BlackRock, Canada Pension buy more Paytm shares 

BlackRock, Canada Pension buy more Paytm shares 
Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Several investors including investment management company BlackRock Inc., and Canada Pension Plan added to their stakes in Paytm on Tuesday and Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. 

This happens as the Indian fintech giant’s shares plunged by 41 percent. 

The stock went up on Thursday, rebounding by 7 percent before closing up 2.5 percent at 1,795.55 rupees ($24), which makes it a considerable distance away from the issue price of 2,150 rupees. 

Some analysts questioned the company’s valuation and path to profitability given its early fall, despite having big-name investors, Bloomberg reported. 

Paytm chief executive officer, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, said last week that the stock’s early fall was “no indicator of the value of our company.” 

“We are in it for the long haul,” he said in an interview to Bloomberg.

Topics: Finance

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: flyadeal launched its first direct flights from Jeddah to Dubai on Thursday, Nov. 25, signalling the company’s first international journey from the airport.

The low-cost airline, a subsidiary of Saudia, now operates six routes to the UAE on a daily basis - with the other five originating from Riyadh.

“We selected Dubai as our first international market because our model, and every low cost carrier model, is based on point to point, with Dubai we can have inbound passengers as much as outbound passenger,” Chief Commercial Officer at flyadeal, Ahmed Albrahim told Arab News.

An official ceremony was held in King Abdulaziz International Airport, in the presence of Albrahim and the airport’s head Issam Nour.

Topics: aviation

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Beijing Capital Group Co. is studying the sale of its waste management business in Singapore for $500 million, sources told Bloomberg.

BCG is in talks with advisers about working on the possible liquidation of ECO Special Waste Management Pte, the sources said.

The Chinese state-owned company may decide not to sell the business, the sources added.

A representative of Beijing Capital didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: sustainability Finance

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

LONDON: World's largest coal mining compnay, Coal India Limited, warns that price hike of supplies in long-term deals is “inevitable” to combat higher costs and protect profitability, Bloomberg reported. 

This happens as the company witnesses pressure from high oil prices and the rise in employees’ salaries from July.

The “coal-price increase is something where we have to bring all stakeholders on board. That process is on,” Chairman Pramod Agrawal said on a conference call to Bloomberg.

“Everybody understands that we have reached a point where coal price increase has become inevitable,” he added. 

The fuel amounts to around 70 percent of India’s electricity generation, which makes the economy affected by higher prices. 

Topics: energy India

Updated 25 November 2021
Ruba Alrashed

Updated 25 November 2021
Ruba Alrashed

RIYADH: The Saudi economy is witnessing a gradual recovery since mid-2020, reflected in the positive growth rates of the non-oil sector, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at the Financial Stability Conference on Thursday.

The real non-oil sector growth amounted to 8.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021, led by the private sector, which recorded a growth rate of 11.1 percent, Al-Jadaan said.

Preliminary estimates for the third quarter of this year show that the real private non-oil GDP grew by 6.2 percent, he said. This led to promising results in the public finance performance, he added. 

Al-Jadaan indicated that parts of the Saudi economy have also crossed the pre-pandemic stage, especially with regard to levels of consumption and private investment, which are now much higher than they were before the Covid-19 outbreak.

He added that those sectors related to travel are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic.

The sources of growth depend on economic diversification.

Faisal Al Ibrahim, Saudi minister of economy and planning

Also speaking at the conference, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning, said Saudi Arabia now has two challenges: targeting economic diversification, and deepening financial markets to support this diversity.

“We have a very high governance in the financial markets, which in turn do not need more depth, but in order to prepare ourselves for the required diversity,” he added.

In the third quarter of this year, the Kingdom witnessed a 120 percent rise in exports financed by banks, which gave Saudi Arabia a push forward from structural and financial policies aimed at increasing economic diversification, Al-Ibrahim pointed out.

Al Ibrahim argued that that the sources of growth depend on economic diversification and this requires empowering, linking and attracting private sector investment to sectors that have been able to export products and services that are highly competitive and do not depend on the value added by oil.

With regard to the Saudi economy, he said that the Kingdom had entered a period of economic recovery compared to last year.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

Updated 25 November 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Chinese electronics manufacturer Hisense has expanded its footprint in the B2B sector in the Middle East, a statement revealed.

It focused on intelligent Smart City solutions, interactive displays and 138-inch all-in-one business solution screens during its participation in the GITEX Technology Week 2021. 

“The introduction of our B2B expansion marks an exciting milestone in the Middle East region,” Managing Director at Hisense Middle East & North Africa Jason Ou said. 

“With the growing population and rapid urbanisation in the region, traffic management initiatives including safe driving, pedestrian safety, and enabling commuters to spend less time on the road has become vital,” he added. 

The company’s smart city solution involves urban traffic management that seeks to eliminate congestion and ensure road safety. 

Hisense’s traffic signal control platform, HiCon, is already functional in 20 cities in China, with around 2,000 signal controllers installed that influence traffic behaviour and reduce vehicle queuing. 

Topics: hisense economy

