You are here

  • Home
  • Yemeni rial bounces back as central bank restructured

Yemeni rial bounces back as central bank restructured

Yemeni rial bounces back as central bank restructured
Short Url

https://arab.news/2hz9g

Updated 29 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni rial bounces back as central bank restructured

Yemeni rial bounces back as central bank restructured
Updated 29 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni rial recovered on Tuesday by roughly 30 percent hours after the Yemeni president reshuffled the country’s central bank board in a bid to rein in the rapid currency devaluation. 

Local moneychangers told Arab News that the Yemeni rial began bouncing back on Monday night when President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi dismissed the governor of the Aden-based central bank and his deputy. 

By Tuesday morning, the Yemeni currency rose from 1,700 to 1,100 against the dollar before dropping again to 1,250 in the afternoon. 

The rial has rapidly tumbled during the past couple of weeks, reaching a historic record low of 1,750 this week, compared to 215 in early 2015. 

Yemen’s president appointed Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb as the new governor and head of the central bank’s administrative board. Mohammed Omer Banaja was appointed his deputy. 

The official news agency reported that the president authorized the Central Agency for Control and Accountability to monitor the bank’s current and previous financial activities. 

Four previous central bank chiefs, all appointed Hadi, failed to prevent the rial’s plunge despite their expertise and strong educational backgrounds.

The central bank had closed dozens of exchange firms and shops that violated the bank’s monetary rules and were involved in speculative activities on foreign currency. The central bank also ordered banks in the Houthi-controlled areas to move offices and operations to Aden, or face punitive measures and provided fuel and food importers with dollars. The rial continued losing value against the dollar, as several blacklisted firms and banks continued operations  in the Houthi-controlled Sanaa.

Mustafa Nasr, director of the Economic Media Center, has urged local and international support to the bank’s new administration to succeed in putting into place economic policies and also demanded resuming the flow of oil and gas exports and reviving money-generating state bodies. “

Richard Oppenheim, British ambassador to Yemen, said the reshuffle of the bank’s administrative board would help the Yemeni government carry out vital reforms to steady the economy.

Topics: Yemeni currency Central Bank

Related

Yemen replaces central bank governor, deputy governor amid currency collapse
Business & Economy
Yemen replaces central bank governor, deputy governor amid currency collapse

Bezos donates $443m to fight climate change 

Bezos donates $443m to fight climate change 
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Bezos donates $443m to fight climate change 

Bezos donates $443m to fight climate change 
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

JEDDAH: Jeff Bezos has handed over $443 million to climate organizations as part of his $10 billion commitment to tackle global warming.

About $130 million is allocated to help the Justice40 initiative, an environmentally focused effort by President Joe Biden’s administration, according to Bloomberg.

Another $261 million will fund a plan to protect 30 percent of land and sea by 2030, concentrating on the Congo Basin and tropical Andes. 

The world’s second-richest person gave out $791 million to 16 organizations last year, promising to distribute the full $10 billion amount by 2030, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: Jeff Bezos climate change

Related

Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
Business & Economy
Elon Musk becomes world’s richest man, surpasses Amazon’s Bezos
’Best day ever’: billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
World
’Best day ever’: billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt

UAE’s Chimera invests $100m in Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Gemini 

UAE’s Chimera invests $100m in Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Gemini 
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Chimera invests $100m in Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Gemini 

UAE’s Chimera invests $100m in Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Gemini 
Updated 12 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris has announced a $100 million deal with Abu Dhabi’s Chimera for investment in Egypt’s real estate.

Through its subsidiary, Chimera subscribed to a capital increase in Egypt’s Gemini Global Development in return for acquiring a minority stake in the company, Asharq reported.

This capital increase aims to develop and expand the real estate activities of Gemini Global Development Egypt through Ora Developers.

Naguib Sawiris said Ora Developers has always aimed to search for opportunities that expand their offerings to a larger base of customers in various markets, while partnering with global investors, contractors and retailers. 

“Through this partnership, Chimera continues to grow and further enhance its global portfolio by investing in a prominent player operating in a high growth sector in Egypt,” Chimera Chairman Syed Basar Shueb said. 

Topics: Cairo Egypt Chimera Naguib Sawiris

Related

Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris vows to be at ‘forefront of investors’ in Sudan
Middle-East
Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris vows to be at ‘forefront of investors’ in Sudan
Egypt's sovereign fund aims to increase its investment portfolio to $1.5bn
Business & Economy
Egypt's sovereign fund aims to increase its investment portfolio to $1.5bn

BitMart pledges to compensate users for $150m hack: Crypto Wrap

BitMart pledges to compensate users for $150m hack: Crypto Wrap
Updated 34 min 7 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

BitMart pledges to compensate users for $150m hack: Crypto Wrap

BitMart pledges to compensate users for $150m hack: Crypto Wrap
Updated 34 min 7 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Crypto exchange BitMart has experienced a security breach that has led to hackers withdrawing around $150 million in cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reported.

Blockchain security firm PeckShield estimates the total loss could run as high as $200 million.

Last week, BitMart closed a Series B funding round led by New York-based private equity firm Alexander Capital Ventures that valued the crypto exchange at more than $300 million.

BitMart will use its own funding to compensate users affected by this hack, according to CEO Sheldon Xia's tweet.

“No user assets will be harmed,” he tweeted, adding the company expects to resume deposit and withdrawal functions on Tuesday.

Also last week, crypto lender Celsius network, which has raised funds from major investors including Canadian pension fund Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, confirmed that it lost funds as a result of the hack of BadgerDAO, a decentralized finance platform.

Mining

Authorities in Russia and Ukraine have shut down a number of farms involved in the illegal mining of cryptocurrencies allegedly powered by stolen electricity.

"An audit revealed an unauthorized connection to the power grid, theft of electricity and illegal seizure of land for the operation of equipment designed to perform cryptographic calculations related to the mining of digital currencies," Ekaterina Korotkova from the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office said.

The cost of illegally consumed electricity used to operate mining equipment exceeds 500,000 rubles per day ($7,000), Korotkova explained.

The authorities have filed a criminal case and intend to prosecute the owners of the crypto-mining facility.

Trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising by 5.39 percent to $51,010 at 4:43 p.m Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $4,355, up 7.47 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Topics: CRYPTO BitMart cryptocurrency

Related

Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency
Business & Economy
Zimbabwe's Central Bank studies digital currency, rejects cryptocurrency
Bitcoin continues to decline from its high in November: Crypto wrap
Business & Economy
Bitcoin continues to decline from its high in November: Crypto wrap

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister

Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says tourism minister
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: Hilton plans to increase the number of its hotels in Saudi Arabia from 15 to 75, the Saudi tourism minister said on Tuesday.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m

Saudi sukuk market sees three special deals worth $13.7m
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Three special deals were completed on Tuesday in the Saudi sukuk and bond market, with a total value of SR51.7 million ($13.7 million), Argaam reported.

Special deals are orders executed when a seller and a buyer agree to trade specific securities at a certain price in order to comply with the Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul. 

Tadawul reported that controls and the regulations are issued by the relevant Capital Market Authority. 

Also, special deals do not affect the price of the last deal, the highest or lowest price of the instrument, the opening or closing price, the market index or sector indices.

Topics: Markets Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Sukuk

Related

Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Business & Economy
Bank AlJazira offers tier 2 sukuk worth $5.3m
Saudi Arabia issues local sukuk in November worth $164 million
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues local sukuk in November worth $164 million

Latest updates

Yemeni rial bounces back as central bank restructured
Yemeni rial bounces back as central bank restructured
Egypt will strive to help Africa recover from COVID-19: FM
Egypt will strive to help Africa recover from COVID-19: FM
Bezos donates $443m to fight climate change 
Bezos donates $443m to fight climate change 
UAE’s Chimera invests $100m in Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Gemini 
UAE’s Chimera invests $100m in Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris’ Gemini 
BitMart pledges to compensate users for $150m hack: Crypto Wrap
BitMart pledges to compensate users for $150m hack: Crypto Wrap

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.