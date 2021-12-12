You are here

Max Verstappen wins F1 world championship in thrilling, controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after he became the world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (AP)
Updated 12 December 2021
AFP

Max Verstappen wins F1 world championship in thrilling, controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen wins F1 world championship in thrilling, controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Updated 12 December 2021
AFP

ABU DHABI: From the moment that Max Verstappen joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2014, there was an inevitability that he would one day become Formula One world champion.
That it came in the shape of a sensational last lap sprint in Abu Dhabi on Sunday which toppled seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton from his throne will make it even sweeter to the 24-year-old, the first Dutchman to wear the crown.
"My goal when I was little was to be a Formula One driver," said Verstappen after the finish in Abu Dhabi.
"You dream of podiums and victories. But when they tell you that you are world champion, it's incredible."
The 36-year-old Hamilton has been a sensational champion with Mercedes but Verstappen's victory suggests the arrival of a new world order.
His pace and talent has long been evident but it is his calmness under pressure and willingness to go toe to toe with a genuine F1 great, even when things got hairy, that has marked out this season's rise to the top.
At Silverstone, Verstappen ended up in the crash barriers; at Monza he crash-landed his Red Bull on top of the Mercedes. In Saudi Arabia, Hamilton crunched into the back of the Red Bull after Verstappen braked to let him pass.
The incidents on the track have led to a war of words off it. The Dutchman labelled the seven-time world champion a "stupid idiot" while Hamilton accused the young pretender of being "over the limit" in Jeddah.
In Abu Dhabi, Verstappen produced one of the most unlikely wins imaginable with a last lap dash that confounded the experienced Hamilton.
Not once, though, did the challenger take a step back or wilt under the pressure.
"He seems to deal with the pressure better than other people," said two-time world champion Fernando Alonso earlier in the season.
"Everyone is different, but it seems that for him it is not a big deal."
Verstappen is used to the spotlight, the pressure and, with already 20 years on the track, is experienced beyond his years as a racing driver.
According to his father Jos Verstappen, who raced in over a hundred Grand Prix between 1994 and 2003, Max first clambered into a go-kart when he was four and a half years old.
"He was keen, watching all my races, he knew what was going on. He was brought up with racing," Jos told the official F1 podcast Beyond the Grid in 2019.
"I never had to tell him racing lines, he knew."
In Abu Dhabi, the two shared what Max called a "special" moment. His dad was in no doubt about his son's achievement.
"I am very proud of him," said Jos. "Max was the driver this year and he deserved it."
His father was not the only influence on his early racing career; his mother is Belgian ex-kart driver champion Sophie Kumpen. Her uncle competed in motocross and rally and her cousin Anthony Kumpen raced NASCAR in the United States.
Titles followed and the teenage Verstappen made the step up to Formula Three, winning 10 races in his debut season when he finished third in the championship which was won by Esteban Ocon, a year his senior and now with the F1 Alpine team.
Verstappen would almost certainly have gone on to win the Formula Three title but after one season he made the step up to the biggest stage.
After taking part in practice at the 2014 Japanese GP, he made his F1 debut for Toro Rosso at the Australian GP in in 2015.
Aged just 17 years and 166 days, he was the youngest ever driver in the sport -- and still had not passed his regular driving test.
"For me it was never about age," said Jos. "It was so natural what he was doing. It was impressive. Max is an exciting driver. He's much better than me."
That first season saw him take his first points and get involved in his first scrap. A shunt on Romain Grosjean in Monaco saw Verstappen labelled "dangerous" by Williams driver Felipe Massa but he went on to land the FIA's Rookie of the Year title.
In May 2016, he was promoted to the Red Bull team, replacing Daniil Kvyat, and the results were impressive and immediate. In his first race in Spain, he qualified fourth and then held off Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen to become the youngest ever winner, aged 18, in F1.
Vestappen notched six top-five finishes, including four podiums, in his first eight races.
After two seasons as runner-up, he had a better car which at times has enabled him to eviscerate the Mercedes.
"You just knew Max was not going to give it up," said Red Bull princial Christian Horner on Sunday.
"He had come so far this year and then to see him close it out, become world champion -- an amazing feeling."

Defensive frailties come back to haunt Newcastle as Leicester run riot

Newcastle United's Joelinton looks dejected after the match in which Leicester ran out 4-0 winners. (Reuters)
Newcastle United's Joelinton looks dejected after the match in which Leicester ran out 4-0 winners. (Reuters)
Updated 12 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

Defensive frailties come back to haunt Newcastle as Leicester run riot

Newcastle United's Joelinton looks dejected after the match in which Leicester ran out 4-0 winners. (Reuters)
  • Newcastle are off the bottom of the table by virtue of Norwich's goal difference
Updated 12 December 2021
Liam Kennedy

LEICESTER: Old habits die hard with Newcastle United — and their ability to defensively capitulate even under the slightest applied pressure is one Eddie Howe saw with his own eyes at the King Power Stadium.

A Youri Tielemans double, one from a debatable spot-kick, as well as two strikes from Patson Daka and James Maddison consigned Howe’s Magpies to their eighth defeat of their so far troubled Premier League season.

Defensive deficiencies are nothing new with Newcastle United and they were laid bare in a second half which contrasted so much with the first.

For 45 minutes the Magpies went toe-to-toe with a blunt-looking Foxes side. But there were light years between the sides after the break.

A Maddison dive to win a penalty after some ponderous and rather risky playing out from the back gifted Tielemans his first from the spot before Brendan Rodgers’ men turned up the heat to leave United rooted in the bottom three and with Liverpool and Manchester City to come before Christmas.

It was a bright start by United in the Midlands, with Howe’s high press in full throttle.

Keen to pass out from the back, the Foxes were forced into some early errors, with Wilfred Ndidi caught in possession by Callum Wilson. The striker’s shot, however, was deflected wide with Joelinton bearing down on the home goal.

The resulting corner saw Kasper Schmeichel flap at the centre and Fabian Schar's goalbound shot blocked. It took the hosts 15 minutes to really warm into this one.

And it was Maddison who went close to making it 1-0 as his free-kick dipped at the last minute to land on the roof of the net rather than nestling within it.

Set pieces, so often the stick used to beat the Foxes with, became a regular source of chances as United retreated to their own defensive third.

Again Maddison delivered, this time on to the head of Ndidi, but his head across the bows of the Magpies' goal was palmed away by Martin Dubravka, then the mess was mopped up by Wilson.

While the first 15 belonged to United, the second was very much controlled by Brendan Rodgers’ men. And just as Newcastle looked to have weathered a storm, that man Maddison popped up again - and this time produced his most outrageous of contributions.

A defensive shambles of United's own making with Dubravka trying to be too clever, so too skipper Jamaal Lascelles, and Jonjo Shelvey gifting possession away on the edge of his own area saw Maddison hit the ground with minimal contact from the Lascelles in the area.

Belgium international Tielemans, a target of the consortium at United if the Magpies can somehow conjure up a survival attempt, made no mistake from the spot.

At the break it never really felt like United would get back into this one, but they were far from out of it.

They made sure Leicester had every opportunity to see this one off in the second half, though.

Yet more lazy defending from Javier Manquillo played Harvey Barnes onside as Maddison's flick over the top set him free. His ball square left Daka with the easiest of finishes for 2-0.

And while the game continued to slide from United, they did show some resolve.

They came within a whisker of levelling things up as Shelvey's volley was flicked over the top by Ndidi and Timothy Castagne's back pass was somehow scrambled away by Schmeichel as it arrowed towards the back of the Foxes' net.

But, as has been the case so often, United gave themselves a mountain to climb when a Manquillo pass sold substitute Jacob Murphy short, although his lack of tackle was hardly impressive, and Daka broke free to find Maddison who again put one on a plate for Tielemans' second.

Maddison wasn't finished there. He had one of his own to claim in the dying minutes, to add insult to injury.

The man who sparked the fire with a dive, put the nail in the coffin late on as Joelinton was caught in possession in midfield and a neat one-two ended with Maddison clipping past a helpless Dubravka for 4-0.

This one didn't 'feel' like a 4-0, but ended up so due to some questionable refereeing initially, then some disastrous defending thereafter.

United have conceded the most goals in the Premier League - 34 - but find themselves off the bottom of the table due in no small part to Norwich City's inability to score. Goal difference is all that separates United from the foot of the table.

And if this was a warm up for challenges to come, this could be a long, long December for Howe and his defensive misfits.

Next up? Mo Salah and Co at Anfield. Hold on to your hats, because on this evidence, that could get messy.

Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup

Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup

Four Emirati wildcards added to Abu Dhabi FINA World Swimming Championships lineup
  • New additions join Layla Al-Khatib and Tokyo 2020 participant Youssef Al-Matrooshi in the UAE squad competing at the Etihad Arena from Thursday
Updated 12 December 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Swimming Federation has announced the addition of a new group of swimmers representing the UAE national team in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), which will be held from Dec. 16-21 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The wildcard participants are Salem Ghalib, Sara Akasha, Ahmad Al-Marzouqi and Mohammed Al-Hammadi, bringing the number of swimmers representing the UAE at the event to six, following this summer’s announcement of the participation of Layla Al-Khatib and Youssef Al-Matrooshi.

Sixteen-year-old Ghalib won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the Arab Swimming Championships, which was recently held at Zayed Sports City, with an outstanding time of 57.78 seconds. After winning three gold medals in the Gulf Swimming Championships, Ghalib hopes to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics and achieve a distinguished performance in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

“I am delighted and honored to be competing at home in the UAE, it is an athlete’s dream,” said Ghalib. “Taking part in the Arab Swimming Championships in October was an incredible experience and winning gold will be a moment I will never forget. The championships in October have definitely given me even more drive and motivation to give my best performance yet.”

He added: “It will be an incredible moment stepping out onto the swimming deck, side by side with some of the world’s biggest swimming stars. To have the opportunity to swim against an array of Olympic finalists and medalists is something I’m truly grateful for. I hope to make my nation proud at this year’s competition.”

Meanwhile, fellow 16-year-old Akasha, gold medalist in the 200-meter freestyle at the Arab Swimming Championships, is looking to add to her medal tally this week.

The UAE national team is also represented by highly promising 15-year-old Al-Marzouqi, who is scheduled to participate in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle, in addition to the 100-meter and 200-meter backstroke in Abu Dhabi. And talented breaststroke specialist Al-Hammadi, 16, is looking forward to challenging his personal best times, which he achieved over 200 meters, 100 meters and 50 meters in the Arab Swimming Championships.

Commenting on the announcement, Sultan Al-Samahi, President of the UAE Swimming Federation, said: “We are delighted to announce that an additional four of our great nation’s future talents, Salem Ghaleb, Sara Akasha, Mohammed Al-Hammadi and Ahmad Al-Marzouqi, will be competing at this year’s FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), alongside Layla Al-Khatib and Youssef Al-Matrooshi. We look forward to supporting our young and promising talents of the future.”

He added: “The Emirati participation in the FINA World Swimming Championships, which witnesses the participation of the best swimmers from around the world, is a new achievement in the UAE’s journey, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. We are happy to see our ambitious youth during this championship in Abu Dhabi.”

This year’s FINA World Swimming Championships will also see an elite field of regional stars descend on Yas Island in the UAE’s capital, including Olympic superstars Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia, Farida Osman from Egypt, and Syria’s Yusra Mardini, who will be representing the FINA Refugee Team, and 21-year-old Omar Abbas.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq absent as 2021 FIFA Arab Cup party gets into full swing

Saudi Arabia, Iraq absent as 2021 FIFA Arab Cup party gets into full swing
Updated 12 December 2021
Liliane Tannoury

Saudi Arabia, Iraq absent as 2021 FIFA Arab Cup party gets into full swing

Saudi Arabia, Iraq absent as 2021 FIFA Arab Cup party gets into full swing
  • Despite a disappointing group stage exit, the Green Falcons' participation must be seen as nothing more than a platform to try out young talent
Updated 12 December 2021
Liliane Tannoury

When the 2021 Arab Cup quarterfinals took place over the weekend, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, two of Asia’s traditional powerhouses, were nowhere to be seen.

Despite being two of the region’s most successful teams, they both exited at the group stage after a series of disappointing performances.

There has been huge discontent among Iraqis with the way the team has been managed and the technical instability since their frustrating performances in the World Cup qualifiers. It is no surprise that Iraq will be scrutinized for their performances at the Arab Cup, especially since they arrived in Qatar looking to claim a fifth title, but left the group stage with two draws with Oman and Bahrain and a heavy loss to the hosts.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, ended with a draw and two defeats, scoring only one goal and failing to keep a clean sheet in the three matches.

The two-time winners’ appearance in this tournament did not match their recent outstanding results or elegant performances in the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup.

The Saudis also — but to a lesser extent — have been criticized by some fans. But it is important to focus on the goal of their participation in their tournament. Was it to win the competition? Or  did they have longer-term targets?

While making it clear that he did not wish to devalue the tournament, Green Falcons coach Herve Renard used it as a platform to try out the country’s young talent — those born in the year 1999 and after — with his assistant Laurent Bonadei taking charge of team affairs. The idea was to pick out those that could potentially go on to play at the World Cup next year or the AFC Asian Cup in 2023. This is the same approach that the Frenchman had previously taken when in charge of the Moroccan national team ahead of the African Cup of Nations.

Watching from the stands allowed Renard to supervise the young players from a distance and study their performance better, and more dispassionately, than if he had been in complete charge.

Still, Renard was criticized for choosing certain players randomly, without preparation, and without homogeneity or cohesion on the field. The team did not appear to be playing with a clear identity in attack.

Contrast that with the Saudi first team’s exceptional performances and personality in the World Cup qualifiers, which have produced 16 points from five victories and a draw. They sit atop their qualifying group and are strong favorites to make it to Qatar 2022.

While it would have been asking a lot to maintain that level with what was essentially a reserve team, many believe Renard left out players — such as Saleh Al-Shehri — who could have benefited from showing off their skills and character.

While disappointment, even heartbreak, was evident in the Saudi press, which stressed the team’s lack of experience, it is hoped that this tournament will eventually be seen as a strategy with a long-term benefit. I see that the participation with fringe players was a wise and smart decision, especially since the calendar is already hectic for many of the first-choice squad members.

In fact, the players are to be applauded, as their participation was far from a disgrace, given their complete lack of preparation time, and they have already confirmed the benefit they gained from the experience of playing against more mature and experienced players.

Responsibility for the results, and the team’s elimination, lies with Renard, which is something that he was more than prepared for.

It is true that the result was statistically the worst in Saudi Arabia’s history in this tournament, but the main objectives remain qualification for next year’s World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup beyond that.

Only then will we find out if the strategy applied in this Arab Cup was correct or not.

5 takeaways from the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals

5 takeaways from the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals
Updated 12 December 2021
John Duerden

5 takeaways from the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals

5 takeaways from the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup quarter-finals
  • Tunisia will now face Egypt in Wednesday’s first semi-final while hosts Qatar take on Algeria
  • Youcef Belaili’s stunning 40-meter volley for Algeria is a contender for goal of the tournament
Updated 12 December 2021
John Duerden

LONDON: There was plenty to talk about after the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, with Algeria and Morocco in particular producing a match for the ages and possibly the goal of the tournament. Here are five takeaways from the weekend’s four matches.

Bert van Marwijk on UAE brink

Qatar beat the UAE 5-0. It was a score that could have been worse because all the goals came in the first half but the hosts took it a little easier after the break, safe in the knowledge that their place in the last four was assured.

UAE head coach Bert van Marwijk is in trouble amid reports that the FA bosses are meeting on Monday morning. The Dutchman said: “We do our utmost best all the time, we prepared the team as good as possible, very well I think, and there was confidence. You saw it in the beginning the way we play(ed). We were better. It sounds crazy, for the third time, but if you make such mistakes ... we gave the goals away ourselves.”

To be fair, there is not much a coach can say after such a thrashing but, as an explanation, it was not the best. With just one win from six games in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, van Marwijk knows that he may not survive until January when the next round of qualifiers kicks off.

Belaili’s goal for Algeria is a Puskas Award contender

The facts will show that Algeria defeated Morocco 5-3 on penalties after the two North African giants ended two hours of football on 2-2. They will not show the ups and downs of a thrilling game, and of how twice Morocco came back quickly after falling behind. 

What will be remembered was a goal that was simply breathtaking and surely the best anywhere in the world this weekend, and a contender for the next Puskas Award that FIFA hands out for goal of the year.

Descriptions do not do it justice but it went something like this: It was 1-1 and there were 102 minutes on the clock when a goal kick from Algeria was headed on from just inside the Moroccan half. Youcef Belaili chested the ball down, turned and then fired a looping half-volley from around 40 meters that flew over the goalkeeper’s head and into the far corner. It was simply stunning and has to be the goal of the tournament. 

Morocco impressed and will be missed

Morocco were the best performers in the group stage with nine goals and none conceded. In all three games they were by some distance the better team. It was always going to be more difficult against Algeria, and so it proved as Morocco lost on a penalty shootout after the game finished 2-2.

But the tournament provides optimism for the World Cup as well as the African Cup of Nations. Even without their Europe-based stars, and with coach Hussein Ammouta instead of Vahid Halilhodzic, the Atlas Lions were a cohesive unit — defensively sound and full of attacking options.

Regardless of the personnel, the players know where they are supposed to be and what they are supposed to be doing. The team will surely get through the group stage of the Cup of Nations next month and when the fun starts in the knockout rounds, the experience of the Arab Cup may just make that crucial difference.

Carthage Eagles too good in the air for Oman

Tunisia deservedly defeated Oman 2-1 in an entertaining encounter at Education City. In the build-up, we said that the men from Muscat would have to find a way to stop Seifeddine Jaziri. This was not a secret as the Zamalek forward was already the tournament top scorer and he moved onto four goals so far with a fine header after 16 minutes.

Oman struggled defensively against the aerial power of Tunisia, and it was not a surprise when the winning goal also came the same way with Youssef Msakni heading in, just three minutes after Oman had leveled in spectacular fashion. The inability to stay on level terms for any length of time was decisive. 

The West Asians gave their all but Tunisia just had a little more in their locker going forward. Now they fly forward to a very interesting semi-final against Egypt.

Egypt get the test they want against Jordan

Egypt had to work hard to come from behind to defeat Jordan 3-1 after extra time. Coach Carlos Queiroz may not have appreciated the extra half hour in a tournament where goals came thick and fast, but the boss did like the test that Jordan presented.

Without Ahmed Hegazi, Ayman Ashraf and Akram Tawfik due to injury and suspension, the North Africans were stunned early in the game and while they took time to recover, they slowly but surely got on top.

With the Pharaohs focused more on the African Nations Cup and qualification for the 2022 World Cup and without their Europe-based stars, this regional meet is a chance to see what some younger players are made of. It is a great chance for Queiroz, who was appointed only in September, to get to know some of Egypt’s players better.

“We made some mistakes, which is what all teams do, but if these players do not make mistakes and learn, they will never develop,” said Queiroz. “The match was difficult and in the end we scored the goal, and that’s why I celebrated strongly.”

Whatever happens now, there are two more games to allow him to spend time with his young players.

Three jockeys in hospital, two horses die in Hong Kong big race fall

Three jockeys in hospital, two horses die in Hong Kong big race fall
Updated 12 December 2021
AFP

Three jockeys in hospital, two horses die in Hong Kong big race fall

Three jockeys in hospital, two horses die in Hong Kong big race fall
  • The Hong Kong Jockey Club confirmed that Purton, Hewitson and Fukunaga were all in a stable condition
Updated 12 December 2021
AFP
HONG KONG: Three jockeys were taken to hospital and two horses died after a horror fall marred the Group One Hong Kong Sprint on Sunday, one of the highlights of the prestigious International Races at the famous Sha Tin track.
The distressing incident, in the fifth contest on Hong Kong’s biggest day of racing, came as Lyle Hewitson’s mount Amazing Star broke down as the field turned to enter the home straight in the 1,200 meter (six furlongs) contest.
Gallopers Lucky Patch, ridden by Zac Purton, Naboo Attack under Karis Teetan and Pixie Knight with Yuichi Fukunaga on board were caught in the melee and sent sprawling in distressing scenes.
The Hong Kong Jockey Club confirmed that Purton, Hewitson and Fukunaga were all in a stable condition after being taken to the nearby Prince of Wales hospital.
Sadly, Amazing Star and Naboo Attack both had to be euthanized humanely as a result of their injuries.
Teetan walked away unscathed and was able to fulfil the rest of his rides.
The Caspar Fownes-trained Sky Field went onto to win the Sprint under Australian jockey Blake Shinn, who was understandably subdued after the race.
“I have mixed emotions for winning this race today,” said Shinn after landing his first Group One victory in Hong Kong.
“Obviously the first emotion is that my feelings are with the fallen jockeys and horses out there.
“It’s a real bitter-sweet win and in a way it’s a hard win to take in the circumstances.”
Golden Sixty lived up to his billing as the city’s one true superstar in the Group One Hong Kong Mile.
Regular rider Vincent Ho Chak-yiu blew his rivals away in the straight to become the first horse to win 19 races in Hong Kong.
“Well 19 (wins) is quite a lot but every race starts from zero so the next race is another uncertain race. When everything is over we’ll see how great he is,” Ho said.
The Japanese raiders were typically dominant, matching their output at last year’s meeting with two victories.
Glory Vase won the Hong Kong Vase and Loves Only You lifted the feature Hong Kong Cup.
Glory Vase, under star Brazilian jockey Joao Moreira, took out the Vase for the second time in three years.
Yoshito Yahagi’s superstar mare Loves Only You bid the perfect farewell to racing with her third Group One victory of the year.

