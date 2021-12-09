TASI edges down for a second consecutive day amid volatility: Closing bell

You are here

Updated 14 sec ago
15.51 Saudi time: RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main benchmark index TASI was down 0.48 percent to 10938.88 points at the closing bell while parallel market Nomu was up slightly by 0.13 percent to close at 23594.98 points.

On the final day of new shares’s subscription, Maadaniyah ended the trading session on top of the green territory, up 10 percent to SR29.15 ($7.77).

Shares of development Work Foods rose 9.97 percent to hit a one-year high of SR251.6.

This followed the company’s recommendation to increase its capital through a rights issue worth SR216 million to diversify and scale up its activities.

Once again, Sadr Logistics outperformed to reach an all-time high share price of SR126.

Up almost seven percent, Naseej International Trading Co. and Saudi Tadawul Holding Group were among the top gainers of the day.

Tadawul Group was the highest traded stock in terms of value, with SR1 billion worth of shares traded in Thursday’s session.

The top fallers included Halwani Bros Co. and Baazem Trading Co, down 3.59 percent and 3 percent respectively.

The decline in Halwani Bros Co.’s stock was driven by reporting a lower profit for the third quarter of 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s Ayyan Investment Co. completed the acquisition of a minority interest in Al Asha Medical Services Co., representing 26.43 percent of total capital.

 

Stocks turn green in morning trading on Saudi Tadawul: Market Open

10.13 Saudi time: RIYADH: With most of the stocks on the index starting the day in the green zone, Tadawul’s TASI rose 0.39 percent in early trading.

Sadr Logistics and Naseej International Trading Co. led the top gainers, with Sadr reaching another record high of SR124 ($33).

Naseej’s gains were attributed to its recent decision to raise SR150 worth of capital to limit the accumulated losses to 19.4 percent of capital.

Wafrah for Industry remained resilient as it surged 2.23 percent in morning trading.

Among the top fallers came Batic Investment and Logistics Co. and the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., MEDGULF, down slightly by 2.4 percent and 1.99 percent respectively.

Tadawul’s parallel market Nomu fell 0.26 percent to reach 23502.77 points.

 

09:09 Saudi time: Key market signals ahead of Thursday’s trading session: Premarket

RIYADH: The new coronavirus variant, omicron, has left markets, including the Saudi stock exchange, prone to volatility as investors assess the severity of the strain.

The previous month has been particularly rough, with Saudi’s main benchmark index TASI sliding down by 6.48 percent to hit 10991.8 points. TASI was down almost one percent in the latest trading session.

Meanwhile, the parallel market Nomu fell 5 percent in a month. The index’s last close amounted to 23564.11 points, up 0.49 percent intraday.

Registering the highest volume and value traded, Saudi Tadawul Holding Group came first in the top gainers on its listing day.

The share price of the group last closed at SR118 ($31.5), having traded between an intraday low of SR115.4 and an intraday high of SR127.6 on debut.

Sadr Logistics extended its gains, rising an additional ten percent to close at a record high of SR114.6 as of the previous session.

Bank Saudi Fransi led the lowest-performing stocks, down 4.5 percent.

Companies in the Kingdom’s energy sector weighed the index down with stocks of Petro Rabigh and Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. falling 2.5 percent and 3.92 percent respectively.

Petro Rabigh’s stock price declined for a second consecutive day, after a 7.8 percent fall in the prior session following the company’s capital decrease and rights issue recommendation.

Naseej International Trading Co. announced that it will raise SR150 million worth of capital to limit the accumulated losses to 19.4 percent of capital.

This came as its shares hit a 52-week low in terms of price on Dec.2.

Bank Aljazira issued a SR2 billion tier 2 sukuk with a ten-year duration and a par value of SR1 million, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation announced its decision to leverage organic and inorganic growth whilst strengthening capital expenditure to align with Vision 2030, according to SABIC chief Youssef Al-Benyan.

Jarir Marketing Co. launched a showroom worth SR28 million in Najran. The company’s stock has remained almost flat for a month, last closing at SR194.

Saudi Real Estate Co., or Al Akaria, sold land plots worth SR127.34 million in Riyadh.

The company expects the investment to boost its profit to SR121.9 million, according to a bourse filing.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. won a three-year contract worth SR54.89 million to offer computer maintenance solutions for the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

The expected date of contract signature is Feb.8, 2022.

Dec. 9 is the last day to subscribe to Maadaniyah’s new shares.

The subscription period to Saudi Economic and Development Securities Co.’s capital REIT fund will start on Dec.12 and end on Dec.16.

Batic Investment and Logistics Co.’s SR300 million rights issue trading will start on Dec.13 and end on Dec.23.

The tradable rights have been deposited into the Securities Depository Center as of Dec.9, the center announced in a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul Stock Market

Bahrain has revived its age-old pearl industry as it looks to other sources of revenue to diversify its oil economy.

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones recently announced that it has examined over 10 million pearls from all over the world since it was established in 2017. It said its commercial laboratory has become a global authority on the verification of these stones.

The institute is owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, and run by CEO Noora Jamsheer, who noted the world is seeing growing demand for these gems.

She told Arab News: “The reason we’re seeing an increase in natural pearls is due to the growing global demand for items with rarity value. And that rarity is being maintained by the government of Bahrain.”

Jamsheer noted that there is greater demand for natural pearls as opposed to the cultured variety.

Cultured pearls are artificially produced by inserting a tiny piece of mother-of-pearl into a live oyster shell, but Jamsheer said the result produces an almost “too perfect” stone that is only 20 percent natural, with the core made from inferior material.

But the beauty of 100 percent natural pearls are their subtle imperfections and incomparable luster, which have been prized for thousands of years, she said.

Pearl Monument in Manama, Bahrain (Shutterstock)

Pearls have a storied modern history. A high-water mark came around 1915, when an especially fine pearl was found to be worth four times a diamond of the same weight.

The following year the famous French jeweler Cartier bought its New York showroom by exchanging two strings of pearls for a Fifth Avenue building — a deal worth some $1.5 million at the time.

But only a few years later those same strings of pearls were valued at only $140,000, as the natural pearl market declined due to a combination of factors including the Great Depression and the demise of the imperial families of Europe and the maharajas of India, who prized the stone.

As demand for natural pearls fell, the artificial cultivation of pearls grew more sophisticated and came to dominate the market.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, which has always had an established pearl industry, increasingly became an oil-based economy after crude was discovered in the kingdom in the 1930s. Severe restrictions were imposed on the extraction of pearls, which kept a lid on the sector for decades.

Jamsheer pointed out that the kingdom has a wide-ranging plan to boost the pearl business.

This includes using the institute to regulate new pearls by developing its gem laboratory, and protecting the country’s offshore pearl beds, which are larger than the whole of Bahrain.

The body also works to preserve the heritage of the industry and strengthen the kingdom’s position as a global center for the trade in natural pearls.

The Pearl Diver monument in the Bahrain National Museum (Shutterstock)

Jamsheer pointed out that pearls continue to be sourced by divers, as they have since the beginning of the industry, but they now use oxygen tanks making the job less dangerous.

She said some 800 Bahrainis have been awarded a license to dive for pearls, after completing a course covering extraction techniques and regulatory issues.

The global market for natural pearls is valued at between $100 million and $150 million a year, according to a report by consultants McKinsey, a sector dominated by Bahrain.

The value of a pearl can vary dramatically depending on factors such as type, size, color and surface quality — but in general they range from $200 to over $100,000, according to UK firm The Pearl Source.

Jamsheer said the market for natural pearls is driven by two major factors: The growing demand for ultra-luxury items with great rarity, and the fact that natural pearls are sourced in sustainable conditions that are not tainted by conflict, unlike gold and diamonds, which can often be associated with civil war, child labor and oppressive regimes.

Before joining the institute, Jamsheer worked with the UN Security Council as an expert in natural resources.

She said: “I visited West Africa and monitored natural resources there, and when I came into the pearl sector, I thought I would be seeing something similar to gold and diamond production.

“But it was completely different because this material is made by nature, which doesn’t need to be cut and polished. It’s remarkable because there’s never been any conflict associated with natural pearls, unlike with other gemstones.”

Jamsheer pointed out that tourists to the kingdom are also allowed to dive for pearls.

She said: “As a tourist, you have a quota of 60 oysters, and you get to keep whatever you find. So with a bit of luck and some pixie dust, you never know, you might find a gem.”

Topics: Pearls Bahrain

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 33 min 57 sec ago
  UniCredit has over 14 million private clients and 1 million corporate clients in Italy, Germany, eastern Europe and central Europe
Italian bank UniCredit announced a three-year business plan Thursday that includes distributing some 16 billion euros ($18 billion) to shareholders from 2022 to 2024.


The plan under CEO Andrea Orcel, who took over in April, also calls for raising net profit to 4.5 billion euros by 2024, from a targeted 3.3 billion euros this year.


“With this strategy we will deliver materially increased and growing shareholder returns while growing our business and maintaining capital strength,” Orcel said in a statement.


The bank’s shares grew by 9.5 percent, to 12.65 euros, after the plan was announced.


It includes half a million euros in cost-cutting as the bank boosts revenue by 1.1 billion euros, to more than 17 billion euros, through fees and recovering market share.


The bank also plans to invest nearly 3 billion euros in a digital strategy, including a new platform, more digital services and real-time payments along with strengthening cybersecurity.


UniCredit has over 14 million private clients and 1 million corporate clients in Italy, Germany, eastern Europe and central Europe. It is the second-largest bank by assets in Italy and the third-largest in Germany.

Topics: economy Italy Banks banking Investors dividend shares European Union UniCredit

Updated 09 December 2021
JEDDAH: Saudi Tadawul Group is planning to allocate 70 percent of its profits as dividends unless it decides to push ahead with expansion plans, according to the firm’s CEO.

Khaled Al-Hussan said the company, which had a strong debut on the Kingdom’s stock market, does not currently have any financial obligations, and is planning to enter the debt market.

Its share price reached SR119 ($31.7) on Wednesday Dec. 8, fluctuating between an intraday high of SR127.6 and a low of SR115.4.

Speaking to Asharq, Al-Hussan said: “At the time of offering we had allocated a policy about dividends distribution, in which the target is to distribute 70 percent of the company’s profits unless there was a need to use these profits for strategic development issues.” 

Al-Hussan said that 20 percent of the institution’s tranche subscription went to foreign investments.

The market legislation now allows double listing, a move to attract foreign companies who are listed in other markets to join the Saudi stock exchange for initial public offerings. 

The group is currently in discussions with companies in this regard, said Al-Hussan, adding: “We will see companies that will be double-listed.”

The group’s revenues come from two subsidiaries — Tadawul, and The Securities Depository Centre, also known as Edaa.

Tadawul announced last April that it will become a holding company under the name Saudi Tadawul Group, with four subsidiaries.

The new companies are Saudi Exchange Tadawul, Securities Clearing Center Co., known as Muqassa, Edaa, and a new company called Tadawul Advanced Solutions Co.

Topics: Tadawul Markets

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 09 December 2021
  It will also be eligible to be a partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes
India's Paytm Payments Bank has gained central bank approval to function as a scheduled payments bank, it said on Thursday, helping it to expand its financial services operations.

As a scheduled payments bank, Paytm Payments can participate in government and companies’ request for proposals, primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility.

It will also be eligible to be a partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes.

Shares in One 97 Communications ended 2.6 percent higher in a broader Mumbai market that was up 0.3 percent.

Paytm founder and billionaire Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns 51 percent of Paytm Payments Bank, while the rest is held by One 97 Communications Ltd.

Paytm Payment Bank, a niche bank aimed at widening financial inclusion, still cannot lend or issue credit cards on its own.

It had more than 64 million savings accounts and over 52 billion Indian rupees ($688.5 million) deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year.

Topics: economy India Banks banking Paytm

Updated 09 December 2021
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund achieved gains of SR1.1 billion ($2.9 million) after the strong market debut of the Saudi Tadawul Group.

Tadawul shares rose more than 14 percent during its first trading session following its initial public offering on Wednesday Dec. 8. 

The price reached SR119 ($31.7), fluctuating between an intraday high of SR127.6 and a low of SR115.4, according to a bourse filing.

PIF now owns 84 million shares of the company's 120 million shares, with the remaining 36 million shares offered for IPO, according to Al-Eqtisadiah paper.

The fund’s share in Tadawul Group is the seventh largest of its holdings in the Saudi Market, in terms of market value, and the second in terms of ownership percentage, Al Arabiya reported.

Topics: Tadawul Public Investment Fund (PIF)

