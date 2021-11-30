Saudi Arabia approves new authority for the Red Sea amid more steps to develop and protect it

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is taking more steps to develop and protect the Red Sea, which the Kingdom deems to be a big contributor to the growth of its tourism industry.
The Saudi Cabinet approved on Tuesday the establishment of a new body to protect the coral reefs and sea turtles in the Red Sea, as well as organizational preparation work for a new authority in the area, according to the cabinet's weekly statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.
The new authority will be chaired by Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and it includes the ministers of sport and culture as well as CEOs of NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co.
I thank @KingSalman and HRH the Crown Prince for approving the Saudi Red Sea Authority. It will work to enable a thriving tourism economy throughout the Kingdom’s Red Sea coastline, with sustainability at its heart.
— Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) November 30, 2021
The authority will be responsible for organizing recreational activities, tours of cruise ships and yachts and build mechanisms to protect the coastal environment.
“The Red Sea’s natural environment is one of our greatest assets,” said Al-Khateeb.
“This (authority) will support our ambitious plans for tourism development, generate new job opportunities for Saudi citizens, and help us to attract international and domestic tourists,” he wrote on his Twitter account.