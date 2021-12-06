You are here

  • Home
  • LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day

LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day

LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
1 / 3
Children and adults had a memorable time at the event celebrated by Lulu and EFAA on the occasion of World Disability Day.
LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
2 / 3
Children and adults had a memorable time at the event celebrated by Lulu and EFAA on the occasion of World Disability Day.
LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
3 / 3
Rana Taibah, general manager of the trust, appreciated LuLu's efforts and support in marking the World Disability Day.
Short Url

https://arab.news/76qhc

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day

LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LuLu joined hands with EFAA to support and spread awareness and kindness on World Disability Day. 

Lulu, in association with Dammam Disability Charitable Trust, honored around 50 participants at an event comprising elders and children, who are making a mark in this world against all odds.

The memorable event featured entertaining and encouraging stories and songs, emphasizing that the differently-abled are not alone in this fight.  

Rana Taibah, general manager of the trust, appreciated LuLu's efforts and support in marking the World Disability Day.

Comeback of historic colors for all Porsche models

Comeback of historic colors for all Porsche models
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Comeback of historic colors for all Porsche models

Comeback of historic colors for all Porsche models
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

With its new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is expanding its range of special exterior colors for all model series. The focus is on the availability of classic Porsche colors. For especially individual requests, there is also the option of creating bespoke shades to customer specifications.

“Unusual paint finishes have always been part of our brand since the very beginning. They are an important differentiating feature for some of our customers,” says Alexander Fabig, head of Individualization and Classic. “With this offer, we are reviving cult classic colors and expanding the extensive range by more than 160 shades across all model series.”

In recent years, the demand for custom-painted Porsche cars has risen sharply. With the newly available options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has significantly increased its offering in this area. To support the growing demand, a new color-mixing bench has been put into operation at the main plant in Zuffenhausen, where paint specialists blend several dozen ingredients down to the last milligram to achieve the desired shade. 

As part of Porsche’s enhanced individualisation strategy, Porsche is renaming its program: “Custom Color” is now called “Paint to Sample.”

This category includes predefined colors that have already been technically approved by Porsche’s paint specialists. Examples include Maritime Blue, Rubystar Red and Mint Green. These colorful choices from the 1990s enjoy cult status among Porsche fans. In the past, they were exclusively offered on the 911 (Type 964).

The new color range is diverse and depends on the model series and production location. For the 911 and 718 model series, there are more than 100 additional paint colors to choose from. For the Panamera, Macan and Cayenne, customers can choose from more than 50 options, while a further 65 exterior colors complete the offering for Taycan drivers.

Paint to Sample can be ordered during the configuration process of a new vehicle at all Porsche centers worldwide. Prices vary depending on the preferred model.

The further enhanced individualization program is now available and set to be integrated into the Porsche Car Configurator in early 2022. Online filter options, for example by color family, and background information on the individual colors will follow in due course.

For especially individual color requests, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur goes a step further: With Paint to Sample Plus the paint finish can be chosen almost freely. This option is limited to the model lines 911, 718 and Taycan.

The procedure is as follows: The customer hands over a color sample to the nearest Porsche center — anything is feasible, from a handbag to a favorite nail varnish. This sample is then sent to the experts at Porsche Excusive Manufaktur based in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany.

Following this, Porsche’s colorists create the formulation. These experts develop the hue based on the available paint components. Then, in several rounds, the shade is further developed so that it corresponds to the sample under different light sources, such as daylight or artificial light.

AD Ports, Diyar, Eagle to develop cruise infrastructure

AD Ports, Diyar, Eagle to develop cruise infrastructure
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

AD Ports, Diyar, Eagle to develop cruise infrastructure

AD Ports, Diyar, Eagle to develop cruise infrastructure
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

As part of its continued efforts to elevate the Arabian Gulf’s cruise business to new heights, AD Ports Group has inked an initial agreement with Diyar Al Muharraq and the Eagle Hills Diyar Company to investigate opportunities to develop and operate new cruise infrastructure in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Building on the country’s potential to become the fourth high-performing cruise destination in the Arabian Gulf, the initial stage of the collaboration will involve a series of feasibility studies aimed at identifying avenues of investment, as well as the development of new infrastructure and services.

In addition to locating a viable site for the proposed cruise terminal, which will substantially enhance Bahrain’s current cruise offerings, AD Ports Group has also been awarded the responsibility of overseeing the new facility’s daily operation upon its completion.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the start of our collaboration with Diyar Al Muharraq and the Eagle Hills Diyar Company, which marks the first step of a joint effort to modernise Bahrain’s cruise offering and enhance the region’s draw for the global cruise market.

“By leveraging our expertise as a long-standing driver of the Middle East’s cruise industry, we will aid our partners through the initial exploratory efforts to identify avenues of potential investment in infrastructure and industry-leading services, as well as locate a viable site for the new cruise terminal and will oversee its operation once developed.”

As one of the region’s increasingly popular cruise destinations, Bahrain has witnessed a sharp increase in annual arrivals in recent years observing a record high of 130,778 passengers in 2019.

The development of a new cruise terminal in the country will not only increase its capacity to receive more passengers each year, but also strengthen the region’s unique cruise offering with the addition of an ultra-modern and luxurious new facility. It will also elevate the Arabian Gulf’s profile as a vital cruise corridor that is frequented by many of the world’s leading cruise line operators. 

Dr. Maher Al Shaer, Managing Director of Eagle Hills Diyar, said: “We are proud to be partnering with AD Ports Group to accelerate the Kingdom’s standing as a potential cruise destination. We aim to offer the correct infrastructure to push this partnership forward and capitalize on this opportunity to prominently feature the Kingdom on the global map, positioning the region as a premier travel and leisure destination.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with AD Ports Group, a regional leader in the logistics industry, to elevate the Kingdom’s cruise offerings. As the largest real estate development in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Diyar Al Muharraq aims to highlight the potential growth in the tourism industry and develop newer areas for investment in the Kingdom through meaningful and strategic partnerships across the region.”

IEM inaugurates new state-of-the-art MG Showrooms in Sharjah

IEM inaugurates new state-of-the-art MG Showrooms in Sharjah
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

IEM inaugurates new state-of-the-art MG Showrooms in Sharjah

IEM inaugurates new state-of-the-art MG Showrooms in Sharjah
Updated 06 December 2021
Arab News

Inter Emirates Motors (IEM), a subsidiary of Ali & Sons Holding LLC and MG’s official distributor in the UAE, have announced the opening of two new showrooms across the country, adding to their existing three showrooms as a part of their expansion plans. The opening of the new MG exclusive showrooms is driven by heightened consumer demand for the British-born automobile brand along with its drive to increase its customer base across the UAE.

The new showrooms will open at the beginning of Dec. 2021 at Shiab Al-Ashkhar, Al-Ain, Abu Dhabi and at Industrial Area 12, Sharjah. The core focus of these showrooms is to widen the reach of MG Motor across the country and provide quality service to customers without compromising on convenience.

Mohamed Ali Khalfan Al-Dhaheri, managing director of Inter Emirates Motors, said: “We are thrilled to see the phenomenal response that MG vehicles have attained over a very short period of time in the UAE. The passion and enthusiasm of motorists in the UAE for the brand is what is providing us with the opportunity to grow even faster than we projected. This enables us to further cement our national commitment to the residents of the UAE in meeting their unique needs and demands.”

IEM commenced operations for MG Motor in April 2021. Since then, it has sold over 2,600 vehicles from a variety of categories with its most recent launch being that of the all-new 2022 MG GT, which will be displayed exclusively across five IEM showrooms across the country. The 2022 MG GT adapts the third-generation MG family design language incorporated with the aggressively sporty look. Inspired by the classic two-door MGB sports car, MG GT is the perfect choice for those looking for power at a cost-efficient price.

Moreover, the new models align perfectly with the region’s demographics, resonating with freedom, aspirations, passion, and rebelliousness.

“We are extremely proud to not only have the opportunity to launch such an exceptional car in the UAE, but more importantly to have celebrated the opening of two new showrooms across the country in time for the UAE’s 50th National Day,” said Hisham Elsahn, General Manager, IEM.

“The UAE is a young nation compared to other countries across the world but has outpaced the rest in terms of vision, ambition, innovation and execution. We are excited to have the opportunity to leverage our expertise within the automotive industry to drive sales for MG Motor whilst strengthening the brand in the country. We look forward to creating an impressive impact for the brand and bring joy and excitement to every MG Motor owner now and in the years to come.”

Celebrating the occasion of the UAE’s 50th National Day, IEM is running a “UAE 50 Years” offer to its customers. Customers that purchase an MG vehicle between Dec. 4 - 9 2021 can avail a discount of up to AED 5,000.

Jeddah Art Promenade showpiece takes flight

Jeddah Art Promenade showpiece takes flight
Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

Jeddah Art Promenade showpiece takes flight

Jeddah Art Promenade showpiece takes flight
Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

A golden falcon rises, wings outstretched, over the Jeddah coastline. Sela, the Saudi Arabian events producer, has unveiled the first art installation of its highly anticipated Jeddah Art Promenade.
The promenade is curated by renowned producer Swizz Beatz and his Saudi-headquartered creative agency, Good Intentions.
The one-of-a-kind sculpture by Kwest is visible for kilometers, perched amid the blue waters of the Jeddah Corniche, where the city is hosting thousands at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Creators of some of the region’s most sought-after experiences and attractions, Sela has staged more than 3,000 events since 2005, including MDLBEAST, the Italian Super Cup, WWE Crown Jewel, Riyadh Season and Jeddah Season, in addition to launching projects such as Boulevard Riyadh City and Jeddah Superdome.
Sela’s Jeddah Art Promenade is a beachfront boulevard featuring art monuments in a leisure, hospitality and retail district scheduled for completion in the coming months.
Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean is a Grammy-award winning producer and owner of one of the world’s largest art collections.
Recognizing the creative renaissance unfolding in the Kingdom with Saudi Vision 2030, Swizz Beatz found a base for his global agency in Saudi Arabia, co-founding Good Intentions with Saudi native Noor Taher.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Creators of some of the region’s most sought-after experiences and attractions, Sela has staged more than 3,000 events since 2005.

• These include MDLBEAST, the Italian Super Cup, WWE Crown Jewel, Riyadh Season, Jeddah Season, Boulevard Riyadh City and Jeddah Superdome.

Their curations leverage a vibrant community of contemporary artists to bring a new cultural experience to the Kingdom at Jeddah Art Promenade.
Shihana Alazzaz, Sela chairwoman and general counsel to the Public Investment Fund, said: “The ‘Wusul’ (‘Arrival’) installation from artist Kwest is a powerful statement of energy and creativity taking flight.
“We at Sela are thrilled to be working with Swizz Beatz and the Good Intentions team, headed by homegrown lead Noor Taher, to give vital art a platform, with special thanks to the organizers of Jeddah Season for making all of this possible.
“With more than a dozen installations planned, the Jeddah Art Promenade will blaze an iconic trail down our beautiful coast, offering visitors a visceral cultural experience and creating a landmark worthy of our nation’s vision.”
Swizz Beatz, co-founder of Good Intentions, said: “We’ve always wanted to work with the gatekeepers in that arena and knew Sela would be a partner aligned with our vision at Good Intentions. This is just a scratch on the surface, we’re only going bigger and more disruptive from here.”

JIMCO, CFS  to provide the world with limitless sustainable power

JIMCO, CFS  to provide the world with limitless sustainable power
Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

JIMCO, CFS  to provide the world with limitless sustainable power

JIMCO, CFS  to provide the world with limitless sustainable power
Updated 05 December 2021
Arab News

The Saudi-based Jameel Investment Management Co. has participated in a $1.8 billion funding round for a US fusion energy company, it has been announced.
JIMCO has invested an undeclared amount in Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a company founded in 2018 that is building the world’s first net-energy giant fusion system.
“The world is ready to make big investments in commercial fusion as a key part of the global energy transition,” the chief executive officer of CFS, Bob Mumgaard, said.
He added: This diverse group of investors includes a spectrum of capital from energy and technology companies to venture capitalists, hedge funds, and university endowments who believe in the impact fusion will have as we look for large scale solutions to decarbonize.”

FASTFACT

The Saudi-based Jameel Investment Management Co. has participated in a $1.8 billion funding round for a US fusion energy company.

CFS’ HTS magnet technology enables significantly stronger magnetic fields in a fusion device called a “tokamak,” existing versions of which rely on the scale of the device to attempt net energy.  HTS magnets support a high-field approach that will enable CFS to reach net energy from fusion with a substantially smaller, lower cost device and on a faster timeline.  This HTS magnet technology will be used in SPARC, now under construction in Devens, Massachusetts and on track to demonstrate net energy from fusion by 2025. 
 Fady Jameel, a member of the Jameel family’s investment supervisory board, said: “It is critical that private investors cultivate close, collaborative relationships with research scientists and universities.  The Jameel Family has nurtured our relationships with MIT, and others, supporting innovative thinking and development of emergent technologies towards solutions aiming to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges.”
“This investment in CFS is a step towards a more sustainable future for everyone demonstrating how ‘patient capital’, particularly from family investors, can show leadership in enabling transformational change by championing opportunities for business in the new green-tech economy.”

Latest updates

IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday
IMF delegation arrives in Lebanon, to meet PM Mikati on Tuesday
LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day
Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 
Egypt reveals plans for electric cars, 3,000 charging stations 
Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Oman launches its second largest oil, gas project
Saudi Arabia go all out for win against Morocco to keep FIFA Arab Cup hopes alive
Saudi Arabia go all out for win against Morocco to keep FIFA Arab Cup hopes alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.