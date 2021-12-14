Video-on-demand platform Shahid awards $100,000 prize to Saudi film ‘Hala Aziz’

SRMG announced as official media partner for Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in JAX Riyadh

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG) announced today its partnership with the first edition of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale – in the capacity of Official Media Partner, for this unique cultural, artistic and creative event in Saudi Arabia, organized by the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, a catalyst for global dialogue between the growing, diverse art communities in Saudi and across the world.

The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale – which hosts its discerning public from 11 December 2021 to 11 March 2022 in the JAX District Riyadh – is gaining momentum as the first international biennale exhibition in Saudi Arabia that reveals the essence of contemporary art in its various forms. The exhibition offers a creative platform that contributes to raising the awareness and keeping pace with the flourishing cultural scene in the Kingdom. It also celebrates the historical moment around the cultural-artistic dialogue – thus reinforcing the bonds between the cultural and creative communities in the Kingdom, on one hand; and the international art world, on the other.

Developed by a team of international curators, led by Philip Tinari, Director and CEO of the UCCA Center for Contemporary Art (UCCA) in Beijing, the Diriyah Biennale includes six sections rich with artworks created by nearly 60 global and local artists. These sections fall under the inaugural theme: Feeling the Stones, as part of a dialogue revolving around contemporary arts with a group of artists and visitors.

This partnership seeks to enhance the media exposure and impact of the first Biennale in the Kingdom. It also reflects the keenness of SRMG to highlight the cultural, artistic and societal aspects of this unique event. The extensive coverage – which will last for three months, until March 11, 2022 - targets a wide audience of nearly 165 million individuals across the MENA region and the world, through the group's media outlets, digital platforms and social media networks, namely: Asharq Al-Awsat, Arab News, Asharq News network, Hia magazine, Sayidaty, and others.

In this context, Jomana Alrashid, SRMG CEO, said: “The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale emphasizes Riyadh’s position as a prominent capital in the global cultural scene. SRMG has a proven track record of highlighting major cultural, artistic and creative events, regionally and globally. We’re proud of our partnership with this pioneering event in order to showcase the innovative and inspiring work of local and international artists; and creators.” Alrashid further added: “The cultural and creative industries provide tremendous socio-economic and knowledge-based opportunities, especially in terms of building bridges between different cultures and peoples in the region and around the world; in addition to their contribution to creating new job opportunities for the young, talented and creative generation of Saudi and Arab youth.”

On her part, Aya Al-Bakri, Diriyah Biennale Foundation CEO, said: “We are delighted with our partnership with SRMG, the most capable of introducing this historical moment in the development and growth of the artistic and cultural scenes in Saudi Arabia to a new, large and diverse audience. The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale is the embodiment of our commitment to fostering the local talent in the Kingdom - thus encouraging it to provide more artistic value to the public.”

It’s worth noting that the Diriyah Biennale Foundation was established in 2020 by the Saudi Ministry of Culture; it plays a pivotal role in supporting all forms of creative practices, as well as contributing to instilling the values ​​of culture and arts, while emphasizing their role in the development and prosperity of our societies. For the first time in the Kingdom, the Foundation is organizing two Biennale exhibitions, namely: the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, currently underway until March 11, 2022; and the Diriyah Islamic Arts Biennale in 2022.