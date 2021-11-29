TASI closes 0.2% higher at 10,811 points

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the session on Monday up 0.2 percent, or 23 points, to close at 10,811 points.

Some 189 million shares changed hands in 355,000 deals, with heavy trading in Al Rajhi bank, Alinma Bank, SABIC.

Saudi Enaya and Amana Insurance were among the top gainers.

Saudi Kayan, Advanced and Petrochem also rose by between 3 and 6 percent.

The market's increase today was also influenced by a 0.9 percent rise in Al Rajhi bank shares, while Riyad bank rose by 1.9 percent to SR135 ($36). SABIC Agri-Nutrients was up by 4.45 percent.

Baazeem and Maadaniyah were the top fallers, losing more than 6 percent.

Saudi Basic Industries declined 1 percent to close at SR111.20.

Savola, Almarai, eXtra and Al Kathiri fell between 1 and 3 percent.

Qassim Cement closed at SR77.90, down 1 percent after the end of the eligibility for cash dividends.

The parallel Nomu index was down 42.3 points, or 0.19 percent, closing at 22,331.94 points after traded 2.7 million shares.