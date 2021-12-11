You are here

Biden makes late-night TV debut as president
In this photo provided by NBC, President Joe Biden is shown on a screen during a virtual interview with host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP)
Updated 11 December 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Joe Biden on Friday used his first late-night television talk show appearance as US president to highlight his infrastructure bill — and laugh off his flagging approval ratings.
Biden’s appearance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is the first by a sitting president since Barack Obama, and comes as the White House seeks to highlight the recently passed bill for upgrading the nation’s tattered transport networks.
Despite its passage, Biden’s approval ratings have sunk to the low 40 percent area, in part due to the spike in inflation.
Asked by host Jimmy Fallon if he pays attention to approval ratings, Biden dead-panned: “Well, not anymore.”
“I’m joking. I was paying attention when it was in the mid-60s, but when it’s in the mid-40s I don’t pay attention,” said the president, to laughter from the studio audience.
Biden’s appearance by remote video comes after his predecessor President Donald Trump declined invitations for any late-night talk shows as president.
Obama frequently used programs hosted by Fallon and rivals such as Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to speak to the wider US public.
Fallon opened the show by joking the pair would “discuss the economy, the infrastructure bill, and break down the first two episodes of the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot.”
Fallon managed one barb about inflation figures, claiming he had earlier asked the president how excited he was to appear on the show on a scale of one to ten.
“He said ten. But six without inflation.”
But during the interview, Fallon allowed Biden to set out policies including his landmark $1.8 trillion Build Back Better plan to improve social services and fight climate change, which faces a tough road in Congress.
Wearing a suit and tie, and seated in front of a festively decorated mantlepiece, Biden also urged Americans to get booster shots and highlighted steady declines in the unemployment rate.
“We do have inflation on things that in fact matter in people’s lives” such as gas prices, said Biden.
“It’s going to come down,” he promised.
The interview — in which Fallon praised Biden for “bringing class back to the office” of the president and asked “does anyone really understand how hard your job is?” — ended with the talk host being invited over to the White House for dinner.

Updated 22 min 31 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.
Erdogan’s government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech.
“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul.
He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information.”
Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey.
The new legislation would make the dissemination of “disinformation” and “fake news” criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media reports. It also would establish a social media regulator.
Most of Turkey’s major media companies are under the control of the government, leaving social media as an important outlet for dissenting voices.
Freedom House’s Freedom on the Net report, published in September, characterized Turkey as “not free,” noting the removal of content critical of the government and the prosecution of people posting “undesirable” commentary on social media.

Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: “I am the one who knocks,” Lebanese investigative journalist Riad Kobeissi said — taking the infamous line from US hit drama “Breaking Bad” — while looking straight into the camera.

On his Al-Jadeed show “The corrupt regime falls,” Kobeissi was directly speaking to the now-imprisoned former Director-General of Lebanese Port Customs Badri Daher after the blast rocked the capital and killed more than 200 people. It came during an episode where Kobeissi exposed the long list of corrupt activities that led to the fateful ammonium nitrate entering Lebanon’s main port. 

 

 

Indeed, it is the bald and spectacle-wearing reporter and anchor that has politicians shaking — so much so that he had his windshield smashed up — and was thus honored by US Secretary Antony Blinken at the 2021 Anti-Corruption Champions Awards for his leadership, courage and impact in preventing, exposing and combating corruption. 

 

 

“Just a few months ago, Riad Kobeissi, a Lebanese journalist, had his windshield smashed while reporting a story on abuses by security forces,” he said. “Despite the attacks, Riad and the other honorees have persisted, and we’re grateful to them. To today’s honorees, thank you for your inspiring and essential work.”

“The United States is honored to be your partner now and going forward, and to all, congratulations.”

Kobeissi has risen to become one of the most respected investigative journalists in Lebanon. His work in exposing corruption has been showcased in the Lebanese section of the Swiss Leaks, as well as the Panama Papers. 

Born in 1981, he has lived his whole life in Lebanon. He studied at the Lebanese American University, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2003.

During his time at LAU, Kobeissi worked as a freelance writer for the Lebanese newspaper As-Safir where he mostly wrote on social and political issues for its youth edition.

Kobeissi continued to work for the paper until 2006, taking the role of editor of the international page from January 2005 until July 2006. In 2012, he returned to education to take up a master’s degree in international affairs from LAU.

 

 

He currently works with Al-Jadeed, where he heads the Investigative Report Unit and anchors his show.

In addition to his US recognition, Kobaissi is a two-time winner of the ARIJ (Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism) Award, and a winner of Thomson Foundation’s Inquirer Award.

Despite the prevalence of corrupt Lebanese politicians who own or have deep ties to many media institutions, Kobeissi rose to prominence as one of the critical voices against the government, particularly after the port explosion. 

Since then he has published a number of documents exposing individuals allegedly responsible for storing the ammonium nitrate that caused the dock blast. However, as a result, he was attacked in his car while covering a story involving the country’s Internal Security Forces. 

 

 

As Kobeissi continues his work, and to be recognized for it, many worry that his fate may echo that of the country’s assassinated journalists — Annahar’s former editor Gebran Tueini, renowned journalist Samir Kassir and, most recently, Lokman Slim.

Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: TBWA Worldwide was this week named 2021 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek, the US-based publication covering the advertising and marketing industries.

“In one of the most competitive years Adweek’s selection committee has ever seen, TBWA Worldwide was unanimously selected as 2021’s Global Agency of the Year,” said David Griner, international editor of Adweek.

He added that the editors were not only impressed with the network’s “business growth and consistently high bar for creative,” but also its “clear focus on developing strong talent and elevating a new generation of innovative leadership for the industry.”

TBWA Worldwide CEO Troy Ruhanen said: “Being named Global Agency of the Year — again — is a tremendous honor and a testament to the 10,000-plus creative minds in our collective whose talent, perseverance and ingenuity made this recognition a reality.”

The agency’s key client wins include the likes of Philips, Moderna, Behr Paint Company, Lays, DHL and Procter & Gamble Media.

The agency did lose key businesses, such as TD Bank, ANZ Bank and Mini, according to Adweek, but these were offset by other business wins. For example, ANZ Bank was replaced with a bigger account, National Australia Bank, and the loss of Mini was offset by the acquisition of other automotive business.

Although TBWA did not disclose its growth numbers due to company policy, it said that the agency witnessed double-digit year-on-year growth in 2021, Adweek reported.

“We are extremely proud and honored to have contributed to this global recognition,” said Reda Raad, Group CEO of TBWA\RAAD.

“We’ve had a phenomenal year, both on a collective and regional level. We managed to thrive and grow our business and turn chaos into opportunity, thanks to our solid trusted partnerships with our clients, our brave pirates who consistently produce great work and our fantastic collective culture which brings us all together as one global team, breaking all boundaries,” he added.

Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

Meta, formerly Facebook, has teamed up for the second year with regional creative agency TBWA\RAAD to launch the #LoveLocal campaign on Facebook and Instagram during the holiday season.

The campaign is aimed at supporting and amplifying the voices of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) on the platform. This year’s edition brings together local influencers, content creators, and communities to support SMBs across the region.

“SMBs are a key priority for us at Meta as they are the heart of our economies and communities. Going into its second year, our #LoveLocal initiative captures our commitment to bolster the recovery of local SMBs across the MENA region,” said Derya Matras, vice-president of Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Meta.

For the campaign’s teaser, Meta partnered with prominent public figures and content creators in the region such as Mohamed Henedi, Faisal Al-Saif, Fatima Zahra El-Ibrahimi, Leyla Fathallah, and Hadia Ghaleb. They participated in the campaign by either changing their Facebook cover photo or posting on their Instagram feed “Space for rent, only if you #LoveLocal.”

CaptionMeta partnered with prominent public figures and content creators in the region such as Mohamed Henedi, Faisal Al-Saif, Fatima Zahra El-Ibrahimi, Leyla Fathallah, and Hadia Ghaleb. (Supplied)

Throughout this week, they will be offering space on their Facebook and Instagram platforms to advertise the SMBs they love and support.

The announcement video of the campaign invites people to support their local small businesses by changing their cover photos on Facebook and posting on Instagram. (Supplied)

The announcement video of the campaign invites people to support their local small businesses by changing their cover photos on Facebook and posting on Instagram. Users are also encouraged to tag their favorite local businesses and include the hashtag #LoveLocal.

“Infused with traditional and real Middle Eastern insights, the campaign taps into culture to reignite love for neighborhood businesses, bringing back in each one of us those beautiful, nostalgic, authentic emotions of street food, corner cafes and even childhood memories,” said Reda Raad, group CEO of TBWA\RAAD.

Updated 09 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Majarra, one of the region’s leading Arabic digital content providers, has launched the Harvard Business Review Arabia skill for Alexa to provide daily management tips, making it among the first Arabic skills built for Alexa.

The Arabic-language skill is part of Alexa’s flash briefing news skills, which provide short bursts of information to Alexa users. This particular skill offers users quick management tips when they ask Alexa in Arabic: “What’s new in business today?”

“Majarra wants to be with our users wherever they are, and there is nothing easier than asking for Alexa’s help to get engaging, useful content on the go,” said Dia Haykal, director of brand and partnerships at Majarra.

Haykal indicated that Majarra would be adding more content to Alexa in the future. “We are committed to offering our users the best Arabic content and making it available to them in the format that suits their needs and lifestyle,” she said.

Earlier this year, following a rebrand from Haykal Media to Majarra, the company announced its plan to offer a network of high-quality online content platforms in Arabic through a single subscription. The network includes titles such as Harvard Business Review Arabia, MIT Technology Review Arabia, Stanford Social Innovation Review Arabia, Popular Science Arabia, Psychologies Nafseyati, Fortune and Man Hom, with more launches expected this year.

