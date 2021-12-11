You are here

  • Home
  • US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17

US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17

US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8e29

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17

US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The US Department of Energy said on Friday it will sell 18 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve on Dec. 17, as part of a previous plan to try to reduce gasoline prices.

The Biden administration announced last month it would release about 50 million barrels from its reserves in conjunction with other consumer countries including China, India and South Korea to combat the rising cost of fuel.

The White House has been trying to deal with Americans' worries about high fuel costs and inflation as drivers emerge from the pandemic, even though the president has few tools to deal with the price of crude, a global market influenced by numerous factors.

Topics: US economy SPR Oil

UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen

UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain has granted another 23 licenses to French fishermen, a government spokesperson said Saturday, a day after a deadline set by Paris to resolve a post-Brexit battle over fishing rights.

The EU had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licenses to dozens of French fishing boats under a Brexit deal signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.

The licenses were agreed Friday night after British officials met EU counterparts and followed what the spokesman called an “evidence-based approach” ensuring vessels qualify to work in UK waters.

The spokesperson added that the approach “provides stability and ensures the sustainability of our fisheries,” with the UK granting 18 licenses and the Channel Island of Jersey five.

Topics: UK Brexit France fishermen

4.88m people visited Dubai from January to October, says govt

4.88m people visited Dubai from January to October, says govt
Updated 11 December 2021
Reuters

4.88m people visited Dubai from January to October, says govt

4.88m people visited Dubai from January to October, says govt
Updated 11 December 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period between January and October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded 1 million.

The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said. It gave no comparable figure for the same period in 2020.

It added that the emirate’s hospitality sector had sold 9.4 million room nights in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million room in the same period in 2019. 

Topics: Dubai UAE tourism

Related

Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals
Business & Economy
Dubai second best global tourist city in 2021: Euromonitor Internationals

Saudi Arabia, Egypt discuss IT cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Egypt discuss IT cooperation
Updated 11 December 2021
Yassin Mohammad

Saudi Arabia, Egypt discuss IT cooperation

Saudi Arabia, Egypt discuss IT cooperation
Updated 11 December 2021
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Amr Talaat, Egypt’s minister of communications and information technology, and Haytham Al-Ohali, Saudi deputy minister of communications and IT, discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly with regard to digital transformation and digital capacity building.

They discussed cooperation in launching a hackathon in Egypt in which Egyptian youth — including computer programmers, developers and content writers — would participate to enrich Arabic digital content.

Talaat referred to initiatives launched by his ministry to build digital capabilities. He said the Egypt Informatics University — established in the country’s new administrative capital — is the first in Africa and the Middle East specialized in communications, IT and related fields. He urged Saudi youth to study at the university.

Al-Ohali said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the vital role of information communication technology, referring to the development of digital government in Saudi Arabia.

He was in Egypt to attend the 42nd session of the executive council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, which was held in Cairo from Dec. 6-9 and hosted by the Ministry of Higher Education.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt digital transformation

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait working on increasing oil production from Khafji and Wafra

The two sides said that coordination is currently underway in the partitioned zone to increase oil production. (Shutterstock)
The two sides said that coordination is currently underway in the partitioned zone to increase oil production. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait working on increasing oil production from Khafji and Wafra

The two sides said that coordination is currently underway in the partitioned zone to increase oil production. (Shutterstock)
  • Both sides praised close cooperation and successful efforts of OPEC+ group in enhancing stability of global oil market
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have committed to joint efforts to increase oil production at Khafji and Wafra in the partitioned zone along the border, it was revealed on Friday.

The announcement came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Kuwait on the final leg of his tour of Gulf states.

Representatives of both countries confirmed that companies operating in the zone are working together to increase production levels at Khafji and the joint Wafra operation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During talks between the two delegations about the energy sector, both sides praised the close cooperation and the successful efforts of the OPEC+ group to enhance the stability of the global oil market, the SPA added.

They also stressed the importance of continued cooperation and the need for all participating countries to adhere to OPEC+ agreements.

Topics: business economy Oil Kuwait Saudi Arabia Crown prince GCC tour

Related

Update Saudi crown prince concludes GCC tour with Kuwait visit video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince concludes GCC tour with Kuwait visit
Saudi crown prince’s Bahrain visit puts a time-tested relationship in the limelight
Middle-East
Saudi crown prince’s Bahrain visit puts a time-tested relationship in the limelight

Saudi Global Ports ink deal to double Riyadh Dry Port capacity

Saudi Global Ports ink deal to double Riyadh Dry Port capacity
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Global Ports ink deal to double Riyadh Dry Port capacity

Saudi Global Ports ink deal to double Riyadh Dry Port capacity
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Saudi Global Ports has agreed a deal to help double Riyadh Dry Port’s handling capacity to 1.5 million containers a year by 2030, it has been announced.

The Public Investment Fund-backed SGP will work with the Saudi Railway Company to improve connections between the dry port and Dammam Seaport, where it operates the first and second container terminals.

SGP will seek to grow the dry port’s rail freight activities, as well as pushing ahead with a modernization program to upgrade civil infrastructure and facilities, procure new equipment and invest in technologies — such as automation and a unified digital platform.

SGP is operated by PSA International, which also has operations in Singapore and Antwerp. 

SGP Chairman Abdulla Al Zamil said the agreement is a “significant milestone” for the company as it seeks to grow beyond ports to become “an integrated cargo solutions provider.”

He added: “With the support of Saudi Railway Company, we will work towards a quick and smooth transition and thereafter streamline the supply chain landscape for more efficient cargo movement between Dammam and Riyadh.”

The agreement was reached following a public private partnership tender process under the authority of the Kingdom’s Privatization Supervisory Committee. 

It was signed during the inaugural Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee held in Riyadh on Dec. 7.

Topics: Saudi Global Ports Riyadh Dry Port

Related

Saudi Global Ports Co., Mawani to reduce cost of importing containers
Business & Economy
Saudi Global Ports Co., Mawani to reduce cost of importing containers

Latest updates

US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17
US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17
UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen
UK issues 23 more post-Brexit permits to French fishermen
FIA praise for Middle East’s ‘long-term dedication’ to Formula One ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
FIA praise for Middle East’s ‘long-term dedication’ to Formula One ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Contemporary art biennale opens in Saudi capital
Contemporary art biennale opens in Saudi capital
Pop superstar Alicia Keys unveils new album ‘KEYS’ in Dubai
Superstar Alicia Keys on Friday debuted her new album live in front of a packed crowd at the world’s fair in Dubai. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.