YouGotaGift — region’s first marketplace for digital gift cards

Founder & CEO, Husain Makiya, YouGotAGift.com
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

YouGotaGift is the region’s first marketplace for digital gift cards. It is an end-to-end digital platform that connects prepaid cards from top retail brands to consumers and businesses. 
Its prepaid cards are completely digital, meaning customers can buy them online and have them delivered instantly by email or SMS. 
It works with over 700 retail brands, reaches over 5 million users and serves over 2,000 corporates.  
YouGotaGift was originally founded in 2013 in the UAE by CEO, Husain Makiya, Marketeer Abed Bibi, and Honeybee Tech Ventures (incubator), and further backed by a major regional VC, namely MEVP (Middle East Venture Partners).
It began operating in Saudi Arabia in 2014, with its first significant banking client in the Kingdom. It is now operating across the Gulf Cooperation Council and beyond with multiple offices across the region. “Our consumer business offers our global users the convenience to send personalized e-gift cards to celebrate friends, family, and colleagues,” Makiya told Arab News. “As a fully registered Saudi company, we have massively expanded our business in the Kingdom and greatly scaled up our team on the ground over the last 18 months, spearheaded by Fawziah Al-Hoshan, as general manager,” he added.
Al-Hoshan is a Saudi woman with a decade-long career in business and HR with Saudi corporates and multinationals, including Olayan Group and Pepsico. Makiya said the Kingdom is witnessing tremendous economic growth and the emerging talent pool is highly energized to engage in new roles and career opportunities offered by such companies as YouGotaGift. 
He said YouGotAGift is the first to bring this category of gift cards to the Kingdom. “Our collection of gift cards were first incorporated by National Commercial Bank for their loyalty program LAK,” he said. “It was a pivotal move toward adding a digital redemption process for customers who were used to traditional physical products or gift cards as a reward for their loyalty toward a program.” Since then, it has integrated with over 800 businesses in the Kingdom to digitize their rewards and incentives programs for both employees and customers.
“With Saudi Vision 2030 well on its way, tremendous efforts from the government to push digitization in every aspect of life has also contributed to a ‘never-before’ level of interest for e-gift cards amongst consumers,” he said. He said corporates and individual customers have both identified various ways to use these cards over the last 18 months; from traditional incentives and rewards to sending Eidiya or just helping the ones in need during the pandemic. “It’s a clear sign that they’re here to stay,” he said. Makiya said the global gift card business is expected to cross $2 trillion by 2027. 
“In our part of the world, we expect the this market alone to reach $1.2 billion by 2024, of which at least $700 million
will be attributed by the Kingdom,” he said. “For businesses and government entities, e-gift cards are the No.1 most in-demand method to reward their employees and customers, and the adoption rate of these cards in the Kingdom outweighs that of the entire region driven by the digital transformation of Vision 2030,” he added.
 

Reuters

Reuters

India’s household goods salesmen have threatened to disrupt supplies to mom-and-pop stores if consumer companies provide products at lower prices to Reliance Industries, according to a letter seen by Reuters.


Reuters reported last month Indian salesmen representing companies such as Reckitt Benckiser , Unilever and Colgate-Palmolive said their sales had dropped 20-25 percent in the last year as mom-and-pop stores were increasingly partnering with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance.


Ambani’s deeply discounted offerings were prompting more stores to order digitally from his JioMart Partner app, posing an existential threat to more than 450,000 company salesmen who for decades served every corner of the vast nation by going store-to-store to take orders.


Citing the Reuters story, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation — which has 400,000 members — has written to consumer companies demanding a level playing field, saying they must get products at same prices like other big corporate distributors such as Reliance.


If the pricing-parity demand is not met, the group said in its letter, its salesmen will stop distribution of products to mom-and-pop stores, and will also not supply newly launched consumer goods if such partnerships continue beyond Jan 1.


“We have earned reputation and goodwill among our retailers by giving them good service for many years ... We have decided to call a ‘Non-cooperation’ movement,” said the letter.


The group’s president, Dhairyashil Patil, said the letter was sent to Reckitt, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate and 20 other consumer goods companies.


None of the three consumer companies, as well as Reliance, responded to requests for comment.


Mom-and-pop stores, or “kiranas,” account for 80 percent of a near-$900 billion retail market in India.

About 300,000 such stores in 150 cities order goods from Reliance, with the company setting a target of 10 million partner stores by 2024.


Traditional distributors have told Reuters they have been forced to cut vehicle fleet and staff as their business has been suffering because they can’t match Reliance’s pricing.


Jefferies in March estimated kiranas will “steadily increase the share of procurement” from Reliance “at the cost of traditional distributors.”

Such sales for Reliance could mushroom to $10.4 billion by 2025 from just $200 million in 2021-22, Jefferies estimates.

Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission has signed a cooperative agreement with its French counterpart, National Center for Space Studies, in the field of the peaceful use of outer space.

The agreement outlines different cooperative activities between the two firms, the Saudi firm said in a statement. It comes amid French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit in Saudi Arabia. 

It provides a framework for cooperation in space activities, including exchanging information and technologies, capacity building, organizing mutual visits and meetings, holding workshops and training courses. 

Both firms will also develop a mechanism for space-based climate monitoring, and create an attractive environment for investments in the sector. 

Mohammed Al-Tamaimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Commission, said he is pleased to sign the cooperation agreement, as well as to benefit from the French experience in the space sector.

Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Chemical Company Holding has signed an initial agreement with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi to explore manufacturing Clexane in Saudi Arabia. 

Clexane is a therapeutic solution that prevents and treats thrombosis, which may also “affect a significant percentage of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms,” the Saudi firm said in a bourse filing. 

Thrombosis is the formation of blood clot within a blood vessel which can lead to life-threatening complications such as stroke and heart attack. 

The MoU outlines Aja Pharma’s, a unit of SCCH, role to provide manufacturing facilities and systems to produce Clexane prefilled syringes in the Kingdom.

The move comes amid France’s President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit in the Kingdom, where a number of deals between Saudi and French companies were signed. 

The agreement is also in line with the Kingdom’s push to localize critical industries, and drive economic growth with more local content. 

Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, will be one of the driving forces for the Saudi stock market in the near-term, as fears over its economic impact continue to burden investor sentiment.

Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co. announced the approval of raising its Capital REIT fund’s assets value by SR701 million ($186.87 million) and the approval of the addendum of the fund’s terms and conditions.

Arabian Pipes Co. submitted an application for approval to cut capital and increase the company’s capital by offering a rights issue to the Capital Market Authority.

With reference to Allied Cooperative Insurance Group’s previous development recommendation, the company received the Saudi Central Bank’s approval to expand its capital from SR141 million to SR291 million through a rights issue for an additional six months.

Exploring the possibility of manufacturing Clexane prefilled syringes from the Kingdom, the global pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and Saudi Chemical Company Holding signed a memorandum of understanding.

AlJazira Capital Market declared the final dividend distribution of its REIT funds to shareholders – standing at 3.38 percent for 12 months.

Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. announced that e-voting on the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting agenda items, including a rise in share capital, will commence today, Dec.21, at 10:00 a.m Saudi time.

Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: Strong demand and modest price pressures are pushing business activity to rise Saudi Arabia, a latest IHS Market report showed, indicating a “strong growth momentum” for the Kingdom’s non-oil sector. 

The new Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report said business activity rose “at one of the fastest rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This is despite the index dropping from 57.7 in October to 56.9 in November, which the report still said was “in line with the average recorded over the 12-year series.”

“Despite slipping to a three-month low, new business growth was rapid overall, whilst activity expanded at one of the quickest rates since the start of the pandemic,” David Owen, an economist at the IHS Markit said. 

The fall was due to a slowdown in new orders, which fell for the second month in a row from September’s seven-year high. 

