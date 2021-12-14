You are here

  • Home
  • UK lawmakers call for tougher crackdown on online scammers, cyberflashing

UK lawmakers call for tougher crackdown on online scammers, cyberflashing

Britain has proposed a landmark online safety law to punish abuses such as child pornography, racism and violence against women. (File/Reuters)
Britain has proposed a landmark online safety law to punish abuses such as child pornography, racism and violence against women. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wp32c

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

UK lawmakers call for tougher crackdown on online scammers, cyberflashing

Britain has proposed a landmark online safety law to punish abuses such as child pornography, racism and violence against women. (File/Reuters)
  • UK lawmakers urge for tougher crackdowns on Google, Facebook and other networks in a bid to punish online abuse
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Google, Facebook and other online services should be held legally accountable for advertisements on their platforms in order to prevent fraudsters scamming millions of consumers, a cross-party group of British lawmakers has said.
Britain has proposed a landmark online safety law to punish abuses such as child pornography, racism and violence against women, but a joint committee of lawmakers drawn from both houses of parliament said on Tuesday it should go a step further to cover paid-for adverts.
“Excluding paid-for advertising will leave service providers with little incentive to remove harmful adverts, and risks encouraging further proliferation of such content,” the joint committee report said.
The Financial Conduct Authority also wants adverts on social media and search engines, currently excluded from the draft law, to be included after 754 million pounds ($999.65 million) was stolen nL8N2QU29V from consumers in the first six months of this year.
The report also backed a Law Commission recommendation to make cyberflashing, or the unsolicited sending of obscene images or video recordings, which are often a feature of sexual harassment, illegal.
The draft law is due to be approved in 2022 and government has two months to say if it will back the recommendation, along with several others which lawmakers say are needed to “call time on the Wild West online.”
“The era of self-regulation for big tech has come to an end. The companies are clearly responsible for services they have designed and profit from, and need to be held to account for the decisions they make,” said Damian Collins, who chairs the joint committee.
Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom should have powers to police mandatory codes of practice for the Internet service providers and punish breaches, the report said. There must, however, be “robust protections” for freedom of expression, including an automatic exemption for recognized news publishers, it added.
Britain’s financial services minister John Glen said last month he was “very sympathetic” to introducing online adverts into the bill or similar action.
Vim Maru, group director of retail banking at Lloyds said fraud is now Britain’s most common crime and supported including paid-for online adverts in the bill.
“The proposed legislation is a golden opportunity to take on the fraudsters together,” Maru said.
The FCA spent 600,000 pounds on Google to warn about scam adverts, though the online giant has since said it will only take adverts from firms regulated by the FCA, and offered a $3 million credit to the regulator.
“Without a decisive response from the government and the tech giants, many more individuals will sadly fall victim to these scammers,” said Mel Stride, chair of parliament’s treasury committee, which backs the recommendation to help remove fraudulent online adverts.
Geraint Lloyd-Taylor, a partner at the Lewis Silkin law firm, said the draft law leaves many unanswered questions and clearly poses a threat to democratic freedoms by introducing a new form of censorship without clear boundaries and safeguards.

Topics: Cybersecurity United Kingdom (UK)

Related

Online Safety Bill will be tougher on big tech, says British culture secretary
Media
Online Safety Bill will be tougher on big tech, says British culture secretary
Tech giants face hefty fines under UK online safety bill to protect children
Media
Tech giants face hefty fines under UK online safety bill to protect children

Al Arabiya channel becomes voice of Alexa’s Arabic-language news

The virtual voice assistant can now speak in Arabic and understands local dialects from the region. (File/Al Arabiya)
The virtual voice assistant can now speak in Arabic and understands local dialects from the region. (File/Al Arabiya)
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Al Arabiya channel becomes voice of Alexa’s Arabic-language news

The virtual voice assistant can now speak in Arabic and understands local dialects from the region. (File/Al Arabiya)
  • Al Arabiya will be the voice of the newly launched Arabic-language news service on Amazon's Alexa 
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Al Arabiya announced on Tuesday that the news network has cooperated with Amazon’s Alexa, the virtual voice assistant, to be the voice of its newly launched Arabic-language news service. 

General Manager of Al Arabiya, Mamdouh Al-Muhaini said: “The smart virtual voice assistant will allow you to access the most important news, with the help of Al-Arabiya’s presenter, and will provide you with a short bulletin full of the latest regional and international news.”

“Alexa and Al Arabiya have agreed to provide the voice service for the daily newsletters,” Al-Muhaini said. “Alexa has also decided to provide news in Arabic to its customers, as well as other voice commands to play music, play audio books, access weather information, traffic and sports.” 

Last week, Amazon officially introduced Alexa to the Middle East, starting with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

The virtual voice assistant can now speak in Arabic and understands local dialects from the region.

Not only that, but the virtual voice assistant can also understand cultural references. 

For example, Alexa can tell customers when the next prayer time is or when the next Eid falls.

Topics: Al Arabiya News Channel alexa Amazon

Related

Majarra launches new Arabic skill for Alexa
Media
Majarra launches new Arabic skill for Alexa
MBC Media Solutions in exclusive ad sales partnership with Al Arabiya News Network
Media
MBC Media Solutions in exclusive ad sales partnership with Al Arabiya News Network

Video-on-demand platform Shahid awards $100,000 prize to Saudi film ‘Hala Aziz’

MBC Group is taking part in various events, activities and screenings during the Red Sea Film Festival, which began on Dec. 6 and continues until Dec. 15. (Supplied)
MBC Group is taking part in various events, activities and screenings during the Red Sea Film Festival, which began on Dec. 6 and continues until Dec. 15. (Supplied)
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

Video-on-demand platform Shahid awards $100,000 prize to Saudi film ‘Hala Aziz’

MBC Group is taking part in various events, activities and screenings during the Red Sea Film Festival, which began on Dec. 6 and continues until Dec. 15. (Supplied)
  • The announcement of the cash award was made during the Red Sea Souk Awards during the inaugural Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah
  • The upcoming film is directed by Jawaher Al-Ameri, written by Jude Al-Massoud and produced by Mohammed Sindi
Updated 14 December 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Video-on-demand platform Shahid has announced that a $100,000 cash award for a Saudi film project under development or in production will go to “Hala Aziz.” The film is directed by Jawaher Al-Ameri, written by Jude Al-Massoud and produced by Mohammed Sindi.

Tarek Ibrahim, the director of content at Shahid, presented the award during the Red Sea Souk Awards ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival. It is part of a joint effort between the newly established film festival and Shahid owner MBC Group to support promising young Saudi and Arab talents in the film industry.

MBC Group is taking part in various events, activities and screenings during the Red Sea Film Festival, which began on Dec. 6 and continues until Dec. 15. Several MBC-backed productions debuted or were screened, including two in the New Saudi Cinema category — “Kayan,” directed by Hakeem Jomah, and “Route Ten” by director Omar Naim — and “Rupture” by Hamzah Jamjoom, which screened in the main Red Sea competition and was named Best Saudi Film during the awards gala on Monday night.

MBC Talent also arranged for a selection of stars to participate in festival events, including red carpets, screenings and the Talent Days program.

The program, which began on Dec. 12 in partnership with MBC Group, targets emerging filmmakers, screenwriters, producers and amateur talents in the region through workshops, panel discussions and seminars on a wide range of topics related to the film industry.

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Saudi films

Related

Hend Sabri on her career path, growing Saudi film industry
Saudi Arabia
Hend Sabri on her career path, growing Saudi film industry
‘Champions,’ an authentic Saudi story, highlights the love for the game of football and how the coach helps train the team of young players and get them into shape for a game. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Lifestyle
Saudi film scores a hit with ‘a football story for all’

Q&A: Carla DiBello talks Maskoon, Red Sea Film Festival and Saudi Arabia’s ventures into film

Q&A: Carla DiBello talks Maskoon, Red Sea Film Festival and Saudi Arabia’s ventures into film
Updated 12 December 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Q&A: Carla DiBello talks Maskoon, Red Sea Film Festival and Saudi Arabia’s ventures into film

Q&A: Carla DiBello talks Maskoon, Red Sea Film Festival and Saudi Arabia’s ventures into film
  • Arab News speaks to Maskoon producer Carla DiBello on the upcoming short film at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 12 December 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Arab News

How would this film starring an American in Saudi Arabia differ from any other of the types of films that are usually set with a Western protagonist inside an Arab or Middle Eastern country?

Carla DiBello  

How is it different? First of all, Paris Verra she's an aspiring actress. She's lived in LA for many years and she's been living in Saudi for the last two years. And how it's different, I would just say it's more just kind of showing people the relatability. We have our first-time Saudi director, Lina Malaika, who we've been mentoring for the last few years, collaborating with David Darg, who's an Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning director. And this is a project that we've been speaking about for a while. We've always wanted to do something in Al-Balad (in Saudi Arabia) as nothing really has ever been filmed there.

Arab News

What would you say about the location that gives it its unique filmability?

Carla DiBello  

I think the history behind it is so special. You know, being in this historical district, which is also the same place that the first ever Red Sea Film Festival is taking place in. And it's just something so magnetic about the area. So, just being able to showcase this to the world. It's kind of the old and new in Jeddah to kind of see what that contrast is. I mean, you have Formula One, where people got to really experience the corniche, and the beach and the water. But you also have this contrast of Al-Balad with so much history.

Arab News

What can you tell me about working with the Saudi director and working with the Saudi assistant directors, let's say, or crew on the ground?

Carla DiBello  

So I mean, this is something we've been really passionate about for the last probably four and a half years. So we found the first-ever Formula E documentary and Diriyah. And our structure has really been, you know, handpicking young Saudi filmmakers and young Saudi creatives to come on board with our team, which is experienced producers and directors, and really we need them and they need us. So, it's always been a very productive collaboration. Lina, specifically, we have been working with her for the last three and a half years, just kind of teaching her the business, and she's been working closely with our director. So for her, to be able to give her the ability to let this run its course, has been just exciting to watch, because she has the tools now and the experience from our Western crew in the US. So I think this is just the, you know, the beginning of a new era of how well foreign productions work with Saudi productions, crews.

Arab News

Why choose a thriller film in the beginning, rather than a different genre?

Carla DiBello  

You know, I think I think a lot of stuff that we've been doing in the Kingdom has been very, you know, documentary style. We've worked a lot with all the different ministries, from Ministry of Sports to Ministry of Culture, and we really wanted to, you know, kind of have something diversified where we can show another side of Saudi and these very rich stories that exist that maybe the outside world doesn't know about. So we're launching a platform at the end of the month called Arabia+, which will be Middle East stories told in English to a global audience. And I feel like with the 2030 vision and everything that's being developed, and how closed off the Kingdom has been for so long, it's really a great opportunity to use this platform to showcase rich stories that people don't really know exist, like Maskoon playing on the beliefs of the djinn.There's so many books around it and about it, but people from my world or coming from the UK or the US wouldn't really know these stories existed. So they are filming a lot of productions now in Saudi, which is great. But I think we're at a point now where we want to really develop homegrown stories, and work with local talent to really showcase that we have our own stories. I've been here for so long, and I've been coming to the Kingdom since 2013, and I've lived, obviously, in Dubai for the last eight years and a lot of times we bring out these huge Hollywood, big-budget productions but there's really no story about the actual location.

Arab News

Where would you kind of source these stories? Are these people who have written scripts or short narratives that you can adopt?

Carla DiBello  

What we've been doing, which is maybe not the regular way to go about it where a normal production company would actually go and source different scripts. And, you know, I think it's just been us working so well with local young filmmakers and hearing it from them, how they grew up, certain beliefs that took place in different areas. I mean, we were filming in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Rijal Almaa, all these remote places that even Saudis have never visited. So I think in every place we've been, whether it's with a tour guide, or a young kid that lives there, or a young filmmaker that we're working with, or someone on our crew, that we're really learning these stories firsthand that are actually authentic, and we just help them develop it.

Arab News

What can you tell me about the atmosphere at the first ever Red Sea Film Festival?

Carla DiBello  

Well the atmosphere was, I mean, it was definitely history in the making. I think Saudi, as a country, should be very proud. I don't think I've personally ever visited - and I've been to a lot of film festivals -  and it really reminded me of Cannes Film Festival like back in 2008. You know, where everything was just so glamorous, and that old Hollywood feeling, which I feel certain festivals have kind of shifted a bit but I think they really did a good job at getting the right people, showcasing their work and just the area alone was a historical moment. Even pulling up to the red carpet and seeing all the - before you enter Al-Balad, seeing all the old shops, where some of these these workers - because we've actually gone in and spoken to them before, have been here for 20, 30, 40 years. And for them, to be able to see limousines and black cars and women in gowns and red carpets and flashes going off which is probably like nobody could have imagined it.

Arab News

What can you tell me about what's next after Maskoon?

Carla DiBello  

So we have a few things in development. We're starting on a TV series with the Ministry of Culture called “Seven Wonders of Saudi” which we already shot a trailer to. And that's kind of, you know, a very like Anthony Bourdain-style TV series, where we kind of went around to all these different places again, like AlUla, Abha, Rijal Almaa, Al-Souda, and just speaking to the locals. There we went to Farasan Island diving, we met with a woman who's never left Farasan Island and Jizan and cooked for us in her backyard. So we're just really trying to find very authentic, rich stories to tell that have never been told before. And in March, we're planning to shoot the Formula One, again, that's taking place here. And we're really focused on Arabia+, and allowing Arabia+ to be a home for filmmakers in the Middle East to showcase their work to a global audience, as well as creating our own original content of Middle East stories told in English.

Arab News

Where and when can everyone watch the film?

Carla DiBello  

We'll have it exclusively launching after the premiere on Arabia+, so we'll be in parallel launching Arabia+, and someone can go and watch it there. It's a free streaming platform. So we'll have it there. And we have about three screenings, I believe in Vox Cinemas.

Topics: Carla DiBello

Related

Fatima Al-Banawi has proven she is a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. (Getty Images)
Lifestyle
Director Fatima Al-Banawi puts on a fashionable show at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Review: Red Sea International Film Festival title ‘Farha’ is a devastating look at war
Lifestyle
Review: Red Sea International Film Festival title ‘Farha’ is a devastating look at war

Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists: Watchdog

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a podium as international passengers arrive at Miami international Airport where they are screened by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Nov. 20, 2020, in Miami. (AP)
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a podium as international passengers arrive at Miami international Airport where they are screened by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Nov. 20, 2020, in Miami. (AP)
Updated 12 December 2021
AP

Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists: Watchdog

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a podium as international passengers arrive at Miami international Airport where they are screened by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Nov. 20, 2020, in Miami. (AP)
  • Rambo complained to Yahoo News that Customs and Border Protection has not stood by him and that he has been unfairly portrayed in news reports
Updated 12 December 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 US-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog.
Yahoo News, which published an extensive report on the investigation, also found that the unit, the Counter Network Division, queried records of congressional staffers and perhaps members of Congress.
Jeffrey Rambo, an agent who acknowledged running checks on journalists in 2017, told federal investigators the practice is routine. “When a name comes across your desk you run it through every system you have access too, that’s just status quo, that’s what everyone does,” Rambo was quoted by Yahoo News as saying.
The AP obtained a redacted copy of a more than 500-page report by the Homeland Security Department’s inspector general that included the same statement, but with the speaker’s name blacked out. The border protection agency is part of Homeland Security.
The revelations raised alarm in news organizations and prompted a demand for a full explanation.
“We are deeply concerned about this apparent abuse of power,” Lauren Easton, AP’s director of media relations, said in a statement. “This appears to be an example of journalists being targeted for simply doing their jobs, which is a violation of the First Amendment.”
In its own statement, Customs and Border Protection did not specifically address the investigation, but said, “CBP vetting and investigatory operations, including those conducted by the Counter Network Division, are strictly governed by well-established protocols and best practices. CBP does not investigate individuals without a legitimate and legal basis to do so.”
An employee at Storymakers Coffee Roasters, a small storefront shop Rambo owns in San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood, said Saturday that Rambo was not immediately available to comment. He lives in San Diego.
The new disclosures are just the latest examples of federal agencies using their power to examine the contacts of journalists and others.
Earlier this year Attorney General Merrick Garland formally prohibited prosecutors from seizing the records of journalists in leak investigations, with limited exceptions, reversing years of department policy. That action came after an outcry over revelations that the Trump Justice Department had obtained records belonging to journalists, as well as Democratic members of Congress and their aides and a former White House counsel, Don McGahn.
During the Obama administration, federal investigators secretly seized phone records for some reporters and editors at the AP. Those seizures involved office and home lines as well as cellphones.
Rambo’s and the unit’s use of the databases was more extensive than previously known. The inspector general referred possible criminal charges for misusing government databases and lying to investigators, but the Justice Department declined to prosecute Rambo and two other Homeland Security employees.
Rambo complained to Yahoo News that Customs and Border Protection has not stood by him and that he has been unfairly portrayed in news reports.
“What none of these articles identify me as, is a law enforcement officer who was cleared of wrongdoing, who actually had a true purpose to be doing what I was doing,” he said, “and CBP refuses to acknowledge that, refuses to admit that, refuses to make that wrong right.”
Rambo had previously been identified as the agent who accessed the travel records of reporter Ali Watkins, then working for Politico, and questioned her about confidential sources. Watkins now writes for The New York Times.
Rambo was assigned to the border agency unit, part of the National Targeting Center in Sterling, Virginia, in 2017. He told investigators he initially approached Watkins as part of a broader effort to get reporters to write about forced labor around the world as a national security issue.
He also described similar efforts with AP reporter Martha Mendoza, according to an unredacted summary obtained by Yahoo News. Rambo’s unit “was able to vet MENDOZA as a reputable reporter,” the summary said, before trying to establish a relationship with her because of her expertise in writing about forced labor. Mendoza won her second Pulitzer Prize in 2016 as part of a team that reported on slave labor in the fishing industry in Southeast Asia.
Dan White, Rambo’s supervisor in Washington, told investigators that his unit ran Mendoza through multiple databases, and “CBP discovered that one of the phone numbers on Mendoza’s phone was connected with a terrorist,” Yahoo News reported. White’s case also was referred for prosecution and declined.
In response, AP’s Easton said, “The Associated Press demands an immediate explanation from US Customs and Border Protection as to why journalists including AP investigative reporter Martha Mendoza were run through databases used to track terrorists and identified as potential confidential informant recruits.”
It was Rambo’s outreach to Watkins that led to the inspector general’s investigation. While he ostensibly sought her out to further his work on forced labor, Rambo quickly turned the focus to a leak investigation. Rambo even gave it a name, “Operation Whistle Pig,” for the brand of whiskey he drank when he met Watkins at a Washington, D.C., bar in June 2017.
The only person charged and convicted stemming from Rambo’s efforts is James Wolfe, a former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee who had a personal relationship with Watkins. Wolfe pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with reporters.
In the course of conversations with FBI agents, Rambo was questioned extensively about his interest in Watkins. He used the travel records to confront her about her relationship with Wolfe, asserting that Wolfe was her source for stories. Watkins acknowledged the relationship, but insisted Wolfe did not provide information for her stories.
Rambo said Watkins was not the only reporter whose records he researched through government databases, though he maintained in his interviews with the FBI that he was looking only at whether Wolfe was providing classified information. Rambo said he “conducted CBP record checks” on “15 to 20 national security reporters,” according to a FBI summary of the questioning that was contained in the inspector general’s report.
New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades-Ha said new details about the investigation of Watkins raised fresh concerns.
“We are deeply troubled to learn how US Customs and Border Protection ran this investigation into a journalist’s sources. As the attorney general has said clearly, the government needs to stop using leak investigations as an excuse to interfere with journalism. It is time for Customs and Border Protection to make public a full record of what happened in this investigation so this sort of improper conduct is not repeated.”
Watkins said she, too, was “deeply troubled at the lengths CBP and DHS personnel apparently went to try and identify journalistic sources and dig into my personal life. It was chilling then, and it remains chilling now.”
 

Topics: Department of Homeland Security

Related

Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
World
Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant
US Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks
World
US Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks

Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films

Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films
Updated 11 December 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films

Netflix celebrates Arab cinema with 58 regional films
  • The 58 films come from 47 different filmmakers and include heavyweights of the region's film industry
Updated 11 December 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Streaming giant Netflix launched a new catalogue of 58 films in a push to celebrate Arab cinema, bringing the best of the region to the global stage.

“This collection is another way we're celebrating the breadth and beauty of Arab cinema. We're proud to give these masterpieces a home on Netflix and showcase the best of the Arab world to a global audience,” Nuha El Tayeb, director of content acquisitions, Turkey, Middle East & North Africa at Netflix, told Arab News.

The 58 films come from 47 different filmmakers, including heavyweights of the region's film industry like Nadine Labaki, Annemarie Jacir, Elia Suleiman, Hany Abu-Assad and Ziad Doueiri, among others.

Many of the movies were selected to represent their country in the Oscar submissions for best international feature film, spanning different parts of the Arab world and covering Egyptian, Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian, Moroccan, Algerian, Tunisian, Jordanian and Iraqi stories.

“We really hope the younger generation also enjoys this collection, as it represents a piece of history and culture that has built collective pride for the Arab world over the years. The stories, filmmakers, people, and countries represented in this collection reflect the depth and diversity of unique experiences from the Arab world, and we can’t wait to give the world a peek into this incredibly diverse yet tightly knit region,” El Tayeb said.

The films’ plots range across stories of love, romance, family, friendship, childhood, war, separation, big dreams and ordinary lives.

The collection went live on Dec. 9 at www.netflix.com/celebratingarabcinema.

Topics: Netflix

Related

Netflix musical ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ a magical mix of great acting, songs
Lifestyle
Netflix musical ‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ a magical mix of great acting, songs
Special New Netflix drama opens old wounds
Media
New Netflix drama opens old wounds

Latest updates

UK lawmakers call for tougher crackdown on online scammers, cyberflashing
Britain has proposed a landmark online safety law to punish abuses such as child pornography, racism and violence against women. (File/Reuters)
Israeli official says Syria must not have chemical weapons
Israeli official says Syria must not have chemical weapons
Egypt launches training program for government officials in cooperation with UAE
Hala Al-Saeed, Egypt’s minister of planning and economic development. (WEF/File Photo)
20% of Tunisians want to emigrate, poll finds
20% of Tunisians want to emigrate, poll finds
Villa could consider vaccine status of transfer targets: Gerrard
Villa could consider vaccine status of transfer targets: Gerrard

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.