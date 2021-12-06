Italy’s Enel to launch renewable power project in Australia

RIYADH: Enel SpA is the latest European energy giant to announce plans to expand its renewable electricity sales in Australia.

The Rome-based company will launch a “greentailer” offering 100 percent renewable power to help customers meet sustainability objectives, Bloomberg reported citing a statement by Enel.

The offering initially targets commercial and industrial users but plans to expand to residential users.

This will happen after Enel is issued a retail license this week by the Australian Energy Regulator, the statement said.

The move comes less than a month after the Royal Dutch Shell bought one of Australia’s largest household providers of renewable power.

Enel plans to switch from coal by 2027 and gas by 2040, toward clean energy. It already has 55 GW of renewable energy in its 90-GW global portfolio, Bloomberg said.