You are here

  • Home
  • Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media

Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media

Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media
The workers are employees at Al-Kharata oilfield, according to the agency. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxse9

Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media

Bus attack kills 10 oil workers in east Syria: state media
  • “Ten workers at the Al-Kharata oil field were martyred and another was wounded in a terrorist attack on a bus transporting them back from work,” the official SANA news agency said
  • Daesh group has regularly claimed operations in the oil-rich province
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP

DAMSCUS: At least 10 oil field workers were killed Thursday in an attack on their bus in eastern Syria’s Deir Ezzor province, state media reported.

“Ten workers at the Al-Kharata oil field were martyred and another was wounded in a terrorist attack on a bus transporting them back from work,” the official SANA news agency said, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

But Daesh group has regularly claimed operations in the oil-rich province that was once a part of its sprawling proto-state straddling Syria and Iraq.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said an explosive device was used in the bus attack in an area of Deir Ezzor where “Daesh sleeper cells are active.”

Al-Kharata oil field lies 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of Deir Ezzor city, said the Observatory.

Regime forces recaptured it in 2017 after Daesh militants were expelled from the area, the Observatory said.

The Daesh group’s self-proclaimed caliphate was declared defeated in Syria in the riverside hamlet of Baghouz in March 2019 following a gruelling US-backed offensive.

But the group still attacks government forces from hideouts in the vast Syrian desert, which stretches all the way from the Damascus outskirts to the Iraqi border.

Last month, Daesh killed at least 13 pro-regime militia fighters in an ambush in Deir Ezzor province, according to the Observatory.

Another five Syrian soldiers were killed in an explosion in Deir Ezzor that same week, state media reported.

The government’s ally Russia has carried out heavy air raids on Daesh positions in the desert over the past two days, the Observatory said.

Topics: Syria Deir Ezzor attack

Related

Displaced Syrians face brutal winter exacerbated by economic collapse, charity warns
Middle-East
Displaced Syrians face brutal winter exacerbated by economic collapse, charity warns
Vatican nuncio in Syria urges international community to lift sanctions
Middle-East
Vatican nuncio in Syria urges international community to lift sanctions

Japan’s foreign minister urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA

Japan’s foreign minister urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News Japan

Japan’s foreign minister urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA

Japan’s foreign minister urges Iran to cooperate with IAEA
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Thursday urged Iran to make serious efforts towards the immediate return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and to cooperate fully and immediately with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a telephone conversation with Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of Iran, Minister Hayashi also expressed his intention to cooperate with Minister Amir Abdollahian “to further strengthen and expand the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran in a wide range of fields.”

In response, Minister Amir Abdollahian expressed Iran’s intention to further deepen the long-established relationship between Japan and Iran, according to the foreign ministry in Tokyo.

The ministers exchanged candid views on the JCPOA in light of the talks among relevant parties that are taking place in Vienna.

In the talks, Minister Amir Abdollahian explained Iran’s stance on the nuclear issue, and both sides agreed to continue close communication on this matter.

Both ministers exchanged views on regional issues including the situation in Afghanistan, and confirmed that Japan and Iran will continue to cooperate towards the realization of peace and stability in Afghanistan, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan Iran

Related

Update Iran gives drafts on sanctions, issues to European nuclear deal parties
Middle-East
Iran gives drafts on sanctions, issues to European nuclear deal parties
Update IAEA plans to step up inspections at Iran’s Fordow plant
Middle-East
IAEA plans to step up inspections at Iran’s Fordow plant

Iran gives drafts on sanctions, issues to European nuclear deal parties

Iran gives drafts on sanctions, issues to European nuclear deal parties
Updated 02 December 2021
Reuters

Iran gives drafts on sanctions, issues to European nuclear deal parties

Iran gives drafts on sanctions, issues to European nuclear deal parties
  • A European diplomat confirmed draft documents had been handed over
Updated 02 December 2021
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has provided European powers involved in its tattered nuclear deal with drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said on Thursday, as world powers and Tehran try to reinstate the pact.

The announcement came on the fourth day of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the deal. The talks resumed after a five-month hiatus prompted by the election in June of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, an anti-Western hard-liner.

“We have delivered two proposed drafts to them ... Of course they need to check the texts that we have provided to them. If they are ready to continue the talks, we are in Vienna to continue the talks,” Ali Bagheri Kani told reporters.

A European diplomat in Vienna confirmed draft documents had been handed over.

Under the pact, Tehran limited its uranium enrichment program, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons though Iran says it seeks only civilian atomic energy, in exchange for relief from US, European Union and UN economic sanctions.

But in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, calling it too soft on Iran, and reimposed harsh US sanctions, spurring Tehran to breach nuclear limits in the pact.

Estimating that 70-80 percent of a draft agreement was completed when Iran and world powers last met in June, a senior European diplomat said on Tuesday that it remained unclear if Tehran would resume talks where they left off.

While Bagheri Kani had said everything negotiated during six rounds of talks between April and June was open for discussion, a member of Iran’s delegation said “elements in the previous unapproved draft that were in conflict with the nuclear deal were revised and gaps were filled” in Iran’s submitted drafts.

Israel, which opposed the original 2015 pact as too limited in scope and duration, urged world powers on Thursday to halt the talks immediately. It cited a UN nuclear watchdog report that Tehran has begun enriching uranium with more advanced centrifuges in its Fordow plant dug into a mountain, where any enrichment had been banned under the deal.

Iran had started the process of refining uranium to up to 20 percent purity with one cascade, or cluster, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at Fordow.

Topics: Iran

Israeli PM slammed for family trip amid travel restrictions

Israeli PM slammed for family trip amid travel restrictions
Updated 02 December 2021
AP

Israeli PM slammed for family trip amid travel restrictions

Israeli PM slammed for family trip amid travel restrictions
  • Israelis are still allowed to fly to other countries and must quarantine when they return
  • Bennett was attacked by political rivals and everyday Israelis itching to return to normalcy
Updated 02 December 2021
AP

TEL AVIV, Israel: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came under fire Thursday after his wife and children flew abroad just days after the Israeli leader urged citizens to avoid international travel because of the new coronavirus variant.
Gilat Bennett and her children took off Wednesday on a personal visit, triggering a storm of criticism against the prime minister for not following his own guidelines.
Their trip comes after Israel tightened travel restrictions in light of the omicron variant. Israel closed its border to foreign visitors and barred travel to much of Africa but Israelis are still allowed to fly to other countries and must quarantine when they return.
The episode drew comparisons to incidents at the beginning of the pandemic, when former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spent the Passover holiday with members of their family who lived outside their residence, even as they urged Israelis to celebrate away from their relatives. That sparked an outcry and raised questions about the public’s trust in leaders at a time of a major crisis.
Bennett was attacked by political rivals and everyday Israelis itching to return to normalcy.
“It’s a testament to his behavior, to his responsibility to the public, to the lack of personal example. He thinks he can do what he wants,” opposition lawmaker Israel Katz told Israeli Army Radio.
Israelis took to social media to berate the prime minister on his social media pages, questioning his leadership.
“Send regards to the family abroad while we are all languishing here with the restrictions,” a user named Anna Gechtman wrote.
In a Facebook post Wednesday answering questions about the new variant, Bennett was asked about his family’s trip and said they were not violating the new travel rules. He said they were expected to fly to a country that subsequently was banned to travel for Israelis and then changed their destination. He also said more had been revealed about where the virus has spread since his decision to limit travel.
“I understand the criticism,” Bennett wrote. “Everyone is leaving while following the restrictions and will of course quarantine as is required.”
Bennett on Friday announced the tightened measures in a press conference on Friday. He counselled Israelis not to bother booking holidays because he expected more countries to be added to the no-travel list.
“If you ask me, I don’t recommend flying abroad right now with such a level of uncertainty,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Update A man walks past an arrivals board showing cancelled flights at Tokyo's Haneda international airport on November 30, 2021. (AFP)
World
Japan expands travel ban to halt spread of omicron coronavirus variant
WHO warns that new coronavirus variant poses ‘very high’ risk
World
WHO warns that new coronavirus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

Arab coalition carries out air strikes on military targets in Sanaa, Saada

Arab coalition carries out air strikes on military targets in Sanaa, Saada
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition carries out air strikes on military targets in Sanaa, Saada

Arab coalition carries out air strikes on military targets in Sanaa, Saada
  • Operation in Sanaa targeted one of the main stores of weapons and other supplies
  • The coalition also destroyed workshops that store ballistic missiles and drones in Saada
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition on Thursday carried out air strikes on military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa and Saada, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
It further called on civilians not to approach the targeted sites.
The coalition said the operation in Sanaa targeted one of the main stores of weapons and other supplies. “In east of Sanaa, we destroyed two sites under construction as warehouses for military use,” it said.
The coalition also destroyed workshops that store ballistic missiles and drones in Saada.
Earlier on Wednesday, the coalition said they intercepted and destroyed a drone over Amran province after it was launched from Sanaa International Airport.
The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly target Saudi Arabia with explosive-rigged drones, mostly without causing much damage because of the Kingdom’s air defenses.
The coalition has carried out multiple sorties against targets in Sanaa, particularly hitting the airport after surveillance pictures and videos showed it has been converted into a military base for experts of the Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah.

Topics: Arab Coalition Sanaa saada

Related

Update Smoke rises from the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen November 27, 2021. (REUTERS)
Middle-East
Arab coalition strikes underground missile base in Houthi-occupied Sanaa
Arab coalition targets Iran Revolutionary Guard experts in Sanaa
Middle-East
Arab coalition targets Iran Revolutionary Guard experts in Sanaa

Unvaccinated expats in Jordan face strict measures, including deportation

Unvaccinated expats in Jordan face strict measures, including deportation
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

Unvaccinated expats in Jordan face strict measures, including deportation

Unvaccinated expats in Jordan face strict measures, including deportation
  • Foreign workers are allowed to receive the vaccine for free
Updated 02 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Foreign workers who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 15 face strict measures from the government, including deportation.

“The decision aims to protect public health, noting that prompting foreign workers to get vaccinated protects them against future infections and disease transmission,” a report from state news agency Petra said, quoting a statement from Jordan’s interior ministry.

Foreign workers are allowed to receive the vaccine for free, without the need to present their residency or work permits.

A total 4,142,489 individuals have received their first COVID-19 jab, while 3,754,055 are now fully vaccinated, a health ministry briefer noted.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 5,047 new coronavirus infections, putting Jordan’s caseload to 958,990, with 56,991 active cases currently receiving treatment.

Jordanian authorities earlier declared that the country had entered a third wave of the coronavirus ‘with the increase in the number of delta variant infections and hospital admission rates.’ The second wave occurred during the first quarter of this year.

Authorities have banned travelers South Africa and six other African countries from entering the, with the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 strain from these nations. It was first detected in South Africa.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus Omicron Omicron variant

Related

Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge
Middle-East
Jordan pushes child vaccinations to fight COVID-19 surge
Jordan to receive 10.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year
Middle-East
Jordan to receive 10.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year

Latest updates

Facebook hits anti-vaccine campaign harassing doctors
Facebook hits anti-vaccine campaign harassing doctors
Oil down $2 a barrel after OPEC+ sticks to planned output rise
Oil down $2 a barrel after OPEC+ sticks to planned output rise
Norway reports large outbreak of omicron variant infections
Norway reports large outbreak of omicron variant infections
Saudi Arabia studies using desalinated sea water for agriculture 
Saudi Arabia studies using desalinated sea water for agriculture 
Diriyah attracts international global hotel portfolio 
Diriyah attracts international global hotel portfolio 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.