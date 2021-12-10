You are here

  • Home
  • Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
1 / 2
Poland’s Jakub Przygonski beat Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah by 69 seconds to claim the fastest time on the second 314-kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally on Thursday morning. (SPA)
Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
2 / 2
Poland’s Jakub Przygonski beat Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah by 69 seconds to claim the fastest time on the second 314-kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally on Thursday morning. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vhjv

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
  • Al-Attiyah said: “I am quite happy. It was a good stage and we took good points yesterday and today
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

HAIL: Poland’s Jakub Przygonski beat Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah by 69 seconds to claim the fastest time on the second 314-kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally on Thursday morning.

But the bonus point that the Qatari collected for setting the second-quickest time, coupled with the 1.5 points he earned for being fastest on Wednesday, pushed him ever closer to the FIA World Cup title in his duel with Toyota team-mate Lucio Alvarez. Al-Attiyah now leads the event by 7 minutes and 11 seconds, with his title rival down in sixth place, 24:28 behind.

Al-Attiyah said: “I am quite happy. It was a good stage and we took good points yesterday and today. This is good (progress) towards the FIA World Cup. We opened all the way and it was not easy. But we lost only one minute. Tomorrow we start behind Kuba (Przygonski).”

Przygonski and German navigator Timo Gottschalk moved to within three seconds of Denis Krotov’s hold on second place, as the two X-raid Mini John Cooper Works Buggy drivers enjoyed another strong day in the An Nafud desert.

Fellow Mini Buggy driver Sebastien Halpern overhauled Vladimir Vasilyev’s BMW X5 to snatch fourth place, but delays in the desert dropped Spaniard Laia Sanz out of the top 10.  

The decision was taken on Thursday afternoon to withdraw Yazeed Al-Rajhi’s Toyota from the event. The Saudi driver had lost too much time because of gearbox issues to challenge for the win and so took early retirement.

Martin Prokop continued test-and-development work on the 2022 specification Ford Raptor Cross-Country, while Juan Cruz Yacopini and Ronan Chabot gained more valuable time with the Overdrive Toyota Hilux T1+.

Three T4 Can-Ams now feature in the overall top 10. Poland’s Michal Goczal holds a fine seventh overall — and the lead in the FIA T4 section from his brother Marek and Ukraine’s Ievgen Kovalevych in a third South Racing-built machine. Australia’s Molly Taylor dropped several minutes to her rivals on the day and slipped to fourth in T4, with Dubai-based Briton Thomas Bell in fifth.

Saleh Al-Saif extended his FIA T3 lead to 35:17 with another fastest time. Dania Akeel came home in an unofficial second place, but Mashael Al-Obaidan displaced Germany’s Annett Fischer to snatch second in the category. Ukbekistan’s Anvar Ergashev was forced to retire on Wednesday evening: he felt pain in his arm 500 meters after the start of the first stage and, even though he completed the opening test, it was later discovered that he had a fracture.

Othman Al-Ghfeli was the fastest of the motorcycle entrants on the second stage by 3:22 from Mishal Al-Ghuneim and the Saudi moved into a lead of 13:47 over his rival. Italy’s Mauro Torrini came in third and climbed to fifth in the standings behind Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera and Ahmed Al-Jaber.

Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi maintained an unofficial advantage in the quad standings with his second stage win. Haitham Al-Tuwaijri and Hani Al-Noumesi came in second and third respectively, but the result was unofficial pending any penalties imposed by rally officials.

Saeed Al-Mouri was the unofficial winner of the stage in the National category in his Can-Am. The Saudi beat fellow countryman Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri by nine seconds to hold the outright lead. Aliyyah Koloc is classified third.

Japan’s Teruhito Sugawara (Hino) pipped Frenchman Teo Calvet to the stage win in the Truck section, but Calvet and his Czech crew of Josef Kalina and Tomas Sikola continue to lead the category in their Tatra.

On Friday, competitors tackle a third selective section of 249 km that starts 229 km from the bivouac and features passage controls after 77 km, 172 km and 232 km. A short liaison of 47 km returns teams to the bivouac in Hail.

Topics: 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Jakub Przygonski Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah

Related

Qatari rally driver Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah boosts FIA World Cup hopes with Hail stage win photos
Sport
Qatari rally driver Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah boosts FIA World Cup hopes with Hail stage win
Drivers Al-Attiyah, Alvarez go head-to-head for FIA World Cup glory in Saudi desert
Sport
Drivers Al-Attiyah, Alvarez go head-to-head for FIA World Cup glory in Saudi desert

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince witnesses signing of 10-year extension to host F1 grand prix
  • Signing took place between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula One Group.
  • Yas Marina Circuit and its iconic sunset race confirmed as Formula 1 season finale for another decade.
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has witnessed the signing of an extended 10-year agreement between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and the Formula One Group to host the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until 2030.

The event, which will continue to be hosted at Yas Marina Circuit, will remain the final race of the F1 season for an additional ten years, further spotlighting the emirate as a global sports, entertainment and tourist hub.

After the signing, the crown prince participated in a pit lane walk at the remodeled Yas Marina Circuit. He also toured the sponsors’ pavilions and previewed the 2022 Formula 1 car.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy.”

Formula 1’s President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement. We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made. The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season, and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us.”

Mohammed Bin Sulayem, former Emirati rally driver, FIA vice president and president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization said: “I have immense pride in my country’s commitment to motorsports, and their investment at a community level to grow the sport and offer world-class opportunities. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a one-of-a-kind showcase of Abu Dhabi on a global scale. To have the commitment that it will be the final feature on the F1 calendar for at least another 10 years is a testament to the unwavering support of all stakeholders involved.”

Yas Marina Circuit hosted its inaugural race in 2009, quickly earning favored status among local, regional and international fans. With a global reputation as a world-class destination, Abu Dhabi’s day-into-evening race welcomes 125,000 spectators each year – nearly half of whom travel from overseas to experience the hospitality of the UAE and its growing number of hotels and attractions.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free
Sport
UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free
F1 heads to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit
Sport
F1 heads to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak
Updated 09 December 2021
AFP

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham’s Brighton clash postponed after Covid outbreak
  • Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the virus
  • Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this weekend's trip to the Amex Stadium
Updated 09 December 2021
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham’s Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to a severe coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.
Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the virus, forcing the postponement of Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against Rennes.
Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this weekend’s trip to the Amex Stadium as well and their request was granted on Thursday.
“We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday),” a Tottenham statement said.
“The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.
“The club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.
“We should like to apologize to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.”
Tottenham were forced to close their first-team training center on Wednesday as a result of the outbreak.
Their Premier League match at Leicester next Thursday will also be in doubt, not only because of the situation in Antonio Conte’s squad but because the Foxes have been hit by a less widespread Covid outbreak.
Conte was visibly emotional about the outbreak in his press conference ahead of the Rennes game on Wednesday.
“The problem is that every day we are having people with Covid,” Conte said.
“People that yesterday weren’t positive, today were positive and we continue to have contact with people we think are negative but the day after become positive. I think this is a serious problem.
“The situation is serious and it is contagious and there is a big infection and now for sure we are a bit scared because tomorrow we don’t know what happens.”
The postponement of further games will cause significant scheduling problems for Tottenham, who have already had a Premier League game at Burnley in November called off because of snow.
Discussions regarding the rescheduling of the game with Rennes are ongoing with UEFA, with rules stating there is a December 31 deadline for group games to be completed.
It is understood there could be some room for maneuver on that as Tottenham have a packed domestic schedule heading into the new year.
Rennes go on a winter break on December 22 and the French club have not taken the postponement of Thursday’s game well.
They accused Spurs of causing “London fog” by refusing to tell them how many cases they had and informing them in the afternoon that the game would be played, only to call it off an hour after they had arrived in the capital.
The Ligue 1 club, who returned to France on Thursday, later said they “hope the interests of the club will be respected” regarding a possible rearrangement.

Topics: Tottenham Premier league Brighton COVID-19

Related

Conte says 8 Spurs players, 5 staff members have coronavirus
Sport
Conte says 8 Spurs players, 5 staff members have coronavirus
Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss
Sport
Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free
Updated 09 December 2021
Christopher Stewart

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free

UK to broadcast ‘historic’ Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free
  • Lewis Hamilton could win his eighth World Championship title this Sunday
  • Hamilton and Verstappen are currently level on points
Updated 09 December 2021
Christopher Stewart

LONDON: Two of the UK’s biggest broadcasters have reached an agreement to share the rights to show the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sky Sports, which requires viewers to pay a subscription fee, reached the deal with free-to-air Channel 4 just days ahead of Sunday’s race, which has been billed as a “historic” Formula 1 clash that will see two of the sport’s top drivers face off.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton and Dutchman Max Verstappen, both currently level on points, will battle it out for the World Championship title.

If Hamilton wins, he will claim his eighth world title. Verstappen is aiming for his first.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s EVP and CEO UK & Europe, said: “Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be an historic moment for British sport. We’ve chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.

“The brilliant Sky Sports Formula 1 team will give viewers on Channel 4 and Sky Sports the best insight, commentary and analysis of every twist and turn of this eagerly anticipated final race of the season.”

Topics: UK Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. (SPA) photos
Sport
Saudi crown prince attends F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah
Update Winner Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) reacts with his trophy flanked by second-placed Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (L) on the Jeddah podium. (AFP)
Sport
Lewis Hamilton keeps title dream alive with victory in thrilling, stop-start Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Uruguay flier Aero Trem on course for tilt at Saudi Cup glory

Uruguay flier Aero Trem on course for tilt at Saudi Cup glory
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

Uruguay flier Aero Trem on course for tilt at Saudi Cup glory

Uruguay flier Aero Trem on course for tilt at Saudi Cup glory
  • Aero Trem has developed into South America’s best horse and his ambitious trainer Antonio Cintra is keen to test his stable star against some of the world’s top performers
  • Big-race jockey Vagner Leal, a Brazilian based in Uruguay, is expected to arrive in Dubai later this week – he will help with the preparation of Cintra’s team and will take the ride on Aero Trem
Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Aero Trem, the winner of the Group 1 Gran Premio Latinoamericano, South America’s most prestigious prize, has been shipped to Dubai to continue his preparation for the Saudi Cup, the world’s most valuable horse race.

It will be a remarkable achievement just to line up in the $20 million showpiece, set to be run as a Group 1 for the first time, at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The six-year-old nearly died when struck down by a serious bout of colic after winning the first two legs of Uruguay’s Triple Crown three years ago.

He has since developed into South America’s best horse and his ambitious trainer Antonio Cintra is keen to test his stable star against some of the world’s top performers.

Assistant trainer Julio Olascoaga is overseeing Aero Trem’s preparation in Dubai and said: “Aero Trem arrived on Monday. He traveled for two days to get to Dubai. He went from Uruguay to Germany and from Germany to Dubai. Horses usually lose weight in transit but, for him, it was like nothing had happened.

“He’s arrived in fantastic condition. I took some blood and that was amazing. He can take all these things very well. I’m very happy with him — he looks great. He will start training at the end of the week.

“We’re just waiting for an invitation to the Saudi Cup and then we’ll work toward that. He’s very highly rated so I don’t think he will have a problem getting in.”

Aero Trem won Uruguay’s most important race over 1,600m, the Gran Premio Pedro Pineyrua at Maronas, for the second successive year in January before landing the Gran Premio Latinoamericano in October.

It was only the second time in 38 years that a horse trained in Uruguay had landed South America’s greatest race, run this year at Maronas.

The field contained the best horses from across the continent and Aero Trem was successful in course-record time. He led home a one-two for Brazilian Cintra — four-times Champion Trainer in Uruguay — with Atletico El Culano finishing runner-up in the 2000m dirt-track contest.

The victory came less than three years after Aero Trem came dangerously close to losing his life to colic.

Olascoaga explained: “He had huge surgery and it was amazing work from the vets. He lost 150kg and it took a lot of time for him to recover.

“He’s a horse that impresses you — when you think he might get beaten he just appears. In the Group 1s he has the extra power, he’s amazing.

“Antonio has a dream to get his horses into the biggest races so we’re working toward the Saudi Cup. It’s a dream, a dream that might come true. It’s unbelievable where this horse can take us.

“It’s not just important for us — it’s important for Uruguay and South America. We are testing how far we can go and how good the horses are. It’s about measuring our horses on the world stage to see where we are.

“When you compete against the best it makes you better. If you’re always competing at the same level you will never improve. If you raise the bar you have to push yourself to be better.

“That’s even more important than the prize money. Money is important but it’s not everything.

“We’ve never been to Saudi but we’ve heard about the track from people we know. They say the track will suit the Uruguayan horses much better than Dubai as it has a longer straight. The Uruguayan tracks generally have long straights so it’s pretty similar.

“A fast pace will suit him, the distance will suit him, the track will suit him.”

Big-race jockey Vagner Leal, a Brazilian based in Uruguay, is expected to arrive in Dubai later this week. He will help with the preparation of Cintra’s team and will take the ride on Aero Trem, who races in the colors of Brazilian owners Haras Old Friends, if he makes it in to the Saudi Cup field.

The trainer’s horses based in Dubai include last year’s Uruguay Derby hero El Patriota, a winner in Dubai in February, and talented three-year-old Perfect Love. They will both be entered in the Saudi International Handicap run on the opening day of the Saudi Cup meeting on Friday, Feb. 25.

The Uruguayan runners at the glittering Saudi Cup meeting will have at least one famous supporter. Manchester United footballer Edison Cavani owns horses trained by Cintra and he has been keeping a close eye on the progress of the potential Saudi raiders.

Olascoaga said: “He’s a very nice guy. He came to play for Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier and he came straight from the airport to the races. Everyone was going crazy.

“He loves horses and he’s supportive of racing. It’s very good for the industry, he brings the fans in.”

Topics: Saudi Cup King Abdulaziz Racetrack Aero Trem Uruguay Antonio Cintra Vagner Leal

Related

Special Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success
Sport
Champion trainer Antonio Cintra eyes more Dubai success
Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racecourse set for world’s most valuable racing weekend with showpiece Saudi Cup worth $20 million
Sport
Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Racecourse set for world’s most valuable racing weekend with showpiece Saudi Cup worth $20 million

Australia resolves tricky leadership problem as 71st Ashes series gets underway

Australia resolves tricky leadership problem as 71st Ashes series gets underway
Updated 09 December 2021
Jon Pike

Australia resolves tricky leadership problem as 71st Ashes series gets underway

Australia resolves tricky leadership problem as 71st Ashes series gets underway
  • For 1st time since 1961, bowler appointed as Australian captain while former disgraced captain officially re-integrated into leadership group as vice captain
Updated 09 December 2021
Jon Pike

After the burlesque of the Indian Premier League and T20 World Cup in the UAE, the game’s playing focus has switched eastwards. The 71st Ashes series between Australia and England started on Dec. 8 in Brisbane, where England has not won since 1986. And the English did not begin well.

Elsewhere, India has dominated New Zealand to win a two-match series, 1-0, although one of New Zealand’s bowlers, born in Mumbai, achieved the extraordinary feat of taking all wickets to fall in a single innings, only the third man in Test match history to do so.

Bangladesh has just hosted Pakistan in a two-match Test series, before Pakistan receives the West Indies for two white ball competitions. India will tour South Africa from Dec. 17.

Hence, there is no shortage of international cricket this month. Nor has there been any shortage of background noise. Apart from the continuing fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism affair in England, there has been the unseemly situation that has led to changes in the leadership of the Australian team.

On March 24, 2018, at Cape Town, in the third Test match of a bitterly fought series between South Africa and Australia, the youngest player in Australia’s team was caught on television hiding yellow sandpaper in his trousers during play. This can be used to rough up the ball.

Apparently, it was during the lunch interval that the captain, vice captain, and player had hatched a plan. In a press conference at the end of the day’s play, the captain and player admitted to attempting to alter the condition of the ball.

At the time, the penalty for this offence was a fine of 50 percent to 100 percent of the match fee and/or ban for one Test or two one-day internationals. The captain was banned for one Test and the player fined, a punishment very much in line with that doled out to previous offenders. Ball-tampering has since been elevated to a level-three category, which carries a ban of up to six Tests or 12 ODIs.

Overnight, the Australian prime minister expressed his “shocking disappointment” to Cricket Australia and urged the authorities to take as stringent action as possible. Before play on the next day, both captain and vice captain were removed from post for the remainder of the Test, with the team’s wicketkeeper taking over as captain.

CA immediately launched an investigation, announcing on March 27 that the three players had been charged with bringing the game into disrepute, suspended, and sent home. Twenty-four hours later, the player was banned for nine months, along with the captain and vice captain, each for one year, as well as stripping them of their roles. In the case of the vice captain, he would not be considered for team leadership positions in the future, while the captain was given at least a 12-month cooling-off for leadership positions following re-entry to cricket. No one else in the team was held to account.

Although the team coach was found not guilty of any wrongdoing, he quit his post soon afterwards.

In addition, the other team members, especially the bowlers, indicated that they had no prior knowledge of the pre-meditated action. This surprised many commentators and former players, who felt that the bowlers would have noticed an attempt to change the condition of the ball. However, as the bowlers later pointed out, once the images surfaced on the TV coverage, the umpires inspected the ball, but did not change it as its condition had not been altered.

Tampering with the ball does not guarantee success but is not unusual. In this case, the public outrage and lack of dissenting voices reflected that the pre-mediated action was tantamount to cheating.

The position of captain of the cricket team is a privilege, not a right, and holds a lot of importance and, for him to be involved, amounted to a breach of trust. However, opinions varied widely as to whether the punishment fitted the crime. In addition, there was lingering suspicion that knowledge had been limited to just three individuals.

Following CA’s initial investigation, it commissioned reviews into cultural, organizational, and governance issues within Australian cricket. The results and recommendations were released in October 2018. At its heart, the review opined that, in becoming even more focused on a business model in which successful team performance drove corporate and financial outcomes, a culture had been created that, inadvertently, was at odds with the vague, but sacred, concept of the spirit of cricket.

Assumptions that cricket’s core values and law-enforcing mechanisms would prevail to prevent excesses had not been realized.

Since the review was conducted changes occurred at the top of CA. During these changes, the wicketkeeper, who stood in as captain in March 2018, continued successfully in post, looking set to be in charge for the Ashes. Astonishingly, three weeks ago, it was revealed that he sent inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker in late 2017.

This had been investigated by CA before he was appointed captain and he was found not to have breached CA’s code of conduct.

Who was responsible for resurrecting the incident is not clear, but the upshot is that the captain stood down and is taking a break from cricket. Remarkably, CA’s current chair has said that, faced with the same situation and information today, CA would not have made the same decision as was made in 2018.

In response to a series of seemingly unconnected events that would do justice to a Shakespearean plot, Australia has filled its leadership vacuum in an ironic way. It has appointed as captain one of the bowlers who played in the Cape Town Test and who claimed not have been aware of the ball-tampering plan.

This is the first time that a bowler has been appointed as Australian captain since 1961. More controversially, CA has officially re-integrated its former disgraced captain into its leadership group as vice captain. The early evidence from Brisbane suggests that Australia has benefitted, the new captain claiming five first-innings wickets.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket Australia England

Related

How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes
Sport
How cricketing rivalry and love led to the creation of the Ashes
Sport
Thousands celebrate Ashes cricket win by Australia

Latest updates

Michigan school district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings
Michigan school district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings
Saudi, Bahraini crown princes chair 2nd Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council
Saudi, Bahraini crown princes chair 2nd Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council
Riyadh to become international hub of critical thinking
Riyadh to become international hub of critical thinking
Saudi Arabia will respond to global humanitarian appeals and support UN efforts, says top official
Saudi Arabia will respond to global humanitarian appeals and support UN efforts, says top official
Russia keeps tensions high over Ukraine while waiting for next Biden move
Russia keeps tensions high over Ukraine while waiting for next Biden move

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.