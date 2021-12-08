You are here

Philippines bans travelers from France to prevent omicron spread

The Philippines earlier banned travelers from South Africa and 13 other countries. (AFP)
Philippines bans travelers from France to prevent omicron spread

MANILA: The Philippines will ban travelers coming from France to prevent the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the presidential office said on Wednesday.
The ban, which applies to everyone who has been in France in the past 14 days, runs from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15.
This adds to an earlier ban on travelers from South Africa and 13 other countries to prevent omicron, which has yet to be detected in the Philippines.

Omicron reported in 57 countries, hospitalizations set to rise, WHO says

GENEVA: The omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalization is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological report, said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the omicron variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.
“Even if the severity is equal or potentially even lower than for delta variant, it is expected that hospitalizations will increase if more people become infected and that there will be a time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths,” it said.
On Nov. 26, the WHO declared the omicron variant, which was first detected in southern Africa, a variant of concern. It is the fifth SARS-CoV-2 strain to carry such a designation.
The number of reported COVID-19 cases in South Africa doubled in the week to Dec. 5 to more than 62,000 and “very large” increases in incidence have been seen in Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Lesotho, it said.
The spread of omicron, coupled with enhanced testing and low vaccination rates may have played a role, it added.
Referring to the risk of reinfection, the WHO said: “Preliminary analysis suggests that the mutations present in the omicron variant may reduce neutralising activity of antibodies resulting in reduced protection from natural immunity.”
“There is a need for more data to assess whether the mutations present on the omicron variant may result in reduced protection from vaccine-derived immunity and data on vaccine effectiveness, including the use of additional vaccination doses,” it said.
The omicron variant can partially evade the protection from two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said on Tuesday, reporting the results of a small study.

Japan strongly condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

TOKYO:  The government of Japan on Wednesday strongly condemned the Yemen-based Houthi missile attacks against Riyadh on Dec. 6.

“Cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia must be stopped immediately. The Government of Japan, once again, calls on all parties concerned for an immediate ceasefire and early start of dialogue for a political solution to the situation in Yemen,” the foreign ministry said in an official statement. 

The statement said that Japan has been providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen and remains committed to continue making efforts, in cooperation with the countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.

This story originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Suspected extremist kills two in western Kenya — police

NAIROBI: A suspected member of Somali extremist group Al-Shabab detonated an explosive device that killed two people at their home in a western Kenyan village and himself, police said, outside the group’s usual of area of operations.
If the affiliation between the suspect and the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab is confirmed, it will underscore the group’s push to recruit members of more diverse backgrounds to carry out attacks over wider territory.
Al Shabab is fighting to overthrow Somalia’s central government and regularly launches attacks in Kenya to the west in retaliation for Kenya contributing troops to an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia.
But this attack was in the far west of Kenya, hundreds of kilometers from the Somali border.
Police said the attacker went into a home in Kamloma village in Kisumu County late on Tuesday and questioned a mother, father and daughter.
“The Al-Shabab suspect started questioning them on things they didn’t understand. Suddenly an improvised explosive device he was carrying exploded, killing the suspect,” police said in a report.
Only the daughter, who was seriously wounded, survived, police said.
Police officials did not return calls seeking comment on the attacker’s suspected links to Al-Shabab.
Al Shabab’s attacks in Kenya include a 2015 assault on a university that killed 166 people and a 2019 attack on a Nairobi hotel and office complex that killed 21.
The 2019 attack was the first led by a Kenyan gunman who was not an ethnic Somali, a result of Al-Shabab’s efforts to recruit more foreigners.

Video piles pressure on UK's Johnson in lockdown-party saga

LONDON: A leaked video that shows staff members in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office joking about holding a lockdown-breaching Christmas party is adding fuel to allegations that government officials flouted coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else.
For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to rebut reports that Johnson’s staff held a December 2020 office party — complete with wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange — when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.
According to multiple British media outlets, the party took place on Dec. 18, when restrictions in London prohibited indoor gatherings, and a day before Johnson tightened the rules even further, ruling out family Christmases for millions of people.
In response to the footage, aired late Tuesday by broadcaster ITV, the prime minister’s office said: “There was no Christmas party. COVID rules have been followed at all times.”
The video, recorded on Dec. 22, 2020, shows then-press secretary Allegra Stratton appearing to joke about an illicit party at the prime minister’s Downing Street office.
The recording appears to be a mock press conference, held as a rehearsal for televised daily government media briefings.
Another aide, playing a journalist, says: “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?”
As laughter is heard, Stratton, the press secretary, says: “I went home” and asks colleagues: “What’s the answer?” Another voice can be heard saying: “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine”.
“Is cheese and wine all right? It was a business meeting,” Stratton says, laughing.
Thousands of people in Britain have been fined since early 2020 for breaking restrictions by holding illegal gatherings. London’s Metropolitan Police force said officers were reviewing the leaked video in relation to “alleged breaches” of coronavirus regulations.
Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the prime minister should “come clean and apologize.”
“People across the country followed the rules even when that meant being separated from their families, locked down and — tragically for many — unable to say goodbye to their loved ones,” Starmer said. “They had a right to expect that the government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful.”
The Christmas party allegations are the latest in a string of allegations of rule-breaking and ethics violations by Johnson’s Conservative government.

Helicopter carrying Indian defence chief crashes; four dead

NEW DEHLI: A military helicopter carrying Indian defense chief General Bipin Rawat crashed in southern India on Wednesday, killing at least four people, and officials said they were still checking to see if he was among the dead.
Two defense sources said they were trying to ascertain Rawat’s status following the crash near the town of Coonoor.
“We don’t know yet,” one of the sources told Reuters. Both declined to be named. Four people were dead, said two other government officials.
Rawat was traveling from an Indian Air Force base in Sulur to the Defense Services Staff College in Wellington in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu to deliver a lecture. Hill station Coonoor is along the flight path.
Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in late 2019. The position was set up with the aim of integrating India’s three services — the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.
The Air Force said that Rawat, who had previously served as India’s Chief of Army Staff, was traveling in an Mi-17V5 helicopter. India has dozens of the Russian military chopper that are widely used by the military as well as top government ministers visiting defense locations.
“This is a safe, proven helicopter, I have traveled on it in difficult situations,” former army chief J.J.Singh said.
Video footage from ANI and local media showed rescue workers dousing steaming wreckage of the mangled chopper in a wooded area.
“An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Air Force said in a tweet.

