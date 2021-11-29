Economic sentiment in the EU drops slightly; inflation on the rise in Germany and Spain: Economic wrap

The EU’s Economic Sentiment Indicator slipped marginally by 1.1 points to reach 116.5 in November, the European Commission said.

The drop was attributed to a noticeable fall in consumer confidence, although among other sectors such as industry and services it remained the same. At the same time, confidence in the retail trade and construction sectors improved.

Germany, the Netherlands and Spain were among the countries that experienced a downward trend in their economic sentiment, with the latter undergoing the largest decline.

On the other hand, France had the biggest improvement in economic sentiment during the month. Italy and Poland were another two countries that had more favorable sentiment.

Inflation in Western Europe

Annual inflation rate in Spain reached 5.6 percent in November, according to preliminary estimates in a press release issued by Spain's National Statistics Institute.

The inflation rate predicted for November will be the highest since September 1992. The increase was mainly driven by higher food prices.

In addition, the monthly inflation rate is expected to reach 0.4 percent in November.

Meanwhile, Germany’s consumer prices are expected to rise in November by 5.2 percent from a year ago, data from Germany’s Federal Statistics Office showed. This is higher than October's 4.5 percent.

Energy costs surged by 22.1 percent while food prices went up by 4.5 percent, according to preliminary estimates.

The monthly inflation rate is expected to be a negative 0.2 percent in November.

Mexico’s unemployment

The Mexican jobless rate decelerated to 3.9 percent in October from 4.2 percent in the prior month, according to the country’s official statistics agency, INEGI.

The number of unemployed persons eased to 2.3 million, declining by 288,000 from a year earlier, the INEGI report showed.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained at 3.9 percent.