then executive chair before moving onto be chair of the English and Wales Cricket Board between 2015 and 2020. YCCC is indebted to the former chairman’s family trusts for almost £15 million ($19.98 million).

In his testimony, YCCC’s recently resigned chair, who had no executive powers, revealed that he had wished to remove two, possibly, three, executive directors. His wish was based on their failure to accept the gravity of the situation, to apologize and to implement the investigation’s recommendations. He was unable to do so because YCCC is beholden to the family trusts for approval and removal of YCCC directors.

Whilst it is understandable that the trusts seek to protect their interests, an arrangement whereby they influence the appointment of both executive and non-executive directors, who are supposed to be a safeguard against the executive acting in their own self-interest, is likely to curtail independence. Tensions in the arrangement were illustrated when an executive director reportedly asked the non-executive chairman to call off the investigation.

As has been shown by the evidence revealed during the committee’s hearing and subsequent fallout from it, YCCC would appear to have much to want to hide in terms of the use of racist language and behavior by some of its employees towards colleagues. Others are protective, arguing that such language and behavior was not intended to be hurtful, being part and parcel of dressing-room and team “banter.”

Some committee members widened the line of questioning beyond Yorkshire, to explore if the environment described at YCCC is typical of the English professional game. Rafiq seemed to think so. A newly established Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket has called for evidence of racism in the game. The ECB representatives at the hearing appeared to be surprised at suggestions that use of racist language and connotations might be found elsewhere on the circuit. It should not be a surprise.

In a 1999 survey, the ECB’s Racism Study Group found that 58 percent of all those questioned, and at least 70 percent of Black and Asian respondents, believed racism to exist in the game. In club cricket, I have heard racist terminology used. The ECB has had at least 20 years to put effective measures in place to address the issue. Yet, measures are not enough; an effective and committed program of cultural and social change must run alongside.

Analysis of the composition of ECB’s Board since its formation in 1997 would reveal it to be largely white and, until relatively recently, male. At the hearing, its CEO intimated at a struggle to get the first-class game to wake up on issues of race, equity and diversity. The ECB has a regulatory responsibility. It may be reasonably assumed that this should be applied not just to the recreational game but the professional one. Over 20 years, at least, it seems that racism in the English professional game has been tolerated and/or ignored.

Now that the floodgates are open, a welter of measures and promises have been made to address and eliminate racism in the sport, led by the ECB, under pressure from government. Rafiq has laid bare racism in Yorkshire, and raised the likelihood of more widespread racism in the English game. It has provided a worldwide opportunity for others to speak out if this is a uniquely English problem — which seems unlikely — and is providing an opportunity for authorities to re-examine privileged positions. The extent to which they achieve this will determine the future morality of the game and how much respect and spirit it will leak.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis
Sport
Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket racism crisis
English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament
Sport
English cricket racism exposed by victim Rafiq at parliament

Asian champions Al-Hilal set to discover 2021 FIFA Club World Cup opponents

Asian champions Al-Hilal set to discover 2021 FIFA Club World Cup opponents
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Asian champions Al-Hilal set to discover 2021 FIFA Club World Cup opponents

Asian champions Al-Hilal set to discover 2021 FIFA Club World Cup opponents
  • Newly crowned AFC Champions League winners join other continental champs, UAE side Al-Jazira in Monday’s draw
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Football’s international governing body FIFA has announced that the draw for the upcoming 2021 Club World Cup in the UAE will take place on Monday, Nov. 29.

The draw will include newly crowned AFC Champions League winners Al-Hilal after the Riyadh giants defeated Pohang Steelers of South Korea on Tuesday night in the continental showpiece final.

Also taking part will be Al-Jazira as champions of host nation the UAE, along with the champions of Europe, Africa, and North America, Chelsea, Al-Ahly of Egypt, and Monterrey of Mexico, respectively, plus Auckland City, the Oceania representative.

The lineup will be completed on Saturday when Palmeiras and Flamengo contest the all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final, the winner of which will be crowned the champions of South America.

The FIFA Club World Cup traditionally takes place at the end of the calendar year, but the 2021 edition will be played in the Emirates early next year.

Topics: football Al-Hilal FIFA

Related

Update Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers
Sport
Al-Hilal win AFC Champions League with 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers
Analysis Al-Hilal reign in Asia after tale of two Al-Dawsaris in AFC Champions League triumph
Sport
Al-Hilal reign in Asia after tale of two Al-Dawsaris in AFC Champions League triumph

‘We were unlucky,’ says Dick Advocaat after he leaves Iraq struggling in World Cup qualifiers

‘We were unlucky,’ says Dick Advocaat after he leaves Iraq struggling in World Cup qualifiers
Updated 25 November 2021
John Duerden

‘We were unlucky,’ says Dick Advocaat after he leaves Iraq struggling in World Cup qualifiers

‘We were unlucky,’ says Dick Advocaat after he leaves Iraq struggling in World Cup qualifiers
  • Dutch coach quits as coach of Iraqi national team after only three month in charge and no competitive wins
Updated 25 November 2021
John Duerden

Dick Advocaat spent only three months as head coach of Iraq before stepping down on Tuesday, but the Dutchman believes that the team still have a chance of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, although the UAE will take some beating.

After the first six games in Group A in the final round of qualification, Iran and South Korea virtually have the top two spots, which offer automatic berths in Qatar next November, sewn up.

Iraq are in fifth place, just two points off the UAE in third, the spot that offers a play-off route to the World Cup.

“We were unlucky with the four draws,” Advocaat told Arab News. “We should have beaten Lebanon instead of drawing 0-0  (in October), and if we had those extra two points then the situation is a little different. Losing to Iran and South Korea can always happen, but in the other games we were the better team.”

The job of leading Iraq to a first World Cup since the country’s debut appearance in 1986 now falls to Advocaat’s former assistant Zeljko Petrovic, who will take temporary charge of the team.

Advocaat, a three-times Netherlands coach, believes that his former team the UAE are the ones to beat for Iraq.

“The Emirates are the best in the group, aside from Korea and Iran, and I think they will finish third. But Iraq have four games to go, so you never know. There is talent in the team,” he said.

Being in charge of Iraq was a frustrating experience at times for the well-traveled tactician, who was based in Europe until the games came along in Iraq’s temporary home of Qatar.

“It was always a very short time before the game,” said the former boss of Belgium, Russia and Serbia. “We arrived together on Sunday and then the game is on Thursday. The players were good and the mentality was good, but it takes more time and training to get the team to where we wanted to be. But, then, at the same time, you have to get results immediately. They are in a transitional period. I can only say positive things about the people there, though they expect you to win almost every game, which is not always possible.”

Getting to know the players was a challenge.

“I only went to the Middle East for the games. My two assistants were always there,” said Advocaat. “When I started, I saw all the videos, but you can only see the quality when you see the players in front of you. The defense and midfield were OK, but in attack we didn’t have the quality we needed and that is why we had so many draws.”

There were also accusations that coaching staff were giving the 74-year-old incorrect information about the availability or willingness of some overseas-based players to represent the Lions of Mesopotamia.

“I totally disagree with that,” Advocaat said. “The staff were great, and I have very good eyes as a coach and can see quickly if players have the quality or the right attitude or not. I brought in new players from Sweden and England, and I didn’t see any problems with the players at all.”

However, there is still work to be done before Iraq can return to the top of the continental table.

“The standard of the local competition is not that high, unfortunately. The good thing is that there are three games in the Arab Cup where they can try the younger players. That is important as the U-23 team have done really well and they can use that in the future.”

Advocaat, who was in charge of South Korea at the 2006 World Cup, added: “The people at the federation know what needs to be done. Teams like South Korea are so far away, and Iraq have to change a lot of things to catch up . They need tougher competition, better pitches, coaches and so on. If they keep working, it will happen.”

Maybe not during Advocaat’s career, however. The former PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord boss came out of retirement to take the job, but while there may not be many more teams to manage, he is not quite ready to return to the quiet life just yet.

“I am 74 now and I have learned not to say, ‘this is my last job.’ But I will not work at a club again.”

Topics: football Iraq Dick Advocaat 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Iran, Iraq and UAE march into final phase of World Cup qualifying
Sport
Iran, Iraq and UAE march into final phase of World Cup qualifying
Iraq coach vows to attack Iran in World Cup qualifier
Sport
Iraq coach vows to attack Iran in World Cup qualifier

Manchester City take top spot in Champions League group, PSG through despite defeat

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

Manchester City take top spot in Champions League group, PSG through despite defeat

Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L), French striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and Brazilian striker Neymar (R) react after City equalize during the UEFA Champions League Group match between City and Paris Saint-Germain. (AFP)
  • RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge means PSG are also guaranteed to go through in second place
Updated 25 November 2021
AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City came from behind to secure top spot in Group A with a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain as both sides qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.
Kylian Mbappe put the French giants in front against the run of play five minutes into the second half.
But PSG run the risk of being drawn against the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Liverpool in the last 16 after Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus turned the game around for the English champions.
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino had to fend off questions in his pre-match press conference over whether he may be making a permanent move to Manchester to take over the vacant managerial role at United.
The Argentine’s first year in the French capital has been far from plain sailing despite a 11-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.
Lionel Messi’s arrival to form a fearsome front three alongside Mbappe and Neymar has heaped expectation upon Pochettino to deliver a first Champions League crown to Paris.
The blessing and curse of that richly-talented trio was in evidence as the visitors were largely overrun but suddenly clicked to create the opening goal.
City’s collective cohesion had the better of the clash of styles, but lacked the clinical edge offered by PSG’s Galacticos.
Presnel Kimpembe cleared Rodri’s goalbound header off the line before Achraf Hakimi did likewise to turn Riyad Mahrez’s shot that was destined for the top corner over the bar.
Despite missing the midfield trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, City were still creating chances at will as Messi, Neymar and Mbappe did little to help their teammates defend.
Ilkay Gundogan had the hosts’ best chance before the break, but his curling effort came crashing back off the post.
Mbappe wasted the one opportunity PSG did muster in the first half as he pounced on a John Stones mistake, but fired over.
The Frenchman was not so wasteful five minutes after the break as he drilled low through Ederson’s legs from Messi’s deflected cross.
But the pattern of the game remained unchanged as City charged forward and finally found a way through.
Kyle Walker’s cross escaped Jesus, but rolled kindly for Sterling to prod in just his fourth goal of the season at the back post.
Keylor Navas then produced a stunning finger-tip save to deny Jesus.
Pochettino responded by introducing Angel Di Maria to add to his attacking trident and he teed up Neymar with a great chance to restore PSG’s lead, only for the Brazilian to slot wide with just his international teammate Ederson to beat.
Moments later another slick team move from City created a deserved winner.
Mahrez’s cross to the back post picked out Bernardo Silva, who nonchalantly turned the ball back into the path of Jesus to calmly slot home.
Victory gives City an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the section with just one game to go.
But RB Leipzig’s 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge means PSG are also guaranteed to go through in second place.

Topics: football soccer UEFA UEFA Champions League Manchester city Paris Saint-Germain PSG

Related

Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job
Sport
Pochettino ‘so happy’ at PSG amid links with Man United job
Lionel Messi scored his first PSG goal to sink Manchester City, Liverpool hit five past FC Porto and Sheriff Tiraspol pulled off a major shock by beating Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. (Reuters/AFP)
Sport
Messi opens account for PSG against City, Real fall to shock Sheriff Tiraspol defeat

Džeko nets 2 to put Inter on brink of CL knockout stage

Džeko nets 2 to put Inter on brink of CL knockout stage
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

Džeko nets 2 to put Inter on brink of CL knockout stage

Džeko nets 2 to put Inter on brink of CL knockout stage
  • Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half
  • Inter had been by far the superior team but had been let down by poor finishing
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

MILAN: Edin Džeko scored twice to put Inter Milan on the cusp of reaching the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in 10 years after it beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 on Wednesday.
Džeko’s two goals came in the space of six minutes in the second half. Inter had been by far the superior team but had been let down by poor finishing, while Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin had also pulled off a number of good saves.
Inter also had two goals disallowed.
The Italian side moved atop Group D. It is a point above Real Madrid, which plays Sheriff later. If Sheriff fails to win, Inter will be guaranteed a place in the last 16 with a match to spare. The Nerazzurri travel to Madrid for their final match.
Shakhtar will finish bottom of the group.
Both sides needed a win at San Siro for different reasons, but the last three Champions League matches between the two had ended goalless.
Inter started strongly but was again guilty of wasting chances. Nicolò Barella had the best opportunity of the early stages but he fired over from 10 yards as he slipped while attempting to reach the ball at full stretch.
Inter was almost made to pay for its profligacy as Samir Handanović had to make the first save of the match in the 16th minute with the Nerazzurri goalkeeper parrying Dodô’s snapshot.
The home team had a dangerous spell with five chances in four minutes. First, Barella surged forward from midfield and cut inside with a dummy before rolling across for Lautaro Martínez but Maycon denied him with a perfectly timed tackle.
Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia headed the ensuing corner just past the right post and moments later Ivan Perišić had a goal ruled out for offside in the buildup.
Trubin then made two saves in quick succession to deny Džeko as the 20-year-old continues to prove himself as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Europe.
Inter had another goal disallowed in the 57th minute as Martínez’s volleyed effort was ruled out for a push on Shakhtar defender Mykola Matviyenko by the Inter forward.
But the Nerazzurri did take the lead moments later. Perišić flew down the left flank and his cross was deflected to Matteo Darmian, whose attempt was blocked but the onrushing Džeko thumped in the rebound from the edge of the area.
Džeko doubled his and Inter’s tally in the 67th when he headed in a cross at the far post from point-blank range.
Shakhtar almost got one back in the dying minutes but Dodô’s shot came off the base off the right post and rolled along the goal line before going out for a corner.

Topics: Inter Milan Shakhtar Donetsk champions league

Related

Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique
Sport
Liverpool can go all way in Champions League: Ex-defender Jose Enrique
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
Sport
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus

Bayern’s Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for coronavirus
  • Both players were already in isolation over close contact with people suspected of having the virus
  • Kimmich said last month in a TV interview that he had not yet made a decision about whether to be vaccinated
Updated 24 November 2021
AP

MUNICH: Bayern Munich players Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday.
Both players were already in isolation over close contact with people suspected of having the virus. Bayern said both were “doing well.”
Kimmich said last month in a TV interview that he had not yet made a decision about whether to be vaccinated and voiced reservations about vaccines. The midfielder's comments caused concern among public health experts at a time when vaccine take-up in Germany had slowed.
Kimmich co-founded a fundraising campaign last year with teammate Leon Goretzka which donated money to social and charitable organizations to continue working during the pandemic and which also sent some money to UNICEF to help make vaccines more easily available in poorer nations.
Kimmich and backup striker Choupo-Moting had been due to return in time for Bayern’s game against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, but it now appears an already depleted squad will have to cope without them.
With numerous players in isolation, injured or suspended, Bayern had a thin squad for its 2-1 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Coach Julian Nagelsmann couldn't rest key players — with Bayern already through to the knockout stages — and named only four outfield substitutes as he relied on fringe players, youngsters, and out-of-position regulars to finish the game.
Kimmich is a regular starter in midfield and Choupo-Moting is Nagelsmann's preferred backup for striker Robert Lewandowski, who has played a full 90 minutes in each of Bayern's last eight games.
Also Wednesday, Bayern said defenders Niklas Süle and Josip Stanišić both returned to training following their own positive tests for the virus.

Topics: Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Germany

Related

Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate
Sport
Bayern player Kimmich back in quarantine amid vaccine debate
'Get vaccinated' top German minister tells Kimmich
Sport
'Get vaccinated' top German minister tells Kimmich

Latest updates

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022
Russia’s Gazprom boosts investments to $24bn in 2022
Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls
Turkish state banks sell US dollars as lira falls
Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket
Yorkshire controversy the latest trend that signals a loss of romantic notions in cricket
Global international spending on travel to rise by 93.8% in 2022: WTTC report
Global international spending on travel to rise by 93.8% in 2022: WTTC report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.