LuLu, EFAA mark World Disability Day

Comeback of historic colors for all Porsche models

With its new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is expanding its range of special exterior colors for all model series. The focus is on the availability of classic Porsche colors. For especially individual requests, there is also the option of creating bespoke shades to customer specifications.

“Unusual paint finishes have always been part of our brand since the very beginning. They are an important differentiating feature for some of our customers,” says Alexander Fabig, head of Individualization and Classic. “With this offer, we are reviving cult classic colors and expanding the extensive range by more than 160 shades across all model series.”

In recent years, the demand for custom-painted Porsche cars has risen sharply. With the newly available options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has significantly increased its offering in this area. To support the growing demand, a new color-mixing bench has been put into operation at the main plant in Zuffenhausen, where paint specialists blend several dozen ingredients down to the last milligram to achieve the desired shade.

As part of Porsche’s enhanced individualisation strategy, Porsche is renaming its program: “Custom Color” is now called “Paint to Sample.”

This category includes predefined colors that have already been technically approved by Porsche’s paint specialists. Examples include Maritime Blue, Rubystar Red and Mint Green. These colorful choices from the 1990s enjoy cult status among Porsche fans. In the past, they were exclusively offered on the 911 (Type 964).

The new color range is diverse and depends on the model series and production location. For the 911 and 718 model series, there are more than 100 additional paint colors to choose from. For the Panamera, Macan and Cayenne, customers can choose from more than 50 options, while a further 65 exterior colors complete the offering for Taycan drivers.

Paint to Sample can be ordered during the configuration process of a new vehicle at all Porsche centers worldwide. Prices vary depending on the preferred model.

The further enhanced individualization program is now available and set to be integrated into the Porsche Car Configurator in early 2022. Online filter options, for example by color family, and background information on the individual colors will follow in due course.

For especially individual color requests, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur goes a step further: With Paint to Sample Plus the paint finish can be chosen almost freely. This option is limited to the model lines 911, 718 and Taycan.

The procedure is as follows: The customer hands over a color sample to the nearest Porsche center — anything is feasible, from a handbag to a favorite nail varnish. This sample is then sent to the experts at Porsche Excusive Manufaktur based in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, Germany.

Following this, Porsche’s colorists create the formulation. These experts develop the hue based on the available paint components. Then, in several rounds, the shade is further developed so that it corresponds to the sample under different light sources, such as daylight or artificial light.