You are here

  • Home
  • UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race

UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race

UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race
The legendary event, known as the Red Arrow, will be staged for the first time outside its home route in Brescia. (Photo: 100Miglia)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbzck

Updated 9 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race

UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race
  • Emirati official: Event celebrates country’s ‘beauty and splendor’
  • Italy’s sporting passion being brought to UAE, says president of Brescia Automobile Club
Updated 9 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The UAE will celebrate 50 years as a nation with the world-renowned 1000 Miglia classic car race from Feb. 18 to 22, running from the Dubai Expo to Abu Dhabi.

The legendary event, known as the Red Arrow, will be staged for the first time outside its home route in Brescia, Italy, and will feature 100 cars owned by car enthusiasts from business, art and sport.

They will put their treasured possessions to the ultimate test over 1,000 miles (1,600 km) in a trial of endurance, navigational ability and teamwork.

The classic cars will be on display for one day at Dubai Expo, allowing enthusiasts to see some of the world’s rarest and most exceptional automobiles.

“We think of the Emirates in the winter as the most beautiful country in the world, and what better way to celebrate that beauty and splendor than to host the most beautiful race in the world?” said Alia Al-Hammadi, vice chair of the UAE government’s media office, at a press conference in Dubai.

“Together, we are celebrating the incredible beauty, diversity and history of the Emirates, and showing people the fantastic experiences and destinations that are all around us here.”

Aldo Bonomi, president of the Automobile Club of Brescia, which owns the 1000 Miglia brand, said the race would “allow us to bring the emotions, passion, experiences and sporting” tradition to the UAE.

The route from Dubai includes the garden oasis city of Al-Ain in the eastern region of Abu Dhabi, where the participants will experience the twists and turns of the winding roads of Jebel Hafeet.

From Al-Ain, the race will switch to a fast-paced section through the eastern mountains, followed by a drive along the coast, ending in Fujairah. From there, the drivers will head through Jebel Jais.

Following an overnight stopover in Ras Al-Khaimah, the race winds its way back through the northern emirates, taking in Umm Al-Quwain’s mangroves, Ajman’s seaside, and stopping for lunch in Sharjah.

After a second stopover in Dubai, the race heads south to Abu Dhabi for the finish at Yas Marina Circuit.

The race has been run every year in Italy since 1927, featuring a spectacular range of vintage cars.

The 1000 Miglia takes place from Brescia to Rome and back. The first race was held on March 26, 1927.

Family photo from Jordan to feature on Prince William’s annual Christmas card

Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there. (Twitter/Kensington Palace)
Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there. (Twitter/Kensington Palace)
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

Family photo from Jordan to feature on Prince William’s annual Christmas card

Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there. (Twitter/Kensington Palace)
  • Photo has already racked up over 600,000 likes on Instagram
  • British, Jordanian royal families enjoy longstanding relationship
Updated 10 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A photo of Britain’s Prince William and his family on vacation in Jordan will feature on the family’s much-loved annual Christmas card.

A post shared on Twitter and Instagram on Friday by Kensington Palace’s official channels shows Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton posing for a photo alongside their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

The smiling family are shown sitting on a fur rug and what appears to be a traditional Jordanian carpet.

The posts are captioned: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The photo has already racked up over 600,000 likes on Instagram. Kensington Palace said it was taken “earlier this year.”

Prince William — who is heir to the British throne after his father Charles — remarked in 2018 after an official visit to Jordan that he would love to take his family there.

The two monarchies enjoy a longstanding relationship, and Prince Charles and his wife Camilla recently visited Jordan during a tour of the Middle East.

Topics: UK Jordan British royal family Prince William Kate Middleton

Related

Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response
World
Prince William ‘totally overwhelmed’ by Syrian aid response
‘You couldn’t be more welcome,’ Prince William tells Afghan refugees
World
‘You couldn’t be more welcome,’ Prince William tells Afghan refugees

Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile

Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile
Updated 10 December 2021
AP

Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile

Footprints show some two-legged dinosaurs were agile
Updated 10 December 2021
AP

NEW YORK: Not all two-legged dinosaurs were like the lumbering Tyrannosaurus rex.
An analysis of dinosaur tracks from 120 million years ago unearthed in Spain adds to growing evidence that these meat-eating prehistoric beasts belonging to the same group as T.rex could be highly agile.
The findings, published Thursday in Scientific Reports, reveal one of the fastest known sets of fossilized dinosaur footprints.
These tracks join the ranks of other speedy sets found in Utah and Texas, one of which shows dinosaurs running at speeds over 30 mph. The Spanish footprints showed speeds of nearly 28 mph.
To calculate the running speed, scientists measured the length of the footprint and took into account the dinosaur’s hip height and stride length — the distance between two consecutive footprints of the same foot.
All of the fastest known sets of prints come from a family of dinosaurs called theropods. These carnivorous dinosaurs stood on two legs and could not fly, like the famed velociraptor. The animals that created the most recent impressions were probably 5 to 6 1/2 feet tall and 13 to 16 feet long from mouth to tail, the researchers estimated.
Scientists think there may be other faster dinosaurs, but the tracks of theropods have been easier to track down.
“Behavior is something very difficult to study in dinosaurs,” said lead author Pablo Navarro-Lorbés of the University of La Rioja. “These kind of findings are very important, I think, for improving that kind of knowledge.”
Scientists typically predict dinosaur behavior through computer modeling of the creatures’ movement. Physical examination of fossilized footprints confirm the results.
These are “clearly active, agile animals,” said Smithsonian paleontologist Hans Sues, who had no role in the study.

Topics: Dinosaurs

Related

Dinosaurs adventure will take you back to the cretaceous period
Saudi Arabia
Dinosaurs adventure will take you back to the cretaceous period
Special Fossil discoveries in Egypt date back to age of dinosaurs
Travel
Fossil discoveries in Egypt date back to age of dinosaurs

Pakistani train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended

Pakistani train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended
Updated 08 December 2021
AFP

Pakistani train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended

Pakistani train driver who stopped for yoghurt suspended
Updated 08 December 2021
AFP

LAHORE: An inter-city train driver in Pakistan has been suspended after he made an unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.
A video of the driver’s assistant collecting the snack from a street stall before climbing back into the carriage has been circulating on social media.
The incident on Monday raised questions about the safety and regulation of railways in Pakistan, where accidents are common due to mismanagement and neglect.
“When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety,” Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the railway ministry, told AFP on Wednesday.
The passenger service had started its journey in the eastern city of Lahore and was moving south toward Karachi.
In a statement the country’s minister of railways, Azam Khan Swati, warned that he will not “allow anyone to use national assets for personal use.”
A railway official admitted to AFP that such incidents are not uncommon in Pakistan, and that oversight is often lacking.
More than 60 people were killed in June when a train hurtling through farmland smashed into the carriages of another service that had derailed minutes earlier.

Topics: Pakistan train

Related

Special Offbeat burger choices heat up the frying pans in Islamabad photos
Lifestyle
Offbeat burger choices heat up the frying pans in Islamabad

French climber pockets Mont Blanc gems after 2013 find

A picture taken on August 10, 2018 shows a helicopter flying over the Mont Blanc massif, on the Italian side of the Alps. (AFP)
A picture taken on August 10, 2018 shows a helicopter flying over the Mont Blanc massif, on the Italian side of the Alps. (AFP)
Updated 06 December 2021
AFP

French climber pockets Mont Blanc gems after 2013 find

A picture taken on August 10, 2018 shows a helicopter flying over the Mont Blanc massif, on the Italian side of the Alps. (AFP)
  • In September 2012, India took possession of a bag of diplomatic mail from the Kangchenjunga, a Boeing 707 flying from Mumbai which crashed on the southwest face of Mont Blanc on January 24, 1966
Updated 06 December 2021
AFP

GRENOBLE, France: A treasure trove of emeralds, rubies and sapphires buried for decades on a glacier off France’s Mont Blanc has finally been shared between the climber who discovered them and local authorities, eight years after they were found.
The mountaineer stumbled across the precious stones in 2013. They had remained hidden in a metal box that was on board an Indian plane that crashed in the desolate landscape some 50 years earlier.
“The stones have been shared this week” in two equal lots valued at around 150,000 euros ($169,000) each, Chamonix mayor Eric Fournier told AFP.
He said he was “very happy” that events had been brought to a conclusion, in particular for the climber who he praised for his “integrity” in turning his find in to police as required by law.
Two Air India planes crashed into Mont Blanc in 1950 and in 1966.
Over the years, climbers have routinely found debris, baggage and human remains from the aircraft.
In September 2012, India took possession of a bag of diplomatic mail from the Kangchenjunga, a Boeing 707 flying from Mumbai which crashed on the southwest face of Mont Blanc on January 24, 1966.
The crash killed 117 people including the pioneer of India’s nuclear program, Homi Jehangir Bhabha.
Authorities believe the precious stones are likely to have come from that flight which had been en route from Mumbai to New York.

Topics: Mont Blanc French Alps

Related

Boy survives 40-minute burial after avalanche in French Alps
Offbeat
Boy survives 40-minute burial after avalanche in French Alps
200 skiers stuck on gondola at French Alps resort
World
200 skiers stuck on gondola at French Alps resort

Bob Dole, war hero, longtime US senator, presidential candidate, dies at 98

World War Two veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole attends Memorial day services at the World War II Memorial in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2016. (REUTERS)
World War Two veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole attends Memorial day services at the World War II Memorial in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2016. (REUTERS)
Updated 06 December 2021
Reuters

Bob Dole, war hero, longtime US senator, presidential candidate, dies at 98

World War Two veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole attends Memorial day services at the World War II Memorial in Washington, U.S., November 11, 2016. (REUTERS)
  • Dole, known for referring to himself in the third person, made a classic American journey from the poverty of the Great Depression of the 1930s, through World War Two battlefields to the corridors of power with a stoic Midwestern dignity
Updated 06 December 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Bob Dole, who overcame grievous World War Two combat wounds to become a pre-eminent figure in US politics as a longtime Republican senator from Kansas and his party’s unsuccessful 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday. He was 98.
Dole, known for a wit https://www.reuters.com/world/us/humor-late-former-senator-bob-dole-2021-12-05 that ranged from self-deprecating to caustic, died in his sleep, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation said. Dole announced in February that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and would begin treatment.
“America has lost one of its heroes; our family has lost its rock,” Dole’s family said in a statement. “He embodied the integrity, humor, compassion and unbounded work ethic of the wide open plains of his youth. He was a powerful voice for pragmatic conservatism.”
Dole sought the presidency three times https://www.reuters.com/world/us/facts-about-late-former-senator-bob-dole-2021-12-05 and was the Republican Party’s nominee in 1996 but lost to Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton. Dole was his party’s vice presidential nominee in 1976 on a ticket headed by incumbent President Gerald Ford but they lost to Democrat Jimmy Carter and his running mate Walter Mondale.
Dole, known for referring to himself in the third person, made a classic American journey from the poverty of the Great Depression of the 1930s, through World War Two battlefields to the corridors of power with a stoic Midwestern dignity.
He represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years: 1961 to 1969 in the House of Representatives and 1969 to 1996 in the Senate. Dole helped shepherd Republican President Ronald Reagan’s legislative agenda as Senate majority leader in the 1980s and spearheaded important legislation of his own.
Dole, who lost the use of his right arm from a war wound, was an advocate for the disabled and worked to shore up the finances of the Social Security retirement program. Dole was instrumental in passage of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act prohibiting discrimination on the basis of disability in employment, public accommodations and transportation.
He also was a key figure behind building a memorial honoring Americans who served in World War Two on Washington’s National Mall, now a popular tourist stop.
President Joe Biden fondly recalled his visit to Dole in February at the Watergate complex in Washington where he lived.
“We picked up right where we left off, as though it were only yesterday that we were sharing a laugh in the Senate dining room or debating the great issues of the day, often against each other, on the Senate floor,” Biden said in a statement.
“Though we often disagreed, he never hesitated to work with me or other Democrats when it mattered most,” Biden said in a statement, a contrast to today’s bitter partisanship that has made it hard for the major parties to cooperate on legislation.
Former President Donald Trump called Dole “an American war hero.” In a statement, Trump added, “the Republican Party was made stronger by his service.”
Dole, who described himself as “a Trumper” in support of the former president, in July voiced impatience with Trump’s ongoing allegation that the 2020 election had been stolen from him because of massive voter fraud — a claim that has been rejected by several court challenges and Trump’s own Justice Department.
“He lost the election, and I regret that he did,” Dole told USA Today’s Susan Page. “I’m sort of Trumped out,” he added.
“When I think of the greatest generation, I think of Senator Bob Dole — a man who dedicated his life to serving our country. Rest In Peace, my friend,” Senator Mitt Romney, a former Republican presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter.
American flags were ordered to fly at half-staff at the White House, the US Capitol and other federal buildings.

1996 ELECTION
“To those who believe that I am too combative, I say if I am combative, it is for love of country,” Dole said in his speech accepting his party’s 1996 presidential nomination. .”.. And to those who believe that I live and breathe compromise, I say that in politics honorable compromise is no sin. It is what protects us from absolutism and intolerance.”
Dole defeated rivals including conservative commentator Pat Buchanan to secure the nomination. At age 73, he found himself facing Clinton, 50 at the time, a charismatic embodiment of the postwar baby boom who already had weathered charges of adultery and military draft evasion.
Dole subtly raised Clinton’s past by saying: “If something happened along the route and you had to leave your children with Bob Dole or Bill Clinton, I think you’d probably leave them with Bob Dole.”
Clinton defeated Dole, capturing 49 percent of the popular vote to Dole’s 41 percent and third-party challenger Ross Perot’s 8 percent. Dole won 19 of the 50 states, losing the state-by-state Electoral College by a 379-159 count.
Clinton in 1997 awarded Dole the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. Dole in 2018 received the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow.
On Capitol Hill, Dole was a pragmatic conservative and an effective legislator liked by Democrats as well as Republicans for his ability to build coalitions and pass broadly acceptable laws. He was Senate majority leader from 1985 to 1987 and then again from 1995 to 1996, and was Senate minority leader from 1987 to 1995.
Dole acquired a reputation for sometimes lashing out at rivals and assumed the role of “hatchet man” as Ford’s running mate in 1976.
In a 1976 debate with Mondale, Dole declared: “If we added up the killed and wounded in Democrat wars in this century, it would be about 1.6 million Americans, enough to fill the city of Detroit.” Trying to recoup from that statement, Dole displayed a flash of humor, saying, “They told me to go for the jugular, so I did — mine.”
When he sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1988, Dole snapped at Vice President George H.W. Bush, saying, “Stop lying about my record.” Bush won the nomination and the presidency. Dole attended Bush’s 2018 funeral service at the US Capitol Rotunda, standing up from his wheelchair with the help of an aide and raising his left hand for a final salute.
Dole also sought the 1980 Republican presidential nomination eventually won by Reagan.
Dole’s wife, Elizabeth, served as Republican senator from North Carolina from 2003 to 2009, and as Bush’s secretary of labor and Reagan’s secretary of transportation.
WAR HERO
Robert Joseph Dole was born on July 22, 1923, one of four children of a grain elevator manager and a traveling saleswoman in Russell, Kansas.
As a US Army lieutenant in World War Two, he led an assault on a German machine-gun nest in Italy. A shell wrecked his right shoulder, paralyzed his right arm, broke vertebrae, riddled his body with shrapnel and cost him a kidney. Decorated for heroism, Dole spent 39 months in hospitals before returning to civilian life.
Dole attended law school, unable to write but getting through with the help of his first wife, Phyllis, who transcribed class lectures he recorded. Dole had one daughter, Robin, from his first marriage.
Dole became involved in the 2016 Republican presidential campaign by endorsing Jeb Bush and joining his campaign. After Bush dropped out, Dole endorsed eventual winner Donald Trump. Former Dole adviser Paul Manafort served as Trump’s campaign chairman. In 2017, Dole praised Trump for having “immensely helped restore our position as leader of the free world.”

Topics: US senator Bob Dole

Related

Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer
Lifestyle
Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer
Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90
World
Former South Korean military dictator Chun Doo-hwan dies at 90

Latest updates

UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race
UAE marks 50 years with Italian classic car race
Kuwait, Italy celebrate 60 years of close ties
Italian Ambassador to Kuwait Carlo Baldocci told Arab News that the two countries had developed extensive cooperation and friendship over the years. (Italian embassy in Kuwait)
Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films
Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films
Saudi Arabia’s budget 2022 awaited amid positive growth outlook
Saudi Arabia’s budget 2022 awaited amid positive growth outlook
US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17
US to sell 18m barrels of oil from SPR on Dec. 17

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.