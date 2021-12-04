You are here

  • Home
  • Pope Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit

Pope Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit

Pope Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit
Pope Francis warned Saturday that the “easy answers” of populism and authoritarianism threaten democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8drxq

Updated 04 December 2021
AFP

Pope Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit

Pope Francis hits out at EU migration divisions at start of Greek visit
  • Pope Francis said that Europe was “torn by nationalist egoism” on migration
  • He has long championed refugees, calling them "protagonists of a terrible modern Odyssey"
Updated 04 December 2021
AFP

ATHENS: Pope Francis on Saturday blamed the EU’s nationalist divisions for a lack of coordination on migration as he began a landmark trip to Greece, aiming to improve complicated relations with the country’s Orthodox Church.
Francis said that Europe was “torn by nationalist egoism” on migration during a meeting with EU vice president Margaritis Schinas, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, among other officials.
The European community “continues to temporize” and “appears at times blocked and uncoordinated” instead of being an “engine of solidarity” on migration, the pope said.
“Today, and not only in Europe, we are witnessing a retreat from democracy,” he said, warning against populism’s “easy answers.”
Francis has long championed refugees, calling them “protagonists of a terrible modern Odyssey.”
On Sunday, he will return to the island of Lesbos which he visited in 2016 during the early years of the migration crisis.
The 84-year-old’s visit to the Greek capital is the first by a pope since John Paul II in 2001, which in turn was the first papal visit to Athens since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.
Flying in after a two-day trip to Cyprus, the pope landed shortly after 0900 GMT in the Greek capital, where security was heightened over expected protests by Orthodox hard-liners among whom anti-papal sentiment remains strong.
Strong wind offered an unexpected challenge, with Francis coming down the stairs of the plane skullcap in hand.
Francis is scheduled to see the head of the Church of Greece Archbishop Ieronymos later Saturday, followed by members of Greece’s small Catholic community, which represent just 1.2 percent of the majority-Orthodox population.
Francis flies back to Rome on Monday.
Up to 2,000 police are deployed in Athens to monitor possible disruptions by Orthodox hard-liners, who blame the Catholics for the Schism and the 1204 sacking of Constantinople during the Fourth Crusade.
Reciprocal excommunications exchanged between the two churches after the Schism were only lifted in 1965.
Authorities banned protests in the Athens center, and many Greeks have expressed apathy over the visit.
“Perhaps it is important to migrants in Greece who are in need. We the Orthodox expect nothing in particular,” said Periklis, owner of a religious icon shop in Athens.
Relations with the Church of Greece are much better than they were ahead of John Paul’s visit, Pierre Salembier, head of the Jesuit Catholic community in Greece, told AFP.
But he said there were still some “known anti-Catholic fanatics” within the Church’s governing body.
The bishop of Piraeus called the pope’s visit “immoral,” according to the union of Orthodox journalists.
During his visit to Cyprus, Francis condemned “slavery” and “torture” in migrant camps, drawing parallels with World War II.
The Cyprus government said Friday that 50 migrants, including two Cameroonians stuck for months in the divided island’s buffer zone, will be relocated to Italy thanks to Francis.
On Sunday the pope will again visit Greece’s Lesbos, a flashpoint of the 2015 refugee crisis and thereafter, “as a pilgrim to the wellsprings of humanity” to call for the integration of refugees.
The island’s sprawling Moria migrant camp, which the pontiff visited in 2016, burnt down last year and has been replaced by the temporary facility of Mavrovouni.
With EU funds, Greece is building a series of “closed” facilities on Greek islands with barbed wire fencing, surveillance cameras, X-ray scanners and magnetic gates that are closed at night.
Three such camps have opened on the islands of Samos, Leros and Kos, with Lesbos and Chios to follow next year.
NGOs and aid groups have raised concerns about the new camps, arguing that people’s movements should not be restricted.
Thirty-six groups active in Greece this week wrote to Francis raising the plight of people in the camps and requesting his help to halt illegal pushbacks of migrants allegedly by Greek border officers.
Greece vehemently denies the claims, insisting its coast guard saves lives at sea.
Addressing Francis on Saturday, President Sakellaropoulou insisted Athens “is making every possible effort to prevent the illegal traffic of people and their political exploitation.”
The pontiff is expected to visit the camp and will meet two “randomly chosen” families, an official said.
“We await him with open arms,” said Berthe, a Cameroonian asylum seeker at the camp.
She said she hoped the pope “will pray for us to help us overcome the insecurities we have lived, through faith.”
On Wednesday, nearly 30 asylum seekers landed near the camp. On Friday, two migrants died when a speedboat overturned near the Greek island of Kos.

Topics: Greece migrants Pope Francis EU

Related

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus with migrants in focus
World
Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus with migrants in focus
Migrants land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis trip
World
Migrants land on Greece’s Lesbos before Pope Francis trip

Hundreds more migrants leave Belarus on Iraq-bound flight

Hundreds more migrants leave Belarus on Iraq-bound flight
Updated 04 December 2021
Reuters

Hundreds more migrants leave Belarus on Iraq-bound flight

Hundreds more migrants leave Belarus on Iraq-bound flight
  • The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus on Thursday after accusing it of flying in migrants
Updated 04 December 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: More than 400 migrants who had traveled to Belarus seeking to cross the border into the EU flew home on Saturday on an Iraqi Airways plane bound for the city of Irbil in northern Iraq, Minsk’s airport said.
The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus on Thursday after accusing it of flying in migrants, mostly from the Middle East, and pushing them to illegally cross the Polish border to manufacture a crisis, something Minsk denies.
Minsk airport authorities said in a statement a Boeing 747-400 would fly 415 adults and four children on Saturday to Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region. The airport’s website later listed the flight as having departed.
Iraqis who fled seeking economic opportunity and in some cases political asylum began returning to their country last month having failed to get into the EU via a route that people smugglers promised them would work.
Russia, which supported Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s government during mass street protests last year, on Saturday criticized the new EU sanctions as illegal, and said the issue should be settled through dialogue.

Topics: belarus Iraq migrants Erbil EU

Related

EU moots suspending asylum rights in Poland to end migrant crisis
World
EU moots suspending asylum rights in Poland to end migrant crisis
Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
World
Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border

Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions

Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions
Updated 04 December 2021
Reuters

Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions

Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions
  • Protesters walked through the streets of the town carrying banners saying "Medical Freedom Now!"
Updated 04 December 2021
Reuters

UTRECHT, Netherlands: Several thousand people gathered in the central Dutch town of Utrecht on Saturday to protest against new coronavirus restrictions that came into force last weekend.
Protesters walked through the streets of the town carrying banners saying “Medical Freedom Now!” and waving Dutch flags. A heavy police presence was visible along the route of the march.
It is the first major demonstration in the Netherlands against the measures, which include a nighttime closure of bars, restaurants and most stores to stem a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases that is threatening to overwhelm the country’s health care system.
The Netherlands saw violent protests two weeks ago after the government announced plans to ban most people who have not been vaccinated from public places. Those plans face widespread opposition in parliament, including from parties in the governing coalition and have not been put into place yet.

Topics: Dutch COVID-19 Protests

Related

Couple caught fleeing Dutch COVID-19 quarantine moved to ‘forced isolation’
World
Couple caught fleeing Dutch COVID-19 quarantine moved to ‘forced isolation’
13 cases of Omicron variant in Dutch testing of travelers
World
13 cases of Omicron variant in Dutch testing of travelers

Merkel: Virus death toll ‘so bitter because it is avoidable’

Merkel: Virus death toll ‘so bitter because it is avoidable’
Updated 04 December 2021
AP

Merkel: Virus death toll ‘so bitter because it is avoidable’

Merkel: Virus death toll ‘so bitter because it is avoidable’
  • Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message
  • The measures include excluding unvaccinated people across the country from nonessential stores
Updated 04 December 2021
AP

BERLIN: Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections.
The measures include excluding unvaccinated people across the country from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.
At least 68.9 percent of Germans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, short of the government’s aim of a minimum 75 percent vaccination rate. The number of unvaccinated residents has been blamed as a key factor in a surge of new virus cases in recent weeks.
Official figures suggest that the infection rate may now be stabilizing, but at too high a level.
The national disease control center on Saturday reported 64,510 new daily cases and a 7-day infection rate of 442.7 new cases per 100,000 residents. Another 378 deaths in 24 hours brought Germany’s total in the pandemic to 102,946.
“Every one of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, speechless and helpless,” Merkel said in her video message. “This is so bitter because it is avoidable. With the effective and safe vaccines, we have the key to this in our hands.”
She renewed a plea to Germans to take the virus seriously, adding that the new omicron variant “appears to be even more contagious than the previous ones.”
“Get vaccinated, no matter whether it’s a first vaccination or a booster,” Merkel said. “Every vaccination helps.”
Merkel is expected to leave office on Wednesday and be replaced by Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democratic Party, who is currently vice chancellor. Scholz said Saturday that his government’s “most important first task” is to “fight the corona pandemic with all the strength that we have.”
“There would be a different situation now if just a few more citizens had also made the decision to get vaccination,” he said at a convention of the Social Democrats. “We must again make a whole new effort, set in motion a whole new campaign” to get more shots in arms, Scholz said.
Senior members of the party denounced a Friday evening protest outside the home of Saxony state’s health minister, Petra Koepping, a Social Democrat. About 30 people gathered with torches and placards outside the home in the eastern town of Grimma.
The demonstrators chanted against coronavirus policies before fleeing in cars when police arrived.

Topics: Germany Angela Merkel COVID-19

Related

Merkel gives stark warning as Germany’s COVID-19 death toll tops 100,000
World
Merkel gives stark warning as Germany’s COVID-19 death toll tops 100,000
Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign
World
Germany set for new government that will end Merkel’s reign

Great Mosque of Córdoba under threat from tourist sweat 

Great Mosque of Córdoba under threat from tourist sweat 
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

Great Mosque of Córdoba under threat from tourist sweat 

Great Mosque of Córdoba under threat from tourist sweat 
  • The danger to the building was exposed in a report which found that condensation has damaged several key areas
  • Report recommended implementation of measures that improve the mosque’s ventilation
Updated 04 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Great Mosque of Córdoba is under threat due to the heavy stresses caused by tourists. 

The mosque, one of the world’s most celebrated Islamic monuments, is struggling with the condensation caused by its millions of annual visitors.

The danger to the building was exposed in a report submitted to the government this week, which found that condensation has damaged several of its key areas. 

Condensation has damaged its iconic mihrab, which showed the direction of Makkah and provided a chamber for directing prayers.

The mosque, which receives up to 2 million annual visitors, was built between the eighth and 10th centuries. 

“This is caused by the special architectural configuration of the spaces and their insufficient ventilation,” said the report.

Body heat emitted by tourists is causing the damage, it said, adding: “This evaporation causes the disintegration of these materials and contributes to their rapid deterioration.”

The building already struggles seasonally due to Córdoba’s status as the hottest city on the Iberian Peninsula, reaching temperatures of almost 47 degrees Celsius. 

“When the moment of greatest evaporation converges with the moment of greatest influx of tourists, it has been verified empirically how the absolute humidity indices of the environment rise very noticeably, which poses a risk to the conservation of the materials most sensitive to moisture,” said the report. These include wood, which is a major part of the building’s materials. 

The report recommended that it was “fundamental to implement all measures that improve the ventilation of the building and . . . to control the flows of visitors, avoiding agglomerations and spreading them out during visiting hours.”

Topics: Great Mosque of Córdoba Cordoba Sweat

Related

Saudi based intercultural center launches coexistence forum in Cordoba
Saudi Arabia
Saudi based intercultural center launches coexistence forum in Cordoba
Spanish church backtracks on Cordoba mosque decision
World
Spanish church backtracks on Cordoba mosque decision

Francis begins first papal visit to Athens in two decades

Francis begins first papal visit to Athens in two decades
Updated 04 December 2021
AFP

Francis begins first papal visit to Athens in two decades

Francis begins first papal visit to Athens in two decades
  • The pope’s trip will see him return on Sunday to the island of Lesbos, which he last visited in 2016 during the early years of the migration crisis
Updated 04 December 2021
AFP

Athens: Pope Francis on Saturday began a landmark trip to Greece with the first visit to Athens by a pontiff in two decades, aiming to improve relations with the Orthodox Church of Greece and highlight the plight of refugees.
Flying in after a two-day trip to Cyprus, the pope landed shortly after 0900 GMT and was greeted at Athens airport by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and senior officials from the Greek Catholic community.
The pope’s trip will see him return on Sunday to the island of Lesbos, which he last visited in 2016 during the early years of the migration crisis.
The 84-year-old’s visit to the Greek capital is the first by a Pope since John Paul II in 2001, which in turn was the first papal visit to Athens since the 1054 Schism between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.
Francis is seeking to improve historically difficult relations with the Orthodox Church — strained by the Schism and the 1204 sack of Constantinople during the Fourth Crusade — while also highlighting the plight of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece.
“I ardently long to meet you all, all, not only Catholics, but all of you,” he said in a message before embarking on his 35th international trip, which began on Thursday with the visit to Cyprus.
“By meeting you, I will quench my thirst at the springs of fraternity.”
Francis on Saturday will meet Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the head of the Church of Greece Archbishop Ieronymos.
He is then scheduled to see members of Greece’s small Catholic community, which represents just 1.2 percent of the majority-Orthodox population.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus with migrants in focus
World
Pope Francis arrives in Cyprus with migrants in focus
Migrant crisis front and center in pope’s Greece-Cyprus trip
World
Migrant crisis front and center in pope’s Greece-Cyprus trip

Latest updates

Delighted Eddie Howe says first win is only the beginning as he eyes tough challenges ahead 
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe celebrates after the match with Burnley. (Action Images via Reuters)
Crops at Beirut port silos to be composted, burned after insect infestation found
A member of the French military works at the damaged site of the massive August 4, blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
French culture minister visits historic Jeddah
Aramco announces collaboration with French companies including hydrogen cars deal with Gaussin
Aramco announces collaboration with French companies including hydrogen cars deal with Gaussin
Air defence test sparks loud blast near Iran nuclear site
Air defence test sparks loud blast near Iran nuclear site

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.