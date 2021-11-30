You are here

  • Home
  • Messi’s enduring brilliance rewarded with another Ballon d’Or

Messi’s enduring brilliance rewarded with another Ballon d’Or

Messi’s enduring brilliance rewarded with another Ballon d’Or
Lionel Messi after winning the 2021 Ballon d'Or trophy during the 65th Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet, in Paris. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4r42

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Messi’s enduring brilliance rewarded with another Ballon d’Or

Messi’s enduring brilliance rewarded with another Ballon d’Or
  • The award a is record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or for the best player in the world
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Some might question whether Lionel Messi really deserved to win his latest Ballon d’Or prize ahead of other worthy candidates, but the Argentinian has been rewarded for continuing to be so good for so long.
The most turbulent year of Messi’s glittering career, in which he was forced to tearfully bid farewell to Barcelona, ends with him — at the age of 34 — claiming a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or for the best player in the world.
In Germany they thought it had to be Robert Lewandowski’s year after he missed out 12 months ago when the 2020 edition was scrapped due to the pandemic.
Karim Benzema might have had plenty of support in Spain for his remarkable performances with Real Madrid, and Jorginho could stake a claim following a year in which he won the Champions League with Chelsea as well as Euro 2020 with Italy.
Yet it is the enduring brilliance of Messi — who won the last award in 2019 — which stays in the minds of the jurors when it comes to voting.
Having joined Paris Saint-Germain in August, he is the first male player to win the award while with a French club since Jean-Pierre Papin of Marseille in 1991, although it was his achievements with Barcelona and with Argentina that counted toward him effectively retaining his crown.
Messi tried unsuccessfully to force his departure from Barcelona in August 2020 but he showed no signs of rancour as he stayed put at the Camp Nou and ended last season with 38 goals in 48 games for his boyhood club.
These are the kind of remarkable figures that he has made so mundane over the course of his career — indeed he had actually scored more goals than that in 10 of his previous 11 seasons.
Messi was the top scorer in La Liga for the fifth consecutive year with 30 goals and won the Copa del Rey, scoring twice in the final as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao 4-0.
This will always be remembered as the year his long association with the Catalan giants came to an end, after 672 goals in 778 appearances, a record goal tally for one club.
However, 2021 was also the year he finally won a major international title, captaining Argentina to victory in the Copa America with a 1-0 win against Brazil in the final at the Maracana.
He scored four goals in the tournament as Argentina won the South American championship for the first time since 1993.
“I think I won this trophy thanks to what we did at the Copa America so I dedicate this to my teammates,” he said after being handed his latest Ballon d’Or at the Chatelet Theatre in central Paris.
However the shame was that hardly any fans were in the stadium to witness Argentina’s Copa America success due to coronavirus restrictions, only adding to the sense that, despite all he has achieved, Messi still has unfinished business.
Not least at PSG, where he has so far played just 11 games since arriving in August, and scored just four goals.
Messi did provide three assists for the Parisians in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday but it remains to be seen how motivated the Argentinian is by the French league. He has other priorities.
“My dream is to win another Champions League,” he said at his unveiling in August, with the last of his four European Cups coming in 2015.
Then there is the really big one: the World Cup in Qatar will be underway this time next year and Messi will be 35 by then.
That will surely be his last chance to win the greatest trophy of all, and you imagine he would swap his seven Ballons d’Or to get his hands on it.

Topics: Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or

5 things to look out for at 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

Ali Mabkhout will look to break records, Lebanon can find a way to win and Qatar will be hoping to win silverware on home soil in FIFA Arab Cup. (AFP/File Photos)
Ali Mabkhout will look to break records, Lebanon can find a way to win and Qatar will be hoping to win silverware on home soil in FIFA Arab Cup. (AFP/File Photos)
Updated 29 November 2021
John Duerden

5 things to look out for at 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

Ali Mabkhout will look to break records, Lebanon can find a way to win and Qatar will be hoping to win silverware on home soil in FIFA Arab Cup. (AFP/File Photos)
  • 16-nation tournament kicks off on Tuesday, will act as dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup
Updated 29 November 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup kicks off on Tuesday with 16 teams vying for the title in Qatar.

The tournament means different things to different competitors and here are five talking points ahead of it.

1. No Salah but many opportunities for Egypt to step up

For Egypt, the tournament is a big step in preparing to reach another competition in Qatar in November next year.

Carlos Queiroz took the job as head coach in September and led the team to the World Cup play-offs without much fuss. There will be no Mohamed Salah in this tournament and the country’s European-based stars will also be absent.

It will, therefore, be a chance for others to catch the eye of the Portuguese coach and for the well-travelled boss to check the country’s strength in depth.

Ultimately, however, Queiroz is not taking his eyes off the main prizes.

He said: “Our goal in the Arab Cup is to prepare the players for the World Cup qualifiers, and for the Africa Cup of Nations. This does not mean that we will not compete for the trophy, but the first and main goal is the World Cup. Ask any citizen and fan what they want, and they will say the World Cup.”

Any player who excels over the next three weeks could earn a place in the Africa Cup of Nations squad in January.

“We have a base of players from which to choose for the two World Cup qualifiers, and I am prepared to include any player who performs well,” Queiroz added.

2. A chance for Qatar to lift silverware on home soil

The World Cup hosts have played in more competitions than most in the past year or so, appearing at the Copa America and also the Gold Cup, Concacaf’s big tournament.

But with the World Cup taking place on home soil, the Maroons have had to sit and watch as Asian rivals go through the grueling final round of qualification.

The team have an all-Asian group and a strong squad with Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, and all the rest and that should be enough to get past Bahrain, Oman, and Iraq and into the knockout stage.

The Asian champions will be hoping to go all the way and lift the trophy in the final on Dec. 18. Winning silverware in an international tournament on home soil would only boost confidence ahead of the big event in less than a year.

3. Ali Mabkhout can close the gap on Cristiano Ronaldo

The UAE have not been impressive so far in the final round of qualification for the World Cup. The somewhat fortuitous win over Lebanon in November was the first victory in the sixth game in the group. Automatic qualification is not going to happen but a route to Qatar still exists through the play-offs.

The team need to improve, however, and games against Syria, Mauritania, and Tunisia are a great opportunity for Bert van Marwijk to take charge of his team in a competitive tournament but one that does not have the pressure to win that comes with other events.

One issue to be solved is that of Ali Mabkhout. The team is too reliant on the striker but understandably so to an extent, as he has scored 14 goals in 13 games so far this year. With 79 international goals, he is now just one behind Lionel Messi and Sunil Chhetri. If Mabkhout scores twice then he will be the second-highest active international scorer though he will have some way to go to catch Cristiano Ronaldo on 115.

4. Lebanon can find a way to win

On Sunday, Youssef Mohamed, the technical director of the Lebanon national team as well as a former captain, said that the Cedars should aim to lift the trophy. He admitted that it was a long shot but not impossible. After all, in World Cup qualification Lebanon could be, even should be, sitting clear in third place of their group in the final round but four points were dropped late in the games against Iran, and the UAE.

The team need to find a way to make the most of these situations. Coach Ivan Hasek has them working hard, well-drilled, and organized but the Arab Cup is a great opportunity to try a more expansive plan.

Lebanon need to add a little variety to their attack and to try and keep the ball more — their possession rate was a measly 29 percent against the UAE. Had the ball been shared around a little more equally there would have been less pressure on the defense and maybe the whole penalty incident could have been avoided.

5. It is a perfect time for a World Cup rehearsal

A year before the World Cup it is usually time for the Confederations Cup. It was always going to be difficult to have that dress rehearsal with teams from around the world at this time. The Arab Cup, then, will offer a glimpse of how the first World Cup in the Arab world will look.

Fans and journalists will be able to get an idea of what it will be like, after World Cups in huge countries such as Russia, Brazil, and South Africa, to attend a tournament in a small country where it is possible, with a little planning, to watch two games a day.

It is to be hoped that there are some good games but more importantly, a feel-good factor among fans and good atmospheres in stadiums.

Topics: football soccer FIFA Arab Cup Middle East Qatar

Related

2021 FIFA Arab Cup offers Saudi youngsters the chance to stake their claim for next year’s World Cup
Sport
2021 FIFA Arab Cup offers Saudi youngsters the chance to stake their claim for next year’s World Cup
Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale
Sport
Tickets for FIFA Arab Cup 2021 in Qatar go on sale

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim boss

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim boss
Updated 29 November 2021
AFP

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim boss

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim boss
  • Rangnick will take over from first-team coach Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two games since Solskjaer was dismissed just over a week ago
  • The former RB Leipzig boss said he was excited to be joining United and focused on turning around the fortunes of the club, who are floundering in eighth spot in the Premier League
Updated 29 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United announced on Monday they had appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a disastrous run of results.
The 63-year-old will arrive at Old Trafford from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was manager of sports and development, becoming just the sixth German manager to coach in the Premier League.
At the end of the season Rangnick, whose appointment is subject to work visa requirements, will take on a consultancy role at the 20-times English champions for a further two years.
He will take over from first-team coach Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two games since Solskjaer was dismissed just over a week ago following a humiliating 4-1 defeat at lowly Watford.
“He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching,” said United football director John Murtough.
The former RB Leipzig boss said he was excited to be joining United and focused on turning around the fortunes of the club, who are floundering in eighth spot in the Premier League, five points off the top four.
“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” he said. “All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.
“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”
Rangnick could take charge for the first time against Arsenal on Thursday if his work permit issues are sorted out quickly.
Carrick — who has overseen a Champions League win over Villarreal and a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, where he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo — will remain in caretaker charge until Rangnick’s work visa is finalized.
Former United captain Gary Neville tweeted: “Welcome to the Greatest Football Club in the World Ralf Rangnick.”
Club bosses ran out of patience with Solskjaer despite keeping faith with the Norwegian after humiliating home defeats to rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.
The former striker, who scored the winning goal for United in the 1999 Champions League final to complete a historic treble, was in charge at Old Trafford for nearly three years.
Under his leadership United finished in the Premier League top four in back-to-back seasons for the first time since Alex Ferguson retired as boss in 2013 but they have not won silverware since 2017.
The American-owned club can boast abundant riches in attack, with Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Greenwood and Anthony Martial all vying for starting spots.
But their leaky defense has already conceded 22 goals in 13 games, more than four times Chelsea’s total of five and they are well off the pace set this season by Chelsea, Liverpool and City.
Rangnick has managed a number of clubs in Germany including Stuttgart, Schalke, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig and has also operated as director of football at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel have both spoken highly of their compatriot, who won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011.
During the same season, he led Schalke to the semifinals of the Champions League, where they lost 6-1 on aggregate to United, who were then beaten by Barcelona in the final.
Rangnick is renowned for his emphasis on “gegenpressing,” a high-pressing style of football in which hard work and zonal pressing means the ball is won high in the opposition’s half in attacking areas.
Klopp said last week, before the appointment was confirmed, that the veteran manager’s appointment was “not good news for other teams” due to his impressive track record.

Topics: Manchester United Ralf Rangnick Michael Carrick Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Related

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: Reports
Sport
Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: Reports
Update Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results
Sport
Manchester United sack Solskjaer after poor run of results

PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle
Updated 29 November 2021
AP

PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle

PSG star Neymar out for up to 8 weeks with sprained ankle
  • Neymar tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said on Monday
Updated 29 November 2021
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will be out for up to eight weeks with a sprained left ankle.
Neymar was taken off on a stretcher during the French league leader’s 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.
He also tore ligaments in his ankle, PSG said in a statement on Monday.
It is the latest in a long list of injuries.
Neymar was stretchered off last December with a left ankle injury.
Since joining PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euros ($250 million), he has also had rib, groin and adductor injuries as well as breaking his right foot in February 2018.

Topics: Neymar PSG French league

Related

The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying
Sport
The joy is back for Neymar in World Cup qualifying
Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last
Sport
Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last

Top international swimmers announced for FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

Top international swimmers announced for FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
Updated 29 November 2021
Arab News

Top international swimmers announced for FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

Top international swimmers announced for FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
  • Host of Olympic medalists will take part in the event at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in December
  • Among those heading to Abu Dhabi will be six-time Olympic medalist and world champion Kyle Chalmers from Australia and Tokyo 2020 double gold medalist Tom Dean from the UK
Updated 29 November 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has confirmed that a number of top international swimmers will participate in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) at the Etihad Arena from Dec. 16 to 21.

Organizers on Monday revealed that some of the best swimmers from North America, Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific are set to compete across a range of distances next month.

Among those heading to Abu Dhabi will be six-time Olympic medalist and world champion Kyle Chalmers from Australia; Tokyo 2020 double gold medalist Tom Dean from the UK; multiple world champion Daiya Seto from Japan; South Africa’s Matthew Sates, the recent overall winner of the Swimming World Cup 2021; and Olympic breakout star Lydia Jacoby from the US.

In an impressive year so far, Chalmers set the world record in the men’s 100m freestyle (25m) at the Swimming World Cup in Russia last month and is aiming to break further records in the UAE.

“2021 has been an incredible year,” Chalmers said. “I earned my first ever world record at the World Cup in Kazan and took home silver at the Olympic Games. What better way to end the year than at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi? It’s been a long journey back since my shoulder surgery at the start of the year, but the challenges, sacrifices and bridges I have had to climb to get to this point in my career make it all the more special.”

Reigning 200m freestyle Olympic champion Dean and multiple world junior record holder Sates will be the men to beat in the medium-distance freestyle events. The latter will be looking to continue his record-breaking run in Abu Dhabi, following his stellar performances in the 2021 Junior World Cup, where he set world records in the 200m freestyle and individual medley.

Returning to the UAE following his appearance in the 2016 FINA Swimming World Cup in Dubai is Japan’s elite star Seto. Specializing in butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle events, Seto’s career highlights include gold medal triumphs in the 400m individual medley at the 2012, 2014 and 2016 world championships (25m). Seto was the first Asian swimmer to become world champion in an individual medley event.

Seventeen-year-old Jacoby will be one of the top names in the American team following her breakout performance in Tokyo this year, where she stunned the world by winning gold in the 100m breaststroke event. Her swift rise through the elite swimming ranks started at the US winter nationals in 2018, when she qualified for the US Olympic trials at the tender age of 14.

“Medaling at this summer’s Olympics was a dream come true, and I’ll definitely be racing for more in the upcoming championships in Abu Dhabi,” Jacoby said. “I can’t wait to finish off this incredible year strong with some of the world’s strongest athletes supporting me and racing alongside me.”

Representing Canada is 21-year-old Margaret Mac Neil, the current Olympic and world champion and continental record holder in the women’s 100m butterfly event.

European sporting talent includes 24-year-old Florian Wellbrock from Germany, whose outstanding performance in the 10km open water event at the Tokyo Olympic Games won him gold. Wellbrock became the first swimmer to win both the 1,500m freestyle and the 10km open water events in the same world championships in 2019. He will compete in both the short course swimming in the Etihad Arena and the open water swimming in Yas Bay.

Italian stars Gregorio Paltrinieri — the current 1,500m freestyle (25m) world record holder — and long-distance event specialist Simona Quadarella have also been confirmed for this year’s competition. Paltrinieri will return to the UAE, following his appearance at the Swimming World Cup in Dubai in 2013, with hopes of breaking his own world record.

Quadarella will aim to add to her 10-medal haul, which includes bronze in the 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics and gold in the 1,500m freestyle and silver in the 800m freestyle at the 2019 world championships.

More than 1,000 athletes will compete for 44 world championship titles across six days in Abu Dhabi, with a total prize pool of $2.8 million up for grabs.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Sports Council FINA World Swimming Championships Etihad Arena Kyle Chalmers

Related

Tunisia’s Olympic gold medal hero Ahmed Hafnaoui to race at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Tunisia’s Olympic gold medal hero Ahmed Hafnaoui to race at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

Eddie Howe: Only league position might be obstacle to new January signings

Eddie Howe: Only league position might be obstacle to new January signings
Updated 29 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: Only league position might be obstacle to new January signings

Eddie Howe: Only league position might be obstacle to new January signings
  • New coach denies Agbonlahor claim that ‘no one wants to live in Newcastle’ ahead of must-win home matches against Norwich, Burnley
  • Eddie Howe: ‘We will have no problem attracting players to Newcastle for a whole host of reasons’
Updated 29 November 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe believes that the club’s league position will be the main obstacle to overcome when attempting to attract players in January — not the location of the city.

However, the head coach said that his focus is not on the winter transfer window. Instead, he remains fixed on getting the best out of his current group and kick-starting their Premier League campaign.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor claimed on the radio this week that players would rather sign for newly promoted Brentford for less money than go to United, because “no one wants to live in Newcastle.”

But Howe said that this could not be further from the truth.

“That is not accurate,” said Howe, whose bottom of the pile Magpies take on 19th-placed Norwich City at St James’ Park tomorrow evening. “I have not seen Newcastle in the light yet, but I have only heard amazing things about it as a place to live and the town centre.

“We will have no problem attracting players to Newcastle for a whole host of reasons,” he added. “I don’t think that is going to be an issue, but what I do think will be an issue is our league position.

“That is not my focus at the moment, it is preparing the team for a big week ahead.”

When pressed, Howe revealed that he does have “one eye” on trading in January, but cannot lose track of the gravity of the task on hand, with United winless in their opening 13 games.

“We have half an eye on January and that is the same for me no matter what time of year,” Howe said. “As a manager, you are always thinking about how you can evolve your team and improve your squad.”

“Trust me when I say, my main focus is trying to get the best out of the players we have here and our next game and the games beyond.

“I am working extremely hard to make sure they produce their best performances — and I think that is the best use of my time at the moment.

“It has been a very busy time. It has been a very busy few days for us. We are looking forward to the challenges of this week.”

Only Derby County in 2000-01 have ever worked their way to Premier League safety from a winless run as long as United’s at the start of a top-flight season.

And this week — in which United take on the Canaries and fellow strugglers Burnley on home turf — feels like a crucial junction in their survival fight.

Howe said: “We are aware of how important these games are, but it is a dangerous thing to look too far ahead.

“You just have to look, firstly, training then the game tomorrow. It is always a step-by-step process,” he added. “The moment you start looking too far ahead, you can take your eyes off the priorities — and the priorities are the players and being in the best shape we can for the next game.”

Howe’s tenure has opened up with a home draw against Brentford and a predictable loss at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday against Arsenal.

And while the Magpies’ points tally has only been improved by one in that time, Howe has seen positives upon which to build.

“Going back to the last game I look at the amount of chances we created. We showed good attacking threat,” said Howe. “Yes, there were moments the other way that weren’t great. But I saw enough of us as an attacking side — and I did at Arsenal, too, to be honest.

“I wouldn’t say that we created really clear cut chances, but I know that we created enough against a really tough opponent to know that we will be in games from an attacking perspective,” he added. “We have to improve the defensive side of things. Martin Dubravka returned and played very well.

“So for us there were positives in defeat. We do know that we can’t keep saying that and we have to turn these small margins the other way.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league Gabby Agbonlahor

Related

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe applauds fans after the match with Arsenal. (Reuters)
Sport
Newcastle need to overcome ‘crisis of confidence’ to avoid Premier League relegation: Howe
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli celebrates with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring against Newcastle United, Emirates Stadium, London, England, Nov. 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Sport
Arsenal brush aside Newcastle as Howe suffers first defeat

Latest updates

Riyadh Season: Groves offers relaxing spa, shopping, entertainment, culinary experience
The zone contains several open spaces including an area surrounded by palm trees where visitors can discover its various activities. (Photos/Saleh Al-Ghanim)
Madinah Library offers visitors 180,000 books
Madinah Library offers visitors 180,000 books. (SPA)
What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Time
What We Are Reading Today: A Brief History of Time
Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli president’s visit to West Bank holy site
Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli president’s visit to West Bank holy site
Lebanese protesters block roads over economic meltdown
A Lebanese youth stands by burning tyres blocking a road during a protest in the capital Beirut on November 29, 2021, as the country struggles with a deep economic crisis. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.