Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy, dropped for game

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy on Tuesday, after another disciplinary breach. Arsenal said he hadn't worked “to the rules and standards" set by the club. (Reuters)
DUBAI: Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy on Tuesday after another disciplinary breach, saying the striker hadn’t worked “to the rules and standards” set by the club.
Aubameyang, Arsenal’s highest-paid player, was also told he would not be considered for selection for the English Premier League game against West Ham on Wednesday.
The Gabon striker was left out for the 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday because of what manager Mikel Arteta described as a “disciplinary breach.” Aubameyang reportedly was allowed by the club to travel to France for a family matter last week, after the 2-1 loss at Everton on Dec. 6 which he started as a substitute, but returned a day later than agreed.
Arteta said it was a “really unpleasant situation” but the decision was taken in a bid to “build that trust and strong culture around the club.”
“They have demanded that we ... take our culture, our demands and who we want to be as a club — and how we want to represent this football club — to a different level,” Arteta said of his squad. “And when those standards are not met, you know you cannot participate on a daily basis.”
Aubameyang was left out of the team for the north London derby against Tottenham in March because of a “disciplinary issue,” according to Arteta at the time. He was reported to have been late for training on that occasion.
Arteta didn’t say if there had been other breaches of discipline by Aubameyang.
“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed,” Arsenal said in a short statement.
“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”
Aubameyang has just four goals in 14 Premier League games this season after signing a three-year contract extension last year that made him the team’s highest-paid player.
He was made captain by Arteta’s predecessor, Unai Emery, after Granit Xhaka was stripped of the honor in November 2019 following his angry reaction to being booed by Arsenal fans after being substituted in a league game.
Xhaka is part of a recently formed “leadership group” at the club which also involves French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who was captain against Southampton.
Whoever replaces Aubameyang as captain on a permanent basis will be Arsenal’s 11th in 14 years, and Arteta said it was a significant role because of the team’s “multi-racial dressing room that needs a lot of attention and different feelings and different languages.”
“That leadership group is really strong, is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching staff and with the club in a really clear and strong way, and we will continue like that,” Arteta said.
“That is one of the decisions we made — to make that group a little bit better and try to educate them and to get the right feedback all the time and build that trust and strong culture around the club.”
Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and his latest contract runs to the summer of 2023.
He said he wanted to become “an Arsenal legend” when using a live video recording on Twitter to announce his lucrative new deal in September last year. That was a reward at the end of his first two full seasons at Arsenal where he shared the Golden Boot — the trophy given to the Premier League’s leading scorer — in the 2018-19 season and was only one goal short of the award, won by Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, in the 2019-20 season.
He also scored twice in the FA Cup final in August 2020 to give Arsenal a 2-1 win over Chelsea and the club’s first trophy under Arteta.
Aubameyang’s performance levels have dipped since then and he scored 10 league goals last season, which proved difficult for him. In January, he was granted time away to visit his mother because she had health issues, and he missed games in the Premier League and FA Cup. He also had time out in April after contracting malaria.
Arsenal is in sixth place, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham going into the game at Emirates Stadium.

Reuters

  • Rising COVID-19 cases at clubs raised fears of a rash of postponed games
  • England's top-flight is in the midst of its busiest time of the season
LONDON: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said the club could discuss the vaccine status of potential signings when they look to bolster their squad during the January transfer window.
This comes as rising COVID-19 cases at clubs raised fears of a rash of postponed games.
The Premier League said on Monday it was re-introducing “emergency measures” after a record 42 cases of COVID-19 among players and staff at clubs over the past week, shortly before Manchester United’s game against Brentford was called off due to an outbreak at the Old Trafford club.
England’s top-flight is in the midst of its busiest time of the season, with teams involved in the League Cup playing at least twice a week until the first week of January and further cancelations could leave an unwelcome fixture pile-up.
United’s game against Brentford was the second to be postponed this season due to COVID-19 after Tottenham Hotspur’s game at Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend was called off.
Tottenham’s outbreak also meant their UEFA Conference League clash against Vitesse Arnhem last week was also called off.
Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Aston Villa have also reported cases as the new omicron coronavirus variant takes hold in Britain.
Clubs have been enjoying full stadiums again this season after playing for months in front of empty or restricted capacity stands from the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The festive period is traditionally a feast for fans in Britain, with broadcaster Sky Sports trailing its coverage with the slogan “Christmas is for Football.”
But rising COVID-19 infections are threatening to put a dampener on the hectic holiday program, raising fears of a return to restricted attendances or even empty stadiums as seen in Germany and the Netherlands.
From Wednesday, fans will need to show proof of double vaccination under England’s “plan B” of measures to slow the spread of the omicron variant that are being voted on by legislators on Tuesday.
The Premier League, desperate to avoid a flurry of postponements, has ramped up its COVID-19 requirements for clubs, including daily testing, face coverings to be worn inside and stricter social distancing.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults will be offered a vaccine booster by the end of the month as concerns grow over the spread of omicron.
Professional football has lagged behind in the take-up of COVOD-19 vaccines, with the Premier League releasing figures in October showing that 68 percent of its players were double-jabbed.
Addressing the situation in October, England manager Gareth Southgate said some young players were “more open to conspiracy theories” about vaccines.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has urged his players to get the jab.
“The doctors suggest we have to do it. Most of us have had it already and I think the players have to decide if they are going to do it,” the Spaniard said on Monday.
Gerrard, whose side also have had players and staff test positive this week, told British media on Monday their thorough recruitment process meant vaccine status could be considered when they speak to potential recruits.
“We look at everything. So I’m sure it will come up,” Gerrard said.
“But we’ll obviously make decisions as and when we decide a certain person is the one who could come in and make us better,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s right for me to comment on if I would or wouldn’t in that situation. But it would certainly come into conversations in the background.”
Villa, who are 13th, expect their match at bottom side Norwich City later on Tuesday to go ahead despite both clubs reporting COVID-19 cases.

JEDDAH: Jeddah is hosting the finals of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Final 2021 for the second year running in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Dec. 17-18.

The 10th World Tour Final — which will include 12 of the world’s best basketball teams — is organized by the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the Saudi Basketball Federation and will be contested under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The teams taking part in the event are Riga (Lativia), Ub (Serbia), Liman (Serbia), Amsterdam Talent & Pro (Netherlands), Antwerp (Belgium), San Juan PCI Group (Puerto Rico), Jeddah (KSA), Sakiai Gulbele (Lithuania), Gagarin (Russia), Princeton (USA), Graz (Austria), and Lausanne Sport (Switzerland).

While Antwerp and Graz will make their debuts in Jeddah, this is the first time since 2012 that the four-time winners Novi Sad of Serbia will not compete in the World Tour Final, and the first time since 2013 that Piran (Slovenia) won't take part either. In fact, it will mark the first time in World Tour history that no Slovenian team has played in the final.

The Jeddah team will be represented by members Raad Barnawi, Kevin Corre, Nemanja Draskpvic and Ovidijus Varanauskas.

“We are very delighted to host this global event for the second time and we are ready to host the best teams in the world,” said Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, the President of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

The tournament will also witness many entertainment side events, after they was absent from the last year’s edition due to precautionary measures in addressing the pandemic.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s FIFAe World Champion Musaed Al-Dossary, better known as MsDossary7, has visited the state-of-the-art Red Bull Athlete Performance Center on the outskirts of Salzburg as part of a series of sporting and gaming initiatives by the Austrian firm.

The center is open to all Red Bull players and athletes, with the aim of helping them develop their careers and reach their goals.

Many seasoned athletes, such as newly crowned Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, Austria’s tennis Grand Slam ace Dominic Thiem, and Dakar Rally winner Sam Sunderland of the UK, have been part of the Red Bull APC.

Al-Dossary, 21, said: “Being a champion demands you to train like a champion. I worked on my physical, mental, and nutritional health with experts at Red Bull Athlete Performance Center and look forward to making a strong comeback in the upcoming championship events.”

On the center’s facilities, he added: “I am truly impressed by these facilities. Every competitor needs to work hard and train professionally to win. I can say that this center has helped me regain my strength, and I am hoping to secure a feat never achieved before: Winning multiple FIFAe world titles.”

In 2018, Al-Dossary won the FIFAe World Cup Grand Final and was crowned the eSports Player of the Year. The three-time FUT Champions Cup winner is the first-ever Saudi esports league winner. Following his achievements, Al-Dossary was also invited to personally meet King Salman.

RIYADH: The 2021 FIFA Arab Cup is within reach for four nations as the tournament semi-finals play out on Wednesday with Egypt taking on Tunisia and hosts Qatar meeting Algeria. Here are five talking points ahead of the big clashes.

1. Saudi Arabia still involved

The young Green Falcons exited the tournament at the first stage but there is still interest for their fans with no less than nine players from the Saudi Professional League still involved – some more than others.

Saad Bguir has been having a good season for Abha and has been coming off the bench for Tunisia with Naim Sliti of Al-Ettifaq and playing in every game so far.

Algeria have more. Goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba plays between the sticks for Damac and took part in the 2-0 win over Lebanon in the group stage. Club mate Hillal Soudani appeared in all three group games.

Al-Ettifaq have two representatives in the Fennecs’ line-up. Goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi has been in great form and saved the penalty against Morocco that won the quarter-final shootout though defender Ayoub Abdellaoui has yet to come off the bench. There is also Amir Sayoud of Al-Tai and Al-Fateh’s Sofiane Bendebka.

And then there is Ahmed Hegazi. One of the best defenders in the Arab world, the Egyptian center-back went off injured in the first half of the final group game with Algeria. If the former English Premier League star recovers, his name will be the first on the team sheet, but Al-Ittihad fans will just be hoping he returns to Jeddah fit.

2. Egypt not all about Salah

When you have a player like Mohamed Salah in the form he has been in for the past few years at Liverpool, it is no surprise that he hogs the headlines. There is talent spread throughout the team however and one benefit about the European stars being absent is that the spotlight is allowed to shine elsewhere.

It does not often reach as far back as the goalkeeper partly because the attacking talent is there and partly because the defense is solid – only once in the last 27 games have the Pharaohs conceded more than a single goal. Against Jordan in the quarterfinals, that record was preserved partly thanks to goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy.

The Al-Ahly No. 1 has had plenty of success with his club, winning the Egyptian league five times and the African Champions League twice but he has yet to lift silverware in his national colors. If he can stay as sharp against Tunisia, a team that has looked good going forward, as against Jordan then that may be about to change.

3. Qatar looking good as Asian and African champions meet

Four games played for Qatar and four games won. The most recent was the 5-0 thrashing of the UAE in which the Asian champions were clinical and then some. What was even better was that all five were scored in the first half. It was a fantastic, fluid performance from the Maroons and they just blew their West Asian rivals away.

The game was won by the break which enabled Qatar to take their collective feet off the pedal. Their next opponents Algeria meanwhile played a day later and had an epic tussle with Morocco that went to extra-time then penalties. So, Qatar have had an extra day’s rest and a much easier game.

Not only that, but there was also a national attendance record of 63,439 for the game with the UAE. There was an excellent atmosphere, and those home fans have the chance to make a difference once again.

This is also a meeting between the reigning champions of Asia and Africa but with Algeria missing their European stars and Qatar at full strength, on home soil and with fresher legs, the 2022 World Cup hosts will be looking to get to the final.

4. Belmadi’s chance for revenge against Qatar with Algeria

For Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, the semi-final with the host nation is a great chance to make a point. The former Algerian international was in charge of Qatar from 2014 to 2015 when he was fired after a very disappointing AFC Asian Cup campaign.

The ex-Marseille, Manchester City, and Southampton midfielder then returned to the Qatar Stars League and led Al-Duhail to two league titles, to take his Qatari championship tally to four. But domestic titles are one thing, if Belmadi can dump Qatar out of this tournament at the semi-final stage, always said to be the worst time to be eliminated, it would be a massive feather in his cap.

He said any feelings about his dismissal were very much in the past but as a coach he is an intense, almost brooding character and it is very possible that events of 2015 still rankle.

Playing Qatar, who have won all four of their games so far, will not faze Algeria. Heading into the quarterfinals, Morocco were the form team in the tournament but lost to their North African rivals.

5. Tunisia need to defeat history as well as Egypt

The Carthage Eagles have never appeared in a final since 1963 when they won the Arab Cup and there is no doubt that 58 years is too long. It will be a fiercely contested clash in front of a big and noisy crowd and whichever team settles first may end up going to the final.

Historically, Tunisia have had the better of these meetings, but Egypt have won five of the last seven.

Tunisia’s aerial threat could be crucial. Both goals against Oman came from headers with the first nodded in by Seifeddine Jaziri. The tournament top scorer now has four goals: One with his left, one with his right, one with a backheel, and now one with his head.

The Zamalek forward knows a thing or two about playing against Egyptian defenders and could make the difference. If Egypt’s star center-back Ahmed Hegazi is fit, then it should be a huge battle. If he is not, then Jaziri will be rubbing his hands and be looking forward to adding to his tally.

A wild Formula One season came to a controversial close in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and the world is still digesting everything that happened — both on the track and in race control at the Yas Marina Circuit.

As the dust from the drama settles, we take a look at some of the things we learned from the big finale in the UAE capital.

Controversy reigns, but tough to say Max did not deserve title

In a long and taxing season that spanned 22 Grand Prix weekends between March and December, Max Verstappen won 10 races, finished second in another eight and held off an impressive late-season comeback from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to clinch a maiden world title.

Hamilton topped the podium eight times this campaign, and arrived in Abu Dhabi having won the three previous races in Brazil, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Together, Verstappen and Hamilton provided one of the most gripping championship fights in the history of the sport, and entering the final weekend on equal points was a drama no screenwriter could have scripted.

As two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said on Sunday: “I think more than any other year, if you can split the trophy in two, this was the year to do it because both of them were outstanding.”

Ultimately, a safety car introduced late in the game and some debatable decision-making from Race Director Michael Masi helped Verstappen secure the title. Mercedes were left fuming as they saw their two protests dismissed in the wake of all the action.

“We’re going to need a miracle in these last 10 laps to turn it around. He needs some luck from the racing gods,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had said during the race, almost manifesting some divine intervention.

The miracle happened and the 24-year-old Verstappen has become the fourth-youngest champion in F1 history.

At the start of the weekend, Alonso had given Verstappen a slight edge over Hamilton, saying that “Max is driving, in my opinion, one step ahead of all of us.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris echoed Alonso’s sentiments, adding: “I think the Mercedes has been the better car throughout the majority, and Max has been more unlucky and has made fewer mistakes as a driver. So I still have to congratulate him. He’s fought hard and he’s fought Lewis, who is a lot more experienced, won many world championships and so on.”

Many may disagree with Masi’s directives during the closing stages of the race, but it is impossible not to deem Verstappen a worthy champion.

Tough break for Hamilton, who remains gracious in defeat

It is difficult to predict how Hamilton will rebound from this. The Brit has stated more than once how tough this season has been, and to have the title snatched from his fingers on the very last lap of the final race of the year due to external factors — Nicholas Latifi’s crash, a safety car and Masi’s decisions — will definitely hurt.

Hamilton left the track on Sunday night without talking to the press and undoubtedly feels hard done by the race director’s calls.

“This is getting manipulated, man,” he said over the team radio as Verstappen passed him in a final one-lap shootout.

Despite it all, Hamilton was gracious on the podium and congratulated his rival on a job well done.

“Lewis has been a great sportsman in general,” Verstappen told Sky Sports. “He came up to me, congratulated me and it must have been very tough in that last lap. It also shows the respect we have for each other.”

Hamilton’s last words in his track interview with Jenson Button hinted at some question marks over his future.

“If I’m honest, we are still in the pandemic and I just really wish (people) to stay safe and have a good Christmas with their families, and we will see about next year,” he said signing off.

F1 needs to strike balance between sport and entertainment

As an entertainment product, Formula One captivated its audience as the Max vs. Lewis battle intensified over the course of the season.

Even their fellow drivers found themselves going back to their hotel rooms at the end of a Grand Prix weekend and pulling up the race highlights to see what happened between the championship contenders. It all came to a climax in Abu Dhabi and the drama held up until the very last second.  

“Just when you think the season could not get any more dramatic, it does. I don’t even know if this is good because I think people’s TVs are just going to explode. I don’t think it can handle that much drama, I don’t think the watts on a TV can handle it,” McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night.

BBC News presenter Ros Atkins summarized it best.

“Certainly there’s plenty of comfort for Formula One as it navigates this controversy; this was high-octane drama which demanded the world’s attention in a way many sports could only dream of,” he said.

Indeed, having an entire sporting audience that invested in a single race is quite an achievement. But as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz mentioned in Abu Dhabi ahead of the action, F1 — and the drivers — has a duty to prove to its followers that it is not just a show, but also a sport.

There appears to be inconsistency in the decision-making from the stewards and many are wondering if some of the calls are being made simply for the sake of producing must-see television.

At what point does it become too much, though? There is a reason “Drive to Survive” is a show on Netflix and Formula One is a sport aired live on television screens worldwide. There is, and has to be, a distinction.

If the rules are not consistently applied, and not generally understood and agreed on by all stakeholders involved, the whole thing risks becoming a gimmick.

Judgment calls exist in any sport, but fans must trust that these decisions are being made for the right reasons.  

It is great to see Formula One thrive in the fast-paced world of electronic sports and bite-sized digital content in which we live. But the sport must find a balance between entertainment and competition.

Checo the ultimate teammate

“Checo is a legend,” yelled Verstappen over the team radio during the race. “Absolute animal,” came the response from the Red Bull team engineer.

Both were apt descriptions for Sergio “Checo” Perez, who helped his teammate Verstappen in both qualifying (his tow was flawless) and the race (he held up Hamilton to narrow Verstappen’s gap to his rival), and then fulfilled his press duties while wearing a T-shirt celebrating the Dutchman’s championship triumph.

In Formula One, we are constantly reminded that teammates are each others’ biggest competitors, since they are the only two on the grid that have the same car, and can be measured against one another.

That dynamic can often lead to bitter rivalries within a team and environments turning toxic. That clearly is not the case with Red Bull Racing.

When asked if Verstappen’s win meant that much to him that he was wearing the shirt to honor it, Perez replied: “Honestly it does, because Max has been a great teammate since day one to me and the team. The team has been fantastic to me and I was in the position to support my teammate. I’m extremely happy for everyone.”

Perez added: “The legend is him now, he’s a world champion.”

Verstappen paid tribute to his teammate in a track interview and champion’s press conference.

“I also want to say a big thank you to Checo, I mean he was driving his heart out as well today. It was great teamwork and he is an amazing teammate,” he said.

“I think without Checo I wouldn’t be sitting here right now,” Verstappen later added.

“Checo is just an amazing human being, not only just to work within F1 but just a super-nice person, real family man as well. I have had a lot of good times with him, and you could see he really means it and he means well and it’s very rare to have a teammate like that.”

Sainz, Tsunoda end year on a high

Alonso laughed when asked to say a few words about Sainz’s incredible P3 finish on Sunday, which saw him secure fifth place in the championship in his first season with Ferrari.

“Yes, but no one will remember,” joked Alonso, knowing all the attention was on Verstappen and Hamilton, and the controversial end to the race.

Sainz has a lot to be proud of, though, and will certainly remember how his 2021 campaign ended with his fourth podium of the season and the highest championship finish of his Formula One career.

“It’s truly a great way to end a very positive first year in Ferrari for me,” said Sainz.

“A very challenging year, but in the end, it turned out to be a very strong one. A year that I’m quite proud of and, yeah, to finish it with a podium that probably no one will remember — I’ll add it to the collection — because of whatever was happening in front. I enjoyed it a lot and put together everything that I have learned through this first year to put probably my strongest race in Ferrari together.”

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda concluded his rookie year with a season-best fourth-place showing in Abu Dhabi — another result that may have been overlooked in all the mayhem.

Asked if he considered himself the rookie of the year, the 21-year-old Japanese joked and said: “Maybe yes, after today.”

