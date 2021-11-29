Indonesia needs additional $148bn to limit carbon emissions 

Nissan to spend $17.6bn over five years to accelerate vehicle electrification

RIYADH: Nissan Motor Co. plans to spend 2 trillion yen ($17.59 billion) over the next five years to accelerate vehicle electrification.

The new electrification strategy, called Nissan Ambition 2030, is a roadmap on how the company plans to meet its goals by the end of the decade, according to Bloomberg.

The Japanese automaker will launch 23 new electrified models by 2030, including 15 new electric vehicles.

Nissan has been ramping up its EV ambitions and announced plans to build a $1.4 billion hub to manufacture battery-powered cars in the UK.

The Yokohama-based carmaker plans to further increase its global battery production capacity to 130 gigawatt-hours by 2030.

It will launch an EV equipped with a solid-state battery by 2028, the company said.

By 2024, a pilot plant for solid-state batteries will be operational in Yokohama, with mass production expected to start by 2028.

According to Nissan, next-generation batteries are key to achieving cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles.

Over the next decade, global EV sales are projected to rise above 10 million a year from around 1 million today.

Nissan also plans for EVs to account for more than 75 percent of sales in Europe, 55 percent in Japan, and 40 percent in China by 2026.

It plans to have EVs reach 40 percent of sales in the US in 2030.