Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses till 2023

Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses till 2023
(Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses till 2023

Jadwa Investment revises up Saudi GDP growth in 2022, expects budget surpluses till 2023
  The Kingdom's GDP is expected to grow by 7 percent next year up from last month's forecast of 5.1 percent
Updated 17 sec ago
Ziad Sabbah

CAIRO: Saudi investment bank, Jadwa Investment, revised its forecast for Saudi Arabia's GDP growth next year, while it expects the Kingdom's to report budget surpluses in 2022 and 2023 as the government will cut spending, according to a report today.

The Kingdom's GDP is expected to grow by 7 percent next year up from last month's forecast of 5.1 percent, it said.  

The surplus next year is expected at SR35 billion ($9.3 billion) while that of 2023 is estimated at SR37 billion. 

Topics: Jadwa investments

Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia

Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia

Saudi retailer Alhokair signs franchise deal to nearly double Subway outlets in Saudi Arabia
  The new agreement will nearly double Subway's footprint of 210 restaurants over the next six years
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Subway, one of the world’s largest restaurant brands, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co, a leading franchise retailer in Saudi Arabia, signed a new master franchise agreement to expand into the Kingdom.

The new agreement will nearly double Subway’s footprint of 210 restaurants over the next six years by adding a minimum of 145 new locations, Alhokair said in a filing. 

“Today’s announcement is another example of our refreshed approach to international growth,” said John Chidsey, Chief Executive Officer of Subway, in a statement. “Through partnering with companies that have deep regional knowledge and proven success in the industry, such as Alhokair, we are strategically expanding and strengthening our global footprint around the world.”

Topics: Subway restaurant

Middle East on close watch as omicron rattles recovery prospects: Daily Virus Update

Middle East on close watch as omicron rattles recovery prospects: Daily Virus Update
Updated 23 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East on close watch as omicron rattles recovery prospects: Daily Virus Update

Middle East on close watch as omicron rattles recovery prospects: Daily Virus Update
  Oil prices stumbled in their biggest decline since April 2020
Updated 23 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Oil prices gave up gains on Tuesday, falling more than 2 percent along with broader financial markets, after a media report cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the omicron coronavirus variant.

The head of drugmaker Moderna told the Financial Times that COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the omicron variant of the coronavirus as they have been against the Delta variant.

Both benchmarks tumbled more than $1 on the news. Brent crude futures fell $1.82, or 2.5 percent, to $71.62 a barrel at 0605 GMT, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped $1.61, or 2.3 percent, to $68.34 a barrel.

Oil plunged more than 12 percent on Friday along with other markets on fears the heavily mutated omicron would spark fresh lockdowns and dent global growth, hurting oil demand.

November 30

Amid speculations on the impact of omicron on oil demand, the Saudi energy minister said it was too early to tell, adding OPEC+ was keen to monitor the situation.

The group of oil-producing countries has rescheduled its meetings to later this week to have more time in assessing the impact, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, told Arab News in an Aramco ceremony in Dhahran on Monday.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, there is “no need for emergency measures in the oil market.”

He added OPEC+ partners did not call to review the current deal.

Oil prices rebounded on Monday after a huge slump last week, which was led by fears brought by the new coronavirus variant.

Brent crude futures climbed $3.11, or 4.3 percent, to $75.83 a barrel by 0355 GMT, after falling $9.50 on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $3.47, or 5.1 percent, at $71.62 a barrel, having tumbled $10.24 in the previous session.

Oil prices plunged more than 10 percent on Friday, their biggest one-day drop since April 2020,  as the new variant spooked investors across financial markets.

There are worries the new variant could derail the global economic recovery, potentially hurting oil demand, while it has also added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter.

Economists at Goldman Sachs outlined four scenarios that could happen as the world cautiously navigates the situation. 

If omicron turns out to transmit faster than its predecessor, Delta, it will result in first-quarter global growth slowing to a 2 percent quarter-on-quarter annual rate.

The economists said if both the disease severity and immunity against hospitalizations are worse than for Delta, global economic growth will take a more substantial hit, but inflation impact will be “ambitious.”

On a slightly positive note, if omicron spreads slower than delta, it will have no significant effect on global growth and inflation, Goldman Sachs said.

If the new variant is more transmissible, but causes less severe disease, global growth could be higher than Goldman’s baseline.

November 29

Most Gulf stock markets ended lower on Sunday, with the Saudi and Dubai indexes suffering their biggest single-day fall in nearly two years as fears of a potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant spooked investors.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The World Health Organization on Friday designated the omicron coronavirus variant detected in South Africa as being “of concern” — the fifth variant to be given that designation

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index slid 4.5 percent, dragged down by a 5.4 percent fall for Al Rajhi Bank and a 6.2 percent decline for Saudi Basic Industries.

The Kingdom halted flights from and to Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Comoros Islands on Sunday owing to concerns related to the spread of the new COVID-19 strain, state news agency SPA reported on Twitter.

The latest pandemic developments also sent oil prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, plunging by $10 a barrel on Friday for their largest one-day drop since April 2020. The new variant added to concerns that an oil supply surplus could swell in the first quarter.

“It’s obvious that traders are concerned about the implications of the newly mutated virus which brings back the lock-down memories from last year. If Saudi decides to impose more restrictive measures the economy will be impacted significantly and the growth prospects next year will vanish”, Mohammed Al-Suwayed, chief executive officer of Razeen Capital, said. He said the time is now suitable for investors to reinvest in the market since the share prices are relatively low.

Dubai’s main share index declined 5.2 percent, its biggest intraday fall since March 2020, with most stocks in negative territory.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties plunged 9.4 percent and budget carrier Air Arabia retreated by 7.1 percent.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 1.8 percent, weighed down by a 3.3 percent drop for telecoms company Etisalat and a 1.4 percent decline for First Abu Dhabi Bank, the country’s largest lender.

The UAE has suspended entry for travelers from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique from Nov. 29 over concerns about the new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported on Friday.

In Qatar, the index slipped by 2.8 percent as investors shunned stocks across board, with petrochemicals group Industries Qatar leading the losses.

Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 1.3 percent, with top lender Commercial International Bank retreating by 0.8 percent.

(With Reuters)

Topics: economy COVID-19 Pandemic Stock Market Travel restrictions Saudi Arabia Middle East

Aramco deploys first $10bn to local, international firms to kickstart Jafurah project

Aramco deploys first $10bn to local, international firms to kickstart Jafurah project
Updated 28 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco deploys first $10bn to local, international firms to kickstart Jafurah project

Aramco deploys first $10bn to local, international firms to kickstart Jafurah project
  The company said it signed 16 subsurface and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts
Updated 28 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco has signed $10 billion worth of contracts to kickstart the development of its massive Jafurah unconventional gas field.

The company said it signed 16 subsurface and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts with local and international companies, including US-based Schlumberger and Halliburton. 

Other companies that signed contracts with Aramco include Baker Hughes, NESR, Saudi Taqa, Sinopec, Larsen and Toubro, and Saipem. 

A total of $68 billion is expected to be spent over the first 10 years of the project’s development, Aramco said, as it anticipates more than $100 billion total lifecycle investment. 

By 2030, the Saudi oil giant expects the Jafurah site to produce up to two billion standard cubic feet per day of sales gas, 418 million scfd of ethane, and around 630,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates.

Topics: Aramco Jafurah gas

Oil rebounds above $76 on speculation virus fear overrated

Oil rebounds above $76 on speculation virus fear overrated
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

Oil rebounds above $76 on speculation virus fear overrated

Oil rebounds above $76 on speculation virus fear overrated
Updated 30 November 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil rebounded by more than 5 percent on Monday to above $76 a barrel as some investors viewed Friday’s slump in oil and financial markets as overdone while the world awaits more data on the omicron coronavirus variant.

Brent crude was up $3.66, or 5 percent, at $76.38 a barrel by 1444 GMT, having slid by $9.50 on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $4.36, or 6.4%, at $72.51, having tumbled by $10.24 in the previous session.

“We saw some correction as Friday’s plunge in oil prices has been overdone,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior economist at Nomura Securities.

Friday’s slide, the biggest one-day drop since April 2020, reflected fears that travel bans would hammer demand. The plunge was exacerbated by low liquidity owing to a US holiday and the expected demand hit does not justify such a fall, analysts said.

“The fear factor had its grip on financial markets on Friday,” said Norbert Ruecker of Swiss bank Julius Baer. “Fundamentally, the announced and enacted international air travel constraints cannot explain such a sharp slump.”

A semblance of calm also returned to wider markets on Monday as investors awaited more information about the new variant. European and Wall Street shares rose while safe haven bonds lost ground.

“I can’t help but feel that Friday’s lows were probably the bargain of the year if you were an oil buyer, speculative or physical,” said Jeffrey Halley of brokerage OANDA.

Topics: Oil

Egypt to issue $604m of treasury bonds

Egypt to issue $604m of treasury bonds
Updated 29 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to issue $604m of treasury bonds

Egypt to issue $604m of treasury bonds
Updated 29 November 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Central Bank of Egypt will issue 9.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($604.3 million) in treasury bonds on Monday to finance the country’s budget deficit.

The T-bonds will be issued in coordination with the Finance Ministry.

In a statement posted on its website, the central bank said the value of the first offering is 8 billion pounds for two years. The value of the second offering is 1 billion pounds for 5 years and the value of the third offering is 500 million pounds for a period of 10 years.

The government borrows through bonds and treasury bills and government banks are the largest purchasers of these financial instruments.

The Ministry of Finance estimated the financing gap for the state’s general budget during 2021/2022 at about 1.06 trillion pounds, compared to 997.733 billion pounds during the last fiscal year, an increase of 6.31 percent, which will be financed through borrowing and issuance of securities.

Egypt had received $2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt decided to keep the overnight deposit and lending rate and the central bank’s main operation rate unchanged at 8.25 percent, 9.25 percent, and 8.75 percent, respectively.

Last month, the committee announced that the interest rate would be fixed for the seventh time in a row this year.

Topics: Egypt economy

