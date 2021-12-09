You are here

One person dies, 12 injured in fire at Tunisian Ennahda party HQ

Firefighting vehicles are seen after a fire broke out at the headquarters of Tunisia’s Ennahda party in Tunis, Tunisia December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
Reuters

  • Ennahda said one of its members was killed in the fire but did not give details
  • Two senior party officials were among the injured in the blaze at the building in the capital Tunis
Reuters

TUNIS: One person died after he set himself on fire at the headquarters of Tunisia’s Ennahda Islamist party on Thursday, causing 12 injuries including to Ali Larayedh, an ex-prime minister, the civil protection agency and judicial authorities said.
Ennahda said one of its members was killed in the fire but did not give details. Judicial authorities said the person who died was a man who set himself ablaze inside the main Ennahda headquarters.
Ennahda party chief Rached Ghannouchi told reporters: “This is a martyr of marginalization and poverty. He is one of the Ennahda sons. He spent 10 years in prison against the dictatorship before the (2011) revolution.”
Ghannouchi added that the dead man obtained recognition from the state of his rights, but received no compensation.
Two senior party officials were among the injured in the blaze at the building in the capital Tunis, according to Ennahda members and witnesses. One was Larayedh, who was injured when he jumped to safety from a second-floor window. Another was AbdelKarim Harouni, they said.
Ennahda is the biggest party in parliament, which President Kais Saied suspended on July 25. He then began ruling by decree, saying it was the only way to end years of government paralysis.
The Arab Spring — a wave of uprisings calling for more democracy across the Arab world — was famously sparked in Tunisia 11 years ago when a street vendor set himself on fire.

 

Topics: Tunisia fire Ennahda party

Lebanon’s public sector falls further into chaos and corruption

Lebanon’s public sector falls further into chaos and corruption
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s public sector falls further into chaos and corruption

  • Lebanon’s public sector has long been regarded as bloated, lethargic and rife with corruption
  • The country’s now falling into further disarray due to an economic crisis that has left some eight in 10 people poor, according to UN agencies
Reuters

DEKWANEH, Lebanon: After waiting in line for hours to register his car at a vehicle licensing agency in a suburb north of Beirut, Amine Gemayel’s patience is running thin.
He has already visited the branch in Dekwaneh several times for what should be a simple procedure, without success.
The only way to get his paperwork done any faster would entail breaking the law by paying someone off — a dilemma facing all Lebanese trying to access basic services as their public institutions buckle under a catastrophic financial crisis and perennial political paralysis.
“It’s a great burden on citizens,” Gemayel said. “I know that to complete my procedure I need to use a middle-man.”
The country’s public sector has long been regarded as bloated, lethargic and rife with corruption. It’s now falling into further disarray due to an economic crisis that has left some eight in 10 people poor, according to UN agencies.
Such an environment breeds corruption, said George Attieh, who heads Lebanon’s public sector watchdog. He accuses many government employees of using the growing disarray of the state to ask for bribes in return for issuing citizens’ crucial paperwork.
“The situation is incomparable to before the crisis,” Attieh said. “If I look to how it was in 2018 and how it is now you can’t recognize the public sector. There are much more complaints, hundreds of complaints ... mostly about bribery and intentional delays by employees in order to impose bribes.”
Before the crisis, most civil servants earned salaries worth around $1,000 and up; today, most are earning around a tenth of that after a currency crisis led the Lebanese pound to lose more than 90 percent of its value.
Some public sector workers have since the beginning of November been staging an open-ended strike over better pay and living conditions.
Others simply can’t make it into work: A full tank of gas can eat up more than half of their monthly wage and benefits.
Attieh said fuel shortages have also made the watchdog’s work more difficult as on-site visits needed to investigate alleged corruption have become impossible.
Most Lebanese now struggle to put food on the table and are seeking to permanently leave the country, according to a recent poll by US-based polling company Gallup.
To help its employees workers cope, Lebanon’s government has said promised to triple their daily transportation allowance and provide public employees with an extra half salary per month, but has not yet done so.
It has also been slow to provide other forms of badly needed social assistance despite funding being available. The cabinet has not met for nearly two months amid a row over the probe into the August 2020 Beirut port blast, leaving it unable to implement measures demanded by the international community to unlock aid.
Outside the vehicle registration office in Dekwaneh, Roy Mghames, 20, was also waiting in line.
“You either come and wait like other people and they tell you to come back next week, or you get your things done on the quick,” he said.
“You have to give it to them under the table.”
The director-general of the Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority, Hoda Salloum, was herself charged with corruption, including illicit enrichment and wasting public funds in February 2020, allegation she denies. She was released on bail and remains in her position.
Salloum told Reuters she had worked to increase transparency at the public institution by digitising procedures, but hours-long state power cuts and a shortage of funds to buy fuel for backup generators meant these systems were often offline.
Hers is just one of Lebanon’s public institutions which do not know if they will still be operating in a month’s time.
“We can continue our work till the end of the year,” she said. “Then, it’s up to God.”

Topics: Lebanon Public sector corruption bribery

EgyptAir to resume flights to South Africa

EgyptAir to resume flights to South Africa
Updated 09 December 2021
Yassin Mohammed

EgyptAir to resume flights to South Africa

  • There will be one flight between Cairo and Johannesburg every Thursday
  • Preventive measures announced by Egypt’s Health Ministry will be applied to passengers coming from South Africa
Yassin Mohammed

CAIRO: EgyptAir has announced that it will resume flights to South Africa from Dec. 16.

It said there will be one flight between Cairo and Johannesburg every Thursday, and preventive measures announced by Egypt’s Health Ministry will be applied to passengers coming from South Africa.

On Nov. 26, Egypt decided to stop direct flights to and from South Africa due to concerns over the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

The ministry’s spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the variant has not yet reached Egypt, and there are measures in place to confront it.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said omicron has been detected in 57 countries.

Topics: EgyptAir South Africa Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP)

Aid groups warn of rise in Darfur violence, dozens killed in Kreinik

Aid groups warn of rise in Darfur violence, dozens killed in Kreinik
Updated 09 December 2021
Reuters

Aid groups warn of rise in Darfur violence, dozens killed in Kreinik

  • The West Darfur Doctors Committee said attacks began in the Kreinik area on Saturday
  • Some 88 people had been killed and 84 injured, it said
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Dozens of people have been killed in violence this week in an area of Sudan’s West Darfur region and thousands of people have fled the violence, local medics said.
The West Darfur Doctors Committee said attacks began in the Kreinik area on Saturday.
“They have created a wave of displacement from the outskirts into the town, with a humanitarian situation that can be described at the very least as catastrophic,” the committee said.
Some 88 people had been killed and 84 injured, it said.
One Kreinik resident said a camp of displaced persons had been flatted and thousands of people had sought refuge in government buildings.
“The area is completely destroyed,” the resident said.
Analysts say a peace deal signed by some rebel groups in October 2020 was one cause of unrest as local groups jostled for power. A joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission stopped patrolling in January.
Humanitarian groups said there had been a rise in conflict across the wider Darfur region recently.
The Coordinating Committee for Refugee and Displacement Camps, a local NGO, said on Wednesday there was renewed violence in the Jebel Moon area in North Darfur, where aid workers reported 43 people killed and 10,000 displaced in violence last month.
The Zamzam refugee camp was being encircled by militias on Wednesday and the Donki Shata area of North Darfur was also attacked, the committee said.
The early-2000s conflict in Darfur between rebel groups on one side and government forces and allied militias on the other has caused an estimated 300,000 deaths. About 2.5 million people live in displacement camps across Darfur, according to UN refugee agency UNHCR.
The Coordinating Committee and Darfur residents complain that the militias continue to carry out attacks on villages and camps.
Some 430,000 people have been displaced over the past year, a four-fold increase over 2020, aid groups say.
“National authorities and the international community must urgently deal with the bloody reality of this spiralling violence,” Will Carter of the Norwegian Refugee Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

Topics: Sudan West Darfur clashes

As diplomacy stutters, US, Israel to discuss military drills for Iran scenario

As diplomacy stutters, US, Israel to discuss military drills for Iran scenario
Updated 09 December 2021
Reuters

As diplomacy stutters, US, Israel to discuss military drills for Iran scenario

  • The US declined to offer details on the potential military exercises
  • Vienna talks over future of Iran's nuclear program are making slow progress
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US and Israeli defense chiefs are expected on Thursday to discuss possible military exercises that would prepare for a worst-case scenario to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities should diplomacy fail and if their nations’ leaders request it, a senior US official told Reuters.
The scheduled US talks with visiting Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz follow an Oct. 25 briefing by Pentagon leaders to White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the full set of military options available to ensure that Iran would not be able to produce a nuclear weapon, the official said on Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, saying it wants to master nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
The US-Israeli preparations, which have not been previously reported, underscore Western concern about difficult nuclear talks with Iran that President Joe Biden had hoped would revive a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by his predecessor, Donald Trump.
But US and European officials have voiced dismay after talks last week at sweeping demands by Iran’s new, hard-line government, heightening suspicions in the West that Iran is playing for time while advancing its nuclear program.
The US official declined to offer details on the potential military exercises.
“We’re in this pickle because Iran’s nuclear program is advancing to a point beyond which it has any conventional rationale,” the official said, while still voicing hope for discussions.
The Israeli embassy in Washington and Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Gantz, in a post on Twitter as he departed for the United States, said: “We will discuss possible modes of action to ensure the cessation of (Iran’s) attempt to enter the nuclear sphere and broaden its activity in the region.” He did not elaborate.
Nuclear negotiations will resume on Thursday, according to the European Union official chairing the talks, and the US special envoy for Iran plans to join them over the weekend.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said last week that Iran had started the process of enriching uranium to up to 20 percent purity with one cascade, or cluster, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at its Fordow plant, which is dug into a mountain, making it harder to attack.
The 2015 agreement gave Iran sanctions relief but imposed strict limits on its uranium enrichment activities, extending the time it would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, if it chose to, to at least a year from around two to three months. Most nuclear experts say that period is now considerably shorter.
Underlining how badly eroded the deal is, that pact does not allow Iran to enrich uranium at Fordow at all, let alone with advanced centrifuges.
With the deal’s nuclear benefits now badly compromised, some Western officials say there is little time left before the foundation of the deal is damaged beyond repair.
Such drills by the United States and Israel could address calls by Dennis Ross, a former senior US official and Middle East expert, and others to openly signal to Iran that the United States and Israel are still serious about preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
“Biden needs to disabuse Iran of the notion that Washington will not act militarily and will stop Israel from doing so,” Ross wrote last month.
Ross even suggested the United States should perhaps signal a willingness to give the Israeli’s the US military’s bunker-busting Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 30,000-pound bomb.
Asked about such remarks about deterrence, the senior US official said: “When President Biden says Iran will never get a nuclear weapon, I mean, he means it.”
Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns said on Monday that the CIA does not believe Iran’s supreme leader has decided to take steps to weaponize a nuclear device but noted advances in its ability to enrich uranium, one pathway to the fissile material for a bomb.
Burns cautioned that, even if Iran decided to go ahead, it would still require a lot of work to weaponize that fissile material before attaching a nuclear weapon to a missile or other delivery system.
“But they’re further along in their mastery of the nuclear fuel cycle and that’s the kind of knowledge that is very difficult to sanction away or make disappear, as well,” he said.
US officials have also long worried about America’s ability to detect and destroy dispersed components of Iran’s nuclear weaponization program once enough fissile material for a bomb were produced.

US-led anti-Daesh coalition ends Iraq combat mission: Baghdad

US-led anti-Daesh coalition ends Iraq combat mission: Baghdad
Updated 09 December 2021
AFP

US-led anti-Daesh coalition ends Iraq combat mission: Baghdad

  • Daesh established a so-called caliphate across swathes of Syria and Iraq from 2014 but was defeated in Iraq in 2017 by the multinational coalition
AFP

BAGHDAD: The US-led coalition against Daesh group jihadists has finished its combat mission in Iraq and will shift to a training and advisory role, Iraq’s national security adviser said Thursday.
The change of the mission for around 2,500 US troops stationed in the war-battered country by the end of the year was first announced in July by President Joe Biden, during a Washington visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
The Iraqi government has been under pressure from powerful pro-Iranian political groups with armed wings that have vehemently demanded all US troops leave the country.
“We are officially announcing the end of the coalition forces’ combat mission,” national security adviser Qassem Al-Aaraji wrote on Twitter.
“The relationship with the international coalition continues in the areas of training, advising and capacity building” of Iraqi forces, he added.
Aaraji was speaking after a meeting between the coalition and the Joint Operations commanders of the Iraqi security forces.
In effect, the about 2,500 US and 1,000 coalition troops deployed in Iraq will remain there. They have been acting as advisers and trainers since mid-2020.
Daesh established a so-called caliphate across swathes of Syria and Iraq from 2014 but was defeated in Iraq in 2017 by the multinational coalition.
Iraqi interior ministry media official General Saad Maan told a news conference on Thursday that “the coalition will have completely finished the transition to a non-combat mission before the end of the year.”
He was quoting what the coalition commander, Major General John W. Brennan Jr., said during the meeting.
The Hashed Al-Shaabi, a former coalition of Iraqi paramilitary groups now integrated into the regular forces, an influential political player and ally of Tehran, is particularly virulent about the departure of American troops.
On social networks, groups close to pro-Iranian factions have been issuing threats and reminding Washington of a December 31 deadline set to demand a full US withdrawal.
In recent months, dozens of rocket and drone attacks have targeted American troops and interests in Iraq. Never claimed, these attacks are systematically blamed by the United States on pro-Iranian Iraqi factions.

Topics: Iraq US Daesh

