Qiddiya awards $1bn contract for Six Flags theme park

Updated 16 sec ago
RIYADH: Qiddiya Investment Co.  on Sunday signed a contract worth SR3.75 billion ($1 billion), with Saudi And French construction companies, to build Six Flags Qiddiya.

Saudi Arabia’s Almabani General Contractors, and France’s Bouygues Bâtiment International, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, signed the contract in the presence of officials from both companies at the Qiddiya Experience Centre, said a statement from the company.

Six Flags Qiddiya will serve to be a key entertainment attraction for Qiddiya in Riyadh. The theme park will cover an area of 320,000 square meters, and will feature 28 rides and attractions of which 10 will be thrill rides, with 18 rides designed for families and young children.

Abdullah Aldawood, board member and managing director of QIC, said: “We look forward to build Six Flags Qiddiya together, delivering a world-class theme park with several exciting new ride concepts. Six Flags Qiddiya will be a key entertainment attraction for Riyadh, the Kingdom and the world at large.”

