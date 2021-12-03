TUMI launches TUMI Paddock Pop-Up in Jeddah

TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, launched the TUMI Paddock Pop-Up at the Red Sea Mall on Dec. 1 that will run until Dec. 4.

Following it’s successful launch in Shanghai, China in October, the TUMI Paddock pop-up brings the TUMI Fall 2021 collection to life in a showcase that conveys the impeccable craftsmanship that goes into every TUMI product through unique visual displays and interactive zones.

In celebration of the first F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, TUMI is proud to bring the experience to the middle east. An exciting feature of the TUMI Paddock is the TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21, giving fans the opportunity to race in state-of-the-art simulators that put them behind the wheel of a F1 race car. Not only will participants enjoy the thrill of F1 racing, the top drivers with the fastest race times can qualify to win incredible prizes from the TUMI | McLaren collection.

TUMI, in continuation of their partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren, added 9 new styles to their TUMI | McLaren collection on the Oct.12. The embodiment of performance luxury, this collection combines the product innovation of TUMI and the engineering science behind McLaren for a seamless integration of lifestyle, fashion and technology. This season’s newest arrivals include the Halo Backpack, Brox Slim Utility Pouch, M-Tech Soft Satchel, Remex Accessory Kit and Fuel Small Crossbody.

The TUMI Paddock Pop-Up arrives to showcase performance luxury in a refined open space with sleek design details subtly inspired by F1 racing pit stops and garages. Upon entering the TUMI Paddock, a structural central installation presents an exploded view of a TUMI | McLaren Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On in a visceral showcase of the premium quality components and precise craftsmanship that go into creating every piece.

Inspired by the childhood memory of playing with model car kits, this artistic and educational installation brings to life. Exquisite translucent paneling and glowing tube lighting fixtures invite further exploration around the space, where sophisticated yet minimalist displays show off an array of select TUMI pieces from this season’s most coveted collections including 19 Degree Aluminum, Harrison collections in Black Navy, Alpha 3 Storm Blue and select TUMI | McLaren styles.

A plethora of interactive TUMI Paddock activations and special offers further await to engage and entertain visitors. These include: Personalization zone where visitors can add a personal touch to their TUMI pieces via monogramming patches and various accent kits;an Arabic calligrapher will give the chance to the visitors to personalize their TUMI pieces; photobooth moment to allow visitors to capture this moment; gifts upon purchase such as signed TUMI | McLaren merchandise by McLaren’s 2 F1 drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo; special gift upon purchase 2,500 SAR online and in stores; and,free gifts would be given upon sign up at the pop up.

Get ready to buckle up and start your engines: The TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 is here to test your driving skills with F1 simulators that offer an exhilarating immersive driving experience. In a gaming rig specially engineered for pro esports races, drivers will feel every inch of the track as they speed to the finish line thanks to high-spec hardware and realistic feedback. Chosen as a nod to the McLaren Racing team’s recent one-two finish, the Italian Grand Prix simulator track will provide all drivers with a level racing field. Clock one of the top 3 fastest times to become a local tournament winner and receive a prize from the TUMI | McLaren collection.

TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 – Local Tournament Prizes

Champion: TUMI | McLaren Velocity Backpack

1st Runner-Up: TUMI | McLaren M-Tech Soft Satchel

2nd Runner-Up: TUMI | McLaren Teron Travel Kit

With the TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ‘21 taking place across different international locations, all race times by participating drivers from around the world will be logged on a regional leaderboard. The TUMI Grand Prix Racing Experience ’21 will culminate in the world’s fastest finisher being announced as the winner of the Grand Prize from the TUMI | McLaren collection: The Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On and Torque Sling. The official winner announcement will take place on TUMI social media on Dec. 27 December. Don’t miss your chance to emerge as the leader of the pack - strap into the simulator and hit the racetrack.

Victor Sanz, creative director of TUMI, said: “Through this event, we are able to bring the experience of this collaboration to all of our TUMI customers and loyal McLaren fans. We look forward to showcasing the passion we’ve put into the collection and the continued excitement we have for both McLaren and all of our global citizens around the world by sharing this moment with all of you.”