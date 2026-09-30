RIYADH: The Professional Fighters League MENA, on Oct. 2, is set to bring together some of the region’s leading mixed martial arts athletes in Riyadh, with a fight card built around championship ambitions, long-standing rivalries, comeback stories and a new generation of Arab MMA talent.

The event, taking place at Boulevard Riyadh, will feature semifinals across the welterweight, featherweight and lightweight divisions, with the winners advancing to the championship finals, alongside a main event between Saudi Arabia’s Mostafa Nada and Egypt’s Osama Elsaidy, who meet for a third time, 10 years after splitting their first two encounters.

Gustavo Firmino, vice president of fighter operations at PFL MENA, said the card reflects the organization’s continued focus on scouting and developing talent across the Middle East and North Africa.

“We are extremely excited for PFL MENA 11. We built a card where every fight has a reason and a story behind it. This event has everything for Arab MMA fans: a rivalry 10 years in the making, high-stakes tournament semifinals, comeback stories, veterans facing the next generation and young prospects getting the opportunity to shine on the PFL MENA platform,” he said.

“The Nada-Elsaidy trilogy is one of the most anticipated fights in Arab MMA. They are tied 1-1 after two fights in 2016, and now, 10 years later, they finally get the chance to settle the rivalry with their legacy on the line,” Firmino added.

“At the same time, our semifinal fights bring together some of the best fighters in the region, all fighting for a place in the finals, the championship belt and the $100,000 prize. There are so many compelling matchups and stories on this card, from experienced veterans facing rising prospects to fighters looking to write a new chapter in their careers.”

Nada won their first meeting in 2016 before Elsaidy claimed the rematch later that year, leaving the rivalry tied at 1-1 ahead of their trilogy. The bout also marks Nada’s return following a serious arm injury.

Across the semifinals, the same approach brings together contrasting stories and styles, from Badreddine Diani’s experience against rising Jordanian talent Hazem Kayyali, to Mohammad Fahmi’s pursuit of redemption after reaching last year’s final and Mehdi Saadi’s comeback season following two years away from competition.

The card also looks towards the next generation, with Saudi Arabia’s Fatima Al-Ammari making her Senior Amateur MMA debut against Algeria’s Lounes Aya.

At just 18, Al-Ammari is a four-time Saudi National Muay Thai Champion and four-time Saudi National Boxing Champion, and has been training alongside Hattan Alsaif. Her debut is another example of PFL MENA creating opportunities for the next generation of regional fighters.

“At PFL MENA, scouting goes beyond looking at a fighter’s record. We are constantly following athletes across the region, working with gyms, coaches and MMA federations to identify fighters at different stages of their careers. Our job is to find top talent and give them the right platform to compete,” Firmino said.

“Scouting is also about looking ahead. We want to discover the athletes who can become the next generation of champions and stars from this region. We have young fighters coming through who are already achieving a lot in amateur competition, and we want to give them a pathway to develop and eventually compete at the highest level.”

Firmino added: “For me, this is what PFL MENA is all about — a platform where the best fighters in the region can compete at the highest level, where young talent can emerge, and where the stories and rivalries that matter to Arab MMA can take center stage. PFL MENA 11 brings all of that together in one night, and I can’t wait to see it unfold in Riyadh.”