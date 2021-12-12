With the end of the Cold War, the victory of liberal democracy was thought to be absolute. Observers declared the end of history, confident in a peaceful, globalized future. But we now know this to be premature.
Authoritarianism first returned in Russia. In the last six years, it has crept from east to west as nationalism inflames Europe.
But this threat to the West also presents an opportunity to better understand the pillars of our own political order. In this book, Timothy Snyder goes beyond the headlines to expose the true nature of the threat to democracy, according to a review on goodreads.com. Snyder restores our understanding of the basis of our way of life, offering a way forward in a time of terrible uncertainty.
What We Are Reading Today: The Road to Unfreedom by Timothy Snyder
