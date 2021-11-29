You are here

Nissan to spend $17.6bn over five years to accelerate vehicle electrification
RIYADH: Nissan Motor Co. plans to spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification.

The new electrification strategy, called Nissan Ambition 2030, is a roadmap on how the company plans to meet its goals by the end of the decade, according to Bloomberg.

The Japanese automaker will launch 23 new electrified models by 2030, including 15 new electric vehicles.

Nissan has been ramping up its EV ambitions and announced plans to build a $1.4 billion hub to manufacture battery-powered cars in the UK. 

The Yokohama-based carmaker plans to further increase its global battery production capacity to 130 gigawatt-hours by 2030.

It will launch an EV equipped with a solid-state battery by 2028, the company said.

By 2024, a pilot plant for solid-state batteries will be operational in Yokohama, with mass production expected to start by 2028. 

According to Nissan, next-generation batteries are key to achieving cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles. 

Over the next decade, global EV sales are projected to rise above 10 million a year from around 1 million today. 

Nissan also plans for EVs to account for more than 75 percent of sales in Europe, 55 percent in Japan, and 40 percent in China by 2026.

It plans to have EVs reach 40 percent of sales in the US in 2030. 

Topics: electric vehicles Nissan

Aramco to spend $68bn to develop its giant Jafurah gas field

Aramco to spend $68bn to develop its giant Jafurah gas field
Dhahran: Aramco is spending $68 billion to develop its giant unconventional gas field Jafurah, the company's CEO said in media briefing at the firm's headquarter in Dhahran. 

Responding to Arab News' question on the cost of the project, Amin Nasser stated that the first phase will cost $24 billion and will be completed by end if 2024, early 2025.

The second phase, he added, will cost $44 billion and will add up to 2 billion standard cubic feet per day of sales gas, and around 600,000 barrels per day of condensates — a very light type crude oil.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

Orascom Construction eyes 25% stake in Egypt's first hydrogen plant

Orascom Construction eyes 25% stake in Egypt's first hydrogen plant
RIYADH: Cairo-based Orascom Construction could acquire a 25 percent share in Egypt's first hydrogen plant announced last Wednesday, its CEO told Al Arabiya.

The plant is expected to start operation in 2014, Osama Bishai said.

Orascom joined the Green Hydrogen Consortium with Fertiglobe, Norway’s Scatec and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt to develop the first Egyptian green hydrogen production facility.

The production plant will consist of 100 MW PEM electrolyzer, ranked as world’s largest standalone electrolyzer and the first in Egypt, according to the company’s statement.

Topics: Egypt Renewable Energy Hydrogen

Real estate loans to retail customers up 7.3% in Q3: Saudi Central Bank

Real estate loans to retail customers up 7.3% in Q3: Saudi Central Bank
Ruba Alrashed
Rinat Gainullin

Real estate loans made to Saudi individuals increased by 7.2 percent to hit SR412.6 billion ($110 billion) in the third quarter of this year, data from the Saudi Central Bank showed. 

Saudi banks lent SR533.4 billion in real estate loans to both retail and corporate customers in Q3, while finance companies lent a much lower SR25.4 billion.

The value of residential mortgage financing provided by banks to Saudi individuals  fell to SR11.8 billion in October, down from both the previous month and the same period in 2020. 

The number of contracts for these deals, however, increased to 23,899 contracts in October, SAMA data revealed. This reflected a 3.4 percent uptick from September’s level.

On the other hand, total contracts for residential mortgages were numbered at a higher 25,483 in October 2020. Their value was SR12.1 billion.

In particular, new residential mortgages for houses amounted to SR9.1 billion in October. Meanwhile, new bank loans used to finance the purchases of apartments by individuals were valued at SR2.3 billion in the same month.

These mortgages are used by individuals to finance the purchases of houses and apartments.

Topics: real estate Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Morgan Stanley cuts Q1 2022 Brent oil forecast on Omicron risks

Morgan Stanley cuts Q1 2022 Brent oil forecast on Omicron risks
Morgan Stanley on Monday cut its first-quarter 2022 Brent crude price forecast to $82.50 per barrel from $95 on market expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant could turn into a major headwind for oil demand.


The market appears to be pricing in the possibility that the new variant could prompt restrictions and cut oil demand, amid expectations of oversupply driven by planned release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve adding to monthly output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, the bank said in a note.


Oil rebounded by almost 5 percent on Monday to $76 a barrel as some investors viewed Friday's more than 10 percent slump in oil on concern about the Omicron coronavirus variant as overdone.


But while the beginning of next year could see excess supply, spare oil capacity was likely to be eroded by the end of 2022 as inventories draw down further from already low levels.


OPEC+ may not increase supply by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) since the group does not have the capacity to do so, nor the incentive to oversupply the market, the bank said, adding the market was expected to be more under-supplied in 2022 than the International Energy Agency has suggested.


"Brent prices rising above recent highs again is probably something from mid 2022 and beyond," the bank said, while raising its third quarter Brent outlook to $90 a barrel from $85.


The market could see a supply deficit in 2023 that would deepen further, it added. 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Morgan Stanley brent oil Omicron

KSA's Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce

KSA's Industrial development body, PepsiCO to develop food sector workforce
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Industrial Development (NCID) signed an agreement with the food and beverage company, PepsiCo, to develop the Kingdom’s food sector workforce, according to a statement.
The partnership will focus on developing skills and opportunities through a transfer and localization of knowledge, in line with the Vision 2030. 

“The cooperation arrangement with NCID reflects our ongoing investment, as a leading company, in the development of the Kingdom’s skilled workforce in the sustainable food sector,” the company’s general manager of GCC and vice president said. 

“The MoU will also accelerate another of our strategic goals in the Kingdom, to provide locally manufactured products,” Tamer Mosalam added. 

The agreement comes following PepsiCo’s “Proudly Saudi” campaign that aims to emphasize its commitment to the Kingdom’s market. 

The global food and beverage company employs over 8,000 people in Saudi Arabia and is raising the Saudization rate by more than 43 percent.

Topics: KSA Food sector

