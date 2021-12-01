You are here

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization

Soudah Development joins United Nations World Tourism Organization
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Soudah Development, a closed joint-stock real estate development company owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, became an affiliate member of the World Tourism Organization – the United Nations agency responsible for promoting tourism as a key driver of economic growth and environmental sustainability, it said in a statement.

As an affiliate member of the UNWTO, Soudah Development will be able to work with more than 500 global companies, educational and research institutions, destinations, and NGOs. It will provide a platform to establish dialogue, share information and take further action to promote tourism and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It becomes only the 25th company in the Middle East to join an alliance of more than 500 global members and joins some of Saudi Arabia’s leading tourism destination developers including NEOM, Qiddiya, the Red Sea Development Company, and the Royal Commission for Alula.




Husameddin Almadani, CEO of Soudah Development (Right)

Soudah Development is developing a luxury mountain destination in a unique and authentic setting among the clouds at 3015 meters above sea level.  Its sensitive sustainable quality development strategy is fully aligned with its goals of protecting natural environments and wildlife, empowering local communities and showcasing the extraordinary centuries old culture and heritage in Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa.

Husameddin Almadani, CEO of Soudah Development, said: “Building powerful and effective partnerships with like-minded organizations is an important part of our ongoing efforts to create a luxury mountain tourism destination high above the clouds.”

“We are delighted and enormously proud to have already achieved this exciting and prestigious affiliate membership of the UNWTO.  It is the latest in a series of strategic ties we have established with local, regional and global stakeholders to further our goals. It demonstrates our commitment to operate according to the highest global standards and working with the best in the business in Saudi Arabia and internationally and position Soudah and Rijal Almaa as a year-round destination that will attract more than two million visitors throughout the year by 2030.”

 

Topics: tourism

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs

China closes loophole used by tech firms for offshore IPOs
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: China plans to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through entities with different interests.

It will close a loophole that the country’s technology industry has long used to raise capital from foreign investors, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified while discussing private information, said the ban, aimed in part at addressing concerns about data security, is among the changes included in a new draft of China’s overseas listing rules that may be finalized as soon as this month. 

Companies using what is called the VIE (variable interest entity) structure would still be allowed to pursue initial public offerings in Hong Kong, subject to regulatory approval, the sources said.

VIE refers to a business structure in which an investor has a controlling interest despite not having a majority of voting rights. A business that is the primary beneficiary of a VIE must disclose the holdings of that entity as part of its consolidated balance sheet.

China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website on Wednesday that a media report about banning offshore listings of companies using the VIE structure was incorrect, without giving further details.

Companies currently listed in the US and Hong Kong that use VIEs will need to make adjustments so that their ownership structures are more transparent in regulatory reviews, especially in sectors where foreign investment is prohibited, the sources added.

The reform would mark one of Beijing’s biggest moves to crack down on offshore listings. 

Authorities have since moved quickly to halt the flow of companies seeking to go public in the US, shutting down a path that has generated billions of dollars for tech companies and their Wall Street backers.

While a global ban on the VIE structure is not being contemplated, a halt to foreign listings and a further review of Hong Kong's initial public offerings will mean the model will not be a viable way for many startups to tap into the capital markets. 

A person familiar with the matter said that some investment banks had already been advised by regulators to stop working on new deals involving VIEs.

The demise of VIE would also threaten the lucrative business streak of Wall Street banks, which has helped nearly 300 Chinese companies raise around $82 billion through first-time share sales in the US over the past ten years.

VIEs have been a constant source of concern for global investors due to their unstable legal position. Sina Corp. and its investment bankers led the way during an initial public offering in 2000, and the VIE framework has not been formally adopted by Beijing.

Topics: China offshore CMS

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO

Rayyan Nagadi replaces Hasan Aljabri as CEO of SEDCO
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi’s investment group SEDCO Holding has appointed Rayyan Mohammed Nagadi as its new chief executive officer, replacing Hasan Aljabri.

The appointment, announced on Wednesday, comes as the group is expanding its investment and economic growth contribution in the Kingdom. 

Before joining SEDCO Holding, Nagadi was the CEO of the National Center for Privatization & PPP, with over 20 years of experience in management and structured financing in both the public and private sectors. 

“With his expertise and extensive network, he is well positioned to accelerate our ambitions as a partner of choice supporting the government in achieving the goals of Vision 2030,” chairman of SEDCO, Saleh Salem Bin Mahfouz, said.

Through its subsidiaries, SEDCO Holding provides investment and construction services.

Topics: SEDCO Holding Business Agenda

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA
Updated 01 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Fahad Abuljadayel

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA

Renewables will provide 95% of power capacity growth in next five years: IEA
Updated 01 December 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR Fahad Abuljadayel

Jeddah: Renewable energy will make up 95 percent of total global power capacity growth in the next five years, according to the International Energy Agency.

The IEA’s executive director Fatih Birol said when it comes to renewables, solar power plays the most significant role.

“Solar is the new king of the global power markets,” he said.

About 55 percent of all power plants installed in the world will be solar, and while all countries will increase their renewable facilities, the lion’s share will be in China and India, he highlighted.

“These two giants account for about half of the entire renewable capacity installations,” he said, adding: “China, especially driven by solar power, alone provides about 40 percent of the global growth.”

One of IEA’s concerns is the high commodity prices, which will also result in an increase in renewable energy prices.

Birol added that India is well in line with the 500 gigawatt target, as mentioned at the COP26. 

He also said the southern Asian country is witnessing a huge growth in biofuels, and in the next five years the IEA expects India to become the third largest market in the world after the US and Brazil.

“Even though we are breaking a record in renewables transition, we still need to double that pace in order to be in line with our renewable targets as well as our net zero targets,” he said.

Electric cars are estimated today to amount to 10 percent of all the cars sold this year, compared to 2 percent in 2019.

Pointing to the two-year jump regarding renewable energy and electric cars, the executive director said: “We can clearly say that a new global energy system is emerging.”

Topics: Renewable Energy International Energy Agency (IEA)

Saudi tourism minister urges global coordination to tackle omicron

Saudi tourism minister urges global coordination to tackle omicron
Updated 01 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz 

Saudi tourism minister urges global coordination to tackle omicron

Saudi tourism minister urges global coordination to tackle omicron
Updated 01 December 2021
Dana Abdelaziz 

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister on Wednesday called for a coordinated international response to omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus.

“The lesson of the pandemic is that we need more international coordination and a greater recognition of the critical role of tourism in our economies,” Ahmed Al-Khateeb wrote on his official Twitter account. 

The minister called on the UN’s World Tourism Organization to address the latest strain. He also warned against the new variant’s impact on the Kingdom’s tourism sector. 

“Over the last few months, I have met with more than 100 tourism ministers (from around the world), and we share a consensus that the sector needs stronger support and international coordination,” he added. 

Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of omicron on Wednesday. A passenger coming from a North African country was tested positive for the new strain.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism Omicron

OPEC+ sees worsening oil surplus Q1, 2022 - document

OPEC+ sees worsening oil surplus Q1, 2022 - document
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

OPEC+ sees worsening oil surplus Q1, 2022 - document

OPEC+ sees worsening oil surplus Q1, 2022 - document
Updated 01 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: OPEC+ sees the oil surplus worsening to 2 million barrels per day in January, 3.4 million bpd in February and 3.8 million bpd in March next year, an internal report seen by Reuters showed.

"Generally, the impact of Omicron seems to be jet-fuel related for now, particularly in Africa and Europe," the report said.

Topics: energy OPEC Oil

