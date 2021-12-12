You are here

Three jockeys in hospital, two horses die in Hong Kong big race fall

Pixie Knight comes in without jockey Yuichi Fukunaga after a fall in the Hong Kong Sprint international horse race at Shatin race course in Hong Kong on December 12, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

  • The Hong Kong Jockey Club confirmed that Purton, Hewitson and Fukunaga were all in a stable condition
AFP

HONG KONG: Three jockeys were taken to hospital and two horses died after a horror fall marred the Group One Hong Kong Sprint on Sunday, one of the highlights of the prestigious International Races at the famous Sha Tin track.
The distressing incident, in the fifth contest on Hong Kong’s biggest day of racing, came as Lyle Hewitson’s mount Amazing Star broke down as the field turned to enter the home straight in the 1,200 meter (six furlongs) contest.
Gallopers Lucky Patch, ridden by Zac Purton, Naboo Attack under Karis Teetan and Pixie Knight with Yuichi Fukunaga on board were caught in the melee and sent sprawling in distressing scenes.
The Hong Kong Jockey Club confirmed that Purton, Hewitson and Fukunaga were all in a stable condition after being taken to the nearby Prince of Wales hospital.
Sadly, Amazing Star and Naboo Attack both had to be euthanized humanely as a result of their injuries.
Teetan walked away unscathed and was able to fulfil the rest of his rides.
The Caspar Fownes-trained Sky Field went onto to win the Sprint under Australian jockey Blake Shinn, who was understandably subdued after the race.
“I have mixed emotions for winning this race today,” said Shinn after landing his first Group One victory in Hong Kong.
“Obviously the first emotion is that my feelings are with the fallen jockeys and horses out there.
“It’s a real bitter-sweet win and in a way it’s a hard win to take in the circumstances.”
Golden Sixty lived up to his billing as the city’s one true superstar in the Group One Hong Kong Mile.
Regular rider Vincent Ho Chak-yiu blew his rivals away in the straight to become the first horse to win 19 races in Hong Kong.
“Well 19 (wins) is quite a lot but every race starts from zero so the next race is another uncertain race. When everything is over we’ll see how great he is,” Ho said.
The Japanese raiders were typically dominant, matching their output at last year’s meeting with two victories.
Glory Vase won the Hong Kong Vase and Loves Only You lifted the feature Hong Kong Cup.
Glory Vase, under star Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira, took out the Vase for the second time in three years.
Yoshito Yahagi’s superstar mare Loves Only You bid the perfect farewell to racing with her third Group One victory of the year.

Arab News

  • Maradona launched his sporting career with Boca Juniors in 1981 before moving to Barcelona, where he played for two seasons until 1984
Arab News

RIYADH: Two of the world’s biggest football clubs, Spanish giants Barcelona and Argentina’s Boca Juniors, will meet in a historic Maradona Cup clash in the Saudi capital on Dec. 14 as a tribute to footballing legend Diego Maradona.

The Argentine World Cup and international star who died in November 2020 is widely regarded as among the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh​​, tweeted on his official account: “It is a historic match, Barcelona against Boca Juniors for the Maradona Cup in honor of the world football legend. Get ready for Dec. 14, legends never die.”

Maradona launched his sporting career with Boca Juniors in 1981 before moving to Barcelona, where he played for two seasons until 1984.

The Argentine star made his name with an outstanding individual performance in the 1968 World Cup in Mexico.

A year after leading Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, he took part in a friendly match with the Saudi Al-Ahly team in Jeddah.

The Maradona Cup match is one of a series of events being held for the first time as part of Riyadh Season 2021.

Other events include a match in January 2022 between Paris Saint-Germain and a team made up of stars from the Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr.

 

AFP

AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool ensured there was no happy return to Anfield for Steven Gerrard as Mohamed Salah’s second half penalty earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
Gerrard said he would gladly sacrifice some of his legendary status among the Liverpool support for a result on his first trip to Anfield as part of the visiting team. However, Villa barely laid
a glove on the Jurgen Klopp’s
men, who should have been far more convincing winners as they moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Gerrard was welcomed with gentle applause as he emerged from the tunnel, but there was no great fanfare for the man who scored 186 goals in 710 games as a Liverpool player.
Even a brief chant of his name from the Kop was drowned out by cries of “Liverpool” as the crowd focused their attention on maintaining pace with City at the top of the table.
The Reds should have been well in front by half time after dominating a frustrating 45 minutes.
Salah has now scored 21 goals in 22 games this season, but showed remarkable restraint to resist a shot at goal from Andy Robertson’s cut-back to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to blast an effort that was headed for the top corner until it deflected off Matt Targett and behind for a corner.
Robertson was the major threat for Klopp’s men as he exploited the space he was afforded down the left.

Carlos Sainz grateful for ‘F1 dream come true’ ahead of Abu Dhabi race

Reem Abulleil

  • Spaniard hails his ‘best season to date,’ speaks on Hamilton vs. Verstappen showdown
  • Sainz is in a three-way battle with his teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris for P5 in the championship
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: As he gets ready to wrap up his maiden Formula One season with Ferrari on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, Carlos Sainz has not just fulfilled a lifelong dream of driving for the Maranello marque, but has the chance to secure his highest championship finish should things go his way at Yas Marina Circuit.

The Spaniard is in a three-way battle with his teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris for P5 in the championship, and is just 8.5 points behind the former and 4.5 points adrift of the latter entering the final race of the season.

Should he eclipse both of his rivals, Sainz would improve on the sixth-place championship finishes he achieved with McLaren in 2019 and 2020 and it would bode well for his upcoming sophomore season with the Prancing Horse.

Irrespective of where he lands in the standings after Sunday’s season finale, Sainz handled the pressure of driving for the most iconic team in F1 in impeccable fashion, and earned praise from Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto for how well he adapted to learning a new power unit in his first year in the red car.

“The better the driver, the quicker the process, and I think that Carlos in that respect has been very strong. We knew he was a good driver and this season he’s simply demonstrating it as well,” said Binotto on Friday.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, a former Ferrari team principal, said that Sainz is “without a doubt the big surprise of 2021.

“I have to say that he has surprised me. His adaptation, his solidity, his performance, his speed,” the Italian was quoted as saying by MARCA.

Sainz, who is in his eighth year in F1, says that 2021 has been his most enjoyable season to date. The 27 year old grabbed three podiums with Ferrari this campaign — in Monaco, Hungary and Russia — and had top-eight finishes in each of his last nine races heading into Abu Dhabi.

“I think it’s one of my favorite seasons in F1 in terms of just enjoying F1 and enjoying being part of this sport and this team,” said Sainz on Thursday.

“It’s been quite hectic — a lot of races, but also a lot of good times. I managed to enjoy myself and at the same time I managed to improve myself during the year. I feel like I’m finishing the season much stronger than I started it; that shows that there’s important progression inside the team.

“I’ve seen changes inside the team also that have gone in the right direction, so honestly the feeling going into next year is very positive. We’re going through a good moment and with good momentum.”

Being able to find joy in the process despite the added pressure of becoming a Ferrari driver is not an easy balance to strike, but Sainz has found comfort in knowing that he gets to live his dream every day.

“It comes with a lot more pressure, it also comes with a bit of a busier schedule, being a Ferrari driver and having to have so many commitments, so it does make the season a bit more packed, a bit more stressful, a bit more with extra pressure,” he admits.

“But it’s been fairly easy for me to keep reminding myself that I am achieving a dream, that is to drive for the best team in Formula One and the most historic team in Formula One, and it’s a dream come true for me since I was a kid, to be driving for Ferrari.

“And if I keep reminding myself of this kind of thing then I actually go into the weekend always excited, always with good energy, always trying to learn, trying to become better, to make sure that if the chance of fighting for a world championship with Ferrari ever arrives, I’m going to be as prepared and as ready as possible.

“This has given me a good balance this year. It has allowed me to make another little step as a driver and to make me finish the season on a high and now ready for whatever comes in 2022.”

Sainz says that he feels “100 percent ready” to fight for the championship if the car becomes more competitive next year and is satisfied with how well he adapted to a new team this season, and how quick he was from the get go.

“When you think I’m still in the fight for P5 in the drivers’ championship, third in constructors’ standings looks good, so yes, I must have done a pretty decent season to be in that position,” he concludes.

Looking at the fierce battle taking place at the front of the grid as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen enter the final race on equal points, Sainz describes the situation as an “ideal scenario” for F1, and finds himself caught up in the gripping action, anxious to see how it all pans out.

He refuses to weigh in on who should be considered the driver of the season, though.

“Unfortunately on social media there is a lot of polarization. I wouldn’t say abuse between fans, but very polarized, and it makes the fight a bit less exciting when you see the two sides fighting each other so much. I think it’s just better to be a bit more neutral, enjoy the fight and let the best man win,” said Sainz.

“I’m not going to comment personally on who’s been my driver of the season, particularly because of that. If I will say one then one side will criticize me and say ‘mo, Lewis has had a better car,’or if I say Max, it’s too polarized. I just don’t want to take a stance because it doesn’t make sense looking at how polarized it is on social media.

“I think they’ve both done incredible seasons and they’re both driving at an incredible level. From my side, I just wish that they can keep it clean this last weekend and give it a good showdown, for the image of the sport more than anything else; for the benefit of Formula One and to show that we are still a sport, not only a show and show good sportsmanship and a good showdown in the grand final.”

On Saturday, Sainz out-qualified his teammate and will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from P5, with Leclerc two positions behind. But Norris put together a stunning lap to clinch P3 in qualifying, and will start in front of both Ferraris.

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah seals fifth FIA World Cup title with victory in Hail

Arab News

  • Qatari champion Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah sets sights on winning next year’s Dakar Rally
  • Al-Attiyah: It was a good last stage and completely different to the first three – it was all gravel through the mountains
Arab News

HAIL: Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah set the fastest time on the short final stage of the Hail Cross-Country Rally to secure a fifth FIA World Cup Drivers’ Championship title in emphatic style on Saturday.

Mathematically, the Qatari had won the title after recording two stage wins earlier in the event, but he and French co-driver Matthieu Baumel pressed on regardless in their Toyota Hilux to record three stage wins and a winning margin of 21 minutes, 51 seconds over the Russian duo of Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltsov. The success also marked their fourth FIA World Cup title together after three successive wins between 2015 and 2017.

Al-Attiyah said: “It was a good last stage and completely different to the first three. It was all gravel through the mountains. It was fantastic and we are obviously very happy with the result. I am so happy to win this race and to win the World Cup title. It was a great win. This was the last time for me in this car. The next step will be the T1+ in Dakar!”

Argentina’s Sebastien Halpern managed to best Vladimir Vasilyev on the final stage to snatch the last place on the podium in the second of the X-raid Mini Buggies. Fellow countryman Lucio Alvarez may have missed out on the Drivers’ title to Al-Attiyah, but his consolation was the third fastest time on the last stage, fifth overall and the runner-up spot in the championship in his Overdrive Racing Toyota.

Poland’s Jakub Przygonski was second quickest on the 148-kilometer final section, but a drive shaft issue had cost the Mini Buggy driver a potential podium finish on Friday and he finished in sixth place. Spaniard Laia Sanz brought her Mini home in a fine eighth overall, as she prepares for the forthcoming Dakar Rally with the X-raid team.

Martin Prokop used the event to shakedown his new Ford Raptor Cross-Country, alongside Frenchman Ronan Chabot and Argentina’s Juan Cruz Yacopini in a pair of Toyota Hilux T1+ machines run by Overdrive Racing. None of the three crews were eligible for FIA points, but Prokop set stage times worthy of seventh in the overall standings.

Michal Goczal bounced back from gearbox issues that cost him a potential win in the T4 section to set the fastest time on the final stage in his Can-Am. He beat his brother Marek by 2 minutes, 56 seconds, but it was his fellow Pole who claimed the win and a fine seventh in the overall classification.

Australia’s Molly Taylor finished second in T4, 31 minutes, 55 seconds adrift, and Dubai-based Briton Thomas Bell, Ukraine’s Ievgen Kovalevych and Michal Goczal were third, fourth and fifth.

Pavel Lebedev missed two days of the rally after a first day crash that damaged his Can-Am’s suspension but, as per the regulations, he was able to tackle the final day and managed to win the T3 stage by 4 minutes, 54 seconds from overall category winner Saleh Al-Saif.

The Saudi recorded a winning margin of 47 minutes, 24 seconds over Mashael Al-Obaidan. Annett Fischer rounded off the podium places in her X-Raid/South Racing Can-Am and the Saudi female duo of Dania Akeel and Esraa Aldkheil were fourth and fifth.

“I am so happy to finish the Hail Rally,” said Akeel. “The whole stage today was flat and fast. I love going fast. I enjoy the dunes but today was so much fun. It was hard to pass cars in the dust but I took no risks. The whole week has been incredible and great experience for me.”

Ahmed Al-Jaber claimed the final motorcycle stage win by beating Abdullah Lanjawi by 1 minutes, 56 seconds but the outright victory went to Mishal Al-Ghuneim. Problems for Othman Al-Ghfeli cost the Saudi around 15 minutes on the last test and that dropped him behind his rival, with the pair separated by just 13 seconds at the finish.

Al-Jaber filled the last step of the podium, with Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera and Lanjawi rounding off the top five.

Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi sealed the quad win with another stage success on his Yamaha, the multiple Hail winner adding another success to his tally. His winning margin over Haitham Al-Tuwaijri was 1 hour, 56 minutes and 32 seconds, with Hani Al-Noumesi coming home in third.

Two-time Hail Rally winner Essa Al-Dossary comfortably won the last stage of the National/Open category in his Nissan Navara, but outright victory in the event went to Aliyyah Koloc, with Al-Mashna Al-Shammeri incurring time penalties and dropping to second place. Saeed Al-Mouri finished third in his Can-Am Maverick.

Japan’s Teruhito Sugawara (Hino) sealed the win in the Truck category with the fastest time on the final stage. Teo Calvet lost the outright lead on day three and Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim Al-Muhanna was able to snatch second place in his Mercedes Unimog.

Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi hails ‘phenomenal’ Alonso ahead of Abu Dhabi finale

Ali Khaled

  • Spanish 2-time world champion sits 10th in 2021 driver standings, while teammate Ocon is one place behind
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: Alpine F1 Team CEO Laurent Rossi has revealed his delight at having Fernando Alonso on the team this year as the two-time world champion from Spain and French team-mate Esteban Ocon prepare for the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It was a year ago in Abu Dhabi that Daniel Ricciardo took part in his last race for the team, at the time still Renault. Alonso, Rossi says, has been “phenomenal” to work with.

“I always say, when people asked me that I was anticipating a grenade in my hand, ready to explode,” he said. “Because everyone was telling me you’ll see from Alonso, he’s hard to manage, he’s difficult and his performances are not going in the right direction. And in fact, nothing like that. Nothing at all. First of all, when this guy shows up, you see everyone’s back straightening up. Everyone is like, okay, this is a double world champion. They give their 200 percent best.”

Alonso sits in 10th place in the driver’s standings going into the race at Yas Marina Circuit, with Ocon one place behind.

“So immediately, right off the bat, this guy (Alonso) is bringing the level one notch up,” said Rossi. “And then in terms of a collective dynamic with the engineers, with Esteban, with the rest of the team, it’s phenomenal. I mean, he’s always looking for answers to problems in a very respectful manner, he will ask you 10 times why are you suggesting this or that, but not to put you under the grill, just to get to the bottom of everything.”

Rossi says the whole team has benefited from his presence.

“We’ve really maxed out on the potential of the team collectively, not just the car, the full team, by looking into every single problem and extracting as much performance as we can,” he said. “A lot of credit goes to Fernando, really. Personally, he’s a fantastic person. Honestly, he’s a great guy to work with, perhaps because we have the same approach to performance, which is to ask questions, never hesitate, and don’t leave any door unopened or any stone unturned. And then he’s a super funny person. We have a lot of fun with him, as he’s always up for a joke or something like that. So the dynamic with Fernando is exceptional.”

At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last week, Ocon, who had already bagged a win at the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this year, was agonizingly beaten to third place by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes. Rossi says that in a challenging year for the 25 year old, he has more than proven his worth.

“Well, it’s been very good,” he said. “He’s had a bit of a trouble in terms of performance, but it was mostly the car. And initially, some people, perhaps the team, had a bit of doubt. But then when there were performance troubles … it was the same problems around cooling or some tire adaption. We quickly realized that there was something, a couple of things, we didn’t understand well enough. And that’s when we looked into every single problem and tried to find the answer collectively. And when you isolate those moments and put them aside, Esteban has been delivering a very solid season.”

The 2021 season has ended in a Middle East swing of races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and Rossi believes that these modern circuits are raising the bar in Formula One.

“It’s great to be racing in this part of the world, because it’s opening to more spectacular tracks that are a bit less conventional,” he said. “All different, which is nice as well. They’re extremely different, the three races. The infrastructure is top quality, which is also very good because we’re struggling in some historical tracks, where the infrastructure is very, very antiquated.

“Honestly, there’s not much we could improve,” Rossi said. “I think it’s more like setting the bar quite high for the others back in the rest of the world, because it makes some races look very old, compared to the ones in the in the Middle East. So I think it’s good for the sport because it shows where we should be heading.”

Jeddah Corniche Circuit — which Rossi called “a Monaco on high-speed track” — delivered a dramatic, accident-interrupted race last week, and this weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be contested on a Yas Marina Circuit reconfigured — at three key areas — for the first time since 2009.

“It’s good for at least two reasons,” Rossi said. “One is it becomes a new track for most of the drivers, for all the drivers, in fact, so they have to relearn the track, which is always good. They make progress throughout the weekend, getting to know the track better. And also, overall, it seems like it’s more conducive to overtakes and probably going to give this track even more of the entertainment aspect.”

Rossi called Yas Marina Circuit a “beautiful track with a beautiful setting.”

He added: “But if on top of that it becomes an exciting one on the driving side with a bit of overtake, it’s going to become probably one of the highlights of the season.”

Looking ahead, Rossi said that his targets are consistent improvement, season after season.

“We’re on the roadmap to get back on top of the podiums by the end of the regulation era, which is to say, about four years from now,” he said. “This means constant progress. And it’s important because the team has already made progress this year, and even though the car didn’t evolve so much, we certainly made a lot of progress as a team … to improve the performance with a given car. So that’s very good. We want to continue that and obviously improve the car as well next year, which will enable us to climb the ladder, one step at a time.

“The most important thing is from wherever we start next year, to make progress race after race, season after season,” Rossi concluded. “For me, that’s the dynamic. I won’t deviate from the plan. I’m not going to change anything dramatically as of race number three — if we’re 16, for instance, as long as I see progress back to where we want to be. So that’s the idea.”

