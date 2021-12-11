You are here

Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi hails 'phenomenal' Alonso ahead of Abu Dhabi finale

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team and CEO Laurent Rossi celebrate the Spaniard's third place finish in Doha in November.
Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team and CEO Laurent Rossi celebrate the Spaniard's third place finish in Doha in November. (Supplied/Alpine)
Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team and CEO Laurent Rossi celebrate the Spaniard's third place finish in Doha in November. (Supplied/Alpine)
  Spanish 2-time world champion sits 10th in 2021 driver standings, while teammate Ocon is one place behind
ABU DHABI: Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi has revealed his delight at having Fernando Alonso on the team this year as the two-time world champion from Spain and French team-mate Esteban Ocon prepare for the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It was a year ago in Abu Dhabi that Daniel Ricciardo took part in his last race for the team, at the time still Renault. Alonso, Rossi says, has been “phenomenal” to work with.

“I always say, when people asked me that I was anticipating a grenade in my hand, ready to explode,” he said. “Because everyone was telling me you’ll see from Alonso, he’s hard to manage, he’s difficult and his performances are not going in the right direction. And in fact, nothing like that. Nothing at all. First of all, when this guy shows up, you see everyone’s back straightening up. Everyone is like, okay, this is a double world champion. They give their 200 percent best.”

Alonso sits in 10th place in the driver’s standings going into the race at Yas Marina Circuit, with Ocon one place behind.

“So immediately, right off the bat, this guy (Alonso) is bringing the level one notch up,” said Rossi. “And then in terms of a collective dynamic with the engineers, with Esteban, with the rest of the team, it’s phenomenal. I mean, he’s always looking for answers to problems in a very respectful manner, he will ask you 10 times why are you suggesting this or that, but not to put you under the grill, just to get to the bottom of everything.”

Rossi says the whole team has benefited from his presence.

“We’ve really maxed out on the potential of the team collectively, not just the car, the full team, by looking into every single problem and extracting as much performance as we can,” he said. “A lot of credit goes to Fernando, really. Personally, he’s a fantastic person. Honestly, he’s a great guy to work with, perhaps because we have the same approach to performance, which is to ask questions, never hesitate, and don’t leave any door unopened or any stone unturned. And then he’s a super funny person. We have a lot of fun with him, as he’s always up for a joke or something like that. So the dynamic with Fernando is exceptional.”

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week, Ocon, who had already bagged a win at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this year, was agonizingly beaten to third place by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Rossi says that in a challenging year for the 25 year old, he has more than proven his worth.

“Well, it’s been very good,” he said. “He’s had a bit of a trouble in terms of performance, but it was mostly the car. And initially, some people, perhaps the team, had a bit of doubt. But then when there were performance troubles … it was the same problems around cooling or some tire adaption. We quickly realized that there was something, a couple of things, we didn’t understand well enough. And that’s when we looked into every single problem and tried to find the answer collectively. And when you isolate those moments and put them aside, Esteban has been delivering a very solid season.”

READ MORE

FIA full of praise for Middle East's 'long-term dedication' to Formula One ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2021 season has ended in a Middle East swing of races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and Rossi believes that these modern circuits are raising the bar in Formula One.

“It’s great to be racing in this part of the world, because it’s opening to more spectacular tracks that are a bit less conventional,” he said. “All different, which is nice as well. They’re extremely different, the three races. The infrastructure is top quality, which is also very good because we’re struggling in some historical tracks, where the infrastructure is very, very antiquated.

“Honestly, there’s not much we could improve,” Rossi said. “I think it’s more like setting the bar quite high for the others back in the rest of the world, because it makes some races look very old, compared to the ones in the in the Middle East. So I think it’s good for the sport because it shows where we should be heading.”

Jeddah Corniche Circuit — which Rossi called “a Monaco on high-speed track” — delivered a dramatic, accident-interrupted race last week, and this weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be contested on a Yas Marina Circuit reconfigured — at three key areas — for the first time since 2009.

“It’s good for at least two reasons,” Rossi said. “One is it becomes a new track for most of the drivers, for all the drivers, in fact, so they have to relearn the track, which is always good. They make progress throughout the weekend, getting to know the track better. And also, overall, it seems like it’s more conducive to overtakes and probably going to give this track even more of the entertainment aspect.”

Rossi called Yas Marina Circuit a “beautiful track with a beautiful setting.”

He added: “But if on top of that it becomes an exciting one on the driving side with a bit of overtake, it’s going to become probably one of the highlights of the season.”

Looking ahead, Rossi said that his targets are consistent improvement, season after season.

“We’re on the roadmap to get back on top of the podiums by the end of the regulation era, which is to say, about four years from now,” he said. “This means constant progress. And it’s important because the team has already made progress this year, and even though the car didn’t evolve so much, we certainly made a lot of progress as a team … to improve the performance with a given car. So that’s very good. We want to continue that and obviously improve the car as well next year, which will enable us to climb the ladder, one step at a time.

“The most important thing is from wherever we start next year, to make progress race after race, season after season,” Rossi concluded. “For me, that’s the dynamic. I won’t deviate from the plan. I’m not going to change anything dramatically as of race number three — if we’re 16, for instance, as long as I see progress back to where we want to be. So that’s the idea.”

Verstappen on pole for title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year
  With the two drivers locked together on 369.5 points after 21 of the 22 races the stakes could not be higher for the duelling duo
ABU DHABI: Max Verstappen gained a potentially decisive advantage in his epic battle for the Formula One world title on Saturday by claiming pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen goes into the season-closing race level on points with Lewis Hamilton, who took second in qualifying to join the Red Bull driver on the front row.
Lando Norris was a surprise third to start on the second row alongside Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.
The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.
Hamilton, seeking a historic eighth world title, was favorite to secure the final pole of 2021 after his Mercedes left Verstappen’s Red Bull trailing in his wake in practice.
But after Red Bull’s mechanics worked on Verstappen’s car overnight, the Dutchman produced a blistering flying lap in Q3.
His time of 1min 22.109sec left Hamilton over half a second behind.
That forced the seven-time world champion back onto the heavily modified Yas Marina Circuit for one last throw of the dice.
But although he reduced the gap to 0.371 at a venue where he is a five-time winner he could not knock his arch rival off the top of the grid.
“It’s an amazing feeling, we definitely improved the car in qualifying,” said Verstappen.
The 24-year-old added: “I’m incredibly happy with this. It’s what we wanted but it was not easy with Mercedes’ form. I’m looking forward to tomorrow, that’s the most important.”
With the two drivers locked together on 369.5 points after 21 of the 22 races the stakes could not be higher for the duelling duo.
Aside from pole Verstappen has another advantage over Hamilton.
Should the pair end up all square — (one finishes ninth, the other 10th with the fastest lap) — or fail to score any points then the title is his on the strength of his nine race wins to Hamilton’s eight.

FIA praise for Middle East's 'long-term dedication' to Formula One ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
  FIA secretary general Peter Bayer impressed by organization and state of the art facilities at circuits in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE
  Bernie Ecclestone: 'We don't want a Formula One world championship without Abu Dhabi in the last race – they've always been the last race and it should stay that way'
As the Formula One season draws to a close on Sunday at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit, so too does the Gulf region’s thrilling triple-header that saw Qatar and Saudi Arabia host Grand Prix for the first time, ahead of the season finale in the UAE — all within a four-week period.

The 2021 F1 campaign included four stops in the GCC, starting in Bahrain last March and wrapping up in the UAE capital this weekend; a clear indication of the growing importance of the region in the global motorsport calendar.

“I can certainly tell you from the teams’ perspective, they’ve been very happy to come here, simply because things have been organized at a very high level, since many years,” FIA Secretary General Peter Bayer told Arab News on Friday.

“Qatar was obviously new on the calendar, we were trying to help them as much as we could, but it was a great race.

“We then went to Saudi, which was a big success, I think given the short time you had available, it was outstanding, honestly, the achievements.”

The F1 traveling circus will return to the GCC in less than four months as the 2022 season starts with a double-header in Bahrain and Jeddah end of March, and will once again have its typical curtain-closer in Abu Dhabi. Qatar will skip next year’s term as it prepares to host the FIFA World Cup but starts a 10-year deal with F1 from 2023 onwards.

Bayer was particularly impressed by how the inaugural Saudi Grand Prix turned out and how it set up the world championship for a gripping title decider at Yas Marina Circuit.

“I was in Jeddah in January with president (Jean) Todt, because we went to see the Dakar Rally with Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal (president, Saudi Arabian Motor Federation), who took us to Jeddah to have a look at the track. And at the Corniche, he said, ‘Here will be the Formula One race’,” Bayer recalls.

“And we literally said, ‘We don’t believe you’, and he said, ‘You will see, we can do it’. And they delivered. Honestly, it was an outstanding event. Obviously the spectacle was clearly . . . given the media record figures, also because of the world championship fight is so close; so we’re very happy to come back to our traditional season finale in Abu Dhabi now, knowing it’s an experienced crew, outstanding event, so we’re looking forward to I think the most exciting final since 1974.”

Abu Dhabi made its F1 debut in 2009 and on Thursday it was announced the emirate has extended its contract for another 10 years. Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone wishes it were a 50-year extension, not just 10.

“It’s obviously what they deserve; they do a first-class job, a lot of promoters have tried to follow them. Certainly when they came into Formula One, they started to raise the bar a bit, so it’s been good for Formula One,” Ecclestone said in a video message released by Yas Marina Circuit.

“But I’m a bit disappointed that the contract is only for 10 years because Formula One is for sure going to last another 50 years and the contract therefore should be extended for 50 years, because we don’t want a Formula One world championship without Abu Dhabi in the last race. They’ve always been the last race and it should stay that way.”

Bayer believes Abu Dhabi, and the region as a whole, has shown huge development in the sport and insists that the F1 calendar remains balanced, even with four stops in the Gulf scheduled for 2023.

“For us there are many reasons why we like to come here. If you look at next year’s global calendar, 23 events, we have 12 events in Europe, three in the Middle East, three in Asia-Pacific region and five in the Americas,” he explained.

“We will obviously increase by one in 2023 with Qatar coming back in the region with four, but at the same time Asia-Pacific will go one up with China coming back on the calendar; we cannot race there next year due to COVID-19.

“So we believe, as we are a global federation, that globally the balance of the events here is absolutely justifiable and perfect. At the same time it’s a region which is growing, which is diversifying a lot, which is something that’s extremely important for us.”

For the drivers, Abu Dhabi has grown to become a comfortable and popular place to finish the season each year. After a long and gruelling nine months of racing, returning to a destination renowned for its supreme hospitality has its perks.

“We’ve had Abu Dhabi as the last race for many years now. It’s quite a nice, it looks still impeccable, it’s a bit like Disneyland in many ways,” said four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel on Thursday.

“The track’s great, they’re trying to make it even nicer this year, looking forward to that. It’s obviously getting quite cold at home so it’s nice to have a couple of extra days in the warmth and to see new places as well. We had the Grand Prix in Saudi, the people there were quite enthusiastic, it was a very exciting track.

“It’s always nice to go to new places, meet different people and see different cultures.”

Bayer is pleased to see the “long-term dedication” of this region to the sport, and hailed Bahrain for stepping up when the pandemic hit and offering to host two races to make up for other canceled events.

“There is flexibility, there are perfect facilities, they’re state-of-the-art, there is no doubt in any of the countries what we’ve seen in the Middle East. For us it’s certainly one of the pillars F1 is building as a global sports and entertainment property,” Bayer said.

“I think it’s helping us also in the transition of our mindset, because we see here many countries which are oil or gas-driven originally, which are now transforming themselves into, be it tourism destinations, be it sustainable resource destinations, so there’s a lot of that happening, which is kind of the same transition Formula One is going through.

“From being a pure motorsport spectacle, developing into something which is a lot more; maybe you’ve seen our purpose-driven campaign, it’s very important for us to be at the forefront of sustainability and diversity matters.

“So we’re happy to benefit from the transition here, but at the same time also help to foster the steps that need to be made here.

“We’re perfectly happy to come back and obviously to have these long-term agreements being signed, which is extremely important for the sustainability of the sport. We have recently heard about Qatar, which is another 10-year agreement and we know about Saudi and Bahrain and their long-term dedication.”

With UAE’s Mohammed Bin Sulayem running for FIA presidency this month as Jean Todt ends his highly-successful 12-year tenure, Bayer sees that as yet another clear sign of how much the region is developing in the sport.

He believes the next step should be further efforts put into grassroots initiatives to foster local interest and talent.

“We need to see young people being drawn into the sport, we need to see karting facilities, karting championships; we need to see drivers’ development programs,” Bayer said.

“I think we need to make sure that between the local ASN, the governing body, and the organizers needs to be close collaboration with schools.

“One of the areas we are very keen on developing is STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — because not everybody can be a driver, but there are plenty of other opportunities in this world and we hope that together with the schools and our ASNs and the organizers, we can develop that path. That’s what we need to focus on for the future.”

Saudi Arabia tops the AFC Clubs Competitions Ranking after Al-Hilal’s recent Champions League win

Saudi Arabia tops the AFC Clubs Competitions Ranking after Al-Hilal’s recent Champions League win
Updated 11 December 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia tops the AFC Clubs Competitions Ranking after Al-Hilal’s recent Champions League win

Saudi Arabia tops the AFC Clubs Competitions Ranking after Al-Hilal’s recent Champions League win
  The Kingdom will have the full allocation of three clubs in the 2023 AFC Champions League — and another can qualify through the play-offs
Updated 11 December 2021
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia have moved into first place in the AFC Clubs Competitions Ranking for the first time since the system was introduced in 2014. It means that the country will have the full allocation in the 2023 AFC Champions League with three teams in the group stage and one that can advance through the play-offs. There is bad news however for the UAE, which will only have one guaranteed team in the group stage.

The good news for Saudi Arabia comes from its success on the pitch. In November, Al-Hilal defeated Pohang Steelers 2-0 in the final of the 2021 Champions League trophy. It was the second triumph in the three years for the Riyadh giants. Not only that, but Al-Hilal defeated local rivals Al-Nassr in the semi-final in October.

In the previous rankings that determined allocations for the 2021 and 2022 continental tournaments, Saudi Arabia was ranked second in West Asia behind Qatar but the exploits from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have moved the country into pole position, not only in West Asia but in the continent overall.

The rankings are issued at the end of each year and are made up of results from the previous four years in the tournament. The table determines how many clubs each nation is allowed to send to the various stages of Asia’s flagship tournament. As well as automatic berths in the group stage, there is also a knockout route. The first of those is the preliminary rounds with teams that win those ties going through to the final play-offs.

While Saudi Arabian teams are smiling, the new rankings spell bad news for others. Qatar slip down to third behind Iran and lose one automatic group stage slot. UAE have gone from fourth to fifth and now have only one guaranteed place in the first round, as well as two play-off slots.

Uzbekistan are big winners in moving from sixth to fourth above the UAE. Instead of one automatic place and one play-off place, the Central Asian nation will double its allocation to two and two.

Over in the eastern zone – the tournament is divided into two geographic halves until the final – South Korea are ranked first, followed by Japan, and they will be represented by three clubs in the Group Stage and one in the preliminary or play-offs.

The same applies for third and fourth ranked China and Thailand respectively who will both have the same representation as their West Region counterparts, Qatar and Uzbekistan.

Iraq, Lebanon and Kuwait from the West Zone will be represented by two clubs in the Group Stage, similar to the Philippines, Malaysia and Australia in the ASEAN Zone.

Meanwhile India, Bangladesh and Maldives from the South Zone, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan from the Central Zone as well as North Korea, Macau and Chinese Taipei from the East Zone will receive one direct slot to the Group Stage and another entry to the preliminary or play-offs stage.

The draw for the 2022 AFC Champions League and 2022 AFC Cup will take place on Jan.13 in Kuala Lumpur.

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players
Updated 11 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players

Shape up or ship out, Howe tells his Newcastle players
  With new signings expected in the January transfer window, underperforming players will be under threat as the manager looks to trim his squad
Updated 11 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has issued an ultimatum to his Newcastle United squad: Shape up or face being shipped out in the January transfer window.

Arab News understands the Magpies are set to head into winter transfer trading without a director of football in the post, but that does not mean United will not be busy.

It is understood Howe is looking to add at least four new players to his side next month in a bid to improve their record of just one win in 15 games.

And while a lot of the focus will be on who arrives at St James’ Park in 2022, Howe is aware he will have to trim room in his 25-man Premier League squad.

“Of course, we have a squad limit with the 25-man squad, so there would need to be a balancing act there. I don’t think you’d want players who are here but who are not available,” said Howe.

“You wouldn’t want players who are not available to pick because you’ve got too many numbers. That’s a dynamic we certainly need to look at and make sure we get that right.

“As I’ve said all along, my focus is on the group of players we’ve got here, but obviously we’re at that stage where players have to impress me to be part of the club’s future. It’s a very simple equation,” he added.

“I’m looking at them every day in training, and in every match, and making assumptions and decisions based on what I see. From the players’ side, if they want to be part of the future of the club, then they have to perform well.”

Reports in the UK this week suggest that former Chelsea and AS Monaco chief Michael Emenalo has walked away from the possibility of becoming director of football at United.

There has been talk of the likes of Paul Mitchell, even Leeds United’s Victor Orta, stepping in at United, although no appointment appears imminent.

When asked about the situation, Howe said: “I have no update.

“I don’t really think it’s for me to update you on that. I think that’s above me.

“I’ll work with whoever the club chooses for that role and be excited to do so. It’s ultimately a position that the club wants to fill, and I embrace that.

“But my focus is on coaching the team.”

One player whose immediate future is coming into focus is that of Sean Longstaff.

The Geordie’s current United deal runs out in the summer, and he is yet to start a game under Howe, having had an up and down few years since Rafa Benitez left the football club.

“I’m aware of that situation,” said Howe of Longstaff.

“Sean, first of all, is a very good player. He will have an opportunity, I’m sure, as the fixtures progress to showcase his talents and show to me and everybody connected with the club that he has a long-term future here. That’s in his hands as well, not just ours.

“He’s a young player and obviously had a long association with the club, and I recognize that and the journey he’s been on through various aspects of the football club,” said Howe.

“We have competition in that position. Jonjo Shelvey has been in good form and Joe Willock has come back into the team with Isaac Hayden, Sean and Jeff Hendrick. We have good bodies in there to fight for places and that’s very much what I want.”

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage

Al-Attiyah fastest as Przygonski loses time on third Saudi desert stage
  Gearbox woes for Michal Goczal, Saleh Al-Saif extends T3 advantage
Updated 11 December 2021
Arab News

HAIL: Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah started second on the road and managed to pass Poland’s Jakub Przygonski to claim victory on the third 249 kilometer selective section of the Hail Cross-Country Rally on Friday.
Assuming that the Qatari’s Toyota Hilux passes all post-event checks, he has already done enough to secure a fifth FIA World Cup title. He and co-driver Matthieu Baumel managed to beat stage runner-up Vladimir Vasilyev by 3 minutes, 57 seconds, and will take a lead of 18 minutes, 18 seconds over Russia’s Denis Krotov into the final day.
Al-Attiyah said: “A good day for us and another stage win under our belts. Now we need to bring the car safely to the finish tomorrow.”
Przygonski had been challenging Krotov for second place, but the Pole suffered a broken drive shaft on the day’s stage and finished 39 minutes, 26 seconds behind Al-Attiyah, the time loss dropping the Mini John Cooper Works Buggy driver to sixth overall.
Krotov’s co-driver Konstantin Zhiltsov said: “It was so fast. The dunes were not so difficult. We tried to cross with more pressure in the tires. It was good, only we stopped after 20 kilometers to help our friends (Przygonski) in a Buggy. We gave them a drive shaft and we lost maybe six or seven minutes. Now we need to finish this race, say goodbye to the World Cup and prepare for Dakar.”
The Argentine duo of Sebastien Halpern and Lucio Alvarez completed the day’s timed section with the third and fourth quickest times and now hold fourth and fifth in the overall classification. Spaniard Laia Sanz bounced back from second day delays and now holds 10th.
Various time penalties were imposed on several T3 and T4 competitors before the restart, but the Polish duo of Michal and Marek Goczal actually benefited from time deductions after rally officials had further examined their paths through the first stage on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ievgen Kovalevych had rolled in the dunes on Thursday and plummeted to the foot of the T4 standings when time penalties were imposed.
Gearbox issues cost Michal Goczal his T4 lead, however, and his brother Marek set the fastest time on the day’s stage and moved 25 minutes, 37 seconds in front of Australia’s Molly Taylor. Thomas Bell climbed to third overall and Levgen Kovalevych bounced back with the third quickest time on the special.
Saleh Al-Saif was again the dominant force in T3 and the Saudi increased his lead over Mashael Al-Obaidan to 44 minutes, 37 seconds with another stage win. Al-Obaidan edged 42 seconds further away from Germany’s Annett Fischer in the battle for second place.
Dania Akeel held fourth after a couple of navigational issues and Esraa Aldkheil recovered from her roll in the dunes on Thursday to finish the stage in fifth. Pavel Lebedev again sat out the stage after his first day problems.
“It was fun today,” said Akeel. “We had a couple of navigation issues and went from second to fourth and back to second and then to fourth again. I kept it steady and safe but I was faster than fourth. I am a little disappointed. In cross-country, so many other things matter.”
Abdullah Lanjawi claimed the motorcycle stage win but seventh place on the day for Othman Al-Ghfeli meant that the Saudi maintained an advantage of 11 minutes, 21 seconds over Mishal Al-Ghuneim to take into the final day. Ahmed Al-Jaber climbed to third and Yasir Al-Khuraif pushed Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera and Italy’s Mauro Torrini down to fifth and sixth overall.
Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi extended his advantage in the quad category to 66 minutes, 2 seconds with a comfortable stage win over Haitham Al-Tuwaijri and Hani Al-Noumesi, although both his Saudi rivals retained second and third places.
Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri clocked the unofficial quickest time in the national category from Aliyyah Koloc and gained the lead when Saeed Al-Mouri ceded 14 minutes to his fellow countryman and slipped to fifth place. Two-time Hail International Rally winner Essa Al-Dossary was third on the day in his Nissan Navara.
Japan’s Teruhito Sugawara (Hino) won his second stage in the truck category from Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim Al-Muhanna. Overnight leader Teo Calvet suffered technical issues at the start of the stage.
On Saturday, competitors will tackle the final stage of the event and the last competitive cross-country special of 2021. After a run out of 56 kilometers, the stage only runs for 148 kilometers and features passage controls after 65, 82, 87, 129 and 142 kilometers. A road section of 132 kilometers takes the remaining drivers back to Parc Ferme in Hail.

Topics: Hail Cross-Country Rally Saudi Arabia

Related

Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
Sport
Przygonski fastest as Al-Attiyah closes in on FIA World Cup title
Qatari rally driver Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah boosts FIA World Cup hopes with Hail stage win photos
Sport
Qatari rally driver Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah boosts FIA World Cup hopes with Hail stage win

